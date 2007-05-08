P's & Q's Market
Daily Menu (OO)
Handhelds (OO)
- Burger$15.50
Locally sourced beef, american cheese, pickles, onion & lettuce
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$15.50
House smoked brisket, bbq sauce, slaw & pickles on seeded bun
- Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, pepper relish, garlic aioli & slaw
- Braised Pork Sandwich$15.50
Braised pork, broccoli rabe, aged provolone, pickled relish on a hoagie with jus
- Tri Tip Steak Sandwich$16.50
Locally sourced steak, mushrooms, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce & provolone
- Roasted Winter Squash$14.50
Roasted squash, herbed goat cheese spread, harissa, red onion, pickled beets on ciabatta
- Pesto Apple Sandwich$13.50
House pesto, sliced apple, provolone, caramelized onion, & farm greens
- Chicken salad Sandwich$12.50
House chicken salad, with greens 0n a seeded bun
Plates & Bowls (OO)
- Smoked Brisket Plate$18.50
Served with choice of two sides & slaw
- Grilled Jerk Chicken Plate$18.50
Served with choice of two sides & slaw
- Smoked Salmon Plate$16.50
Seasonal veggies, house pickles, herbed goat cheese spread & grilled bread
- Seasonal Veggie Bowl$16.50
Sauteed seasonal veggies, rice, chimichurri, avocado, goat cheese & pickled onion
- Vegan Curry Bowl$15.50
Coconut yellow curry, seasonal vegetables, avocado, rice, spiced seeds & herbs
Soups & Salads (OO)
- Smoked Salmon Salad$17.50
Mixed farm greens, sherry vinaigrette, sauteed brussels, radish, pickled onion, goat cheese
- Kale & Chicories Caesar$13.50
Fried Croutons, house caesar dressing, Parmesan, lemon & shaved radish
- Wedge Salad$13.50
Iceberg lettuce, bluse cheese ranch dressing, bacon, pickled onion, apple & fried bread
- Tarragon Tomato Soup$7.50
- Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese$12.50
- Tomato Soup with Salad$12.50
NA Beverages
- Coffee (To go)$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Smith Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Iced Oat Milk Chai Latte$5.00
- Hot Cocoa$4.00
- The Bitter End$6.00
- Grapefruit-Sanbitter Spritz$6.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Limeade$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Rootbeer$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Italian Blood Orange Soda$3.00
- Italian Lemon Soda$3.00
Grocery
Soda
- A Siciliana Lemon$3.00
- A’siciliana Blood Orange Soda$3.00
- Boneyard CBD Grape Soda$4.00
- Coke Bottle$3.00
- Culture Pop Orange Mango$11.00
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
- Lion Heart Kombucha 16oz Can$4.00
- Fever-tree - Indian Tonic Cans - Case of 3-8/5.07fz$11.50
The Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Cans come in a set of three cases, each with eight 5.07 oz cans. This premium mixer is perfect with gin or vodka to elevate your cocktails.
- Santa Cruz Organic Mango Lemonade 32 Fl Oz$6.00
Santa Cruz's Mango Lemonade is an organic, tangy beverage that blends the sweetness of mangos with the tartness of lemons. It comes in a 32 fluid ounce bottle, so there's plenty to enjoy or share.
- San Pellegrino SanBitter Red 10x10cl$20.00
San Pellegrino SanBitter Red is a classic Italian non-alcoholic, carbonated beverage with a unique, bitter-sweet flavor. It comes in packs of 10 bottles, each containing 10cl of the drink.
- The Pathfinder Non Alcoholic Spirit Non-alcoholic Spirits - 700ml Bottle$39.00
The Pathfinder Non-Alcoholic Spirit is a 700ml bottle of non-alcoholic beverage that captures the essence of a traditional spirit. It’s perfect for those who enjoy the taste of classic cocktails but are looking to avoid alcohol.
- Santa Cruz Organic Drinks Strawberry Lemonade 32 Fl Oz$6.00
The Santa Cruz Organic Strawberry Lemonade is a refreshing beverage perfect for hot summer days. This 32 fl Oz drink bursts with the fruity taste of strawberries and tangy lemonade, ideal for those who enjoy organic products.
- KHRM00375463 48 Fl Oz Probiotic Wild Berry Soda - Pack of 4$11.00
This wild berry soda not only offers a unique flavor, but it also contains probiotics to aid in digestive health. With 48 fluid ounces per bottle in a pack of four, there's plenty to go around.
- Culture Pop Soft Drinks - Grapefruit Ginger Probiotic Soda - 6 Packs of 4$11.00
This is a pack of Culture Pop grapefruit ginger probiotic soda, sold in quantities of six 4-packs. The soda offers a tangy blend of grapefruit and ginger flavors, with the added health benefit of probiotics.
