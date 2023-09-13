湘遇东北

前菜

脆耳金钱肚

$14.95

干拌牛肉

$14.95

红油双脆

$16.95

沙拉油条虾

$13.95

荔枝虾球

$13.95

东北老虎菜

$10.95

猪耳拌黄瓜

$13.95

湘味臭豆腐

$12.95

干炸小酥肉

$12.95

孜然狼牙土豆

$10.95

圆葱干豆腐丝

$12.95

麻酱大宽粉

$11.95

老醋木耳

$12.95

小葱拌豆腐

$10.95

拍黄瓜

$10.95

香熏鸡架

$14.95

凉拌鸡架

$16.95

本店特色菜

秘制烧鹅(1/4只 配胗和爪 3-4人份)

$59.95

滚石腰片

$21.95

滚石牛舌

$24.95

干锅鸭头

$24.95

农家一锅出

$29.95

剁椒鱼头捞面

$32.95

香熏肘子

$22.95

香辣脆口须

$19.95

东北冒菜王

$28.89

经典湘菜

农家一碗湘

$15.95

辣椒烧皮蛋

$14.95

湘味猪肝

$16.95

豆豉辣椒蒸排骨

$18.95

糯米排骨

$18.95

湖南小炒肉

$16.95

小炒黄牛肉

$19.95

湘味笋干腊肉

$19.95

湖南小炒鸡

$17.95

湘味小米鸡

$18.95

醋蒸鸡

$17.95

湘味肥羊

$20.95

野山椒肥牛

$20.95

紫苏牛蛙

$26.95

泡椒牛蛙

$25.95

火爆黄喉

$19.95

生爆百叶

$16.95

剁椒鲳鱼煲

$18.95

剁椒鱼腩

$19.95

湘爆脆鱼肚

$22.95

灯影黑鱼片(水煮)

$38.95

灯影黑鱼片(酸汤)

$38.95

脆皖鱼 水煮

$38.95

脆皖鱼 酸汤

$38.95

蒜蓉辣无头虾

$18.95

芥辣大虾

$18.95

湘辣龙虾尾

$20.95

豆干蒸腊肠

$16.95

干锅有机花菜

$16.95

干锅千味豆腐

$18.95

干锅韭香鱿鱼须

$19.95

干锅鸭脖

$24.95

干锅鸭肠

$29.95

干锅鸭头

$24.95

香辣烤鱼

$32.95

蒜香烤鱼

$32.95

番茄烤鱼

$32.95

麻辣烤鱼

$32.95

东北菜

锅包肉

$24.95

溜肉段

$22.95

沈阳网红肘子饭

$26.95

黑椒鲜菌牛肉粒

$18.95

香辣肉丝

$16.95

尖椒干豆腐

$15.95

酱烧茄子

$14.95

美味小炒茄

$16.95

地三鲜

$15.95

孜然鸡胗

$16.95

水煮牛羊鲜

$20.95

溜肥肠

$18.95

溜肝尖

$16.95

风沙鸡翅

$18.95

番茄炒蛋

$15.95

葱烧木耳

$16.95

麻婆豆腐

$14.95

炖菜/汤菜

小鸡炖蘑菇

$24.95

老式汆锅底

$24.95

杀猪菜

$24.95

鲫鱼炖豆腐

$24.95

海带排骨冻豆腐

$18.95

排骨玉米汤

$16.95

排骨冬瓜汤

$16.95

紫菜蛋花汤

$12.95

番茄蛋花汤

$12.95

羊杂汤

$20.95

牛杂汤

$20.95

青菜类

油麦菜（清炒)

