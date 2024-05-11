The Over/Under Bar & Grill 911 Washington Avenue
FOOD
Appetizers
- Jumbo Chicken Wings
Over one pound of jumbo chicken wings, fried and tossed in your choice of buffalo, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, BBQ, sweet and spicy, or Nashville HOT.$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
House-made buffalo chicken dip topped with melted blue cheese crumbles, served with warm pita and crudité.$10.99
- Artichoke-Spinach Fondue
House-made fondue topped with parmesan cheese, served with warm pita and crudité.$10.99
- Pretzel Sticks
Fresh baked pretzels, served warm with house made cinnamon whipped butter, our mac & cheese. and spicy mustard sauces.$8.99
- Waffle Cheese Fries
Waffle cut fries served with a house made mac and cheese sauce on the side.$7.99
- Onion Rings
Breaded onion rings, served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce.$8.99
- Tacos
(2) Tacos with flour tortillas stuffed with either grilled or fried chicken, grilled or fried shrimp, or fried cod, topped with a pineapple-jalapeno pico or regular pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch.$7.49
- Toasted Ravioli
(8) deep fried, breaded beef raviolis served dusted with Parmesan and served with a rich marinara dipping sauce.$7.49
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
(6) deep fried, breaded mozzarella sticks served dusted with Parmesan and served with a rich marinara dipping sauce.$7.49
- Fried Pickle Chips
Spicy breaded pickle chips, deep fried, and served with our chiplotle dipping sauce.$7.49
- Fried Won Tons
(4) plump won tons, filled with ground chicken with ginger and garlic, fried and served with a soy and chili dipping sauce.$7.29
- Mac & Cheese
Baked macaroni in a cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce, topped with melted shredded jack-cheddar cheese and bread crumbs.$8.29
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
Salads/Soups
- Big Classic Salad
Mixed lettuce blend with tomatoes, shaved carrots and red onions, Parmesan cheese, with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Small Classic Salad
Smaller version of our Classic Salad. Mixed lettuce blend with tomatoes, shaved carrots and red onions, Parmesan cheese, with your choice of dressing.$6.00
- BIG Caesar Salad
Chopped hearts of romaine, with garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Small Caesar Salad
Smaller version of our Caesar Salad. Chopped hearts of romaine, with garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.$6.00
- Cobb Salad
Traditional Cobb salad with tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, with your choice of dressing.$15.25
- Greek Salad
Chopped hearts of romain topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and calamata olives. suggested dressing is our champagne vinaigrette.$13.50
- Spinach Salad
Fresh strawberries, almonds, red onions, and feta cheese atop baby spinach with a mango and poppyseed dressing on the side.$14.50
- Bowl of Chili
Chorizo, seasoned ground beef, red beans, vegetables and spices, slow simmered and served with oyster crackers.$7.00
- Soup du Jour$6.75
- Soup/Salad Combo
Choice of small Classic or Caesar Salad AND choice of bowl of chili or soup du jour.$12.25
Burgers
- OU Angus Burger
A seasoned half-pound Black Angus beef, cooked to your liking, served on a toasted brioche roll. Comes with your choice of cheese, toppings, and 1 side dish. Ketchup and our Fabulous OU Burgers on the side.$15.29
- American Kobe Burger
half-pound of wagyu beef, grilled to your liking with the cheese of your choice, served on a toasted brioche roll with our Fabulous Burger Sauce on the side$18.99
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Half-pound Black Angus beef, topped with house made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and fried onion rings, served on a toasted brioche roll.$16.99
- OU Smash Burger
Two 4 ounce patties, cooked to a caramelized, crispy crust topped with grilled onions, our OU Awesome Burger Sauce, and two slices of the cheese of your choice, served on a toasted brioche roll$16.99
- Veggie Burger
Vegetarian patty, garnished with baby spinach, tomato, feta and a house made white bean hummus spread, drizzled with balsamic syrup on a toasted brioche roll.$14.29
- TEST DO NOT SELECT OU Smash Burger
Two 4 ounce patties, cooked to a caramelized, crispy crust topped with grilled onions, our OU Awesome Burger Sauce, and two slices of the cheese of your choice, served on a toasted brioche roll$16.99
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Adult Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough bread with 3 slices each of Amercian, Swiss, and provolone cheeses.$13.99
- Ahi Tuna Wrap
Seared sesame encrusted tuna atop baby greens, topped with wasabi mayo, served in a warm flat bread.$15.49
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, topped with house made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and two fried onion rings, served on a toasted brioche roll.$15.49
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing, served in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla.$13.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with romaine, red onions, Parmesan, seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing, and served in a grilled spinach wrap.$13.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing, served on a toasted kaiser roll.$15.79
