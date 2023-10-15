Water Street Oyster Bar
FOOD
N/A Beverages
Plates To Share
Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Large stuffed mushrooms w/ blue crab cake, simmered in our famous picayune sauce
Crab Cakes App. (3)
3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade
Creole Hushpuppies
New Orleans Oysters
Oysters Rockefeller
Topped w/ sauteed greens and bubbly parmesan cheese
Pecan Crusted Oysters
Panko battered, served w/ creole tartar
Shrimp Picayune App.
Gulf shrimp swimming in our famous sweet & spicy butter sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served warm in a creamy cheese sauce
Varietal Wood Grilled Oysters
Wood Grilled Oysters
Filled w/ smoky paprika butter cooked over a mesquite fire
Soups & Salads
Seafood Gumbo
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux
Caldo Xochitl
chicken breast, lime, avocado in homemade broth
BBQ Salmon Salad
bourbon-bbq glaze, corn, black beans, tortilla strips
Gulf Shrimp Salad
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
Deluxe Water St. Chicken Wedge
mesquite grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Deluxe Water St. Shrimp Wedge
mesquite grilled shrimp, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Mains/ Signature
Crawfish Stuffed Chicken
chicken breast, crawfish, peppers, andouille cream sauce and rice
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine
creole spices, garlic cream
Mesquite Grilled Sampler
5oz catch of the day and shrimp harpoons w/ a crab cake
Seafood Pasta Jambalaya
Chicken Rockefeller
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp
gulf shrimp, creamy jalapeno stuffing, hot honey drizzle w/ rice
Grilled Chicken
mesquite grilled, Water Street seasonings
Shrimp & Oyster Embrochette
Blackboard
5oz Lunch Drum
5oz Lunch Salmon
8oz Filet Augratin
Amberjack
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Black Drum
Brioche Banana Foster French Toast
Chicken Picayune
Chilean Sea Bass
Chipotle Wood Grilled Oysters
Covina
Crab Salad
Crab Stuffed Drum
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Crawfish Boil
Crawfish Ettoufee
Dynamite Sticks
Filet
Flounder
Gremolata Tenderloin & Scallops
Grouper
H2O Pasta
Halibut
K-bob Combo
King Fish
Mahi
Mardi Gras Po Boy
MG Bbq Shirmp Skewer
No Charge Caesar
No Charge Spring
Pecan Crusted Shrimp
Rainbow Trout
Red Grouper
Red Snapper
Redfish
Salmon (8oz.)
Salmon Cakes
Short Ribs & Scallops
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Newburg
Shrimp Rockefeller
Steak & Lobster
Steak & Shrimp w/ Crab
El Camino Quail
Surf & Turf
Swordfish
T-Bone Steak
Tuna
Tx 2 Step
Wahoo
Crawfish Tail Salad
Popcorn Shrimp Salad
Red Fish Half Shell
El Camino Short Ribs
Blackened Drum Cajun Pasta
El Camino Quail (App)
Catfish
Striped Bass
Lobster Pasta
Golden Title
Classics
Bacon Cheeseburger
smash-burger style w/ american cheese on a brioche bun w/ mayo and mustard
Coconut Shrimp
Crab Cake Burger
Fried Gulf Sampler
5oz local black drum, 2 panko crusted shrimp, 2 cornmeal dusted oysters
Fried Oyster Platter
1/2 a pound of fried oysters, comes w/ fries
Fried Shrimp Platter
1/2 a pound of gulf shrimp, breaded, comes w/ fries
Fried Shroy Platter
fried shrimp and oysters coated in cornmeal, comes w/ fries
Gulf Shrimp Roll
Water St Po' Boy (Shroy)
fried shrimp and fried oysters Po'boy, comes w/ fries
Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)
1/2 pound fried oysters, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, served w/ seasoned Fries.
Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)
Fried Shrimp, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, served w/ seasonal fries
Kids
Sides
Desserts
SUSHI
Snacks/ Starters
Cucumber Salad
fresh cucumbers w/ a savory red pepper ginger sauce
Edamame
steamed soy beans, w/ sea salt
Miso Soup
the perfect blend of red and white miso, bonito dashi, tofu, wakame, and green onions
Pork Dumplings
Seaweed Salad
blanched seaweed in a light, sesame dressing
Squid Salad
squid marinated in our house made spicy teriyaki w/ seaweed salad
Tempura Veggies
carrots, red onion, mushrooms, and zucchini tempura fried w/ jalapeno ponzu
Poke Bowls
Happy Hippie
kale, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, carrots, walnuts, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger vinaigrette
Lulu
yellowfin, green onion, avocado, white onion, sesame seeds, and Caleb's signature poke sauce
Shoyu Salmon
atlantic salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, and Danyela's signature poke sauce
Surf Candy
yellowfin, green onions, pickled ginger, pineapple, sesame seeds, toasted coconut, and Danyela's signature poke sauce
Tuna Caliente
yellowfin, green onion, carrots, avocado, white onion, cucumber, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sesame seeds, and spicy poke sauce
Sushi Party Platters
Fuego Platter
2-Spicy Tuna Roll 2-Spicy Salmon Roll 1-Red Dragon Roll 1-Volcano Roll
Veg Out Platter
2-Vegetable Roll, 2-Avocado Roll, 2-Mojito Roll
Tempura Party Platter
2-Tempura Shrimp Roll 1-Spider Roll 1-Jalapeno Roll 1-3rd Coast Roll
Waterstreet Party Platter
4 pcs-Tuna Nigiri 4 pcs-Salmon Nigiri 1-Waterstreet Roll 1-Tidal Wave Roll 1-Black Pearl Roll
California Cool Party Platter
6-California Rolls
Banquets-Food
Plates To Share (Copy)
Oysters Rockefeller
Topped w/ sauteed greens and bubbly parmesan cheese
Creole Hushpuppies
Wood Grilled Oysters
Filled w/ smoky paprika butter cooked over a mesquite fire
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served warm in a creamy cheese sauce
Shrimp Picayune App.
Gulf shrimp swimming in our famous sweet & spicy butter sauce
Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Large stuffed mushrooms w/ blue crab cake, simmered in our famous picayune sauce
Crab Cakes App. (3)
3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade
Pecan Crusted Oysters
Panko battered, served w/ creole tartar
Varietal Wood Grilled Oysters
Soups & Salads (Copy)
Seafood Gumbo
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux
Caldo Xochitl
chicken breast, lime, avocado in homemade broth
BBQ Salmon Salad
bourbon-bbq glaze, corn, black beans, tortilla strips
Gulf Shrimp Salad
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
Deluxe Water St. Chicken Wedge
mesquite grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Deluxe Water St. Shrimp Wedge
mesquite grilled shrimp, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Mains/ Signature (Copy)
Crawfish Stuffed Chicken
chicken breast, crawfish, peppers, andouille cream sauce and rice
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine
creole spices, garlic cream
Mesquite Grilled Sampler
5oz catch of the day and shrimp harpoons w/ a crab cake
Seafood Pasta Jambalaya
Chicken Rockefeller
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp
gulf shrimp, creamy jalapeno stuffing, hot honey drizzle w/ rice
Grilled Chicken
mesquite grilled, Water Street seasonings
Shrimp & Oyster Embrochette
Blackboard (Copy)
5oz Lunch Drum
5oz Lunch Salmon
8oz Filet Augratin
Amberjack
Black Drum
Chicken Picayune
Chilean Sea Bass
Crab Stuffed Drum
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Crawfish Ettoufee
Filet
Flounder
Gremolata Tenderloin & Scallops
Grouper
H2O Pasta
Halibut
K-bob Combo
King Fish
Mahi
Mardi Gras Po Boy
No Charge Caesar
No Charge Spring
Rainbow Trout
Red Grouper
Red Snapper
Redfish
Salmon (8oz.)