$12.95

油麦菜/豆豉鲮鱼

$15.95

炝炒奶白菜

$13.95

白灼罗马生菜

$12.95

蒜蓉菜心

$12.95

白灼菜心

$12.95

火爆大头菜

$14.95

腐乳空心菜

$15.95

香菇上海青

$14.95

干煸四季豆

$15.95

酸辣土豆丝

$13.95

甜菜类

松鼠鲷鱼

$29.95

拔丝地瓜

$18.95

糯米红枣

$18.95

松仁玉米

$16.95

爆浆糍粑

$12.95

金丝榴莲酥

$15.95

主食

米饭

$1.50

扬州炒饭

$14.95

饮料/酒水

冰红茶

$2.95

冰绿茶

$2.95

茉莉蜜茶

$2.95

茉莉清茶

$2.95

冰糖雪梨

$2.95

茉莉柚茶

$2.95

酸梅汤

$2.95

元气森林

$3.45

王老吉

$2.95

维他豆奶

$1.95

维他柠檬茶

$1.95

罐装可乐

$2.45

罐装零度

$2.45

罐装雪碧

$2.45

果味烧酒

$13.95

热茶/位

$2.00

Soda

$2.95

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.95

Appetizers

Egg Roll

$2.65

Egg roll, ground chicken and vegetables

Sesame Noodles

$7.50

Vegetarian Roll

$2.65

Egg roll with shredded cabbage, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, onions

Szechuan Dumplings (8)

$7.75

8 pieces. Shrimp dumplings simmered in chef's special hot sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$7.50

4 pieces. Lettuce wraps loaded with minced chicken and water chestnuts

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.50

6 pieces

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$7.50

6 pieces

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.50

6 pieces. Deep-fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, crab meat, and spices

Fried Wontons (8)

$7.50

Golden Chicken Wings (8)

$11.50

8 pieces

Pacific Platter For 2

$12.50

For 2. This platter includes our favorite appetizers: crab rangoon, pot stickers, egg rolls and golden chicken wings

Salted Spicy Calamari (8)

$9.95

Lightly fried calamari sautéed with spices and jalapeño peppers

Salted Spicy Chicken Wings (12)

$14.95

12 pieces. Fried chicken wing sautéed with spices and jalapeño peppers

Soups

Chicken Corn Soup

$2.50

Large Chicken Corn Soup

$4.75

Hot and Sour Soup

$2.50

Large Hot and Sour Soup

$4.75

Wonton Soup

$2.75

Large Wonton Soup

$5.00

Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup

$8.50

For 2. Chicken and vegetables served with sizzling rice on top

Seafood Sizzling Rice Soup

$10.25

For 2. Shrimps, scallops and vegetables served with sizzling rice on top

Lunch Menu

House Specialties

Happy Family

$10.45

Jumbo shrimp, tender beef, chicken, vegetables in a rich brown sauce

Spicy Triple Delight

$10.45

Jumbo shrimp, beef and chicken stir-fried with peanuts and vegetables in a hot pepper sauce

Salmon in Black Bean Sauce

$11.45

Grilled salmon cooked with fresh ginger, garlic in a delicious black bean sauce, served with steamed broccoli

Salmon in Black Pepper Sauce

$11.45

Grilled salmon filet with black pepper sauce and steamed broccoli

Szechuan Fish Fillet

$10.45

Lightly fried fish filet with szechuan sauce and steamed broccoli

Poultry

Basil Chicken

$9.25

Sliced of chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms and peppers in a hot basil sauce

Cashew Chicken

$8.95

Diced chicken sautéed with cashew and water chestnuts in rich brown sauce

Chicken Delight

$8.95

Chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$8.95

Fresh chicken breast sautéed with green peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots in black bean sauce

Chicken with Broccoli

$8.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli

Crispy Orange Chicken

$9.45

Lightly fried chicken cooked with tangerine peel, hot pepper in sweet and hot sauce

Empress Chicken

$8.95

Lightly breaded and fried chicken strips sautéed with broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, in a sweet and hot sauce

General Tso's Chicken

$9.45

Lightly fried chicken served with red hot peppers in a tangy ginger and garlic sauce

Honey Lemon Chicken

$8.95

Lightly breaded and fresh boneless chicken breast served with honey lemon sauce

Hot Pepper Chicken

$9.25

Sliced chicken stir-fried with jalapeño, onion and scallions

Hunan Chicken

$8.95

Sliced of chicken breast with fresh broccoli, baby corn and mushrooms sautéed in our chef's spicy pepper sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$8.95

Diced chicken sautéed with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce

Mala Bean with Chicken

$9.25

Green beans sautéed with chicken, Chinese pickled cabbage, hot pepper and garlic

Mongolian Chicken

$8.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$8.95

Sliced chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetable in a white wine sauce

Moo Shu Chicken

$8.95

Sesame Chicken

$9.45

Crispy slices of chicken breast sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce

Spicy Chicken

$8.95

Chicken stir-fried with Napa, carrot, water chestnuts, broccoli, mushrooms and bamboo shoots

