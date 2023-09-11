Padaek 2931 South Glebe Road
FOOD MENU
STARTER
SIIN SAVANH
Beef jerky marinated in ginger, garlic, sesame seeds
SAI OUA
Spicy herbal pork sausage, charred green chili sauce, served with sticky rice
PEEK GAI
Crispy fried wings tossed in tamarind glazed, scallion.
SPRING ROLLS
3 pc crispy roll, bean thread noodles, cabbage, taro root carrot, onion
MUN GOONG
Fried shrimp cake, green been, red curry, side cucumber relish
CHUENH TAOHU 12
Crispy fried tofu tossed with a tamarind sauce, scallion
SATAY
Grilled marinated chicken with peanut sauce, relish
TAOHU TOD 9
Lightly coated tofu then crispy fried, peanuts, sweet & sour sauce
CURRY PUFFS
Crispy pastry dough filled with curried potatoes. Served with cucumber relish. (3pcs)
SHRIMP TOAST
SALAD
TUM LAO (G)
Lao green papaya salad, fermented fish sauce, shrimp paste, chili, tomato, eggplant, lime juice
TUM THAI (G/V)
Thai green papaya salad, palm sugar, chili, tomato, lime, garlic, peanut.
NAEM KHAO THADAEU (V)
Fried coconut rice salad, pork sausage or tofu, peanut, lime juice, cilantro, scallions, chili. Side green lettuce for wrap
LAAB (G)
Chopped chicken, beef or tofu salad, spicy fish sauce, toasted rice powder, lemongrass, scallion, cilantro, mint. Side sticky rice
NAM TOK
Grilled NY steak, spicy toasted rice sauce, cilantro, mint. Side sticky rice
NOODLE AND RICE
KHAO POON PAA(G)
Vermicelli rice noodles, minced fished coconut curry, chicken/tofu bean sprouts, cabbage, banana blossom
KUA MEE (G/V)
Wok tossed thin rice vermicelli noodles, caramelized sugar, egg, scallion, cilantro, bean sprouts, chicken, pork or tofu.
DRUNKEN NOODLES (G/V)
Wok tossed fresh rice noodles, chicken/pork/tofu chili-garlic sauce, basil, bell peppers, onions
PAD SE EW (G/V)
Wok charred fresh rice noodle, egg, broccoli, chicken, pork or tofu
PAD THAI (G/V)
Stir fry thin rice noodles, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, red onion, peanuts, bean sprouts, chicken, pork or tofu.
KHAO PAD (G/V)
Fried rice, egg, carrot, onion, chicken, Pork or tofu
KHUA KHAO JAEW BONG (G)
Lao chili paste fried rice, egg, onion, bell pepper, basil, chicken, pork or tofu
KHAO PAD SPICY BASIL (G/V)
Spicy basil fried rice, bell paper, onion, chicken, pork or tofu
CURRY AND SOUP
AOM (G/V)
Lao herbal curry stew, green eggplant, wood ear mushrooms, dill, chicken, pork, beef or tofu,
PANANG (G/V)
Red coconut curry, bell pepper, chicken, pork or tofu, side jasmine rice
KEOW WAN (G/V)
Green coconut curry, green eggplant, bell pepper, basil, chicken, pork, tofu, side jasmine rice
TOM YUM (G
Lemongrass soup, chili paste, mushroom, lime, cilantro, chicken or Tofu
ENTREES/LARGE PLATE
PING
grilled & marinated chicken skewers, pork skewer, toasted rice sauce, side with sticky rice
KRAPAO (G/V)
Stir fried with spicy basil sauce, bell pepper, onion, chicken, pork or tofu
CRISPY BASIL (V)
Lightly battered and crispy fried chicken or tofu tossed in spicy tamarind and basil sauce, onion and bell pepper
PAA TAWD
Fried catfish, spicy chili-lime sauce, lemongrass, mint, red onion
MIENG (V)
Collard green self-wraps with fried catfish, lemongrass, tomato, rice noodle, tomato, pineapple sauce
MOAK (G/V)
Marinated catfish or salmon in Lao green curry sauce, wood ear mushrooms, dill, onion, wrap with banana leave and steamed.
THOM KEM
Braised pork ribs in caramelized palm sugar and lychee glazed
PUN NAM PAA
Do it yourself wrap, blue fish