FOOD

APPS

Cajun Fried Shrimp
$13.00

Shrimp dusted in Cajun spiced cornmeal and fried crispy, served with remoulade sauce

Cheddar Mac and Cheese
$8.00

Melted creamy white cheddar with a crispy cornbread crumb top

Cracklins
Creole Hushpuppies
$8.00

Spiced with pickled peppers and served with remoulade sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes
$9.00

Farm fresh, lightly breaded and served with remoulade sauce

Hillbilly Hot Wings
$14.00

Red bird farms drummies tossed in our BBQ arkansauce, lemon mustard sauce, or buffalo river hot sauce

Home Fries
$6.00

Seasoned crispy potato wedges with a side of roasted tomato aioli

Jettie's Biscuit
$5.00

Great-grandmother's childhood favorite, filled with melted butter, molasses, and a crispy sugar top

Pepper Jelly and Baked Cheese
$12.00

Melty brie with warm pepper jelly and crispy biscuit crackers

Pimento Cheese Platter
$7.95

Pickled vegetables, house cheese and crispy biscuit crackers

Rainbow Biscuits
$7.00

A plate of buttery biscuits topped with our apple butter, strawberry preserves, and blackberry jam

Wavy Gravy Fries
$9.00

Home fries smothered in mushroom gravy and covered with melted cheddar cheese

SOUP SALAD

CUP SOUP
$5.00
BOWL SOUP
$8.00
SIDE CAESAR
$6.00

Organic romaine lettuce, combread crumble, buttermilk caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

CAESAR
$11.00

Organic romaine lettuce, combread crumble, buttermilk caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

SIDE STRAW SALAD
$7.00

Arugula with fresh berries, toasted pecans, fresh goat cheese and lemon mustard dressing

STRAW SALAD
$12.00

Arugula with fresh berries, toasted pecans, fresh goat cheese and lemon mustard dressing

SIDE PICNIC
$6.00

Organic field greens, crispy onions, pickled okra, baby red onions and sliced radish with a creole molasses vinaigrette

PICNIC
$11.00

Organic field greens, crispy onions, pickled okra, baby red onions and sliced radish with a creole molasses vinaigrette

SIDE RANCH
$7.00

Mixed greens, local tomatoes, carrots, shaved red onion with housemade croutons, and our buttermilk ranch dressing

RANCH
$12.00

Mixed greens, local tomatoes, carrots, shaved red onion with housemade croutons, and our buttermilk ranch dressing

SANDWICHES

Fredericks Burger
$11.00

1/3 lb. Maries river Wagyu beef or black bean veggie patty served with cheddar, zucchini pickles, roasted tomato mayo, and fried onions

Hot Ham and Cheese
$10.00

Thick-sliced patchwork farms ham with white cheddar and our own pepper jelly

Como Hot Chicken
$11.00

Fried chicken breast finished in chili pepper oil with zucchini pickles

Sooie Pig
$9.00

Succulent pulled pork or vegetarian tempeh piled up and topped with kale slaw and our tangy BBQ arkansauce

The Boss Hog
$12.00

Open-faced biscuit piled with pulled pork, greens, sausage gravy and topped with a fried egg, crispy onions and BBQ arkansauce

The Classy Chicken
$11.00

Buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast with zucchini pickles and roasted tomato mayo

Cajun Catfish
$11.00

Cornmeal dusted and fried Mississippi catfish filet served on a bed of kale slaw with pickled red onion and remoulade sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken
$12.00

An old school original...crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with an over easy egg, simmered collard greens and sausage gravy

Naked Chicken
$11.00

BRUNCH

B & G
$8.00

Scratch-made with patchwork farms sausage gravy or vegetarian local oyster mushroom gravy served anytime

Half Order B&G
$5.00
Biscuit Sandwich
$7.00

Farm-fresh fried egg with melted white cheddar or pimento cheese

Chicken Fried Steak
$19.00

Hand-sliced tender 'n tasty sirloin breaded and fried with home-style potatoes, two-eggs and mushroom gravy

