Overtime Cabot 14 Prospect Court
Food Menu
Starters
- Chips & Queso$8.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Chips Salsa & Queso$10.00
- 2 Tamales$8.00
Two Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
- 4 Tamales$13.00
Four Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
- Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips$10.00
Pub Chips topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
- Fried Cheese Logs$10.00
Five Cheese Logs served with Ranch & Marinara
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Served with Ranch.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with Ranch.
- Onion Rings$9.00
Served with Ketchup.
- Pork Rinds$4.00
- Potato Skins$12.00
Six Potato Skins topped with Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Chives. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
Ten Pretzel Bites served with Queso.
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Nachos$12.00
Tortillia Chips topped with Smoked BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
- Southwest Eggrolls$12.00
Served with Ranch.
- Steak Nachos$14.00
Tortillia Chips topped with Steak, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
- Tater Tot Skewers$9.00
Tater Tots topped with Bacon, Queso, & Chives.
Wings
- 6 Wings$10.00
6 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- 8 Wings$12.00
Wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery & Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese. *MAX of 2 Sauces*
- 10 Wings$14.00
10 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- 12 Wings$16.00
12 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- 8 Wing Basket$13.00
- Six Duck Wings$14.00
Six Duck Wings. Choice of Nashiville Hot or Plain. Served with Ranch.
Game Time Favorites
- Adult Grilled Cheese$9.00
Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
- Adult Mini Corndogs$10.00
Ten Mini Corndogs served with one side of choice.
- BLT$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
American Breaded Beefsteak topped with White Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Four Fried Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustand & one side of choice.
- Dorito Walking Taco$12.00
Dorito Bag filled with Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
- Frito Walking Taco$12.00
Firto Bag filled with Chili, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream on the side.
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner$15.00
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
- Hamburger Steak$13.00
Half-Pound Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & Brown Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.00
Steak Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Flour Tortillia filled with Smoked Chicken Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Philly Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
Fresh Salads
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad$12.00
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- Fried Chicken Tender Salad$12.00
Fried Chicken Tenders on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Oniions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Steak Salad$12.00
Philly Steak on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Dressing of Choice.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.00
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.00
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- House Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- House Salad$9.00
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Burgers & Wraps
Sides
- Side of French Fries$5.00
- Side of Tater Tots$5.00
- Side of Onion Rings$5.00
- Side of Pub Chips$5.00
- Side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Side of Twice Baked Potato Salad$5.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Side of Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- Tortilla Chips Refill
Kids Meals
- Kids Boneless Wings$8.00
- Kids Traditional Wings$8.00
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla served with one side & drink.
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
2 Fried Chicken Tenders served with one side & drink.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Grilled Cheese served with one side & drink.
- Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese$7.00
Mac & Cheese served with one side & drink.
- Kids Mini Corndogs$7.00
5 Mini Corndogs served with one side & drink.
N/A Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$2.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.50
- Barqs Root Beer$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Un-Sweet Tea$2.50
- Soda Water$2.00
- Water
- Coffee$2.00
- Decaf Coffee$2.00
- Whole Milk$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Redbull$4.00
- Sugar Free Redbull$4.00
Non Menu Items
Merch/Pool Table
Food Menu 3PO
Starters
- Chips & Salsa$5.50
- Chips & Queso$8.80
- Chips Salsa & Queso$9.90
- Onion Rings$9.90
- Fried Mushrooms$9.90
Served with Ranch.
- Fried Pickles$9.90
Served with Ranch.
- Southwest Eggrolls$13.20
Served with Ranch.
- Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips$11.00
Pub Chips topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
- Tater Tot Skewers$9.90
Tater Tots topped with Bacon, Queso, & Chives.
- Fried Cheese Logs$11.00
Five Cheese Logs served with Ranch & Marinara
- Potato Skins$13.20
Six Potato Skins topped with Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Chives. Served with Ranch & Sour Cream.
- 2 Tamales$7.70
Two Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
- 4 Tamales$13.20
Four Tamales topped with Chili & Queso.
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Nachos$13.20
Tortillia Chips topped with Smoked BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
- Steak Nachos$15.40
Tortillia Chips topped with Steak, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Queso. Served with Jalapenos, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
- Pretzel Bites$9.90
Ten Pretzel Bites served with Queso.
Wings
- 6 Traditional Wings$11.00
6 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- 10 Traditional Wings$15.40
10 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- 12 Traditional Wings$17.60
12 Wings tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Six Duck Wings$15.40
Six Duck Wings. Choice of Nashiville Hot or Plain. Served with Ranch.
Entrees
- 2 Tacos$13.20
Choice of Philly Steak, Blackened Shrimp, or Smoked BBQ Chicken topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Chips & Salsa.
- Adult Grilled Cheese$9.90
Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
- Adult Mini Corndogs$11.00
Ten Mini Corndogs served with one side of choice.
- BLT$12.10
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with one side of choice.
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.50
American Breaded Beefsteak topped with White Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.20
Chicken Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.20
Four Fried Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustand & one side of choice.
- Dorito Walking Taco$13.20
Dorito Bag filled with Ground Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
- Frito Walking Taco$13.20
Firto Bag filled with Chili, Queso, & Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream on the side.
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner$16.50
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
- Hamburger Steak$14.30
Half-Pound Beef Patty topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & Brown Gravy. Served with Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Side Salad, & Texas Toast.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.30
Steak Philly on Hoagie Bun topped with Grilled Onions & Grilled Peppers. Served with one side of choice & Auju.
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$14.30
Flour Tortillia filled with Smoked Chicken Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
- Steak Quesadilla$15.40
Flour Tortilla filled with Philly Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Sour Cream. Served with Salsa, Queso, & Sour Cream.
Salads
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Salad$13.20
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Caesar Salad$13.20
Smoked BBQ Chicken on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- Fried Chicken Tender Salad$13.20
Fried Chicken Tenders on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Oniions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Steak Salad$13.20
Philly Steak on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Dressing of Choice.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.20
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.20
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.50
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.50
Lemon Peppered, Blackened, or Nashville Skewered Shrimp on Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- House Caesar Salad$8.80
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- House Salad$9.90
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
Sides
- Side of French Fries$5.50
- Side of Tater Tots$5.50
- Side of Onion Rings$5.50
- Side of Pub Chips$5.50
- Side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes$5.50
- Side of Twice Baked Potato Salad$5.50
- Side of Mac & Cheese$5.50
- Side of Steamed Broccoli$5.50
- Side House Salad$5.50
Salad Mix topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Croutons, & Dressing of Choice.
- Side Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.
- Tortilla Chips Refill
Kids Meals
- Kids Mini Corndogs$7.70
5 Mini Corndogs served with one side & drink.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.60
Mac & Cheese served with one side & drink.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.60
Grilled Cheese served with one side & drink.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.60
Cheese Quesadilla served with one side & drink.
- Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$7.70
2 Fried Chicken Tenders served with one side & drink.
Non Menu Items
NA Beverages
- Barqs Root Beer$2.75
- Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$2.75
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Un-Sweet Tea$2.75
- Soda Water$2.20
- Water
- Coffee$2.20
- Decaf Coffee$2.20
- Whole Milk$3.85
- Redbull$4.40
- Redbull Sugar Free$4.40
- Redbull Coconut Berry$4.40
- Redbull Peach Nectarine$4.40
- Redbull Tropical$4.40
- Redbull Watermelon$4.40
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Grapefruit Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$2.75
- Redbull Strawberry Apricot$4.40
- Redbull Dragonfruit$4.40