BRUNCH & LUNCH

Beverages

$5.49
$5.49
$6.29
$6.19
$4.29
$4.29
$4.29
$4.29
$3.39
$3.39
$4.00

SUB Almond Milk

$1.00

Pama Juice

$4.29
$5.50
$5.50
$5.50

Non Alcoholic

$3.39

Bottomless Soda

$3.39

Hot Tea

$3.39

Hot Chocolate

$3.39

Iced Tea

$3.39

Lemonade

$3.39

$1 United Food Bank

$1.00

Breakfast Favorites

$13.25

eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast

$14.29

3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie

$15.35

corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion

$15.95

2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast

$20.95

seared flat iron, ranchero sauce, chimichurri, 2 eggs any style - choice of potato and toast

$11.49

fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit, smothered in country gravy. Served with choice of potato and 2 eggs any style.

$13.25

2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato

$14.79

grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese

$14.95

golden brown corn cakes, chorizo verde, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chive sour cream, 2 eggs any style

$14.99

OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny-side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and sticky rice

$15.29

2 eggs any style, potatoes o'brien, melted pepperjack, chorizo verde, green onion avocado, black bean & corn salsa, green chile

$14.95

2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns

Black Bean Tostada

$14.00

Pumpkin French Toast

$9.00

As Seen on TV

$17.95

tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast

$16.95

our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup

1/2 Banana Nut French Toast

$8.00

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

$14.75

buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel

Solo Waffle Dog

$5.00

1 hearty sausage link, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

(2) Waffle Dog

$9.00

2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

(3) Waffle Dog

$12.49

3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown

$14.79

thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast

Omelettes

all served with your choice of potato and toast
$13.95

Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1

$14.95

egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado

$15.49

chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce

$14.49

bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese

$14.49

Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper

Breakfast Cakes

(1) Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(2) Pancake

$9.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(3) Pancake

$12.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup

(1) Lemon Ricotta

$5.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(2) Lemon Ricotta

$10.00

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(3) Lemon Ricotta

$13.49

light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup

(1) Protein Pancake

$6.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

(2) Protein Pancake

$10.00

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

(3) Protein Pancake

$14.49

Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup

$7.00

Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup

$8.49

1/2 Brioche French Toast

$7.00

Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup

$11.00

Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup

$14.95

2 cinnamon rolls, dipped in cinnamon vanilla custard, with orange royal icing and powdered sugar

1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.00

Lite Fare

$17.95

tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato

$14.95

2 sunny side up eggs, red and white quinoa, arugula grape tomatoes, sausage, red and green peppers

$11.00

greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar

$17.95
$11.00

chopped pecans, cherry vanilla granola, sliced banana, fresh berries, agave nectar

$13.50

fresh smashed avocado whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, sliced tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg

Sandwiches

all burgers and sandwiches incl. a choice of home fries, tater tots, or hash browns
$16.49

6oz beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun

$15.95

grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun

$16.49

an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo

$16.99

shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Over Easy signature bread

$16.49

buffalo sauce, tender fried chicken, ranch dressing, arugula, pickle, tomato, brioche bun

$16.49

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough

Salads

$14.00Out of stock

grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing

$15.00

romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing

$13.00

spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

$15.00

blackened chicken, romaine, avocado, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, crisp tortilla chips, cilantro vinaigrette

Kids’ Menu

Kids One Egg & Tater Tots

$8.00

1 slice of bacon, an egg and tater tots

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Griddled thick cut brioche bread

Kids Waffle Dog

$8.00

1 Golden brown waffle dog with fruit

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup

Kids Chocolate Waffle

$8.00

Crispy golden waffle with choc chips and choc syrup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled sourdough with american cheese and choice of side

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids M&M Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Strawberry Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk strawberry pancakes with butter and syrup

Kids Banana Pancakes

$8.00

2 fluffy buttermilk banana pancakes with butter and syrup

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Cornbeef Hash

$5.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Pork

$3.00

Side Flat Iron 6oz

$13.00

Vegan Sausage

$7.00

Side Vegan Egg

$2.25

Side One Egg

$1.50

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Side Three Eggs

$4.50

Side Four Eggs

$6.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side 1 Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Side 2 Biscuit & Gravy

$10.00

Side 3 Biscuit & Gravy

$15.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Fruit

$4.25

Quinoa Crunch

$4.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Slice Tomato

$3.00

Spicy Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Side Wild Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Extra Syrup

$1.00

$$$Side of Country Gravy

$2.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Green Chile

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

1 Sausage Link

$2.00

1 Strip of Bacon

$1.50

2 Strips of Bacon

$3.00

Fried Jalapeno

$2.00

$1 Upcharge

$1.00

$1.50 Upcharge

$1.50

Extra Plate

1 Slice Toast

$2.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$1.00

Side of Red Eye Gravy

$1.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