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$8.95

Szechuan Chicken

$8.95

Diced chicken stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in a szechuan sauce

Wor Siu Gai

$8.95

Deep-fried chicken breast with yellow gravy on top

Yu Hsiang Chicken

$8.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with water chestnuts, bell pepper, bamboo shoots and mushrooms in a spicy garlic sauce

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

$9.75

Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli

Crispy Orange Beef

$9.75

Crunchy slices of beef cooked with tangerine peel, hot peppers in sweet and hot sauce

Hunan Beef

$9.75

Tender slices of beef sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn in spicy sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$9.75

Tender sliced beef stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce

Mongolian Beef

$9.75

Sliced tender beef sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce

Moo Shu Beef

$9.75

Pepper Steak

$9.75

Sliced beef stir-fried with green pepeer, carrot and onion in chef's brown sauce

Sesame Beef

$9.75

Crispy slices of beef sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce

Szechuan Beef

$9.75

Tender sliced beef stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeno in szechuan sauce

Seafood

Basil Shrimp

$10.45

Black Pepper Shrimp

$10.95

Lightly fried shrimp served in a black pepper sauce and topped with broccoli

Crispy Walnut Shrimp

$10.95

Lightly fried jumbo shrimp with crispy walnut in our special mayonnaise sauce

Empress Shrimp

$10.95

General Tso's Shrimp

$10.95

Hunan Shrimp

$10.45

Kung Pao Shrimp

$10.45

Shrimp stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy brown sauce

Mala Bean w/ Shrimp

$10.95

Orange Shrimp

$10.95

Sesame Shrimp

$10.95

Shrimp Delight

$10.45

Mixed vegetables with shrimp sautéed in a light white sauce

Shrimp w/ Asparagus

$10.45

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$10.45

Shrimp w/ Snow Peapod

$10.45

Shrimp Cashew Nuts

$10.45

Shrimp sautéed with cashew and water chestnuts in chef's brown sauce

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$10.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$10.45

Hunan Scallop

$10.45

Black Pepper Scallop

$10.95

Pork

Hunan Pork

$8.75

Pork with broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms sautéed in chef's spicy hot sauce

Kung Pao Pork

$8.75

Shredded pork stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce

Sweet and Sour Pork

$8.75

Szechuan Pork

$8.75

Shredded pork stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in szechuan sauce

Twice Cooked Pork

$8.75

Shredded cooked pork stir-fried with cabbage, green pepper and carrot in a hot spicy sauce

Vegetables

Home Style Bean Curd

$8.75

Tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots cooked in a rich brown sauce

Hunan Mixed Vegetable

$8.75

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in spicy hot sauces

Salt Baked Tofu

$8.75

Tofu flamed cooked in a combination of fresh garlic, spices and jalapeño peppers

Sesame Tofu

$8.75

Sweet Sour Tofu

$8.75

Szechuan Green Bean

$8.75

Fresh green beans sautéed with Chinese picked cabbage, hot pepper and garlic

Vegetable Delight

$8.75

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a light white sauce

Yu Hsiang Eggplant

$8.75

Moo Shu Vegetable

$8.75

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50

Beef Fried Rice

$8.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50

House Fried Rice

$8.50

Fried rice with your choice of shrimp, beef, chicken, vegetables or combination

Pork Fried Rice

$8.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.50

Hawaii Fried Rice

$8.95

A refreshing twist of pineapple and shrimp are added to make this traditional new favorite

Lo Mein/Noodles

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.95

Chinese noodles stir-fried with fresh vegetables and your choice of shrimp, beef, chicken or combination

Beef Lo Mein

$8.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$8.95

House Lo Mein

$8.95

Pork Lo Mein

$8.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.95

Singapore Rice Noodles

$8.95

Delicate thin rice noodles tossed with shrimp, shredded pork and vegetables, flavor with mild yellow curry

Pad Thai

$9.95

Thai style rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$9.45

Beef Egg Foo Young

$9.45

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$9.75

House Egg Foo Young

$9.75

Pork Egg Foo Young

$9.45

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$9.45

Sides/Extras

Side Of Chinese Mixed Vegetables

Side White Rice

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Sauce

$2.00

One Cup

Side Mix Vegetables

$4.50

Side steamed mixed vegetable

Side Salad

$3.50

Plain Lo Mein

$3.00

Pancake (4)

