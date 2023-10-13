10% off online takeout orders through 10/14!
OWLTOGO
Copied!
10% off online takeout orders through 10/14!
OWLTOGO
Copied!


Small Plates

Hand-Cut Fries

$9.00

Charred Broccolini

$11.00

Sweet and Spicy Brussels

$12.00

Shares

Braised Beef Poutine

$17.00

Hand-cut fries, house-made black pepper demi-glace, Pineland Farms cheddar cheese curds

Mussels

$17.00

Prince Edward Island mussels, whiskey-cured salami, onion, lemongrass, roasted garlis puree, Allagash White broth, crostini

Beet Root Hummus

$15.00

Harissa carrots, house pickles, olive oil, pita

Butter Board

$17.00

House butter with an ever-changing assortment of accompaniments and house-made bread

Goat Cheese Crostini

$16.00

6 Toasted crostini topped with house-herbed goat cheese and cider-blueberry jam

Extra Bread - Mussels

$4.00

Extra Pita - Hummus

$5.00

Extra Bread - Butter Board

$6.00

Salads

Side Pub Greens

$8.00

Little Leaf Farm greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrot ribbon

Dinner Pub Greens

$14.00

Little Leaf Farm greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrot ribbon

Harvest Medley Salad

$16.00

Little Leaf Farm mixed greens, beets, house-herbed goat cheese, candied pecans, pickled celery, basil mustard vinaigrette

Entrees

Duck Burger

$22.00

Ground Maple Leaf Farm duck, maple syrup, smoked cheddar, bacon jam, sunny duck egg, Little Leaf Farm lettuce mix, heirloom tomato, hand-cut fries

Fish and Chips

$29.00

Beer-battered haddock, hand cut fries, beer salt, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Pub Steak

$40.00

Marinated flat iron, chorizo mashed potato croquette, house-made black pepper demi-glace, charred broccolini

Rice Noodles

$22.00

Gochujang glaze, onion, red cabbage, carrot, pickled Fresno peppers, sunny duck egg, scallion, sesame seed

Scullery Burger - Double

$22.00

Two smoked patties, lettuce, house pickles, smoked cheddar, special sauce, hand cut fries

Scullery Burger - Single

$18.00

Smoked patty, lettuce, house pickles, smoked cheddar, special sauce, hand cut fries

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, chorizo, buttered crumb topping

Good Ol' Chicken Basket

$18.00

House-brined and breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, house ranch

Specials

Bacon Jam BLT

$18.00

Bacon jam, Little Leaf Farms lettuce, heirloom tomato, bacon strips, garlic aioli, house-herbed goat cheese, hand-cut fries

Texas Style Chili

$14.00

Texas style chili (2 out of 5 heat scale), topped with crispy onions, sour cream, smoked cheddar cheese

Kids

Kid Burger

$15.00

Smoked burger patty, smoked cheddar cheese, brioche bun, hand-cut fries

Kid Chicken Fingers

$12.00

House-brined and breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, house ranch dipping sauce

Kid Fish and Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered, fried haddock filet, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, house tartar, ketchup

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pineland Farms smoked cheddar cheese, Texas toast, hand-cut fries

Kid Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta, house cheddar cheese sauce, buttered crumb topping

Kid Pub Steak

$18.00

Marinated flat-iron steak, house-made black pepper demi-glace, hand-cut fries, charred broccolini

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$11.00

House-made oat crumble topping and house whipped cream