- KHRM00396494 144 Fl. Oz Blackberry Spark Water - Pack of 12$11.50
This is a pack of 12 bottles of Blackberry Spark Water, each containing 144 fl. oz. The refreshing water has a natural blackberry flavor and a hint of carbonation for a little sparkle.
- KHRM00381214 144 Fl Oz Summer Berry Sparkling Water - Pack of 12$11.50
This is a pack of 12 Summer Berry Sparkling Water, each bottle containing 144 fl oz. The crisp, refreshing flavor boasts of summer berries for a fruity twist to your hydration needs.
- Waterloo Sparkling Water Black Cherry - 12.0 Oz X 8 Pack$8.00
Waterloo's Black Cherry Sparkling Water is a refreshing beverage available in a pack of eight 12 oz cans. Experience the natural taste of black cherry with a fizz in every sip – a perfect go-to drink for any time of the day.
- Dry Kombucha$4.00Out of stock
Dry Kombucha is a crisp and refreshing beverage rich in probiotics. It is made through the fermentation process of tea, which results in a slightly tart taste with a subtle sweetness.
- Wild Blueberry Dry Kombucha$4.00
This Wild Blueberry Dry Kombucha is a fermented tea drink with a tangy flavor and a surprising hint of blueberry. It's packed with probiotics that make it a delicious and healthy choice.
- 2-Pack Guayaki Organic Bluephoria Yerba Mate 15.5 Fl Oz Can$4.00
This is a two-pack of Guayaki Organic Bluephoria Yerba Mate, each can having a volume of 15.5 fl oz. It's a refreshing, organic drink with the invigorating flavors of yerba mate and bluephoria.
- Guayaki Build-Your-Own Yerba Mate Bundle 6 Cans$4.00
The Guayaki Build-Your-Own Yerba Mate Bundle gives you the choice of six cans of refreshing energy drinks. This mate drink is traditionally made and great for those looking for a natural caffeine boost.
- Mexican Sprite 335ml$3.00
Mexican Sprite is a refreshing lemon-lime soda with a unique, slightly sweet taste. The 335ml size is perfect for quenching your thirst on the go.
- Jarritos Grapefruit Soda 12.5 Fl Oz (370 Ml) 1 Count$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda is a fruity, effervescent beverage offering a distinct, tart grapefruit flavor. Packaged in a 12.5 oz size, it's a perfect single-serving drink choice for quenching your thirst.
- Root Beer$3.00
- Topo Chico Mineral Water, Sparkling - 12 Fl Oz$3.00
Topo Chico Mineral Water is a refreshing sparkling water that comes in a 12 fl oz size. Known for its crisp and natural flavor, it's a great way to stay hydrated throughout the day.
- Diet Coke$2.00Out of stock
- Boneyard Grape CBD$4.00
Condiments
- Aardvark Chipotle$9.00
- Duke’s Mayo 18 oz.$7.75
- Hot Mama Salsa Chili Oil 1$10.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Chili Oil 2$10.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Chili Oil 3$10.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Hot Sauce 1$7.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Hot Sauce 2$7.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Hot Sauce 3$7.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Hot Sauce 4$7.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Hot Sauce 5$7.00
- Secret Aardvark Serrabanero Green Hot Sauce 8 Oz. No Gmo Spicy Chili Flavor$7.00
The Secret Aardvark Serrabanero Green Hot Sauce is an 8 Oz blend of green serrano and habanero chili peppers, providing a spicy kick. It's also non-GMO, making it a great choice for those seeking a healthier yet flavorful hot sauce option.
- Secret Aardvark Drunken Garlic Black Bean Sauce 8 Oz$7.50
The Secret Aardvark Drunken Garlic Black Bean Sauce is a versatile condiment, perfect for spicing up any meal. Its aromatic garlic flavor blended with black beans gives an enticing depth to soups, stir-frys, or as a marinade.
- Habanero Hot Sauce 8 Oz$8.00
This Habanero Hot Sauce is an 8 Oz bottle of fiery condiment perfect for those who love a spicy kick in their food. It's a must-have in the kitchen, adding intense heat and flavor to your dishes.
- Portland Ketchup Company Organic Ketchup - 14oz$5.00
The Portland Ketchup Company Organic Ketchup is a 14oz bottle of all-natural goodness. Made with organic ingredients, it's definitely a healthier and more flavorful alternative to regular ketchups.
- Yellow Mustard$4.75
This yellow mustard is a classic condiment that's great on sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers. It's tangy and rich, perfect for enhancing the flavor of your favorite meals.
- Portland Organic BBQ Sauce 14oz Glass Bottles$5.00
The Portland Organic BBQ Sauce is a 14-ounce glass bottle filled with rich, tangy BBQ flavor. Made with all organic ingredient, this sauce provides the perfect blend of sweet and smoky to enhance any barbecue meal.
- Hab sauce Lucha Libre$7.50
- Hab soy sauce$7.50
Pantry
- Adams Natural Peanut Butter Creamy$6.00
- Adams Natural Peanut Butter Crunchy$6.00
- Aneto Fish Broth$9.00
- Aneto Vegetable Broth$7.75
- Avocado Oil$16.00
- Banza Cavatappi$5.00
- Beaver Coney Island$6.00
- Beaver Deli Mustard$6.00
- Beaver Dijon Mustard$6.00
- Beaver Honey Mustard$6.00
- Beaver Sweet Hot Mustard$6.00
- Bob's Red Mill Baking Powder$5.50
- Bob's Red Mill Nutritional Yeast$7.75
- Bob's Red Mill Organic Dark Rye Flour$5.00
- Bob's Red Mill Pancake Mix$6.00
- Bob's Red Mill Unbleached Flour 5#$7.00
- Bob’s Red Mill Baking Soda$4.75
- Bob’s Red Mill Cornmeal$4.50
- Bob’s Red Mill Cornstarch$4.00
- Bob’s Red Mill Quick Cooking Rolled Oats$7.00
- Bob’s Red Mill Yellow Popcorn$7.00
- Bob’s Red Mill Shredded Coconut$5.25
- Bobs Bread Flour$8.00
- Bobs polenta$5.00
- Cento Olive Oil 16.9 oz$13.00
- Cento Petite Diced Tomatoes 28oz$5.75
- Cento Tomato Paste$3.75
- Chicken Bouillon$3.00
- Coconut Milk$5.00
- Coconut sugar$7.00
- Golden Curry$6.00
- Good Day Granola Original$11.00
- Green Curry Paste$6.25
- Jade Pearl Ramen$3.50
- Mama Lils Lilibeans$11.00
- Mama Lil's Asparagus$11.00
Mama Lil's Asparagus is a delicious jarred asparagus that's perfect for snacking or adding to dishes. It's lightly seasoned for a unique, savory flavor that pairs well with a variety of meals.
- Mama Lils Peppers Sweet Hot in Brine 12 Ounce$11.00
The Mama Lils' Sweet Hot Peppers in Brine will add a tangy and spicy touch to your meals. These 12-ounce jars are packed with perfectly pickled peppers for your enjoyment.
- 314987 Spear Dill Pickle, 24 Oz - Pack of 6$8.00
These are Spear Dill Pickles, sold in 24 oz jars and available in a pack of six. They're perfect for snack time or adding a tangy crunch to your sandwiches or burgers.
- Coconut Secret Raw Soy Sauce Substitute$7.75
The Coconut Secret Raw Soy Sauce Substitute is a great alternative for those trying to cut down on soy or gluten in their diet. It has a rich, savory flavor similar to traditional soy sauce but is made from the sap of coconut trees.
- Bragg Liquid Aminos 16 Fl Oz$8.00
Bragg Liquid Aminos is a versatile, natural soy-based liquid seasoning. It comes in a 16 fluid ounce bottle and provides a delicious, umami flavor to a wide variety of dishes.
- Rice Vinegar$4.00
Rice vinegar is a mild, slightly sweet vinegar commonly used in recipes for Asian cuisines. It's perfect for giving your dishes a little tang without overpowering the other flavors.
- B23109 White Wine Vinegar -6x17oz$8.00
Our B23109 White Wine Vinegar comes in a convenient pack of six 17 oz bottles. It's versatile and perfect for dressing salads, marinating meats, or any other culinary delight that calls for a dash of quality vinegar.
- Napa Valley Naturals Organic White Wine Vinegar 12.7 Fl Oz Liquid$8.00
The Napa Valley Naturals Organic White Wine Vinegar is a 12.7 fluid ounce bottle of high-quality vinegar. Made with organic grapes from Napa Valley, this white wine vinegar is excellent for marinades, salads, and recipes requiring a tangy kick.
- Federzoni Red Wine Vinegar$8.00
The Federzoni Red Wine Vinegar is a tangy and flavorful condiment, perfect for enhancing your salads, marinades, and sauces. Made in Italy, it carries a distinct, robust taste that can elevate your everyday cooking.
- B13322 Organic Basalmic Vinegar -6x17oz$8.00
This Organic Balsamic Vinegar is sold in a pack of six 17 ounce bottles. Ideal for adding a rich and tangy flavor to your cooking or salad dressings.
- Strozzapretti$6.50
Strozzapretti is a type of pasta that originates from Italy, often served with rich, hearty sauces. They are twisted in shape, similar to a corkscrew, and are typically rolled by hand.
- (5 Pack) Rustichella D'Abruzzo Spaghetti Pasta, 17.6 Oz$6.50
This 5-pack of Rustichella D'Abruzzo Spaghetti Pasta weighs in at 17.6 ounces per pack. It's a high-quality Italian pasta that's perfect for a variety of dishes.
