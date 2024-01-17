Oya Sushi Inc 10775 Birmingham Way, Suite7,
[Appetizers]
Small Plates/ Shareables
- Aburi TamagoYaki$8.00
(3 pcs)
- Edamame$5.00
- Gyoza$7.00
(5 pcs)
- Honey Crunch Garlic Edamame$7.00
- Honey Crunch Spicy Tuna$12.00
Spicy, (4 pcs)
- House Salad$5.00
- Ika Salad$8.00
- Karaage$8.00
- Miso Soup$2.00
- Sashimi Sampler$16.00
(6 pcs)
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
(4 pcs)
- Shumai$7.00
(6 pcs)
- Takoyaki$9.00
(5 pcs)
- Tempura Combo$13.00
- The Spoon$4.00
PER ORDER, spicy
- Vegetable Tempura$9.00
[Nigiri/Sashimi]
Nigiri (1pc)/ Sashimi (2pc)
- Botan Ebi w/ Head (Botan Shrimp)$5.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Ebi (Shrimp)$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Hirame (Flounder)$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Hokkigai (Surf Clam)$2.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Hotategai (Scallop)$4.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Ika (Squid)$2.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Ikura (Salmon Roe)$10.00
**MARKET PRICE, [+$2 Sashimi]
- Inari (Bean Curd)$2.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Kani (Imitation Crabmeat)$2.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Mackerel$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Madai (Sea Bream)$5.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Masago (Flying Fish Roe)$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Negitoro (Ground Fatty Tuna/ Scallion)$4.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- O-Toro (Fatty Tuna)$5.00
**MARKET PRICE, [+$2 Sashimi]
- Sake On Kunsei (Smoked Salmon)$3.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Salmon$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Salmon Belly$3.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Tako (Octopus)$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Tamago (Egg Custard)$2.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Tuna$3.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Unagi (Smoked Eel)$3.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
- Uni (Sea Urchin)$10.00
**MARKET PRICE, [+$2 Sashimi]
- YellowTail$3.50
[+$2 Sashimi]
- YellowTail Belly$4.00
[+$2 Sashimi]
[Regular Rolls]
Regular Rolls
- Alaska Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Boston Roll$7.00
Cooked
- California Roll$5.50
Cooked
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
Cooked
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.50
Cooked
- Futomaki$10.00
Cooked
- Kanpyo Roll$4.00
- Philadelphia Avocado Roll$7.50
- Philadelphia Cucumber Roll$7.50
- Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$6.50
- Salmon Roll$5.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Cooked
- Spicy California Roll$6.00
Spicy, Cooked
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy
- Spicy Scallop Roll$7.50
Spicy
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy
- Spicy YellowTail Roll$7.50
Spicy
- Tuna Avocado Roll$6.50
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$6.50
- Tuna Roll$5.50
- Vegetable Roll$5.00
- YellowTail Roll (Neki-Hamachi)$6.50
[Special Rolls]
Special Rolls
- B-More Roll$15.00
- Da Bomb$14.00
Cooked
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Cooked
- Dynamic Duo Roll$14.00
Spicy
- Dynamite Roll$15.00
Cooked
- FireCracker Roll$14.00
Spicy
- Flying Dragon Roll$19.00
Cooked
- Hawaiian Roll$14.00
- Holy Moly Roll$15.00
Spicy
- Kabuki Roll$10.00
Cooked
- Karai Roll$15.00
Spicy
- Mama Junie Roll$16.00
- Oh Snap Roll$15.00
Cooked
- OYA Roll$16.00
Cooked
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
- Ravens Roll$15.00
Cooked, Spicy
- Rising Sun Roll$15.00
Spicy
- Rizz Roll$15.00
Spicy
- Rock & Roll$13.00
Spicy
- Spider Roll$12.50
Cooked
- Super Veggie Roll$14.00
- Sushi Burrito$16.00
Spicy
- Taisho Roll$16.50
Spicy
- The Commanders$16.50
Spicy
- The Crazy Roll$15.50
- The Orange Roll$14.00
Spicy
- Tuna Trio Roll$15.00
Spicy
- Yukinohana$16.00
Spicy
[LUNCH, Kitchen]
LUNCH, Kitchen
[Kid's Menu]
Butter Udon Noodle
Pan-Fried Butter Udon noodles served with fries and housemade pickles
Karaage
Japanese style deep fried chicken served with steamed rice and housemade pickles
Oya Sushi Inc Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 430-0192
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM