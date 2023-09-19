Appetizers

Crab Cake

$11.00

House made Lump Crab Cake with House made Old Bay Tartar Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Hand Breaded; Served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried sliced Dill Pickles; Cajun Ranch

Loaded Boneless Wings

$12.00

Deep-Fried Boneless Wings, Vegetarian Chili, Queso, Cheddar, Bacon, Scallions, Jalapeno Ranch

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Queso, Vegetarian Chili, Pico, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Scallions

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Deep-Fried Puffed Pork Skins tossed in Spicy Dry Rub Seasoning

Poutine

$8.00

French Fries, topped with, Herb Brown Gravy, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Scallions

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with Queso Cheese

Thai Chili Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Breaded, Cream Cheese stuffed Jalapeno, tossed in Thai Chili Honey Sriracha Sauce, Toasted Seasame Seeds, Scallions; Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Hand Cut, Breaded, Deep-Fried topped with Chipotle Mayo, Parmesan Cheese

Food

Burgers

Asian Pork Belly Burger, with a Side

$15.00

8oz Burger, Seared Pork Belly, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Asian Slaw, Thai Chili Mayo; Sesame Dressing

Blackened Bleu Burger, with a Side

$14.00

8oz Burger, Blackened Seasoning, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Roasted Garlic Mayo

House Cheeseburger, with a Side

$14.00

8oz Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Roasted Garlic Mayo

Wings

Small Basket of Boneless Chicken Bites, with a Side

$12.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Large Basket of Boneless Chicken Bites, with a Side

$18.00

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

6pc Jumbo Bone-In Wings, with a Side

$11.00

Deep Fried, with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

12pc Jumbo Bone-In Wing, with a Side

$17.00

Deep Fried, with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Basket of Smoked Thighs, with a Side

$11.00Out of stock

3 House Smoked, Deep Fried Thighs, with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Wing and Thigh Basket

$15.00Out of stock

3 Thighs, 4 Wings, Fries, your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Wing Platter

$59.00

48 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Choice of 1-4 Sauces, Celery; Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Xtra Sides

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Hand Cut Broccoli tossed in Creamy Dressing, Craisins, Parmesan Cheese, Pumpkins Seeds

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

served with house made Horseradish Sauce

Side Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Croutons

Spicy Asian Slaw

$5.00

Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, Jalapenos, tossed in Thai Noodle Dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Chilled Thai Noodles

$4.00

Plates

House Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Croutons, your choice of Dressing

Ribeye & Fries

$28.00Out of stock

12oz Grilled Ribeye with a Herb Demi Glaze, Grilled Broccoli & Zucchini, Fries

Crab Cake Entree

$21.00

2 House Made Lump Crab Cakes, with Old Bay Tartar, your choice of Side

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

10 Hand Breaded Shrimp, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce; with a side

Thai Noodles add Protein

$6.00

Chilled Spicy Thai Noodles, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Option to add Protein

Veggie Lo Mein

$9.00

Warm Thai Noodles, sauteed Broccoli, Musrooms, Onions, Peppers, Cabbage, Zucchini; topped with teriyaki

Keto Veggies & Protein

$7.00

Sauteed Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Zucchini & Cabbage; topped with Chipotle Mayo

Seared Tuna

$15.00

Sandwiches

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, with a Side

$10.00

American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack; on grilled Texas Toast

Andouille Sausage Dog, with a Side

$12.00

Grilled Andouille Sausage, Sauteed Peppers & Onions , on a toasted Hoagie Roll

Blackened Fish Wrap, with a Side

$17.00

Choice of Grouper, Salmon, or Tuna; Cabbage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo

BLT, with a Side

$11.00

4 Strips of Apple Cider Cured Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo; on Grilled Texas Toast

Cajun Chicken Sandwich, with a Side

$14.00

7oz Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Seared Andouillle Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Dijon Mayo; on a toasted Brioche Bun

Country Fried Steak Sandwich, with a Side

$15.00

Breaded, deep fried Ribeye, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Hot Honey Mustard; on grilled Texas Toast

Crab Cake Sandwich, with a Side

$15.00

House Made Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Old Bay Tartar Sauce; on a grilled Brioche Bun

Fish Sandwich, with a Side

$16.00

Choice of Grouper, Salmon, or Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Old Bay Tartar Sauce; on a grilled Brioche Bun

Philly Steak and Cheese, with a Side

$15.00

Grilled Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Mayo; on a toasted Hoagie Roll

Pork Belly BBQ Sandwich, with a Side

$14.00

Sliced, Seared Pork Belly on grilled Texas Toast, Slaw; Korean or Mustard BBQ Sauce

Sliced Ribeye Steak Sandwich, with a Side

$18.00Out of stock

Blackened Ribeye, grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo; on grilled Texas Toast

Smoked Brisket Sandwich, with a Side

$18.00Out of stock

House Smoked Brisket, on a toasted Brioche, Coleslaw, Korean or Mustard BBQ Sauce

Chicken Sandwich, with a Side

$14.00

Xtra Sauces

Buffalo

$0.85

Spicy Buffalo

$0.85

Cajun Ranch

$0.85

Korean BBQ

$0.85

Mustard BBQ

$0.85

Teriyaki

$0.85

Hot Honey Mustard

$0.85

Gold

$0.85

Thai Honey Chili Sriracha

$0.85

Dry Rub

$0.85

Queso

$0.85

Horseradish

$0.85

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette

$0.85

Sauce on Side

Ala Cart Side Dishes

Quart Broccoli Salad

$15.00

Quart Coleslaw

$15.00

Quart Spicy Asian Slaw

$15.00

Quart Thai Chilled Noodles

$15.00

Ala Cart Sauces

Pint Bleu Cheese

$8.00

Pint Buffalo

$11.00

Pint Cajun Ranch

$6.00

Pint Dry Rub

$11.00

Pint Hot Honey Mustard

$9.00

Pint Korean Bbq

$7.00

Pint Mustard Bbq

$7.00

Pint Ranch

$7.00

Pint Spicy Buffalo

$11.00

Pint Teriyaki

$8.00

Pint Thai Honey Chili Sriracha

$11.00

Quart Bleu Cheese

$14.00

Quart Buffalo

$20.00

Quart Cajun Ranch

$11.00

Quart Dry Rub

$20.00

Quart Hot Honey Mustard

$16.00

Quart Korean Bbq

$12.00

Quart Mustard Bbq

$12.00

Quart Ranch

$12.00

Quart Spicy Buffalo

$20.00

Quart Teriyaki

$14.00

Quart Thai Chili Honey Sriracha

$20.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Kids Drink

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00