- Rustichella Penne Rigate 17oz$6.50
Rustichella Penne Rigate is a 17oz box of Italian pasta, perfect for all your favorite dishes. The ridges hold onto sauce brilliantly, making every bite a pleasure.
- Instant Yeast$9.00
Instant Yeast is a baking essential that helps bread and other baked goods rise. Just add it directly to the dry ingredients of your recipe, no proofing or dissolving required.
- Bob's Red Mill Chickpea Flour 16 Oz Resealable Pouch$5.00
Bob's Red Mill Chickpea Flour comes in a 16-ounce resealable pouch for easy storage and freshness. This flour, made purely from ground chickpeas, can be used to make gluten-free baked goods and savory dishes.
- Bob S Red Mill Golden Masa Harina Corn Flour 22 Oz$6.00
Bob's Red Mill Golden Masa Harina Corn Flour is a finely ground flour made from dried corn. This 22 oz pack is perfect for making homemade tortillas, tamales, and other traditional Mexican dishes.
- Bob's Red Mill Non-GMO Green Split Peas 29 Oz$6.00
Bob's Red Mill offers non-GMO, green split peas in a 29 oz package. These peas are perfect for preparing a variety of soups stews, or other dishes.
- Bob S Red Mill Red Lentils 27 Oz$8.00
Bob's Red Mill Red Lentils is a 27 oz pack of high-quality lentils. They're perfect for homemade soups, stews, or any dish needing a rich, hearty source of plant-based protein.
- Bob's Red Mill Tri-Color Pearl Couscous 16 Oz$6.00
Bob's Red Mill Tri-Color Pearl Couscous is a vibrant twist on a couscous classic. This 16 ounce pack offers a blend of white, red, and black varieties for a side dish that doesn't just taste good, it looks good too.
- Bob's Red Mill Organic Farro 24 Oz Resealable Pouch$8.00
Bob's Red Mill Organic Farro comes in a convenient 24 oz pouch that can be resealed for freshness. It's a quality grain product perfect for making a variety of dishes, from salads to soups.
- Bob S Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Red Quinoa 13 Oz Pack of 1$8.00
This is a 13-ounce packet of Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Red Quinoa from Bob's. It's a single pack, packed with nutrients, and perfect for a diverse range of meals.
- 277024 12 Fl Oz Maple Grade a Amber Organic Syrup, Pack of 12$10.00
This is a 12-pack of pure, amber, Grade A maple syrup in 12 fl oz bottles. Being organic, it makes for a healthier, tastier option for your breakfast pancakes.
- Sue Bee Honey$7.00
- Ghirardelli Premium Baking Chips Semi Sweet Chocolate 12 Oz$7.25
These Ghirardelli Premium Baking Chips are made from semi-sweet chocolate, ensuring a balanced, rich taste in all your baking creations. Each bag contains 12 ounces of these high-quality chocolate chips.
- Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Red Curry Paste 4 Oz$6.25
This is a 4 Oz Thai Kitchen red curry paste perfect for adding some authentic Thai flavors to your dishes. Not to mention, it's gluten-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.
- JFC International JFC Rice Seasoning 1.7 Oz$6.00
The JFC International Rice Seasoning comes in a 1.7 oz package, perfect for adding flavor to your meals. It's a key ingredient from JFC International that will make your rice dishes taste even better.
- 2-Pack Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice Ramen with White Miso Soup 2.8 Oz Bag$3.00
This is a two-pack of Forbidden Rice Ramen from Lotus Foods, accompanied by a delicious White Miso Soup. Each pack is conveniently sized in a 2.8 oz bag, making it a quick and easy meal solution.
- 2-Pack Lotus Foods Gluten-Free Millet & Brown Rice Ramen with Miso Soup 2.8 Oz Container$3.00
This 2-pack set from Lotus Foods offers gluten-free ramen made from millet and brown rice, perfect for a quick and flavorful meal. Each 2.8 oz container also includes a delicious miso soup, making your lunch or dinner prep much easier.
- Huy Fong Foods Sriracha HOT Chili Sauce 28 Oz$11.00
The Huy Fong Foods Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce is a versatile condiment that adds heat and flavor to any dish. It's a 28 oz. bottle of spicy chili sauce that's perfect for spicing up meals and snacks.
- Bachan S - Sauce Japanese Bbq Original - Case of 6-17 Fz (2675766)$10.00
The Bachan's Original Japanese BBQ Sauce is a pack of six 17oz bottles perfect for adding rich, authentic flavors to your meals. It brings a unique twist to your regular BBQ with its balanced blend of sweet and tangy flavors.
