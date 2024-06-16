Pablo's Mexican Street Eats & Margaritas
Food
Pablo's
- Tacos
3 soft tortillas with choice of filling and choice of toppings$14.00
- Quesadillas
Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of filling served with guacamole and sour cream$13.00
- Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with filling of choice, jalapeño dip, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream$13.00
- Burrito
Flour tortilla with filling of choice, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado sauce, and sour cream$14.00
- Bowls
Bowl with filling of choice, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado sauce, and sour cream$14.00
- Tortas
Traditional mexican sandwich with choice of filling, white bread, mayonnaise, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and guacamole$13.00
- Gordita
Thick hand-made corn tortilla stuffed, with choice of filling, cheese, lettuce, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado sauce$13.00
- Taco Salad
Hard shell taco topped with choice of filling, lettuce, black beans, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole$13.00
- 1 Taco$5.00
Sides
Especiales
- Flautas
4 crispy rolled tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado sauce$12.00
- Tamales
Traditional Mexican dish made of masa (corn dough) filled with shredded chicken or pork$11.00
- Quesabirria & Consommé
3 soft tortillas filled with slow-cooked beef stew with melted cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with stew broth on the side$17.00
- Tacos Del Mar
Choice of grilled shrimp or hand-battered fish topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle creamy sauce$17.00
- Torta Cubana
Toasted white bread with mayonnaise, cheese, pulled pork, ham, sausage, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeños$15.00
- Sincronizada
Flour tortilla with ham, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese$13.00
Los Tradicionales
- Enchiladas
2 rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or vegetables. Topped with choice of red, green, or mole sauce$14.00
- Carne Asada
Marinated skirt steak with tortillas topped with fresh garnish$18.00
- Pollo Con Rajas
Diced chicken with poblano strips, corn, tomato, onions, and creamy poblano sauce$15.00
- Fajitas
Served with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese$14.00
- Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla chips, choice of red or green sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onion, and oregano$12.00
- Carnitas
Slow-cooked pork chunks garnished with pickled red onion$15.00
- Pollo Con Mole
Diced chicken in a chile-chocolate sauce$16.00
- Birria
Traditional slow-cooked beef stew garnished with onions and cilantro served with tortillas$17.00
- Cochinita Pibil
Slow-cooked achiote pork garnished with pickles, red onion, and cilantro$16.00
- Camarones
La Diabla: shrimp sauteed in a spicy red sauce. Al Ajillo: shrimp sauteed in guajillo garlic sauce$18.00
- Tortilla Soup
Guajillo broth with tortilla strips topped with queso fresco sour cream and avocado$8.00
Speciality Tacos
- Campechanos Taco
Asada, chorizo, and chicken$12.00
- Cochinita Pibil Taco
Slow cooked achiote pork$12.00
- Rajas and Mushrooms Taco
Poblano peppers, mushrooms, and cheese$12.00
- Alambre Taco
Steak, bacon, cheese, onions, and bell peppers$12.00
- Tradicional Migas Taco
Egg, tortilla chips, onions, tomato, and cilantro$12.00
- A La Mexicana Taco
Egg, tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños$12.00
Kids Menu
Sweet Treats
Shareables
- Elote Loko
Corn on the cob covered with mayonnaise, Mexican cheese, and tajin$5.00
- Chips with Salsa$6.00
- Chips with Guacamole$8.00
- Chips with Jalapeño Dip$8.00
- Nacho Fries
Choise of carne asada, chorizo, or chicken$13.00
- Ceviche$15.00
- Tinga Tostadas
2 pieces. Chipotle shredded chicken on a crunchy tortilla with sour cream, lettuce, and queso fresco$6.00
- Sopes
2 pieces. Choise of chipotle, chicken, or ground beef$7.00
- Wings
8 pieces. Bone-in or boneless chicken wings with our Pablo's sauce$10.00