Cinnamon Roll
$6.00

Baked fresh in-house daily, limited quantities available

Country Breakfast
$14.00

Two eggs your way with home-fried taters or cheesy grits, buttered biscuit or toast, patchwork family farms sausage, ham, or bacon

Farmers Market Scramble
$14.00

Farm fresh eggs, sautéed seasonal market vegetables, and choice of smoked cheddar or pimento cheese, grits, or home fries, served with a buttered biscuit

Pancakes
$10.00

Short stack of buttermilk pancakes made with our great-grandfather's recipe, served with real maple syrup and whipped butter

Sausage Biscuit
$5.00
Waffles
$8.00

PLATES

Fried Chicken Dinner
$20.00

Buttermilk-marinated and fried boneless chicken breast with local green beans, mashed potatoes, savory mushroom gravy, and a biscuit

Catfish Dinner
$21.00

Mississippi catfish filets dusted in cornmeal or spices and fried until crispy. Served with kale slaw, home fries and remoulade sauce

Pulled Pork Plate
$16.00

Pork shoulder braised in the southern style, served with cheese grits, cornbread, collard greens and a side of arkansauce

Shrimp 'N Grits
$20.00

Six peel 'n eat colossal gulf shrimp with a creole tomato sauce on a bed of cheesy grits

Short Ribs
$21.00

Slowly braised boneless beef ribs with bourbon peach glaze, seared in cast iron served with cheese grits

Polenta and Vegetable Platter
$16.00

Fried white corn cake with sautéed seasonal veggies and our tangy BBQ arkansauce

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
$19.00

Hand-sliced, breaded local sirloin with mashed potatoes covered in mushroom gravy with green beans

Sausage and Mashers
$16.00

Patchwork farms andouille sausages seared and served with buttered cabbage and mashed potatoes

SIDES

Bacon
$4.00
Biscuit
$3.00
Buttered Toast
$2.00
Cheese Grits
$4.00
Collard Greens
$4.00
Cornbread
$3.00
Fruit Cup
$5.00
Half Order B&G
$5.00
Ham
$4.00
Home Fries*
$4.00
Kale Slaw Salad
$4.00
Mac and Cheese (side)
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Mushroom Gravy
$4.00
Pimento Cheese
$2.00
Pulled Pork
$6.00
Sausage
$4.00
Sausage Gravy
$4.00
Seasonal Veg
$4.00
Side Pancake
$3.00
Single Egg
$2.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Wavy Gravy Fries*
$6.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cookie Tiramisu
$8.00
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
$8.00Out of stock
Ice Cream Float
$8.00
Peach Cobbler
$8.00
Biscuit Bread Pudding
$6.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$8.00

EXTRAS

Arkansauce
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
Big Dips
$2.00
Pickles
$1.00
Crackers
$3.00
Biscuit
$3.00
Honey Dijon
$1.00
Jam
$0.75
Add Honey
$1.00
Molasses
$0.50
Chicken
$7.00
Catfish
$8.00
Cornbread
$3.00
One Egg
$2.00
Two Eggs
$4.00
Add Chili
$2.00
Add Gravy
$2.00
Caesar Dressing
$0.50
Tomato Aioli
$0.50
Ranch!
$0.50
Remoulade
$0.50
Add Sausage
$3.00
Add Pickles
$2.00
Add Beef Patty
$8.00
Add Ice Cream
$3.00
Maple Syrup
$1.00
Whip Cream
Grits
$4.00
Seasonal Veg
$4.00
Green Beans
$4.00
Chocolate Chips
$1.00
Bulk Jam
$6.00+
Bulk Pimento
$8.00+