- Soy sauce$5.00
- Pacific Foods Organic Broth Beef 32 Fl Oz$6.50
The Pacific Foods Organic Beef Broth is a 32 fl oz flavorful liquid made from high-quality, organic beef. This broth is ideal for adding rich, meaty depth to your soups, stews, or other dishes.
- White Rice$5.00
White Rice is a versatile kitchen staple that can serve as a base for many meals or as a side dish. It's easy to cook, pairs well with almost everything, and is a good source of energy due to its high carb content.
- Simply Organic Italian Seasoning 0.95 Oz$7.00
Simply Organic Italian Seasoning is a blend of various herbs commonly used in Italian cooking, packed in a 0.95 Oz container. It's perfect for sprinkling on pasta, pizza, or other Italian dishes to enhance the flavors.
- (6 Pack) Hunt's Tomato Paste, 12 Oz$3.00
This is a six-pack of Hunt's Tomato Paste, each can 12-ounces in size. It's a pantry staple used for enhancing the flavor of many dishes.
Beer
- Alchemist Heady Topper Double IPA$6.00
- Bauman's Cider Clyde's Dry$7.00
- Ft George City of Dreams$14.50
- Pfriem West Coast IPA$14.75
- Reuben Pilsner$14.00
- Tieton Bourbon Barrel Cider$15.50
- Tieton Cranberry Hard Cider$15.00
- Tieton Organic Apple Cider$18.25
- Belching Beaver Stout$14.75
- Everybody’s Co Pilot Pilsner$14.00
- PFriem IPA 6pk 12oz Can$14.75
The PFriem IPA is a craft beer offering a burst of citrus and tropical fruit notes. Available in a convenient 6-pack of 12oz cans, it's perfect for a casual gathering or enjoying after a long day.
- PFriem Pilsner 6pk 12oz Can$14.75
The PFriem Pilsner is a pack of six, 12 ounce cans of light and refreshing beer. This classic Pilsner from PFriem Family Brewers is a great choice for social gatherings or a quiet night in.
- Pfriem Extra Pale Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Cans$14.75
The Pfriem Extra Pale Ale is a refreshing beer that comes in a convenient six pack of 12 ounce cans. It's the perfect option for a casual gathering or an easy night in.
- Boneyard Boneyard RPM IPA Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Cans$14.50
The Boneyard RPM IPA Ale is a refreshing beer pack of 6 cans, each containing 12 ounces. Its blend of hops creates a unique bold flavor, perfect for those who enjoy an artisanal brew.
- Boneyard Bone-a-Fide Pale Ale 6pk 12oz Can$14.75
The Boneyard Bone-a-Fide Pale Ale is a refreshing six-pack of 12-ounce cans, perfect for sharing with friends. It's a light, crisp beer with a pleasant hoppy finish.
- Boneyard Pils$14.50
- Breakside White$14.50
- Culmination Phaedrus IPA$14.00
- Van Henion Pils$14.50
- Van Henion IPA$14.50
- Ft George Tide Land Stout$12.00
- Incline Explorer Hopped 6pk 12oz Can$14.75
The Incline Explorer is a 6-pack of 12 ounce cans of hopped cider. It boasts a crisp, refreshing taste, perfect for those who enjoy a slightly bitter undertone in their cider.
- Incline Seasonal Cider - Compass Rose Hibiscus Cider 6pk 12oz Can$14.75
The Incline Seasonal Cider is a six-pack of Compass Rose Hibiscus Cider in 12oz cans. This cider has a unique hibiscus flavor that gives it a refreshing twist, perfect for any season.
Candy
- Alter Eco Chocolate Truffle .42oz Sea Salt$1.00
- Alter Eco Chocolate Truffle .42oz Silk Velvet$1.00
- Alter Eco Chocolate Truffle .42oz Salted Caramel$1.00
- Alter Eco Chocolate Truffle .42oz Classic Dark$1.00
- Butterfinger$2.00
- Tony S Chocolonely Almond Sea Salt 51% Dark Chocolate Bar 6.35 Oz$7.00
This Tony S Chocolonely Almond Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar is a delightful balance of flavors. The bar features 51% dark chocolate, enriching the experience with a light salty touch and crunchy almond pieces.
- Tony's Chocolonely Bars - Extra Dark Mini Chocolate Bar$3.00
The Tony's Chocolonely Extra Dark Mini Chocolate Bar is a delicious, bite-sized treat. It's perfect for those who prefer a rich, intense cocoa flavor in their chocolate.
- Tony's Chocolonely$3.00
Tony's Chocolonely is a popular brand of fair trade chocolate bars. Known for their rich taste and unique chunky design, they offer a range of flavors to satisfy any sweet tooth.
- SNACK POCKY CHOCO-1.41 OZ -Pack of 20$2.50
Pocky Choco is a tasty, chocolate-coated biscuit snack from Japan that's perfect for a light treat. This pack offers 20, 1.41 oz boxes, offering a handy shareable size for parties or just for you to stock up.
