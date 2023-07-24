Food Menu

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips Salsa & Queso

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Served with Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with Ranch.

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Served with Ranch.

Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips

$10.00

Pub Chips topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.

Tater Tot Skewers

$9.00

Tater Tots topped with Bacon, Queso, & Chives.

Fried Cheese Logs

$10.00

Five Cheese Logs served with Ranch & Marinara

Potato Skins

$12.00

Six Potato Skins topped with Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Chives. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.

2 Tamales

$7.00

Two Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.

4 Tamales

$12.00

Four Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Tortillia Chips topped with Smoked BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.

Steak Nachos

$14.00

Tortillia Chips topped with Steak, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Ten Pretzel Bites served with Queso.

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.00

6 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

10 Traditional Wings

$14.00

10 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

12 Traditional Wings

$16.00

12 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Six Duck Wings

$14.00

Six Duck Wings. Choice of Nashiville Hot or Plain. Served with Ranch.

Game Time Favorites

2 Tacos

$12.00

Choice of Philly Steak, Blackened Shrimp, or Smoked BBQ Chicken topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Chips & Salsa.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.

Adult Mini Corndogs

$10.00

Ten Mini Corndogs served with one side of choice.

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

American Breaded Beefsteak topped with White Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes Side Salad, & Texas Toast.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Four Fried Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustand & one side of choice.

Dorito Walking Taco

$12.00

Dorito Bag filled with Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.

Frito Walking Taco

$12.00

Firto Bag filled with Chili, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream on the side.

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$15.00

Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Half-Pound Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & Brown Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour Tortillia filled with Smoked Chicken Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Philly Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.

Fresh Salads

Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

Smoked BBQ Chicken on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Smoked BBQ Chicken on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Oniions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.

Steak Salad

$12.00

Philly Steak on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Dressing of Choice.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.00

Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

House Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.

Burgers

BYO Single Patty Burger

$12.00

BYO Double Patty Burger

$16.00

BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Pub Chips

$5.00

Side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Twice Baked Potato Salad

$5.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

Tortilla Chips Refill

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Coke Float

$3.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Meals

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.00

5 Mini Corndogs served with one side & drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese served with one side & drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese served with one side & drink.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with one side & drink.

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Fried Chicken Tenders served with one side & drink.

Non Menu Items

Single Shrimp Skewer

$4.75

Hot Dog

$9.75

NA Beverages

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Whole Milk

$3.50

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.00

Redbull Coconut Berry

$4.00

Redbull Peach Nectarine

$4.00

Redbull Tropical

$4.00

Redbull Watermelon

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Redbull Strawberry Apricot

$4.00

Redbull Dragonfruit

$4.00

Merch/Pool Table

Pool Charge

1 Hour Pool Charge

$10.00