BAR

Liquor

BUSCH & SHOT
$8.00
New Amsterdam (Well)
$8.00
360 Vodka
$9.00
Ketel One Vodka
$9.00
Rieger's Vodka
$9.00
Tito's Vodka
$9.00
Wheatley Vodka
$8.00
360 Vodka Shot
$4.00
Ketel One Vodka shot
$5.00
Rieger's Caffe Amaro shot
$5.00
Tito's Vodka shot
$4.00
Wheatley Vodka Shot
$4.00
Beefeater (Well)
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Botanist Gin
$11.00
Drumshanbo Gin
$12.00
Rieger's Gin
$9.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Broker's Gin
$8.00
Origin Gin
$10.00
Hendrick's
$11.00
Aviation
$12.00
Beefeater Gin shot
$4.00
Bombay Sapphire shot
$5.00
The Botanist shot
$6.00
Drumshanbo Gin shot
$6.00
Rieger's Gin Shot
$5.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
Broker's Gin shot
$4.00
Origin Gin
$6.00
Cruzan Rum (Well)
$8.00
Cachaca
$10.00
Havana Club Rum- Anejo
$10.00
Paranubes Rum
$9.00
Sailor Jerry Rum
$10.00
Whaler's Dark Rum
$8.00
Cachaca
$6.00
Cruzan Rum shot
$4.00
Havana Club Rum, Anejo shot
$5.00
Paranubes Rum shot
$5.00
Sailor Jerry Rum SHOT
$6.00
Whaler's Dark Rum Shot
$4.00
LunaZul (Well)
$8.00
Codigo-Reposado
$14.00
Derrumbes Durango
$14.00
Derrumbes Zacatecas
$12.00
El Bateo Mezcal
$10.00
Herradura Silver
$10.00
La Gritona Reposado
$11.00
Teremana Anejo Tequila
$14.00
Vago Ensamble Mezcal
$20.00
Vago Espadin Mezcal
$14.00
Staff Shot
$1.85
Codigo – Reposado shot
$7.00
Derrumbes Durango Shot
$7.00
Derrumbes Zacatecas Shot
$6.00
El Bateo Mezcal shot
$5.00
Herradura Silver shot
$5.00
La Gritona– shot
$6.00
Teremana Anejo Shot
$7.00
Vago Ensamble Mezcal SHOT
$10.00
Vago Espadin SHOT
$7.00
Lunazul Blanco shot
$5.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Powers
$8.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Rieger's Whiskey
$12.00
Jack Daniel's 12 YR
$30.00
Evan Williams (WELL)
$8.00
Jack Daniels shot
$4.00
Jameson Whiskey shot
$4.00
Tullamore Dew shot
$4.00
Powers Shot
$5.00
Crown Royal shot
$5.00
Rieger's Whiskey
$6.00
Jack Daniel's 12 YR
$15.00
Evan Williams (WELL)
$8.00
1792
$10.00
Angel's Envy Bourbon
$12.00
Barrell SeaGrass Rye
$16.00
Basil Haydens
$12.00
Ben Holladay
$19.00
Blade & Bow Bourbon
$18.00
Blanton's Bourbon
$20.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$15.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$14.00
Eagle Rare Bourbon
$18.00
Eagle Rare Shot
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Ezra Brooks Rye
$8.00
Kings County Bourbon
$20.00
Maker's Mark Burbon
$9.00
Michter's BOURBON
$16.00
Michter's Rye
$16.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year
$95.00
Planters Whiskey
$13.00
Rieger's Whiskey
$12.00
Rock and Rye
$8.00
Russell's Reserve Rye
$9.00
Sazerac Rye
$10.00
Shanky's Whip
$7.00
St. George Single Malt
$28.00
Switchgrass Bourbon
$13.00
Switchgrass Rye 2yr
$13.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Tom's Town Royal Bourbon
$15.00
Weller 12 Year
$18.00
Weller Reserve Bourbon
$12.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$28.00
Whistle Pig 15yr
$90.00
Woodford Reserve Burbon
$11.00
Yellowstone Bourbon
$10.00
Aberfeldy Scotch
$11.00
Ardberg Scotch
$14.00
Dewars
$8.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Johnnie Walker - Red Label
$8.00
Lairds Apple Brandy SHOT
$5.00
1792 Shot
$6.00
Angel's Envy SHOT
$7.00
Barrell SeaGrass Rye
$9.00
Basil Haydens SHOT
$6.00
Ben Holladay
$10.00
Blade & Bow Shot
$9.00
Blanton's SHOT
$12.00
Buffalo Trace SHOT
$8.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
E.H. Taylor SHOT
$7.00
Eagle Rare SHOT
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$5.00
Evan Williams Shot
$5.00
Ezra Brooks Shot
$4.00
King County SHOT
$10.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon Shot
$5.00
Michter's SHOT
$8.00
Old Rip Van Winkle SHOT
$50.00
Planters Whiskey Shot
$7.00
Rieger's Whiskey
$6.00
Rock and Rye Shot
$5.00
Russell's Rye Shot
$5.00
Sazerac SHOT
$7.00
Shanky's Whip Shot
$4.00
St. George Single Malt SHOT
$15.00
Switchgrass Bourbon Shot
$7.00
Switchgrass Rock & Rye Shot
$5.00
Templeton Rye Shot
$6.00
Tom's Royal SHOT
$7.50
Weller 12yr SHOT
$9.00
Weller Rsrv SHOT
$7.00
Whistle Pig 10yr Shot
$14.00
Whistle Pig 15yr Shot
$45.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Shot
$6.00
Yellowstone SHOT
$6.00
Aberfeldy Scotch shot
$6.00
Ardberg Scotch shot
$7.00
Dewars Shot
$4.00
Rittenhouse Rye Shot
$5.00
Drambuie
$5.00
Johnnie Walker - Red Label shot
$4.00
Lairds Apple Brandy SHOT
$3.00
Aperol
$9.00
Besk
$9.00
Bruto Americano
$10.00
Campari
$9.00
Chambord
$10.00
Chartreuse - Green
$14.00
Cinzano White
$6.00
Cynar Amaro
$9.00
DiSaronno Amaretto
$9.00
Fernet
$6.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lillet Blanc
$8.00
Montenegro
$12.00
Nixta Licor De Elote
$10.00
Rieger's Caffe Amaro
$11.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Select Apertif
$10.00
Suze
$9.00
Switchgrass Rock & Rye
$11.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
Beer

