Oyster’s Pearl Cafe 3001 East Parham Road
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
crispy sticks served with duo of marinara and ragin' ranch
- TacoTrio$10.00
choice of fish, shrimp or chicken with our unique presentation, three per order (mix and match up-charge)
- Slam Dunk$12.00
high piled cheese fries w/tomato, jalapeños, bacon, bbq ranch sauce, topped with chicken or shrimp
- Veggie Spring Rolls$5.00
flakey crisp spring rolls filled with lightly seasoned crunchy vegetables
- Oysters on the Shell$16.00+
1/2 dozen Dozen
- Fried Oysters$17.00
fried crispy with spicy tartar sauce
- Jimmy Shrimp$10.00
grilled or fried, topped with our Jim Beam sauce and a garnish of slaw
- Salmon Bites$12.00
grilled or fried bites served with sweet chili sauce
- The Wings of Love$9.00
fried basket of wingettes served with a choice of dipping sauce
- Tenderonis$7.00
fried chicken breast tenders served with ragin' ranch
Chili Bowl
SOUPS & SALADS
PO'BOY SANDWICHES
- Oyster Po Boy$16.00
spicy tartar sauce, slaw and tomato
- Salmon Po Boy$16.00
salmon filet chopped and grilled with peppers, onions with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Fish Po Boy$12.00
peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
house sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo, peppers and onions
- Kielbasa Po Boy$10.00
peppers and onions with cheese
- Chicken Po Boy$11.00
peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo
ON THE BUN (make it a combo)
BETWEEN THE SLICES (On RYE) w/ Chips
Famous Baskets (served with 2 sides and cornbread muffin
Seafood Shore Shot Entrees (served with 2 sides and cornbread muffin)
- Crab-Cakes Identical$22.00
duo of crab-Cakes grilled or fried with tartar sauce
- Chicken Marsala$17.00
pan fried chicken breast, simmered in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
- Crab Stuffed Salmon$25.00
salmon filet stuffed with crab and garlic butter over rice with choice of second side
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon$22.00
salmon filet grilled and glazed with a combination of bourbon, lemon and ginger sauce served over rice and choice of second side
- Fish Escovitch$22.00
grilled fish topped with vegetable medley, island style over rice with choice of second side
- Surf and Turf$22.00
chicken grilled or fried with shrimp, oysters or fish