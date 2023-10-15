Popular Items

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Our signature dish of rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shrimp, and chicken, garnished with bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Wonton Soup

$4.00

Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.

Avocado Roll

$5.85

Seaweed and avocado.


Starters

Bamboo Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Jumbo shrimp and zucchini seasoned, wrapped in a thin spring roll shell, fried golden brown, and served with Thai sauce.

Beef Satay (4)

$8.00

Four skewers of marinated beef fried and served with peanut sauce.

Bon-Bon Chicken

$7.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our sweet Thai sauce and served on a bed of crispy noodles.

Bon-Bon Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai sauce and served on a bed of crispy noodles.

Chicken Satay (4)

$8.00

Four skewers of marinated chicken fried and served with peanut sauce.

Crab Rangoon (4)

$5.00

Four crispy fried puffs filled with crab meat, onions, and cream cheese.

Egg Roll

$2.50

Fried hand roll filled with gourmet mixture of pork and vegetables.

Fresh Basil Roll

$7.00

Thin rice pancake wrapped with shrimp, chicken, lettuce, carrot, and fresh basil, served with Thai sauce and ground peanuts.

Golden Lotus (5)

$7.95

Minced chicken sautéed with ground peanuts and coconut milk served in a pastry cup, topped with fresh lemon zest and diced bell peppers.

Pork Potstickers (6)

$6.00

Six pork-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$10.00

Lightly battered shrimp quick-tossed with garlic, scallions, and hot pepper in our special pepper spice.

Salt & Pepper Squid

$10.00

Lightly battered squid quick-tossed with garlic, scallions, and hot pepper in our special pepper spice.

Shrimp Puff

$6.95

Six fried hand wrapped crispy puffs filled with shrimp and vegetables.

Shrimp Sp Roll

$3.00

A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of shrimp and fresh Chinese vegetables.

Spicy Sesame Wings (8)

$9.95

Wings deep-fried and glazed with our spicy sesame sauce.

Spicy Wonton (8)

$7.00

Pan-fried pork wontons served with hot and spicy sauce.

Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)

$6.00

Six tender dough pockets stuffed with pork and served with our special dipping sauce.

Steamed Veg Dumplings (6)

$6.00

Six tender dough pockets stuffed with vegetables and served with our special dipping sauce.

Szechuan Wings (8)

$9.95

Wings deep-fried and glazed with our spicy szechuan sauce.

Thai Dumpling

$7.00

Shrimp and pork filled dumplings served with cucumber, fried onions, and our Thai chili sauce.

Thai Rolls (6)

$6.75

Six crispy miniature spring rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, served with our Thai chili sauce.

Vegetable Potstickers (6)

$6.00

Six vegetable-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.50

A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of fresh Chinese vegetables.

Salad

Larb Beef

$10.95

Ground beef, onion, cilantro, basil, and roasted rice combined in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Larb Chicken

$10.95

Ground chicken, onion, cilantro, basil, and roasted rice combined in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Mango Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Thai salad topped with grilled shrimp and fresh mango.

Minced Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Minced chicken sautéed with scallions and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce, served with iceberg lettuce wedge.

Nam Sod Chicken

$10.95

Minced chicken, ginger, shallot, cilantro, and ground peanuts in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Nam-Sod Pork

$10.95

Minced pork, ginger, shallot, cilantro, and ground peanuts in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Thai Beef Salad

$10.00

Fresh tossed Thai salad topped with marinated beef, Thai dressing, and ground peanuts.

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh tossed Thai salad topped with marinated chicken, Thai dressing, and ground peanuts.

Thai Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts, served with our Thai peanut dressing.

Soup

Chicken Corn Chowder

$4.50

Coconut Chicken Soup

$4.50

Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with chicken, bamboo, and mushrooms.

Coconut Shrimp Soup

$5.75

Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with shrimp, bamboo, and mushrooms.

Coconut Vegetables Soup

$4.50

Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with vegetables, bamboo, and mushrooms.

Cucumber Chicken Soup

$4.50

Cucumber Shrimp Soup

$5.75

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.50

A traditional hot and sour peppery soup with tofu, bamboo, and water chestnuts.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Japanese bean paste soup with seaweed and tofu.