- French Dip
Roasted beef top round topped with melted provolone cheese, served in a toasted brioche hoagie with pickles, horseradish, and au jus.$15.79
- Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
Plump chicken tenders, tossed in a sauce and topped with the cheese of your liking, served on a toasted kaiser roll. Choose plain, buffalo, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, BBQ, or Nashville HOT.$14.49
- Grilled Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, diced with sauteed green peppers, sauteed onions, and melted provolone cheese, served on a toasted hoagie.$14.99
- Shrimp Po' Boy
Seasoned breaded shrimp, fried and served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and a Cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French bread.$14.79
- St. Louis' Best BLT
Two slices of toasted sourdough stuffed with strips of our double cut, hickory smoked bacon, topped with wild greens, tomatoes, and our avocado aioli.$14.79
- The Cubano
Roasted pork, sliced ham with a spicy sauce and mayo. topped with Swiss cheese and banana peppers on pressed French bread.$15.29
- Turkey Melt
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, provel and American cheeses, grilled tomatoes, and a honey mustard dressing served on grilled sourdough bread.$15.49
- Blackened Fish Sandwich
grilled tilapia fillet, blackened, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cajun tartar and served on a toasted French bread$14.99
Big Plates
- 12 oz. Ribeye
Hand cut ribeye dusted with our O/U steak seasoning, grilled to your liking, topped with our O/U steak butter (garlic, parsley, pepper, lemon) served with 2 sides of your choosing$36.99
- 8 oz. Grilled Sirloin
Sirloin dusted with our O/U steak seasoning, grilled to your liking, topped with our O/U steak butter (garlic, parsley, pepper, lemon) served with 2 sides of your choosing$25.99
- Fish & Chips
Three (3), 3oz. portions of beer battered cod, served with house made tartar sauce and either french fries, an O/U classic or Caesar salad.$15.49
- Chicken Strips Platter
5 plump, breaded chicken strips served with ranch and honey mustard dipping sauces and either french fries, or an O/U classic or Caesar salad.$15.29
- New Orleans Pasta
Shrimp, andouille sausage, grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and penne pasta served in a Cajun cream sauce. Comes with a small classic or Caesar salad.$23.99
- Penne alla Carbonara
Penne pasta tossed with St. Louis’ BEST bacon in an egg and cream sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and served either a small classic or Caesar salad. add garlic at no charge.$18.99
- Pasta con Broccoli
Penne noodles, broccoli, and mushrooms served in a garlic cream sauce. Comes with a side salad of your choice.$18.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and fried chicken tenders topped with marinara, Parmesan, provel, and mozzeralla atop red sauced penne pasta, baked to golden brown deliciousness and served either a small classic or Caesar salad.$18.99
- Chili Mac
Our incredible O/U chili served with mac noodles and topped with a heaping serving of cheddar cheese, onions on the side. Comes with either a small classic or Caesar salad.$15.99
- Catfish Platter$22.99
Sides
- Fries$4.79
- Waffle Fries$5.79
- Wilted Garlic Spinach
tender spinach, sautéed with a hint of garlic$5.29
- Steamed Broccoli$5.29
- Vegetable Medley
Sauteed yellow squash, green beans, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, and broccoli$5.29
- Crimini Mushrooms
crimini mushrooms dusted with panko bread crumbs and sauteed with garlic, topped with fresh parsley$5.49
- Garlic Smashed Potatoes
tender, golden potatoes crushed and seasoned with garlic, butter and cream$5.49
- Mac & Cheese
baked macaroni in a cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce, topped with melted shredded jack-cheddar cheese and bread crumbs. The BEST in St. Louis!$8.29
- Onion Rings Side
golden fried breaded onion rings, served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce$5.49
- Fruit Bowl
cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, and other fruits$4.99
- Add Cheese Sauce$2.99
- Extra Crudite$2.29
- Extra Pita$2.49
Pizza
Kids Menu
Dessert
Extra Sauces and Dressings
- A1 Steak Sauce$1.99
- Au Jus$0.49
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$0.79
- BBQ Sauce$0.79
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.79
- Buffalo Wing Sauce$0.79
- Caesar Dressing$0.79
- Cajun Tartar Sauce$0.79
- Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing$0.79
- Chipotle Ranch Dressing$0.79
- Cuban Sandwich Sauce (Spicy Mayonnaise)$0.79
- Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce$0.79
- Garlic, Parmesan, Mayo Sandwich Spread (Chicken Philly)$0.79
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.79
- Ketchup$0.49
- Mayonnaise$0.49
- Mustard$0.49
- Oil & Vinegar$0.79
- Ranch Dressing$0.79
- Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing$0.79
- Russian Dressing Dressing$0.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Sweet & Spicy Wing Sauce$0.79
- Tartar Sauce$0.79
- Teriyaki Wing Sauce$0.79
- The O/U's Fabulous Burger Sauce$0.79
- Wasabi Aioli$0.79