2nd Shift Kolsch
$6.00

2nd shift brewing, St. Louis, Mo 5.2%

New Zealand Pilsner
$5.00

Crooked stave, fort Collins, co 5.4%

Tiny Bomb
$5.00

Wiseacre brewing, Memphis, tn 4.5%

Bobber, Lager
$5.00

Logboat brewing, Como 5%

Budweiser
$3.00

Anheuser-busch, St. Louis, Mo

Bud Light
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Velvet Underbrown
$6.00

Heavy riff brewery, St. Louis, Mo 6.5%

Glutenberg Blonde
$7.00

Glutenberg craft brewery, Canada 4.5%

Black Walnut Wheat
$5.00

Piney river brewing co, bucyrus, Mo 4.5%

Blueberry Blonde
$5.00

Big muddy brewing co, murphysboro, Il 6%

Enter Sandman
$6.00

Third wheel brewing, St. Peters, Mo 6%

Shiphead
$6.00

Logboat brewing, Como 5.2%

11 Point, IPA
$6.00

Broadway brewery, Como 5.8%

Lizard King, APA
$6.00

Pipeworks brewing, Chicago, Il 6%

Son of Juice, Hazy IPA
$7.00

Maplewood brewing, St, Louis, Mo 6.3%

Snapper, IPA
$6.00

Logboat brewing co, Como 7.2%

Run Wild, n/a IPA
$5.00

Athletic brewing co, Ct [NA]

Duchess De Bourgogne
$11.00

Belgium 6.2%

Rainbow Sherbet
$6.00

Prairie artisan ales, Oklahoma city, ok 5.2%

Sour Rosé
$6.00

Crooked Stave brewing, St. Louis, Mo 4%

Super Cherry Blaster
$6.00
Nitro Milk Stout
$6.00

Left hand brewing, Longmont, co 6%

Gotta Get Up to Get Down
$5.00

Wiseacre brewing, Memphis, tn 5%

Dark Matter
$5.00

Logboat brewing, Como 6.6%

Waves Dry
$7.00

Waves cider co, Como 6%

Pineapple Cider
$7.00

Waves cider co, Como 6%

Stem Cider
$6.00

Stem ciders, Denver, co 5.2%

CBD Seltzer
$8.00

Mighty kind, 20mg CBD, St. Louis, Mo [na]