- Cacao-nectar Bar, Dutch$6.00
The Dutch Cacao-Nectar Bar is the perfect treat for chocolate lovers. It's a simple but flavorful bar melding the rich taste of cacao with the sweet notes of nectar.
- Honey Mama’s Chocolate Cale$6.00
The Honey Mama’s Chocolate Cake is a rich, moist dessert known for its intense chocolate flavor. Made with quality ingredients, this is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth or celebrating a special occasion.
- Peruvian Raw, Preuvian Raw Cacao-Nectar Bar$6.00
This is a rich and flavorful Peruvian Raw Cacao-Nectar Bar. It's made from raw cacao and sweetened with natural nectar for a unique and healthy treat.
- Cacao-nectar Bar, Oregon Peppermint$6.00
The Cacao-Nectar Bar in Oregon Peppermint is a rich chocolatey treat infused with a hint of refreshing peppermint. It offers a delightful balance of bitter-sweet cocoa and cool mint flavors.
- Cacao-Nectar Bar, Cocononut$6.00
This Cacao-Nectar Bar with Coconut is a delectable treat combining rich, dark cocoa with sweet, tropical coconut. It's the perfect indulgence when you're in the mood for something sweet, but still want to keep things healthy.
Wine
- Altos de La Hoya$16.00
- Angelique Leon Chinon Rouge$18.00
- Ansel Red Blend$19.00
- Apolloni Pinot Grigio 2022$22.50
- Ampeleia Unlitro 1L$22.00
- Barbera D Alba 21$24.00
- Campo de Casa$25.00
- Castello di Roncade Pinot Grigio$17.00
- Chateau de Eperonniere$28.00
- Foxglove Cabernet Sauvignon$19.00
- Francois Villard Syrah$24.00
- Jacques Ma Bonne Champagne$45.00
- Jamon jamon Rogue Vine$22.00
- Kiki & Juan Orange$22.00
- La Comarcal Delmoro$22.00
- La Croix St Andre Red$21.00
- La Pepie Cab Franc$22.00
- Les Heretiques Red Table Wine$17.00
- Loop de Loop Cab Franc$29.00
- Messanges Rouge Chinon$19.50
- Rosso di Montepulciano$22.00
- Terre Siciliane$19.00
- Tuffle Samur$25.00
- Wallflower Project Skin Contact$25.00
- Avinyo Petillant$22.00
- Barbera D Asti$24.00
- Beaujolais Villages$28.00
- Beckham Estate Pinot Noir$43.25
- Canonau Cardedu$23.00
- Carlton Hill Estate Pinot Noir 2018$56.00
- Chat Fou$20.00
- Dusky Goose 2017 Pinot Noir$60.00
- Ercole Barbera Del Monferrato 1 L$18.00
- EZYTGR Pinot Noir$23.00
- Rambeaux Pinot Noir$35.00
- Domaine Guilhem Pot De Vin Red Merlot - Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$20.00
This Domaine Guilhem Pot De Vin is a flavorful red Merlot straight from the vineyards of France. Packaged in a 750ml bottle, this wine has a rich taste, perfect for pairing with your favorite meals or enjoyed on its own.
- Luis Pato Rebel 2015 Red Wine - 750 Ml$23.00
The Luis Pato Rebel 2015 is a rich, red wine perfect for any special occasion or simply winding down at the end of the day. Its 750ml bottle size means there's enough to share with friends, or to keep to yourself for multiple servings over time.
- Vinho Tinto Filipa Pato Baga 750ml Pato$22.00
Filipa Pato Baga Vinho Tinto is a full-bodied red wine with a robust flavor. The 750ml bottle is from the esteemed Pato vineyard.
- Algueira Ribeira Sacra$24.50
- Lobo Hills Cab Franc 2019$31.00
- Chianti Classico$25.00
- Montesecondo Chianti$32.00
- Matteo Correggia Roero Rosso 2020 Red Wine - Italy$26.00
The Matteo Correggia Roero Rosso 2020 is a rich red wine from Italy, known for its eclectic blend of flavors. Perfect for dinner parties or a quiet evening, this wine promises an enjoyable experience.
- Avignonesi Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 750ml$33.00
The Avignonesi Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano is an exquisite Italian red wine with a rich, full-bodied taste. It comes in a standard 750ml bottle, making it perfect for sharing at dinner.
- Ca' La Bionda Valpolicella Classico 2019$20.00
The Ca' La Bionda Valpolicella Classico 2019 is a rich, dry red wine known for its excellent structure and complexity. Aged in large oak barrels, it carries notes of spiced cherry and dried roses which makes it perfect to pair with your favorite meat and cheese dishes.
