Overtime Bar & Grill 320 S. 8th Street
Appetizers
Crab Cake
House made Lump Crab Cake with House made Old Bay Tartar Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Hand Breaded; Served with Horseradish Sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried sliced Dill Pickles; Cajun Ranch
Loaded Boneless Wings
Deep-Fried Boneless Wings, Vegetarian Chili, Queso, Cheddar, Bacon, Scallions, Jalapeno Ranch
Loaded Nachos
House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Queso, Vegetarian Chili, Pico, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Scallions
Pork Rinds
Deep-Fried Puffed Pork Skins tossed in Spicy Dry Rub Seasoning
Poutine
French Fries, topped with, Herb Brown Gravy, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Scallions
Pretzel Bites
Served with Queso Cheese
Thai Chili Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded, Cream Cheese stuffed Jalapeno, tossed in Thai Chili Honey Sriracha Sauce, Toasted Seasame Seeds, Scallions; Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Zucchini Fries
Hand Cut, Breaded, Deep-Fried topped with Chipotle Mayo, Parmesan Cheese
Food
Burgers
Asian Pork Belly Burger, with a Side
8oz Burger, Seared Pork Belly, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Asian Slaw, Thai Chili Mayo; Sesame Dressing
Blackened Bleu Burger, with a Side
8oz Burger, Blackened Seasoning, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Roasted Garlic Mayo
House Cheeseburger, with a Side
8oz Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Roasted Garlic Mayo
Wings
Small Basket of Boneless Chicken Bites, with a Side
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Large Basket of Boneless Chicken Bites, with a Side
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
6pc Jumbo Bone-In Wings, with a Side
Deep Fried, with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
12pc Jumbo Bone-In Wing, with a Side
Deep Fried, with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Basket of Smoked Thighs, with a Side
3 House Smoked, Deep Fried Thighs, with your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Wing and Thigh Basket
3 Thighs, 4 Wings, Fries, your choice of Wing Sauce; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Wing Platter
48 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Choice of 1-4 Sauces, Celery; Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Xtra Sides
Broccoli Salad
Hand Cut Broccoli tossed in Creamy Dressing, Craisins, Parmesan Cheese, Pumpkins Seeds
Coleslaw
French Fries
Onion Rings
served with house made Horseradish Sauce
Side Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Croutons
Spicy Asian Slaw
Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, Jalapenos, tossed in Thai Noodle Dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Chilled Thai Noodles
Plates
House Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Croutons, your choice of Dressing
Ribeye & Fries
12oz Grilled Ribeye with a Herb Demi Glaze, Grilled Broccoli & Zucchini, Fries
Crab Cake Entree
2 House Made Lump Crab Cakes, with Old Bay Tartar, your choice of Side
Fried Shrimp Basket
10 Hand Breaded Shrimp, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce; with a side
Thai Noodles add Protein
Chilled Spicy Thai Noodles, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Option to add Protein
Veggie Lo Mein
Warm Thai Noodles, sauteed Broccoli, Musrooms, Onions, Peppers, Cabbage, Zucchini; topped with teriyaki
Keto Veggies & Protein
Sauteed Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Zucchini & Cabbage; topped with Chipotle Mayo
Seared Tuna
Sandwiches
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, with a Side
American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack; on grilled Texas Toast
Andouille Sausage Dog, with a Side
Grilled Andouille Sausage, Sauteed Peppers & Onions , on a toasted Hoagie Roll
Blackened Fish Wrap, with a Side
Choice of Grouper, Salmon, or Tuna; Cabbage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo
BLT, with a Side
4 Strips of Apple Cider Cured Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo; on Grilled Texas Toast
Cajun Chicken Sandwich, with a Side
7oz Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Seared Andouillle Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Dijon Mayo; on a toasted Brioche Bun
Country Fried Steak Sandwich, with a Side
Breaded, deep fried Ribeye, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Hot Honey Mustard; on grilled Texas Toast
Crab Cake Sandwich, with a Side
House Made Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Old Bay Tartar Sauce; on a grilled Brioche Bun
Fish Sandwich, with a Side
Choice of Grouper, Salmon, or Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Old Bay Tartar Sauce; on a grilled Brioche Bun
Philly Steak and Cheese, with a Side
Grilled Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Mayo; on a toasted Hoagie Roll
Pork Belly BBQ Sandwich, with a Side
Sliced, Seared Pork Belly on grilled Texas Toast, Slaw; Korean or Mustard BBQ Sauce
Sliced Ribeye Steak Sandwich, with a Side
Blackened Ribeye, grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo; on grilled Texas Toast
Smoked Brisket Sandwich, with a Side
House Smoked Brisket, on a toasted Brioche, Coleslaw, Korean or Mustard BBQ Sauce