Shrimp Corn Chowder

$5.50

Spicy Tofu Soup

$4.00

Tofu and vegetables in a spicy broth garnished with fried onions.

Thai Seafood Soup (For 2)

$10.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab meat, squid, bamboo, and mushrooms, combined in a Tom-Yum broth served in a hot pot. For two.

Tom-Yum Chicken

$4.50

Tom-Yum Shrimp

$5.75

Tom-Yum Vegetables

$4.50

Velvet Seafood Soup (For 2)

$10.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab meat, and vegetables, simmered in a thick egg flavorful broth.

Wonton Soup

$4.00

Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.

Noodles

PHO VN Bf Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and slices of beef, served in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh basil.

Coconut Spaghetti

$15.95

Spaghetti noodles tossed with vegetables, shrimp, and pork in a mild coconut sauce.

Lard-Nar Noodles

$14.95

Thick rice noodle sauteed with egg, onion, and broccoli in a brown gravy.

Lo-mein Noodles

$13.95

Onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and egg noodles tossed in our special teriyaki sauce.

Pad Kee-Mao

$14.95

Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables and fresh basil in a spicy soy sauce.

Pad See-ew

$14.95

Rice noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, carrot, onion, and scrambled egg tossed in a mild sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Our signature dish of rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shrimp, and chicken, garnished with bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Pan-fried Noodles

$15.95

Broccoli, mushroom, onion, bamboo, baby corn, red pepper, and bean sprouts, sauteed in a rich brown sauce. Served on a bed of pan-fried noodles.

Thai Spaghetti

$15.95

Spaghetti noodles tossed with vegetables, shrimp, and pork in a spicy Thai chili sauce.

House Specialties

Asparagus

$13.95

Fresh asparagus, mushrooms, baby corn, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a mild wine sauce.

Bangkok Fish

$18.95

Filet of tilapia lightly battered and fried, topped with our special Thai sauce.

Basil

$13.95

Basil, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and green beans, stir-fried in a Thai spicy sauce.

Black Bean Grouper

$19.95

Grouper steamed with sake wine, black bean sauce, bell peppers, and scallions, garnished with cilantro.

Broccoli

$13.95

Broccoli, bamboo, and mushroom, stir-fried in a rich brown sauce.

Chinese Cashew

$13.95

Green beans, water chestnuts, carrots, and cashews, sauteed in a white garlic sauce.

Crispy

$13.95

Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp, lightly breaded, deep fried, and topped with a sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli.

Crystal Shrimp

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed in a delicate white wine sauce, accented with a touch of ginger, and stir-fried with a mix of fresh vegetables.

Curry Lamb Shank

$20.95Out of stock

Lamb shank, potato, carrots, and onions, slow-cooked in a mild curry sauce.

General Tso

$13.95

Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce.

Glazed Walnut

$14.95

Your choice of quick-fried meat or vegetable medley tossed in a sweet sauce with peas, carrots, and glazed walnuts.

Gourmet Fish

$19.95

Deep-fried filet of tilapia topped with ground pork in a Thai chili pepper sauce.

Gourmet Tofu

$13.95

Rolled tofu stir-fried with green beans, mushrooms, red peppers, and onions in a mild wine sauce.

Governor

$13.95

Deep-fried chicken or shrimp with broccoli, pineapple, carrots, green peppers, and onions in a mild pineapple sauce.

Green Pepper Steak

$13.95

Slices of tender beef sautéed with green pepper, onion, bamboo, and mushroom in a brown sauce.

HongKong Style Grouper

$20.95

Filet of grouper steamed with ginger and green onion in soy sauce, topped with cilantro and sake wine. It is served with broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms.

HongKong Style Tilapia

$20.95

Filet of tilapia steamed with ginger and green onion in soy sauce, topped with cilantro and sake wine. It is served with broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms.

Hot Pepper

$13.95

Onion, red peppers, jalapeno peppers, stir-fried in a spicy Teriyaki wine sauce.

Hunan

$13.95

Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, and water chestnuts sautéed in a spicy Hunan sauce.

Korean Sizzling Steak

$17.95

Tender beef marinated in a Korean B.B.Q. sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.

Kung-Pao

$13.95

Hot! Szechuan peppers, roasted peanuts, and scallions in a spicy Kung-Pao sauce.