- Terre Siciliane Rosso$17.00
- Sela Bodegas Roda$31.00
- El Holgazan$23.00
- Folk Machine Valdiguie 2021 Red Wine - California$25.00
The Folk Machine Valdiguie is a 2021 vintage red wine hailing from California. It provides a unique and enjoyable taste, perfect for a cozy dinner or relaxing evening.
- Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$21.00
The Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich, red wine hailing from California. With a 750ml bottle, there's plenty to enjoy by yourself or to share with others.
- Rocks of Bawn$20.00
- Folk Machine Sauv Blanc$22.00
- Fento White wine$23.00
- Palazzone Terre Vineate Orvieto 2021 White Wine - Italy$19.00
This Palazzone Terre Vineate Orvieto 2021 is an Italian white wine renowned for its dry, crisp finish. Perfect for pairing with seafood or a dinner party, it offers delicate and tantalising fruity aromas.
- Trasto White Wine$16.00
- Timbal extra dry vermouth$16.00
- Timbal sweet vermouth$16.00
- Isle Saint Pierre$17.00
- Folk Machine Gamay Rose$27.00
- Bisson Bianco Delle Venezie Vino Frizzante Trevigiana 750ml$24.00
The Bisson Bianco Delle Venezie is a refreshing, lightly sparkling Italian wine from the Venezie region. Perfect for casual drinking, its balanced taste is sure to be a crowd pleaser at social gatherings or a relaxing evening at home.
- Chianti Colli Senesi$17.00
Chianti Colli Senesi is a lovely Italian red wine originating from the Tuscany region. It's known for its full-bodied flavor, offering a perfect blend of fruity and smoky notes.
- Foxglove Zinfandel 2020 Red Wine - California$19.00
The Foxglove Zinfandel 2020 is a refreshing red wine originating from California. Its unique flavor profile, boasting hints of dark fruits and earthy undertones, makes it an excellent choice for a dinner pairing.
- Buona Notte Red$23.00
- Bernabeleva Camino De Navaherreros Tinto 2022 Red Wine - Spain$20.00
The Bernabeleva Camino De Navaherreros Tinto 2022 is a robust red wine hailing from Spain. A fine addition to any meal, it delivers smooth and well-rounded flavors.
- Ercole Rosato - Pink Wine from Italy - 1L Bottle$18.00
Ercole Rosato is a refreshing pink wine sourced directly from Italy, perfect for a sunny afternoon sip. This 1L bottle promises a generous volume of this delightful wine.
- Dusky Goose Pinot Noir$60.00
- Bow & Arrow Cab Sauv$50.00
- Fleur De Lyle Syrah-Cab$48.00
- Dacha Bear Pinot Noir$35.00
- Carlton Hill Pinot Noir$56.00
Deli
- Apple Tart$7.00
- Hot Mama Salsa Sweet Jalapeno$6.00
- Hot Mama Fresh Salsa Jalapeno Garlic$6.00
- Hot Mama Fresh Salsa Smoky Chipotle$6.00
- Hot Mama Fresh Salsa 4$6.00
- Charlie Brown Bar$7.00
- Lemon Cake$7.00
- Chocolate Stout Cake$7.00
- Tiramisu$7.00
- Marion Berry Cheese Cake$7.00
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- Big Pickle$3.00
- Gerkin Pickles$3.00
- Sweet Dees Banana Pudding$7.00
- Black Bean soup$10.00
- Pork Pazole$12.00
- Kale & White Bean$13.00
- Butternut Squash soup$10.00
Snacks
- Back to Nature Cheddar Crackers$5.50
- Back To Nature Round Crackers$5.75
- Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs, Gluten Free, Real Aged Cheese$5.50
- Beef Sticks$4.25
- Hot Mama Salsa White Corn Tortilla Chips$7.00
- Sao Noi jerky$10.00
- Nick S Sticks Grass Fed Beef Sticks 1.7 Oz.$4.50
These Nick's Sticks beef sticks are made from 100% grass-fed beef, perfect for a quick and high protein snack. At 1.7 ounces, they're a convenient size for on-the-go snacking or a tasty addition to your lunch box.
- KHRM00385959 16 Oz Maui Monk Stellar Braids Pretzel$8.00
The Maui Monk Stellar Braids Pretzels are a 16 Oz, delicious snack option. Their intricate braid design and tasty, crafted recipe make them ideal for snacking or serving at parties.
- KHCH00385967 16 Oz Braids Simply Stellar Pretzel$8.00
The KHCH00385967 16 Oz Braids Simply Stellar Pretzel is a tasty snack ideal for any occasion. Packaged in a resealable 16-ounce bag, these little pretzel braids are sure to satisfy your salty cravings.
- Angie S BOOMCHICKAPOP White Cheddar Popcorn 4.5 Oz.$5.50
Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP White Cheddar Popcorn is a deliciously cheesy treat. Coming in a 4.5 oz bag, it's the perfect snack for movie nights or a midday treat.
