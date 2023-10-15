Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.00

1/2 a pound of gulf shrimp, breaded, comes w/ fries

Spring Side Salad

$6.00

Crab Cakes App. (3)

$26.00

3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade

FOOD

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.79

Bottled Water

$3.09

Coffee

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Kids Beverages

Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Soda

$2.79

Sparkling Water

$3.59

Tea

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.79

Water

Chocolate Shake

$4.25

Plates To Share

Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Large stuffed mushrooms w/ blue crab cake, simmered in our famous picayune sauce

Crab Cakes App. (3)

$26.00

3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade

Creole Hushpuppies

$6.50

New Orleans Oysters

$20.00Out of stock
Oysters Rockefeller

$23.00

Topped w/ sauteed greens and bubbly parmesan cheese

Pecan Crusted Oysters

$15.00

Panko battered, served w/ creole tartar

Shrimp Picayune App.

$18.00

Gulf shrimp swimming in our famous sweet & spicy butter sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served warm in a creamy cheese sauce

Varietal Wood Grilled Oysters

$15.00Out of stock
Wood Grilled Oysters

$20.00

Filled w/ smoky paprika butter cooked over a mesquite fire

Soups & Salads

Seafood Gumbo

$9.50

shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux

Caldo Xochitl

$8.50

chicken breast, lime, avocado in homemade broth

BBQ Salmon Salad

$18.00

bourbon-bbq glaze, corn, black beans, tortilla strips

Gulf Shrimp Salad

$17.50Out of stock

gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar

Deluxe Water St. Chicken Wedge

$16.00

mesquite grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Deluxe Water St. Shrimp Wedge

$19.00

mesquite grilled shrimp, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Mains/ Signature

Crawfish Stuffed Chicken

$25.00

chicken breast, crawfish, peppers, andouille cream sauce and rice

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

creole spices, garlic cream

Mesquite Grilled Sampler

$33.00

5oz catch of the day and shrimp harpoons w/ a crab cake

Seafood Pasta Jambalaya

$25.00

Chicken Rockefeller

$20.00
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp

$23.00

gulf shrimp, creamy jalapeno stuffing, hot honey drizzle w/ rice

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

mesquite grilled, Water Street seasonings

Shrimp & Oyster Embrochette

$26.00

Blackboard

5oz Lunch Drum

$20.00

5oz Lunch Salmon

$17.00

8oz Filet Augratin

$32.00Out of stock

Amberjack

$38.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$40.00Out of stock

Black Drum

$30.00

Brioche Banana Foster French Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Picayune

$19.00Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass

$46.00Out of stock

Chipotle Wood Grilled Oysters

$20.00Out of stock

Covina

$30.00Out of stock

Crab Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Drum

$30.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$37.00Out of stock

Crawfish Boil

$28.00Out of stock

Crawfish Ettoufee

$20.00Out of stock

Dynamite Sticks

$16.00Out of stock

Filet

$45.00Out of stock

Flounder

$38.00Out of stock

Gremolata Tenderloin & Scallops

$40.00Out of stock

Grouper

$42.00Out of stock

H2O Pasta

$14.00Out of stock

Halibut

$40.00Out of stock

K-bob Combo

$27.00Out of stock

King Fish

$42.00Out of stock

Mahi

$37.00

Mardi Gras Po Boy

$18.00Out of stock

MG Bbq Shirmp Skewer

$19.00Out of stock

No Charge Caesar

No Charge Spring

Pecan Crusted Shrimp

$22.00Out of stock

Rainbow Trout

$25.00Out of stock

Red Grouper

$42.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$42.00

Redfish

$39.00

Salmon (8oz.)