Apricot Almond Seltzer
$6.00

4 hands brewing co, St. Louis, Mo 4%

Draft Beer

Founders, tap
$6.00
Logboat, tap
$6.00
Mother's Tap
$6.00
Busch Light, tap
$3.00
Surly, Tap
$6.00
Maplewood, tap
$6.00

Wine

Glass Brut
$9.00
Bottle Brut
$32.00
Prosecco
$9.00

Bariano, Italy, NV (188ml)

Glass Rose
$10.00

Cloudline, Oregon, 21

Bottle Rose
$38.00

Cloudline, Oregon, 21

Glass Riesling
$9.00

Frisk, Australia '20

Bottle Riesling
$32.00

Frisk, Australia '20

Glass Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00

Dashwood, new Zealand '21

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
$32.00

Dashwood, new Zealand '21

Glass Pinot Grigio
$9.00

Benvolio, Italy, '21

Bottle Pinot Grigio
$32.00

Benvolio, Italy, '21

Glass Chardonnay
$11.00

Chalk hill, Sonoma coast '21

Bottle Chardonnay
$40.00

Chalk hill, Sonoma coast '21

Glass Verdeio
$9.00

Marquis de caceres, Spain '21

Bottle Verdeio
$32.00

Marquis de caceres, Spain '21

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon
$11.00

Canoe ridge, Washington '18

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon
$40.00

Canoe ridge, Washington '18

Glass Pinot Noir, Lyric
$10.00

Santa Barbara ca '19

Bottle Pinot Noir, Lyric
$38.00

Santa Barbara ca '19

Glass Cabernet Franc, Scarpetta
$11.00

Italy '21

Bottle Cabernet Franc, Scarpetta
$40.00

Italy '21

Glass Malbec, Black Cabra
$9.00

Argentina '21

Bottle Malbec, Black Cabra
$32.00

Argentina '21

Glass Cherries & Rainbows
$10.00

Cherries and rainbows, France '20

Bottle Cherries & Rainbows
$38.00

Cherries and rainbows, France '20

Glass Syrah
$10.00

Cherries and rainbows, France '20

Bottle Syrah
$38.00

Cherries and rainbows, France '20

All Cocktails

A Fond Farewell
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Applecart
$10.00
Arkansas Traveller
$10.00
Aviation
$10.00
Baked Apple Margarita
$12.00
Bats In The Belfry
$14.00
Bee's Knees
$14.00
Between the Sheets
$12.00
Blackberry Jamboree
$9.00
Blood Oath Pact No. 9-2023
$50.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Caparina
$13.00
Cinnamon Hot Toddy
$11.00
Cinnamon Whiskey Sour
$11.00
Classic Mimosa
$8.00
Classic Negroni
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Dark and Stormy
$10.00
Deluxe Bloody
$12.00
El Jimador Reposado
$8.00
El Tesoro
$9.00
Espolon
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$11.00
Feat. Irish coffee
$14.00
Frida Kahlo
$12.00
Gin Wilder. Refill
$12.00
Grapefruit Mimosa
$8.00
Head In The Clouds
$12.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Hot Buttered Rum
$11.00
Hot Irish coffee
$10.00
House Irish Cream Shot
$5.00
HURRICANE
$11.00
Irish Gin Wilderness
$12.00
Koval Dry
$10.00
La Louisiane
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$11.00
Martini - Gin
$8.00
Martini - Vodka
$8.00
Mezcal Negroni
$14.00
MidMOmosa
$10.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Missouri Michelada
$9.00
Missouri Mule
$11.00
Mocktail
$8.00
Mogroni
$11.00
MoGroni Refill
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Oaxacan OF
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Ozark Old Fashioned
$11.00
Ozark Old REFILL
$11.00
Paloma
$9.00
Pegu Club
$14.00
Pepper Paloma
$12.00
Pisco Sour
$11.00
Ranch Water!
$9.00
Rob Roy
$14.00
Rusty Nail
$14.00
Rye Manhattan
$12.00
Salty Dog
$10.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Secret Break. Refill
$10.00
Secret Breakfast
$10.00
Secret Breakfast Shot
$7.00
Shelly Srub-Tail
$4.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Southern Spritz
$10.00
Tapatio
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$11.00
The Helios
$15.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Toronto
$12.00
Vesper
$14.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Vodka & Fresh Grapefruit Sparkler
$9.00
Waves Mimosa
$9.00
White Negroni
$14.00
White Russian
$9.00