Salmon Cakes
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Newburg
Shrimp Rockefeller
Steak & Lobster
Steak & Shrimp w/ Crab
Surf & Turf
Swordfish
Tuna
Tx 2 Step
Wahoo
Classics (Copy)
Bacon Cheeseburger
smash-burger style w/ american cheese on a brioche bun w/ mayo and mustard
Coconut Shrimp
Crab Cake Burger
Fried Gulf Sampler
5oz local black drum, 2 panko crusted shrimp, 2 cornmeal dusted oysters
Fried Oyster Platter
1/2 a pound of fried oysters, comes w/ fries
Fried Shrimp Platter
1/2 a pound of gulf shrimp, breaded, comes w/ fries
Fried Shroy Platter
fried shrimp and oysters coated in cornmeal, comes w/ fries
Gulf Shrimp Roll
Water St Po' Boy (Shroy)
fried shrimp and fried oysters Po'boy, comes w/ fries
Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)
1/2 pound fried oysters, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, served w/ seasoned Fries.
Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)
Fried Shrimp, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, served w/ seasonal fries
Kids (Copy)
Sides (Copy)
Desserts (Copy)
Buy Out
Banquets-Bar
Beer (Copy)
Draft 5X5 Brunette Bombshell
Draft Art Car
Draft Bud Light
Draft Crawford Bock
Draft Dos Equis
Draft Landshark
Draft Lazy Beach Bock
Draft Manatus IPA
Draft Michelob Ultra
Draft Miller Lite
Draft Nueces Hefe
Draft Nueces IPA
Draft Nueces Lager
Draft Rebel Toad Abracahopra
Draft Rebel Toad Blonde
Draft Saint Arnold Oktoberfest
Draft Sam Oktoberfest
Draft Shiner Bock
Draft St. Arnold Christmas Ale
Draft Tasty Waves
Draft Truly
Asahi Super Dry
Bottled Blue Moon
Bottled Bud Light
Bottled Budweiser
Bottled Coors Light
Bottled Corona Extra
Bottled Corona Premier
Bottled Dos Equis
Bottled Guinness
Bottled Heineken
Bottled Karbach Oktoberfest
Bottled Kirin Ichiban
Bottled Kirin Light
Bottled Lone Star
Bottled Lorelei Khryseis
Bottled Michelob Ultra
Bottled Michelob Ultra Gold
Bottled Miller Lite
Bottled Modelo Especial
Bottled Modelo Negro
Bottled NON ALCOHLIC Heineken
Bottled O'douls
Bottled Paulaner Oktoberfest
Bottled Sam Adams
Bottled Sapporo
Bottled Shiner Bock
Bottled Stella Artois
Bottled Yuengling Lager
Can Hopadillo
Can Love Street
Liquor (Copy)
Carstairs's Whiskey
Clan MacGregor
Juarez Gold Tequila
Ron Rio Rum
Taaka Gin
Taaka Vodka
Absolut
Double Absolut
Absolut Pear
Double Absolut Pear
Grapefruit Deep Eddy
Double Grapefruit Deep Eddy
Lemon Deep Eddy
Double Lemon Deep Eddy
Grey Goose
Double Grey Goose
Kettle One
Double Kettle One
Titos
Double Titos
Western Cucumber
Double Western Cucumber
Western Prickly Pear
Double Western Prickly Pear
Absolut Peppar
Double Absolut Peppar
Bacardi Limon
Doulbe Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Superior
Double Bacardi Superior
Captain Morgan
Double Capitan Morgan
Malibu
Double Malibu
Myers
Double Myers
Kraken Spiced Rum
Double Kraken Spiced Rum
Crown Apple
Double Apple Crown
Balcones
Double Balcones
Blantons
Double Blanton's
Bulleit Rye
Double Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Double Crown Royal
Garrison Brothers
Double Garrison Brothers
Jack Daniel's
Double Jack Daniels
Jameson
Double Jameson
Jim Beam
Double Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Double Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Double Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
Double Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Double Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Double Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye 4yr
Double Templeton Rye 4yr
Wild Turkey
Double Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Double Woodford Reserve
Christian Brothers
Presidente
Double Presidente
1800 Reposado
Double 1800 Reposado
Casa Amigos Silver
Double Casa Amigos Silver
Herradura Anejo
