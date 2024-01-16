Oxford Creamery
SANDWICHES
- Cheeseburger$6.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.50
- Dbl Cheeseburger$9.00
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$11.25
- Hamburger$6.00
- Dbl Hamburger$7.75
- Bacon Hamburger$8.00
- Grilled Cheese$3.75
- Gril Ch & Bac$5.50
- BLT$8.00
- Salmon Burger$7.00
- Veggie Burger$7.00
- Tuna Roll$5.50
- Tuna Melt$6.25
- Linguica$6.50
- **** IC ONLY *****
- Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo$7.50
- Black Bean$7.00
- Fish Sandwich$12.25
- Hot Dog$3.25
SEAFOOD
- Lob Roll$25.00
- Lob BLT$29.00
- Lobster Grill Cheese$26.50
- Reg Fish N Chips$20.00
- SMALL FISH &CHIPS$17.00
- Fish Only W/Slaw$17.50
- Fish & Salad with Cole Slaw$22.00
- Scallop Roll$22.00
- Scallop Plate$29.00
- Small Scallop Plate$24.50
- Fish & Clam$29.00
- Clam & Scallop$31.00
- Fish & Scallop$29.00
- Seafood Plate$38.00
- Clam Roll$23.50
- Clam Plate$31.50
- Sm Clam Plate$25.00
ICE CREAM
DRINKS
- Frappe$7.00
- Xtra Thick Frappe$7.50
- Coke$1.75
- Diet Coke$1.75
- Sprite$1.75
- Root Beer$1.75
- Orange Soda$1.75
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Hot Tea$1.50Out of stock
- Ice Cream Soda$6.75
- Root Beer Float$6.75
- Pick Em Soda Float$6.75
- Milk Shake$4.00
- Orange Freeze$7.00
- Coffee Freeze$7.00
- **** IC ONLY *****
- Small Raspberry Rickey$3.50
- Large Raspberry Rickey$4.25
- Small Lime Rickey$3.50Out of stock
- Large Lime Rickey$4.25Out of stock
- Small Lemonade$3.50
- Large Lemonade$4.25
- Small Iced Tea$3.50Out of stock
- Large Iced Tea$4.25Out of stock
- Sm Milk$2.50
- Lg Milk$3.25
- Apple Juice$1.75Out of stock
SIDES
- Sm FF$4.25
- Lg FF$5.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
- Sm Onion Rings$5.25
- Lg Onion Rings$6.50
- Chips$1.00
- Side Slaw$1.50
- 1/2 Pint- Cole Slaw$4.00
- Garden Salad$6.50
- Pint - Cole Slaw$6.75
- Cakes(3)$4.00
- Cakes (6)$6.50
- Side Of Clams$25.00
- Side Of Scallops$23.00
- Chicken Finger Plate$12.72
- Sm Chick Fing Plate$8.75
- Chicken Fingers Only$10.25
- Veggie Taco$9.50Out of stock
- Stuffy$5.00