$1.50

Four pieces

Lettuce Wrap

$0.25

One piece

Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Hot Oil

$0.50

Duck Sauce

House Mustard

Soy Sauce Packet

Hot Mustard Packet

Sauce on the Side

Pot Sticker Sauce

Plum Sauce

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Paper Plate

Fork/Spoon

Chopsticks

Dinner Menu

House Specialties

Happy Family

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp, tender beef, chicken, vegetables in a rich brown sauce

Spicy Triple Delight

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp, beef and chicken stir-fried with peanuts and vegetables in a hot pepper sauce

Crispy Walnut Shrimp

$18.95

Lightly fried jumbo shrimps with crispy walnut in our special mayonnaise sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast with mushroom and steamed broccoli

Black Pepper Shrimp

$17.95

Lightly fried shrimp in a black pepper sauce with onions. Served with steam broccoli

Black Pepper Steak

$18.95

Lightly fried tender slices of beef in a black pepper sauce with onions

Chicken with Asparagus

$15.95

Slices of white meat chicken stir-fried with asparagus, carrots in our favorite brown sauce

Royal Pacific Shrimp

$17.95

Salt-baked jumbo shrimp, flame cooked in a powerful combination of fresh garlic and jalapeño peppers

Salmon in Black Bean Sauce

$19.95

Grilled salmon cooked with fresh ginger, garlic in a delicious black bean sauce and steamed broccoli

Salmon in Black Pepper Sauce

$19.95

Grilled salmon filet with black pepper sauce and steamed broccoli

Seafood Hot Pot

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp, calamari, scallops, tofu sautéed with mixed vegetables in sizzling hot pot

Stuffed Bean Curd

$27.95

Bean curd stuffed with fresh grounded shrimp, lightly fried and topped with chef's brown sauce

Szechuan Fish Fillet

$18.95

Lightly breaded fish, served with steamed broccoli in spicy brown sauce

Poultry

Basil Chicken

$14.95

Slices of chicken, sautéed with onions, mushrooms and peppers in a hot basil sauce

Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Diced chicken sautéed with cashew nuts and water chestnuts in rich brown sauce

Chicken Delight

$14.95

Chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$14.95

Fresh chicken breast sautéed with green peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots in black bean sauce

Chicken with Broccoli

$14.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli

Chicken with Snow Peas

$14.95

Crispy Orange Chicken

$15.95

Lightly fried chicken cooked with tangerine peel, hot pepper in sweet and hot sauce

Curry Chicken Pot

$16.95

Diced chicken, onion, peppers, potatoes with curry sauce in sizzling hot pot

Empress Chicken

$14.95

Lightly breaded and fried chicken strips sautéed with broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts in a sweet and hot sauce

General Tso's Chicken

$15.95

Lightly fried chicken served with red hot peppers in a tangy ginger and garlic sauce

Honey Lemon Chicken

$14.95

Lightly breaded and fried boneless chicken breast served with honey lemon sauce

Hot Pepper Chicken

$15.95

Sliced chicken stir-fried with jalapeño, onion and scallions

Hunan Chicken

$14.95

Slices of chicken breast with fresh broccoli, baby corn and mushrooms sautéed in our chef's spicy pepper sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Diced chicken sautéed with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce

Mala Beans with Chicken

$14.95

Green beans sautéed with chicken, Chinese pickled cabbage, jalapeño and garlic

Mongolian Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.95

Sliced chicken stir-fried with vegetables in light white sauce

Moo Shu Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with shredded cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots and served with 4 thin Chinese pancakes

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Crispy slices of chicken breast sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce

Spicy Chicken

$14.95

Chicken stir-fried with Napa, carrot, water chestnuts, broccoli, mushrooms and bamboo shoots

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95

Szechuan Chicken

$14.95

Diced chicken stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in a szechuan sauce

Wor Sui Gai

$15.95

Deep-fried chicken breast with yellow gravy on top

Yu Hsiang Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken sautéed with water chestnuts, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms in a spicy garlic sauce

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

$15.95

Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Beef with Snow Peas

$15.95

Crispy Orange Beef

$16.95

Crunchy sliced of beef cooked with tangerine peel, hot peppers in sweet and hot sauce

Hunan Beef

$15.95

Tender sliced of beef sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn in spicy sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$15.95

