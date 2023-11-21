Pablo y Pablo - LESCHI
DINNER - ONLINE
SALSA/DIPS
STARTERS
- TAQUITOS$12.00
aioli verde, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro, cotija
- STREET CORN$9.00
chipotle aioli, cotija, cilantro, ancho oil, lime wedge
- MUSHROOM TOSTADA$11.00Out of stock
kimchi, epazote chimichuri
- GRILLED QUESADILLA$12.00
oaxaca & jack cheese, roasted pepper & onion, cascabel salsa, guacamole, crema
- QUESO FUNDIDO$12.00
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, mushroom, tortilla chips
- SHRIMP CEVICHE$19.00
avocado emulsion, pickled red onion, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cucumber, ancho oil, citrus, cilantro, sea salt
- CLASSIC NACHOS$17.00
queso, pickled jalapeños and carrots, cascabel salsa, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
- VEGAN NACHOS$17.00
spicy cashew ‘cheese’, pickled jalapeños and carrots, cascabel salsa, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
SOUP & SALAD
- TORTILLA SOUP$9.00
corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema with crispy tortillas
- PABLO CHOPPED$17.00
romaine, kale, cotija, chickpeas, iberico chorizo, pickled fresno peppers, avocado, red onion, spiced pepitas, oregano vinaigrette
- CHIPOTLE CAESAR$17.00
romaine, chipotle en adobo, radish, pickled red onion, chimayo croutons, parmesan, lemon
- SALAD COMBO$15.00
tortilla soup with small chopped or caesar salad
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO$6.00
chipotle braised chicken, red onion, cilantro, cotija
- FISH TACO$6.50
tequila battered rockfish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, cilantro
- BRISKET TACO$7.00
grilled onions, radish, cilantro, jalapeno salsa
- AL PASTOR TACO$6.50
pineapple, red onion, salsa verde, cilantro
- PORK BELLY TACO$7.00
cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeno, siracha aioli
- CRAB CAKE TACO$12.00
roasted poblano caper aioli, cabbage, red onion, cilantro
- LAMB TACO$9.00
aioli verde, lettuce, red onion, mint
- TOFU TACO$6.00
cucumber, red onion, avocado crema, mint, cilantro, pineapple, sesame seed
- BRUSSELS SPROUTS TACO$6.50
sikil pak, cherry salsita, pepitas, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro
- SHAWARMA TACO$6.50
jalapeno tzatziki, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, corn tortilla
MAINS
- CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$20.00
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$24.00
habanero garlic shrimp, guajillo cream, grilled pea vines, oaxaca and jack cheese, blistered cherry tomatoes
- BIRRIA QUESDAILLA$23.00
corn tortillas, oaxacan & jack cheese, jalapeno salsa, cilantro, consome
- PORK CARNITAS$23.00
mexican rice, spiced beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, housemade corn tortillas
- KALE & MUSHROOM$15.00
roasted corn, rajas, rice, beans, escabeche slaw, pico de gallo, spicy cashew ‘cheese’
- PORK POZOLE ROJO$19.00
shredded pork, guajillo broth, hominy, cabbage, radish, onion, cilantro, crema
SWEETS
ADDERS
SIDES
- ESCABECHE SLAW$3.00
- FRIED JALAPENO$2.00
- MEXICAN RICE$3.00
- SPICED BEANS$3.00
with cotija cheese
- BEANS & RICE$6.00
- SIDE CREMA
- SIDE GUAC (2oz)$2.00
- SIDE CORN TORTILLA (3)$2.00
- SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA (3)$2.00
- SIDE VEGAN CHEESE$3.00
- SLICE AVOCADO$3.00
- SIDE OAXACA CHEESE$4.00
- SIDE CUCUMBER CHIPS$2.00
- SIDE PICKLED JALAPENOS$2.00
- Side Toast 1pc$1.50
- *TOAST 2PCs$3.00
- SIDE OF FRESH FRUIT$4.00
strawberries, pineapples, and blueberries
KIDS
- KIDS NACHOS$10.00
jack & oaxaca cheese, served with fresh tomato salsa & crema
- KIDS BURRITO$8.00
jack & oaxaca cheese, spiced beans, rice, sour cream and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
- KIDS QUESDILLA$8.00
flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca cheese, served with fresh tomato salsa & crema
- KIDS TACO DUO$11.00
corn tortilla, lettuce, oaxaca and jack cheese with a side of rice choose from braised chicken, crispy fish, bean
- KIDS TAQUITOS$10.00
romaine lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, cotija
- KIDS TORTILLA SOUP$7.00
crema, tortilla chips, cilantro