Mango Stirfry

$13.95

Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and fresh mango, stir-fried in a mild fruity sauce.

Mapo Tofu

$13.95

Soft tofu sauteed with bamboo, peas, and carrots in a spicy brown sauce.

Mongolian

$13.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp quick stir-fried with green onion and sweet onion in a mild Teriyaki wine sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

Fresh crisp snow peas stir-fried with chicken breast or shrimp, Chinese vegetables, and mushroom in a white wine sauce.

Orange

$13.95

Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce with an orange zest.

Pataya

$13.95

Pea pods, mushrooms, baby corn, red peppers, and onions stir-fried with Thai chili sauce.

Pineapple

$13.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or squid quick fried in a light batter, sauteed in a fruity pineapple sauce with onion, red bell peppers, and pineapple.

Prik-Pao

$13.95

Green beans, onions, mushrooms, and red peppers stir-fried in a chili basil sauce.

Savan

$13.95

Mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, green beans, and Asian eggplant, sauteed in a flavorful mild brown sauce.

Sesame

$13.95

Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter tossed with scallions and sesame seeds in a rich sweet sauce.

Siam Eggplant

$14.95

Asian eggplant and basil sauteed in our spicy curry sauce.

Siracha

$13.95

Bell peppers, onions, carrots, bamboo, and pea pods, sauteed in a sweet roasted chili sauce.

Spicy Garlic

$13.95

Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or fish lightly battered and deep fried, sauteed with fresh garlic, scallion, and bell peppers caramelized in our sweet spicy garlic sauce.

Spicy Mala Green Bean

$13.95

Fresh green beans sauteed in a spicy sauce and finished with scallions and red peppers.

Stir-fry

$13.95

Your choice of meat or vegetable medley served with broccoli, pea pods, mushroom, carrot, and onion stir-fried in a brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried and served with onion, carrots, green peppers, and pineapple, served with our signature sweet and sour sauce.

Szechuan

$13.95

Spicy Szechuan hot pepper adds zing to this dish served with mushroom, water chestnuts, bamboo, carrots, and green peppers, sauteed in a Szechuan sauce.

Thai Cashew

$13.95

Cashews, scallions, green beans, baby corn, and red peppers, sauteed in a Thai chili wine sauce.

Thai Cornish Hen

$16.95

Well marinated Cornish hen fried to perfection, served with yellow curry sauce and coconut rice.

War Su Gai

$13.95

A classic Cantonese dish. Chicken breast deep-fried and topped with a rich ginger sauce, garnished with green onion, mushrooms, and roasted peanuts.

Curry

Avocado Curry

$14.95

Green bean, red pepper, onion, and avocado sauteed in a semi-spicy curry sauce with ground peanuts.

Gang-Paa Curry

$14.95

Mushroom, onion, and bamboo, sauteed in a hot curry paste.

Green Curry

$14.95

Green bean, onion, bamboo, bell peppers, peas, and carrots, sauteed in a spicy curry and coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Onion, carrot, and potato, simmered in a mild curry with coconut milk.

Panang Curry

$14.95

Fresh basil, red curry paste, and coconut milk sauteed with your choice of protein or mixed vegetables.

Puket Curry

$14.95

Mushroom, onion, red pepper, and Asian eggplant, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.

Red Curry

$14.95

Bamboo, carrot, onion, and bell peppers, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.

Siam Curry

$14.95

Broccoli, onion, carrot, and baby corn, sauteed with chili and curry.

Spicy Peanut Curry

$14.95

Sweet onion, carrot, bell peppers, and roasted peanut sauteed in a spicy curry sauce.

Summer Curry

$14.95

Green bean, red pepper, and coconut milk, sauteed in a coconut curry sauce.

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Potato, green bean, bamboo, and onion, sauteed in a mild coconut curry sauce.

Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

House fried rice tossed with yellow curry seasoning. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

Hibachi Fried Rice

$11.95

Onion, zucchini, and bean sprouts tossed with butter and scrambled egg. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

House Fried Rice

$11.95

Scrambled egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

House fried rice and pineapple tossed in a sweet pineapple sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

Sushi Starter

Edamame

$5.00

Cooked soybean topped with sea salt.

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Yellowtail cheek baked with sea salt.