- Chip Tortilla Nacho Case of 5 X 7 Oz by Paqui$7.00
Paqui's nacho flavored tortilla chips come in a case of five 7 oz bags. They are perfect for a party or to satisfy any chip craving.
- Kettle Brand Potato Chips Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips 5 Oz$4.00
Kettle Brand's Salt and Vinegar Chips are a tangy and savory snack option. They come in a 5-ounce bag, perfect for sharing or satisfying that mid-day craving.
- Back to Nature Gluten Free Thin Rice Crackers Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 4 Oz$5.75
These Back to Nature rice crackers are gluten-free and flavored with sea salt and cracked black pepper. They come in a 4 ounce package and are ideal for those who prefer a healthier snack option.
- Angie S Kettle Corn Boom Chicka Pop Sea Salt Popcorn 4.8 Oz$5.50
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sea Salt Popcorn is a delicious, guilt-free snack. It comes in a 4.8 oz bag, and is perfect for those who love a blend of savory and sweet flavors.
Ice Cream
- Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Half Baked Pint$8.50
- Kates cookie monster$13.50
- Kates Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$13.50
- Kates Cookies & Cream$13.50
- Triple Chocolate$7.00
The Triple Chocolate is an indulgence for your taste buds, giving you a rich, satisfying experience. It radiates a thrilling mix of dark, milk, and white chocolates to fulfill your deepest cravings.
- Ruby Jewel Chocolate Chip Cookie & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich 5.25oz$7.00
This is a decadent ice cream sandwich filled with creamy vanilla ice cream, sandwiched between two chewy, chocolate chip cookies. The Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwich is a perfect size snack at 5.25 ounces that'll definitely satisfy your sweet tooth.
- Tillamook French Vanilla$12.00
Tillamook French Vanilla is a rich, creamy ice cream with a deep vanilla flavor. Made by the well-known Tillamook brand, it's a high-quality dessert that you'll find hard to resist.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream$12.00
This is a lush ice cream packed full of decadent chocolate chip cookie dough pieces. It's a perfect dessert for anyone who loves the classic pairing of cookies and cream.
- Ice Cream$12.00
A delightful frozen dessert that comes in a variety of flavors from chocolate to mint chip. Perfect for cooling off on a hot day or as a sweet treat after dinner.
Coffe/Tea
- Extracto Whole Bean Coffee$15.00
- Oregon Chai Spiced Concentrate 32oz$8.00
This Oregon Chai Spiced Concentrate is a 32oz bottle of ready-to-use tea blend. Just mix it with milk or your favorite dairy substitute for a quick, delicious chai latte at home.
- 1759 Meadow Herbal Tea - 6x15 Bag$12.00
Meadow Herbal Tea is a refreshing blend of natural herbs, perfect for a relaxing cup anytime. The pack comes with six boxes, each containing 15 tea bags.
- Smith Teamaker | Red Nectar No. 13 - Rooibos & Honeybush | Caffeine-Free Rooibos Blend (15 Sachets - 1.48oz)$12.00
This Smith Teamaker Red Nectar No. 13 is a blend of caffeine-free rooibos and honeybush. You'll receive a box of 15 sachets, weighing a total of 1.48oz.
- Pukka Herbs - Organic Herbal Tea Elderberry & Echinacea with Elderflower - 20 Sachet(s)$7.50
This is Pukka Herbs' organic herbal tea, specifically their elderberry and echinacea blend with elderflower. You'll get 20 sachets in each box, perfect for when you need a restorative, calming cup of tea.
- Pukka Three Mint Organic Herbal Tea Peppermint Caffeine-Free Tea Bags 20 Count Box$7.50
The Pukka Three Mint Organic Herbal Tea is a refreshing blend of peppermint, spearmint, and field mint. It's a caffeine-free choice that comes in a box of 20 individual tea bags for easy brewing.
- If You Care Cone Coffee Filters No. 2 Size$5.00
The If You Care Cone Coffee Filters are size No. 2, suited perfectly for your medium-sized coffee maker. They're a great environmentally-friendly option for your morning brew.
Dairy
- Horizon Milk$3.50
- Horizon Organic Milk - Lowfat Chocolate, 8 Fl Oz$2.50
The Horizon Organic Milk is a low-fat chocolate flavored drink that comes in an 8 fl oz container. It's a tasty and nutritious choice to satisfy your chocolate cravings without compromising on your health.
- Horizon Organic Lowfat 1% Milk Aseptic Cartons 8 Fl Oz Each / Pack of 12$2.20
The Horizon Organic Lowfat 1% Milk comes in convenient, aseptic 8 oz cartons perfect for on-the-go or packed lunches. You'll receive a pack of 12 cartons which are great for a long-lasting supply of organic and low-fat milk.