$27.00

Salmon Cakes

$19.00Out of stock

Short Ribs & Scallops

$45.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Creole

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Newburg

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Rockefeller

$21.00Out of stock

Steak & Lobster

$40.00Out of stock

Steak & Shrimp w/ Crab

$32.00Out of stock

El Camino Quail

$15.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$49.00

Swordfish

$35.00Out of stock

T-Bone Steak

$42.00Out of stock

Tuna

$42.00Out of stock

Tx 2 Step

$27.00Out of stock

Wahoo

$35.00Out of stock

Crawfish Tail Salad

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Red Fish Half Shell

$39.00Out of stock

El Camino Short Ribs

$36.00Out of stock

Blackened Drum Cajun Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

El Camino Quail (App)

$15.00Out of stock

Catfish

$30.00Out of stock

Striped Bass

$42.00Out of stock

Lobster Pasta

$36.00

Golden Title

$39.00Out of stock

Classics

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

smash-burger style w/ american cheese on a brioche bun w/ mayo and mustard

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Burger

$24.00

Fried Gulf Sampler

$27.00

5oz local black drum, 2 panko crusted shrimp, 2 cornmeal dusted oysters

Fried Oyster Platter

Fried Oyster Platter

$19.00

1/2 a pound of fried oysters, comes w/ fries

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.00

1/2 a pound of gulf shrimp, breaded, comes w/ fries

Fried Shroy Platter

$19.00

fried shrimp and oysters coated in cornmeal, comes w/ fries

Gulf Shrimp Roll

$19.00

Water St Po' Boy (Shroy)

$19.00

fried shrimp and fried oysters Po'boy, comes w/ fries

Water St. Po' Boy (Oyster)

$19.00

1/2 pound fried oysters, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, served w/ seasoned Fries.

Water St. Po' Boy (Shrimp)

$19.00

Fried Shrimp, creole tartar, remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, served w/ seasonal fries

Kids

Cowabunga Burger

$10.00

burger w/ or without cheese

Chicasaurus Tex

$7.50

the tastiest chicken dinos you'll ever eat!

Shrimp Boat

$7.50

several junior sized shrimp swimming to your plate

The Land Lover

$12.00

grilled chicken breast

Hot Doggers

$7.50

tubular tasting mini corn dogs

Sides

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00
Hush Puppies (6)

$6.00
Spring Side Salad

$6.00
Water St. Rice

$6.00
Wedge Side Salad

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie Ala Mode

$10.00

Humming Bird Cake

$10.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$10.00

Slice Chocolate Cheesecake (Seasonal)

$10.00

Slice Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Slice Pumpkin Cheesecake (Seasonal)

$10.00

SUSHI

Snacks/ Starters

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

fresh cucumbers w/ a savory red pepper ginger sauce

Edamame

$6.50

steamed soy beans, w/ sea salt

Miso Soup

$5.50

the perfect blend of red and white miso, bonito dashi, tofu, wakame, and green onions

Pork Dumplings

$7.00
Seaweed Salad

$8.50

blanched seaweed in a light, sesame dressing

Squid Salad

$10.50

squid marinated in our house made spicy teriyaki w/ seaweed salad

Tempura Veggies

$8.00

carrots, red onion, mushrooms, and zucchini tempura fried w/ jalapeno ponzu

Poke Bowls

Happy Hippie

$10.00

kale, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, carrots, walnuts, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger vinaigrette

Lulu

$19.00

yellowfin, green onion, avocado, white onion, sesame seeds, and Caleb's signature poke sauce

Shoyu Salmon

$20.00

atlantic salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, and Danyela's signature poke sauce

Surf Candy

$19.00

yellowfin, green onions, pickled ginger, pineapple, sesame seeds, toasted coconut, and Danyela's signature poke sauce

Tuna Caliente

$20.00

yellowfin, green onion, carrots, avocado, white onion, cucumber, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sesame seeds, and spicy poke sauce

Sushi Party Platters

Fuego Platter

$79.00

2-Spicy Tuna Roll 2-Spicy Salmon Roll 1-Red Dragon Roll 1-Volcano Roll

Veg Out Platter

$46.00

2-Vegetable Roll, 2-Avocado Roll, 2-Mojito Roll

Tempura Party Platter

$55.00

2-Tempura Shrimp Roll 1-Spider Roll 1-Jalapeno Roll 1-3rd Coast Roll

Waterstreet Party Platter

$95.00

4 pcs-Tuna Nigiri 4 pcs-Salmon Nigiri 1-Waterstreet Roll 1-Tidal Wave Roll 1-Black Pearl Roll

California Cool Party Platter

$55.00

6-California Rolls

Banquets-Food

RETAIL

Desserts

Whole Hummingbird Cake

$55.00