Tender sliced of beef stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce

Mala Bean with Beef

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

Sliced tender beef sautéed with green and white onions in a nice plum sauce

Moo Shu Beef

$15.95

Tender beef sautéed with shredded cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots and served with 4 thin Chinese pancakes

Pepper Steak

$15.95

Sliced beef stir-fried with green pepper, carrot and onion in chef's brown sauce

Sesame Beef

$16.95

Crispy sliced of beef sautéed in our tantalizing sesame sauce

Szechuan Beef

$15.95

Sliced of beef stir-fried with broccoli, scallions and jalapeño in szechuan sauce

Seafood

Basil Shrimp

$17.95

Black Pepper Shrimp

$17.95

Empress Shrimp

$17.95

General Tso's Shrimp

$17.95

Hunan Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp with fresh broccoli, baby corn and mushroom in our chef's spicy hot sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a spicy brown sauce

Mala Bean w/ Shrimp

$17.95

Orange Shrimp

$17.95

Sesame Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp Delight

$17.95

Mixed vegetables with shrimp sautéed in a light white sauce

Shrimp w/ Asparagus

$17.95

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$17.95

Shrimp w/ Snow Peapod

$17.95

Shrimp Cashew Nuts

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with cashew and water chestnuts in chef's brown sauce

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$17.95

Black Pepper Scallops

$19.95

Sea scallops lightly fried served in a black pepper sauce and steamed with broccoli

Hunan Scallop

$17.95

Pork

Hunan Pork

$14.95

Pork with broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms sautéed in chef's spicy hot sauce

Kung Pao Pork

$14.95

Pork stir-fried with peanuts and water chestnuts in a hot sauce

Moo Shu Pork

$14.95

Pork sautéed with shredded cabbage, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots and served with 4 thin Chinese pancakes

Sweet and Sour Pork

$14.95

Szechuan Pork

$14.95

Twice Cooked Pork

$14.95

Shredded cooked pork stir-fried with cabbage, green pepper and carrot in a hot spicy sauce

Vegetables

General Tso's Tofu

$14.95

Home Style Bean Curd

$13.50

Tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots cooked in a rich brown sauce

Hunan Mixed Vegetables

$13.50

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in spicy hot sauce

Kung Pao Tofu

$14.95

Mala Bean w/ Tofu

$14.95

Moo Shu Vegetables

$13.50

Fresh vegetables sautéed and served with 4 Chinese pancakes

Salt Baked Tofu

$13.50

Tofu flame cooked in a combination of fresh garlic, spices and jalapeño peppers

Sesame Tofu

$14.95

Sweet Sour Tofu

$14.95

Szechuan Green Bean

$13.50

Fresh green beans sautéed with Chinese pickled cabbage, hot pepper and garlic

Twice Cooked Tofu

$14.95

Vegetable Delight

$13.50

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a light white sauce

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.50

Beef Fried Rice

$13.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.50

House Fried Rice

$13.50

Pork Fried Rice

$13.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.50

Hawaii Fried Rice

$14.95

Lo Mein/Noodles

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Beef Lo Mein

$13.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.95

House Lo Mein

$13.95

Pork Lo Mein

$13.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.95

Singapore Rice Noodles

$13.95

Pad Thai

$15.95

Beef Rice Noodle

$14.95

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$14.50

Beef Egg Foo Young

$14.50

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.25

House Egg Foo Young

$15.25

Pork Egg Foo Young

$14.50

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$14.50

Sides/Extras

Side White Rice

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Sauce

$2.00

One cup

Side Mix Vegetables

$4.50

Side steamed mixed vegetable

Side Plain Lo Mein

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Pancake (4)

