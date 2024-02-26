Crafted @ Minerva's Cafe
Espresso and Coffee
- LATTE$4.25+
Espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk
- AMERICANO$2.50+
- CAPPUCCINO$3.50+
Espresso and foamed milk
- COFFEE$2.55+
- MOCHA$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, and whipped cream
- WHITE MOCHA$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream
- AZTEC$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne
- CARMEL BRULEE$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, caramel and vanilla, topped with whipped cream
- MILKYWAY$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream
- TUX$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream
- ESPRESSO$2.50+
- CORTADO$3.00+
- FLAT WHITE$4.25+
- HAMMERHEAD$3.00+
- MACCHIATO$3.00+
Espresso, topped with foam
- AU LAIT$3.00+
Organic coffee and steamed milk
- Hot Water with Cup$1.00
Iced Coffee Drinks
- Iced Latte$4.25+
Espresso and milk over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.00+
Espresso, milk, and chocolate or white chocolate over ice
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.00+
Espresso and sweetened condensed milk over ice
- Tres Leches$5.00+
Espresso, milk, soy milk, and sweetened condensed milk, topped with whipped cream
- Iced Coffee$2.25+
- Iced Chai Tea Latte 16oz$5.00
Alternatives
Fountain Drinks / Iced Tea
Bottled Water
Orange Juice
BOBA
- Hong Kong Milk Tea$5.50+
- Tigers Milk Tea$5.50+
- Taro Tea$5.50+
- Shark Attack$5.25+
Green jasmine tea, blueberry lemonade, mango purée, and strawberry Poppin Boba with a gummi shark
- Passionfruit Butterfly Tea$5.25+
Green jasmine tea, passionfruit purée, mango popping boba
- Mango Passion$5.25+
Green jasmine tea, mango purée, passionfruit Poppin Boba