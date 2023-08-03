Fish & Crab Shack @ Port Angeles Wharf
Main Dishes
PNW Rockfish and Chips
Pacific Rockfish fillets dredged in cassava flour and coated with gluten free panko bread crumbs then fried to perfection. Served with French fries, house coleslaw, kosher dill pickle, tartar sauce and lemon. Condiments available in our service area.
Crab-in-the-Shell
Whole Dungeness Crab cleaned and served cold in its shell with house garlic herb butter on toasted local Buena Luz focaccia bread, house coleslaw, kosher dill pickle and lemon. Clarified butter available in our service area. Get crackin’!
Crab Shackwich
Hand picked Pacific Dungeness and Rock Crab salad with house herb blend pressed and toasted with Gouda cheese on rustic sourdough bread. Served with French fries, house coleslaw, kosher dill pickle and lemon.
I Don't Like Fish
10” Nathan’s famous frankfurter nestled in our Amoroso roll atop house coleslaw, covered with melted Gouda cheese and topped with balsamic onions and kosher dill pickle. Served with French fries. Condiments available in our service area.
Bowl of Chowder
New England style clam chowder with succulent clams in a creamy potato and vegetable broth. Served with house garlic herb butter on toasted local Buena Luz focaccia bread.
Mug of Chowder
New England style clam chowder with succulent clams in a creamy potato and vegetable broth