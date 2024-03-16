CAPE CHARLES BUTTER CAKE

$8.95

Our Grandmother Shared Her "Love" for Others through Food. One of Our Favorite 'Sunday" Desserts was her Scratch Butter Toffee Cake Served Blissfully Warm with a FRESH Whipped Sweet Cream.... And Our Grandfather added a Sweet Toffee Glaze with a "Pinch" of Metaxa Brandy on His LOL! (No Brandy on this One Per Grandma's Rules!🤣) Served Warm Table side