Pacific Kitchen at Nye Beach 740 W Olive St
Food
To Begin
- Small Caesar Salad$6.95
our version of the classic
- Large Caesar Salad$8.95
our version of the classic
- House Salad$7.95
fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, pepitas & cabbage. your choice dressing
- Calamari$15.95
slightly spicy breading with red aioli
- Diablo Bites$19.95
tenderloin tips, slightly spicy signature cream sauce. served with garlic toast
- Wedge Salad$9.95
iceberg, smoked bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese
- Orange Cauliflower$9.95
cauliflower florets battered & fried. toseed in an asian orange sauce
- PNW Steamer Clams$19.95
northwest clams, garlic and butter. served with garlic toast
- 1/2 Pint Chowder$7.25
- Pint Chowder$9.25
Bites
- Pacific Kitchen Tacos$16.95
two blackened fish tacos from the h/f/v chelsea rose served in corn tortillas with house slaw
- Dungeness Crab Cake$15.95
dungeness crab cake garnished with greens and red aioli
- Dungeness Crab Cocktail$19.95
dungeness crab served with cocktail
- Oyster Shooters$6.00
two raw oysters served with cocktail
- Newport Bay Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
newport bay shirmp served with cocktail
- Prawn Cocktail$16.00
prawns served with cocktail
- Ahi Tuna$11.95
sliced ahi tuna seared rare, garnished with greens dressed in sesame vinaigrette & spanish aioli
- Grass-fed Sliders$12.95
two grass-fed beef sliders with buffalo trace bourbon sauce, tillamook cheddar, carmelized onions
Sandwiches & Salads
- Newport Tuna Melt$18.95
local albacore tuna salad from the h/f/v chelsea rose, topped with tillamook swiss & tomato served on thick cut local sourdough bread. fries or poppyseed coleslaw
- Oregon Seafood Louie$27.95
local newport bay shrimp and dungeness crab tossed in thousand island dressing on a bed of fresh greens, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and red onion.
- Wild Salmon Sandwich$26.95
grilled oregon salmon served on a ciabatta hoagie with greens, tomato, onions, pesto-mayonnaise, and a balsamic reduction. fries or poppyseed coleslaw
- Marionberry Chicken Salad$16.95
grilled chicken, house-made oregon marionberry barbeque sauce, fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, mango-cabbage slaw, pepitas, & agave-dijon dressing
- Veggie Burger$12.95
veggie burger char grilled with tillamook cheddar or swiss cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and onion. fries or poppyseed coleslaw.
- Grass-fed Burger$16.95
our oregon grass-fed 1/3 pound burger char grilled with tillamook cheddar or swiss cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and onion. fries or poppyseed coleslaw.
Entrees
- Newport Catch$24.95
local newport catch from the h/f/v chelsea rose sauteed in butter, lemon, garlic, white wine & fresh herbs. served with roasted vegetables & yellow saffron rice.
- Wild Chinook Salmon$27.95
six oz. grilled columbia river wild salmon fillet topped lemon-caper butter sauce. served with yellow saffron rice & roasted vegetables
- PNW Halibut Fish & Chips$21.95
two tender halibut fillets dipped in beer batter & fried golden brown. served with fries & tartar
- Crab & Newport Shrimp Macaroni & Cheese$26.95
newport bay shrimp, crab, garlic & fresh herbs in a three cheese cream sauce with macaroni.
- Tenderloin & Prawn Pasta$24.95
blackened tenderloin & shrimp tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta in a sweet & slightly spicy signature cream sauce.
- Dungeness Crab Cakes$32.95
two pan-fried dungeness crab cakes served with yellow saffron rice & roasted vegetables.
- Grilled Chicken with Romesco$21.95
grilled chicken breast topped with romesco sauce. served with roasted vegetables & yellow saffron rice
- Coconut Shrimp & Chips$17.95
five coconut prawns deep-fried, served with sweet chili sauce & fries.
- Oregon Flat Iron$26.95
eight oz. flat iron steak grilled to your specifications. served with roasted vegetables & yellow saffron rice.
Sweet Stuff
- Seasonal Slice$8.95
ask your server about our seasonal sweet offering
- Chocolate Torte$6.95
flourless chocolate torte
- Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
molten chocolate lava cake.
- Triple Berry Tart$8.95
blackberry, blueberry, raspberry in a flaky crust.
- Sorbet of the Day$4.95
ask your server for today’s flavor
- Tillamook Ice Cream$3.95
vanilla bean
- Sundae$5.95
Everything Else
Kid's
- Chicken Strips$8.95
chicken strips deep fried, served with fries and ranch for dipping
- Cheese Burger Sliders$9.25
two grass-fed sliders topped with tillamook cheddar cheese. served with fries
- Kid's Fish & Chips$8.95
one piece of deep fried halibut served with fries
- Mac & Cheese$5.25
classic kraft mac & cheese
- Kid's Pizza$6.95
a delicious kid's pizza
- Hot Dog$6.95
a grilled all beef 1/4lb hot dog served with fries
- Tillamook Ice Cream Sundae$4.95
a single scoop of tillamook vanilla bean ice cream with your choice of chocolate or caramel syrup. topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
- Kid's Soft Drink$2.50
- Kid's Milk$2.50