House Cocktails

Deluxe Bloody Mary
$12.00

St. George green chile vodka with house-made bloody mix, garnished with bacon and assorted pickles

Ozark Old Fashioned
$11.00

Bourbon sweetened with molasses, shaken with black walnut bitters. Orange and cherry

Irish Gin Wilderness
$12.00Out of stock

Named for a remote Ozark woods, with drumshanbo Irish gin, fever tree tonic served with a forest of botanicals from our herb garden

"Mo"groni
$11.00

Our twist on the Italian classic with Reiger's Kansas city gin, bruto Americano and sweet vermouth

Missouri Mule
$11.00

Copper run moonshine, house-made ginger syrup, lime, and club soda

Missouri Michelada
$9.00

Busch light with our house bloody mix, with a dash of St. George chile vodka and a sprinkle of spicy doc Meyer's

Vodka and Fresh Grapefruit Sparkler
$9.00

Grapefruit-infused vodka with fresh squeezed grapefruit juice and club soda with a dash of peychaud's bitters

Blackberry Jamboree
$9.00

Our house made blackberry jam with vodka, lemon and sparkling wine

Midmomosa
$10.00

Sparkling wine and fresh squeezed orange juice served in a big glass with a chambord float

Secret Breakfast
$10.00

Brown-butter-washed bourbon infused with coffee beans, barrel-aged maple syrup and a touch of fresh oj

Arkansas Traveler
$10.00

Our very own pepper jelly shaken with rum and fresh lime

Ozark Old Fashioned REFILL
$11.00
Irish Gin Wilderness REFILL
$12.00
"MO"groni REFILL
$11.00
Secret Breakfast REFILL
$10.00

Featured Cocktails S14

Mezcal Negroni
$14.00

El de bateo mezcal, sweet vermouth, campari, orange peel

White Negroni
$14.00

Dry gin, suze, lillet Blanc, and lemon peel

Pegu Club
$14.00

Gin, cointreau, angostura, and orange bitters, fresh lime juice

Oaxaca Old Fashioned
$14.00

El de bateo mezcal, angostura bitters, orange, sugar cube and luxardo cherry

Sazerac
$14.00

Ezra brooks rye, peychaud's bitters, absinthe wash, and lemon peel

Rusty Nail
$14.00

Scotch and drambule

Rob Roy
$14.00

Dewar's white label scotch, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, and luxardo cherry

Vesper
$14.00

Dry gin, vodka, lillet Blanc, and lemon peel

Irish Coffee
$14.00

Jameson and Ozark coffee shaken with house made Irish cream and served with fresh whipped cream

COFFEE & SOFT DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Cold Brew
$5.00
Espresso
$3.00
Americano
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.25
Latte
$4.25
Chai Tea
$4.50
Dirty Chai
$5.25
Mocha
$4.75
Red Eye
$4.50
Mountain Morning
$4.75

Latte with molasses

Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Extra Shot
$3.00
BAR ESPRESSO
12 oz Biscuit Blend Beans
$15.00

Soft Drinks

Black Cherry
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Coke Bottle
$3.00

Cane sugar bottle

Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Cream Soda
$3.00
Diet Coke
$2.00

Can

Fever-Tree Club Soda
$3.00
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
$3.00
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit
$5.00
Fresh Squeezed OJ
$5.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Milk
$2.00
Mountain Valley Spring
$3.00
Rishi Sparkling Grapefruit
$5.00
Rishi Sparkling Green Tea
$5.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Roy Rogers
$3.50
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Sparkling Water
$3.50
Sprite
$3.00

Cane sugar bottle

MERCH

Apparel

T Shirt
$23.00
Hoodie
$45.00
Apron
$35.00
Tote Bag
$25.00

Coffee

12 oz Biscuit Blend Beans
$15.00

Stickers

Sticker
$1.00

1/2 Doz Frozen Biscuits

1/2 Doz. Frozen Biscuits
$8.00