$1.50

Four pieces

Lettuce Wrap

$0.25

One piece

Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Hot Oil

Duck Sauce

House Mustard

Hot Mustard Packet

Soy Sauce Packet

Pot Sticker Sauce

Plum Sauce

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Paper Plate

Fork/Spoon

Chopsticks

Authentic Chinese Menu

湯 Soup

海鮮豆腐羹 Seafood and Tofu Chowder

$10.95

For 2

時菜豆腐肉片湯 Vegetable, Pork and Tofu Soup

$9.95

For 2

海鮮 Seafood

清蒸魚 Steamed Whole Fish

時菜魚片 Fish Fillet with Chinese Vegetable

$17.95

四川魚片 Szechuan Fish Fillet

$17.95

釀豆腐 Stuffed Tofu with Shrimp

$18.95

釀茄子 Stuffed Eggplant with Shrimp

$18.95

釀青椒 Stuffed Green Pepper with Shrimp

$18.95

釀三寶 Stuffed Triple with Shrimp

$18.95

椒鹽魷魚 Spicy Salted Calamari

$18.95

椒鹽蝦 Spicy Salted Crispy Shrimp

$19.95

椒鹽雙寶 Spicy Salted Crispy Shrimp and Calamari

$19.95

沙汁核桃蝦 Crispy Walnut Shrimp

$18.95

薑蔥炒蝦 Scallion and Ginger Shrimp

$19.95

避風塘炒蝦 Hong Kong Style Whole Shrimp with Spicy Garlic

$19.95

避風塘魷魚 Hong Kong Style Octopus with Spicy Garlic

$18.95

海鮮豆腐煲 Seafood Tofu Pot

$18.95

蔬菜/豆腐 Vegetable and Tofu

大蒜炒芥蘭 Chinese Broccoli Stir-Fried with Garlic

$15.95

大蒜炒菜心 Choy Sum Stir-Fried with Garlic

$15.95

蠔油芥蘭 Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$15.95

魚香茄子煲 Yu Hsiang Eggplant

$15.95

家常豆腐 Home Style Tofu

$13.50

椒鹽豆腐 Salted Baked Tofu

$13.50

肉 Meat

香干筍尖肉絲 Spiced Tofu and Bamboo Shoot with Pork

$15.95

四川小炒 Hot Pepper, Bamboo Shoot and Spiced Tofu with Pork

$15.95

京都排骨 Peking Style Pork Rib

$16.95

椒鹽排骨 Spicy Salted Fried Pork Rib

$16.95

牛腩煲 Beef Stew Pot

$18.95

黑椒牛柳 Black Pepper Steak

$18.95

黑椒牛仔骨 Black Pepper Beef Short Rib

$18.95

芥蘭牛肉 Beef with Chinese Broccoli

$17.95

炸子雞 Cantonese Fried Chicken

$21.95

Reserve 2 days in advance

茄子雞煲 Chicken with Eggplant Pot

$16.95

咖哩雞煲 Curry Chicken Pot

$15.95

Pork 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu

$13.95

粉麵 Noodle

港式雲吞麵 Hong Kong Style Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.95

牛腩湯麵 Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$12.95

海鮮湯麵 Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

星洲炒米粉 Singapore Style Rice Noodle

$13.95

芥蘭牛肉炒河粉 Beef and Vegetable with Wide Rice Noodle

$15.25

豉油王炒麵 Cantonese Noodle and Pork Stir-Fried with Soy Sauce

$14.95

肉絲兩面黃 Double Pan-Fried Noodle with Pork

$14.95

海鮮兩面黃 Double Pan-Fried Noodle with Seafood

$17.95

Appetizers (3PD)

APPETIZERS

Egg Roll

$2.65

Egg roll, ground chicken and vegetables

Sesame Noodles

$7.50

Vegetarian Roll

$2.65

Egg roll with shredded cabbage, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, onions

Szechuan Dumplings (8)

$7.75

8 pieces. Shrimp dumplings simmered in chef's special hot sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$7.50

4 pieces. Lettuce wraps loaded with minced chicken and water chestnuts

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.50

6 pieces

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$7.50

6 pieces

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.50

6 pieces. Deep-fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, crab meat, and spices

Fried Wontons (8)

$7.50

Golden Chicken Wings (8)

$11.50

8 pieces

Pacific Platter For 2

$12.50

For 2. This platter includes our favorite appetizers: crab rangoon, pot stickers, egg rolls and golden chicken wings

Salted Spicy Calamari (8)

$9.95

Lightly fried calamari sautéed with spices and jalapeño peppers

Salted Spicy Chicken Wings (12)

$14.95

12 pieces. Fried chicken wing sautéed with spices and jalapeño peppers

Soups (3PD)

Soups

Chicken Corn Soup

$2.50

Large Chicken Corn Soup

$4.75

Hot and Sour Soup

$2.50

Large Hot and Sour Soup

$4.75

Wonton Soup

$2.75

Large Wonton Soup

$5.00

Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup

$8.50

For 2. Chicken and vegetables served with sizzling rice on top

Seafood Sizzling Rice Soup

$10.25

For 2. Shrimps, scallops and vegetables served with sizzling rice on top

湘遇东北 (Copy)

