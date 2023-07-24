Overtime Lounge 115 Audubon Drive Ste.12
Food Menu
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips Salsa & Queso
Onion Rings
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Ranch.
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch.
Southwest Eggrolls
Served with Ranch.
Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips
Pub Chips topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
Tater Tot Skewers
Tater Tots topped with Bacon, Queso, & Chives.
Fried Cheese Logs
Five Cheese Logs served with Ranch & Marinara
Potato Skins
Six Potato Skins topped with Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Chives. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
2 Tamales
Two Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
4 Tamales
Four Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortillia Chips topped with Smoked BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
Steak Nachos
Tortillia Chips topped with Steak, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
Pretzel Bites
Ten Pretzel Bites served with Queso.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
6 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
10 Traditional Wings
10 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
12 Traditional Wings
12 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Six Duck Wings
Six Duck Wings. Choice of Nashiville Hot or Plain. Served with Ranch.
Game Time Favorites
2 Tacos
Choice of Philly Steak, Blackened Shrimp, or Smoked BBQ Chicken topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Chips & Salsa.
Adult Grilled Cheese
Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
Adult Mini Corndogs
Ten Mini Corndogs served with one side of choice.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
Chicken Fried Steak
American Breaded Beefsteak topped with White Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
Chicken Tender Basket
Four Fried Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustand & one side of choice.
Dorito Walking Taco
Dorito Bag filled with Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
Frito Walking Taco
Firto Bag filled with Chili, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream on the side.
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
Hamburger Steak
Half-Pound Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & Brown Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Steak Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortillia filled with Smoked Chicken Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Philly Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
Fresh Salads
Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
Fried Chicken Tender Salad
Fried Chicken Tenders on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Oniions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Steak Salad
Philly Steak on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Dressing of Choice.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
House Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
House Salad
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Sides
Side of French Fries
Side of Tater Tots
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Pub Chips
Side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side of Twice Baked Potato Salad
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side House Salad
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
Tortilla Chips Refill
Kids Meals
Kids Mini Corndogs
5 Mini Corndogs served with one side & drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese served with one side & drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese served with one side & drink.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with one side & drink.
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
2 Fried Chicken Tenders served with one side & drink.
Non Menu Items
NA Beverages
Barqs Root Beer
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Un-Sweet Tea
Soda Water
Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Whole Milk
Redbull
Redbull Sugar Free
Redbull Coconut Berry
Redbull Peach Nectarine
Redbull Tropical
Redbull Watermelon
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull Strawberry Apricot
Redbull Dragonfruit
Merch/Pool Table
Pool Charge
Food Menu 3PO
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips Salsa & Queso
Onion Rings
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Ranch.
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch.
Southwest Eggrolls
Served with Ranch.
Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips
Pub Chips topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
Tater Tot Skewers
Tater Tots topped with Bacon, Queso, & Chives.
Fried Cheese Logs
Five Cheese Logs served with Ranch & Marinara
Potato Skins
Six Potato Skins topped with Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Chives. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
2 Tamales
Two Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
4 Tamales
Four Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortillia Chips topped with Smoked BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
Steak Nachos
Tortillia Chips topped with Steak, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
Pretzel Bites
Ten Pretzel Bites served with Queso.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
6 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
10 Traditional Wings
10 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
12 Traditional Wings
12 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Six Duck Wings
Six Duck Wings. Choice of Nashiville Hot or Plain. Served with Ranch.
Entrees
2 Tacos
Choice of Philly Steak, Blackened Shrimp, or Smoked BBQ Chicken topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Chips & Salsa.
Adult Grilled Cheese
Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
Adult Mini Corndogs
Ten Mini Corndogs served with one side of choice.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
Chicken Fried Steak
American Breaded Beefsteak topped with White Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
Chicken Tender Basket
Four Fried Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustand & one side of choice.
Dorito Walking Taco
Dorito Bag filled with Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
Frito Walking Taco
Firto Bag filled with Chili, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream on the side.
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
Hamburger Steak
Half-Pound Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & Brown Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Steak Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortillia filled with Smoked Chicken Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Philly Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
Salads
Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Caesar Salad
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
Fried Chicken Tender Salad
Fried Chicken Tenders on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Oniions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Steak Salad
Philly Steak on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Dressing of Choice.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
House Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
House Salad
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Sides
Side of French Fries
Side of Tater Tots
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Pub Chips
Side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side of Twice Baked Potato Salad
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side House Salad
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
Tortilla Chips Refill
Kids Meals
Kids Mini Corndogs
5 Mini Corndogs served with one side & drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese served with one side & drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese served with one side & drink.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with one side & drink.
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
2 Fried Chicken Tenders served with one side & drink.