Double Herradura Anejo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Double Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Double Patron Silver
Sauza Hornitos Reposado
Double Sauza Hornitos Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Double Don Julio Silver
Clase Azul
Double Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Double Don Julio 1942
Herradura Legend
Double Herradura Legend
Chivas Regal
Double Chivas Regal
Dewar's
Double Dewar's
Glenlivet
Double Glenlivet
MacAllen 12yr
Double MacAllen 12yr
Glenfiddich 12yr
Beefeater
Double Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Double Bombay Saphire
Hendrick's
Double Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Double Tanqueray
Empress
Double Empress
Fireball
Double FIreball
Bailey's Irish Cream
Double Bailey's Irish Cream
Cointreau
Disaronno
Double Disaronno
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Double Godiva Chocolate
Gran Gala
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Double Kahlua
Tuaca
Drambui
Arrow Ameretto
Double Arrow Amarretto
Dekuper Sour Apple
Double Dekuper Sour Apple
Dekuper Melon
Double Dekuper Melon
Razzmataz
Double Razzmataz
Arrow Banana
Creme de Menthe
Arrow Peach
Double Arrow Peach
Blue Curcao
Butterscotch
Cocao Light
Cocao Dark
Double Blue Curaco
Sake (Copy)
Wine & Bubbly (Copy)
Ant Moore SB
Beiler Rose
Broadsided Merlot
Casteggio Pinot Grigio
Chloe Pinot Grigio
Cune Rioja
Cycles Glad. Cab.
Cycles Glad. Chard.
Daou Chardonnay
Elana Rosso
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
Felino Cabernet
Felino Malbec
High Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Joel Gott (Sauv.Blanc)
Joel Gott Rose
JP Chanet Brut
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Luchi Prosecco
Mahua Sauvignon Blanc
Montefresco Prosecco
Olema Sauvignon Blanc
Oliver Moscato
Opera Prima Brut
OVR Red Blend
Poppy Pinot Noir
Ryder Estate Cab.
Sangria
Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon John
Vigilance Chardonnay
Btl Affentaller Riesling
Btl Angeline Merlot
Btl Ant Moore SB
Btl Ava Grace (Rose)
Btl Beringer White Zinfandel
Btl Broadsided Merlot
Btl Casteggio Pinot Grigio
Btl Chloe Pinot Grigio
Btl Cune Rioja
Btl Cycles Glad. Cab
Btl Cycles Glad. Chard
Btl Daou Chardonnay
Btl Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Felino Cabernet
Btl Joel Gott (Sauv Blanc)
Btl Joel Gott Rose
Btl JP Chanet Brut
Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Btl Luchi Prosecco
Btl Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Olema Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Oliver Moscato
Btl Opera Prima Brut
Btl OVR Red Blend
Btl Paradigm Cabernet
Btl Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
Btl Poppy Pinot Noir
Btl Robert Mondavi Cabernet
Btl Ryder Estate Cab
Btl Sauvignon
Btl Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Vigilance Cabernet
Btl Vueve Champagne
Btl Wolf Cabernet
Btl Wolf Cabernet
Btl Wolf Cabernet (Deep Copy)
Buy Out
Banquets-Sushi
Snacks/ Starters (Copy)
Cucumber Salad
fresh cucumbers w/ a savory red pepper ginger sauce
Edamame
steamed soy beans, w/ sea salt
Miso Soup
the perfect blend of red and white miso, bonito dashi, tofu, wakame, and green onions
Pork Dumplings
Seaweed Salad
blanched seaweed in a light, sesame dressing
Squid Salad
squid marinated in our house made spicy teriyaki w/ seaweed salad
Tempura Veggies
carrots, red onion, mushrooms, and zucchini tempura fried w/ jalapeno ponzu
Chef's Specialty Rolls (Copy)
Black Eel Roll
blackened tuna, yellow bell pepper, cucumber, topped w/ eel, avocado, eel, sauce & spicy mayo
Black Pearl Roll
Black Tuna Roll
blackened tuna, yellow bell pepper. avocado, cucumber poblano cream sauce and pico de gallo
Dragon Roll
