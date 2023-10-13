Owl & Elm Yarmouth
Braised Beef Poutine
Hand-cut fries, house-made black pepper demi-glace, Pineland Farms cheddar cheese curds
Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels, whiskey-cured salami, onion, lemongrass, roasted garlis puree, Allagash White broth, crostini
Beet Root Hummus
Harissa carrots, house pickles, olive oil, pita
Butter Board
House butter with an ever-changing assortment of accompaniments and house-made bread
Goat Cheese Crostini
6 Toasted crostini topped with house-herbed goat cheese and cider-blueberry jam
Extra Bread - Mussels
Extra Pita - Hummus
Extra Bread - Butter Board
Salads
Side Pub Greens
Little Leaf Farm greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrot ribbon
Dinner Pub Greens
Little Leaf Farm greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrot ribbon
Harvest Medley Salad
Little Leaf Farm mixed greens, beets, house-herbed goat cheese, candied pecans, pickled celery, basil mustard vinaigrette
Entrees
Duck Burger
Ground Maple Leaf Farm duck, maple syrup, smoked cheddar, bacon jam, sunny duck egg, Little Leaf Farm lettuce mix, heirloom tomato, hand-cut fries
Fish and Chips
Beer-battered haddock, hand cut fries, beer salt, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Pub Steak
Marinated flat iron, chorizo mashed potato croquette, house-made black pepper demi-glace, charred broccolini
Rice Noodles
Gochujang glaze, onion, red cabbage, carrot, pickled Fresno peppers, sunny duck egg, scallion, sesame seed
Scullery Burger - Double
Two smoked patties, lettuce, house pickles, smoked cheddar, special sauce, hand cut fries
Scullery Burger - Single
Smoked patty, lettuce, house pickles, smoked cheddar, special sauce, hand cut fries
Chorizo Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, chorizo, buttered crumb topping
Good Ol' Chicken Basket
House-brined and breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, house ranch
Specials
Kids
Kid Burger
Smoked burger patty, smoked cheddar cheese, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
Kid Chicken Fingers
House-brined and breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, house ranch dipping sauce
Kid Fish and Chips
Beer-battered, fried haddock filet, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, house tartar, ketchup
Kid Grilled Cheese
Pineland Farms smoked cheddar cheese, Texas toast, hand-cut fries
Kid Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house cheddar cheese sauce, buttered crumb topping
Kid Pub Steak
Marinated flat-iron steak, house-made black pepper demi-glace, hand-cut fries, charred broccolini