前菜

脆耳金钱肚

$14.95

干拌牛肉

$14.95

红油双脆

$16.95

沙拉油条虾

$13.95

荔枝虾球

$13.95

东北老虎菜

$10.95

湘味臭豆腐

$12.95

干炸小酥肉

$12.95

孜然狼牙土豆

$10.95

圆葱干豆腐丝

$12.95

麻酱大宽粉

$11.95

老醋木耳

$12.95

小葱拌豆腐

$10.95

拍黄瓜

$10.95

本店特色菜

秘制烧鹅(1/4只 配胗和爪 3-4人份)

$59.95

滚石腰片

$21.95

滚石牛舌

$24.95

干锅鸭头

$24.95

农家一锅出

$29.95

剁椒鱼头捞面

$32.95

香熏肘子

$22.95

香辣脆口须

$19.95

东北冒菜王

$28.89

经典湘菜

农家一碗湘

$15.95

辣椒烧皮蛋

$14.95

湘味猪肝

$16.95

豆豉辣椒蒸排骨

$18.95

糯米排骨

$18.95

湖南小炒肉

$16.95

小炒黄牛肉

$19.95

湘味笋干腊肉

$19.95

湖南小炒鸡

$17.95

湘味小米鸡

$18.95

醋蒸鸡

$17.95

湘味肥羊

$20.95

野山椒肥牛

$20.95

紫苏牛蛙

$26.95

泡椒牛蛙

$25.95

火爆黄喉

$19.95

生爆百叶

$16.95

剁椒鲳鱼煲

$18.95

剁椒鱼腩

$19.95

湘爆脆鱼肚

$22.95

灯影黑鱼片(水煮)

$38.95

灯影黑鱼片(酸汤)

$38.95

蒜蓉辣无头虾

$18.95

芥辣大虾

$18.95

湘辣龙虾尾

$20.95

豆干蒸腊肠

$16.95

干锅有机花菜

$16.95

干锅千味豆腐

$18.95

干锅韭香鱿鱼须

$19.95

干锅鸭脖

$24.95

干锅鸭肠

$29.95

干锅鸭头

$24.95

东北菜

锅包肉

$24.95

溜肉段

$22.95

沈阳网红肘子饭

$26.95

黑椒鲜菌牛肉粒

$18.95

香辣肉丝

$16.95

尖椒干豆腐

$15.95

酱烧茄子

$14.95

美味小炒茄

$16.95

地三鲜

$15.95

孜然鸡胗

$16.95

水煮牛羊鲜

$20.95

溜肥肠

$18.95

溜肝尖

$16.95

风沙鸡翅

$18.95

番茄炒蛋

$15.95

葱烧木耳

$16.95

麻婆豆腐

$14.95

炖菜/汤菜

小鸡炖蘑菇

$24.95

老式汆锅底

$24.95

杀猪菜

$24.95

鲫鱼炖豆腐

$24.95

海带排骨冻豆腐

$18.95

排骨玉米汤

$16.95

排骨冬瓜汤

$16.95

紫菜蛋花汤

$12.95

番茄蛋花汤

$12.95

羊杂汤

$20.95

牛杂汤

$20.95

青菜类

油麦菜（清炒)

$12.95

油麦菜/豆豉鲮鱼

$15.95

炝炒奶白菜

$13.95

白灼罗马生菜

$12.95

蒜蓉菜心

$12.95

白灼菜心

$12.95

火爆大头菜

$14.95

腐乳空心菜

$15.95

香菇上海青

$14.95

干煸四季豆

$15.95

酸辣土豆丝

$13.95

甜菜类

松鼠鲷鱼

$29.95

拔丝地瓜

$18.95

糯米红枣

$18.95

松仁玉米

$16.95

爆浆糍粑

$12.95

金丝榴莲酥

$15.95

主食

米饭

$1.50

扬州炒饭

$14.95

饮料/酒水

冰红茶

$2.95

冰绿茶

$2.95

茉莉蜜茶

$2.95

茉莉清茶

$2.95

王老吉

$2.95

罐装可乐

$2.45

罐装零度

$2.45

热茶/位

$2.00

Soda

$2.95

果味烧酒

$13.95

维他柠檬茶

$1.95