cali roll w/ cream cheese, eel & avocado topped w/ sweet eel sauce
Mojito Roll
cucumber, cream cheese, mint and mango, topped w/ perfectly toasted coconut and lime
Mustang Island Roll
Ocean Roll
hamachi, cucumber, spicy tobiko, topped w/ salmon, tuna & avocado
Padre Island Roll
shrimp, mango, cucumber, roasted bell pepper w/ toasted coconut & cilantro
Rainbow Roll
california roll topped w/ tuna, hamachi & avocado
Red Dragon Roll
spicy tuna mix, cucumber & jalapeno, topped w/ yellowfin tuna & avocado
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon & cucumber w/ shichimi togarashi, topped w/ spicy mayo & sriracha
Super California Roll
california roll topped w/ tuna, escolar, salmon & hamachi
Super Dave Roll
Super Salmon Roll
philadelphia roll topped w/ salmon & avocado
Texas Tuna Roll
avocado, cucumber, yellow bell pepper & jalapeno, topped w/ spicy tuna mix, spicy mayo
Tiger Roll
california roll topped w/ blackened tuna, avocado, ponzu, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tobiko
Volcano Roll
faux crab w/ sriracha, cucumber & avocado, covered w/ salmon, spicy mayo & tobiko, then seared
Waterstreet Roll
shrimp, roasted red pepper & cucumber, topped w/ blackened tuna & avocado, finished w/ our roasted poblano cream sauce & jalapeno ponzu
Poke Bowls (Copy)
Happy Hippie
kale, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, carrots, walnuts, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger vinaigrette
Lulu
yellowfin, green onion, avocado, white onion, sesame seeds, and Caleb's signature poke sauce
Shoyu Salmon
atlantic salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, and Danyela's signature poke sauce
Surf Candy
yellowfin, green onions, pickled ginger, pineapple, sesame seeds, toasted coconut, and Danyela's signature poke sauce
Tuna Caliente
yellowfin, green onion, carrots, avocado, white onion, cucumber, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sesame seeds, and spicy poke sauce
Tempura Rolls (Copy)
3rd Coast Roll
pacific white shrimp, cucumber, avocado & crunchies
Aloha Roll
tuna, cream cheese & pineapple w/ sweet chilli sauce
Black Pearl
avocado, cucumber, carrots, blackened tuna, futo maki style, each piece topped w/ a fried oyster, spicy mayo & green onion
Cheesesteak
tempura fried, philadelphia roll w/ jalapeno ponzu sauce
Jalapeno Popper
tuna, jalapeno & cream cheese
Lucky Roll
shrimp. salmon, avocado, cilantro, & jalapenos, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, carrot, green leaf, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce
Tempura Shrimp Roll
pacific white shrimp, cucumber, avocado & crunchies
Tidal Wave
shrimp, salmon, escolar, cream cheese, & mango topped w/ avocado, spicy mayo & crunchies
Sushi Beer (Copy)
Sushi Wine (Copy)
Sushi Sake (Bqt)
Sushi Party Platters (Copy)
Fuego Platter
2-Spicy Tuna Roll 2-Spicy Salmon Roll 1-Red Dragon Roll 1-Volcano Roll
Veg Out Platter
2-Vegetable Roll, 2-Avocado Roll, 2-Mojito Roll
Tempura Party Platter
2-Tempura Shrimp Roll 1-Spider Roll 1-Jalapeno Roll 1-3rd Coast Roll
Waterstreet Party Platter
4 pcs-Tuna Nigiri 4 pcs-Salmon Nigiri 1-Waterstreet Roll 1-Tidal Wave Roll 1-Black Pearl Roll
California Cool Party Platter
6-California Rolls
Nigiri Tasting (Copy)
Waterstreet Tasting (Copy)
Sashimi Tasting (Copy)
Classic Rolls (Copy)
Avocado Roll
avocado, cream cheese & cucumber
California Roll
cucumber, avocado, california mix
Caterpillar Roll
Philadelphia Roll
mesquite smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese
Spicy Tuna Roll
waterstreet spicy tuna mix & cucumber w/ spicy mayo
Tuna Roll
yellow fin tuna & toasted sesame seeds futo maki style
Veggie Roll
cucumber, avocado, carrot, yellow bell pepper, green leaf lettuce, & cream cheese