Kani Salad

$7.00

Crab meat and sesame seeds topped with spicy mayo dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seasoned seaweed and sesame seeds.

Tako Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed salad topped with seasoned octopus.

Tempura Asparagus

$8.00

6-8 spears of asparagus deep-fried in tempura batter and served with house special sauce.

Tempura Shrimp Appetizer

$12.00

Plum shrimps deep-fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Tempura Vegetables

$8.00

Broccoli, mushroom, onion, zucchini, eggplant, and carrots deep-fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Tuna lightly seared and served with ponzu sauce.

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.85

Seaweed and avocado.

California Crunch Roll

$9.95

California roll and cream cheese deep-fried and served with yum-yum sauce.

California Roll

$6.85

Crab meat, cucumber, and avocado

Crunch Roll

$11.95

Salmon, scallion, crab meat, and white fish wrapped with seaweed, deep-fried, and served with yum-yum sauce.

Cucumber Roll

$5.85

Seaweed and cucumber.

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Barbecue eel, crab meat, and cucumber, topped with slices of avocado and drizzled with special eel sauce.

Hawaiian Roll

$13.95

California roll topped with tuna and fresh mango.

Kani Su Roll

$7.95

Cucumber wrapped with crab meat and served with a mild sauce.

Lobster Tail Roll

$22.95

4-5 oz. lobster tail baked in butter and garlic, wrapped with cream cheese, onion, avocado, and served with house special sauce.

Philly Roll

$8.85

Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese.

Phoenix Roll

$13.95

Tuna, salmon, and masago served with spicy mayo sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp.

Sake Maki Roll

$8.85

fresh salmon and cucumber.

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.95

Salmon, scallion, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions deep-fried tempura style, and served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll

$8.85

Ahi tuna and cucumber with spicy mayo.

Spicy Crab Meat Roll

$11.95

Crab meat, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.85

Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.95

Minced scallop, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.85

Fresh yellowtail, scallions, and spicy mayo.

Spider Roll

$14.95

Soft shell crab lightly battered and deep-fried, cucumber, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo sauce.

Tekka Maki Roll

$8.85

fresh tuna and cucumber.

Tiger Roll

$15.95

Fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with Unagi and Ebi.

Tofu Maki Roll

$10.95

Veggie sushi filled with rolled tofu, carrots, avocado, onion, and cucumber.

Unagi Roll

$8.85

Barbecue eel and cucumber.

Vegetarian Crunch Roll

$10.95

Asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Vieng's Special Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, and spicy mayo.

Volcano Roll

$15.95

California roll with seared scallops and spicy mayo sauce.

Sushi Small Rolls

California Roll

$6.85

Crab meat, cucumber, and avocado

Tekka Maki Roll

$8.85

fresh tuna and cucumber.

Sake Maki Roll

$8.85

fresh salmon and cucumber.

Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll

$8.85

Ahi tuna and cucumber with spicy mayo.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.85

Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.85

Fresh yellowtail, scallions, and spicy mayo.

Unagi Roll

$8.85

Barbecue eel and cucumber.

Philly Roll

$8.85

Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese.

Cucumber Roll

$5.85

Seaweed and cucumber.

Avocado Roll

$5.85

Seaweed and avocado.

Sushi Big Rolls

Angry Dragon Roll

$18.95

California Crunch Roll

$9.95

California roll and cream cheese deep-fried and served with yum-yum sauce.

Crunch Roll

$11.95

Salmon, scallion, crab meat, and white fish wrapped with seaweed, deep-fried, and served with yum-yum sauce.

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Barbecue eel, crab meat, and cucumber, topped with slices of avocado and drizzled with special eel sauce.

Hawaiian Roll

$13.95

California roll topped with tuna and fresh mango.

Kani Su Roll

$7.95

Cucumber wrapped with crab meat and served with a mild sauce.

Lobster Tail Roll

$22.95

4-5 oz. lobster tail baked in butter and garlic, wrapped with cream cheese, onion, avocado, and served with house special sauce.

Phoenix Roll

$13.95

Tuna, salmon, and masago served with spicy mayo sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp.

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.95

Salmon, scallion, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions deep-fried tempura style, and served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Spicy Crab Meat Roll

$11.95

Crab meat, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.95

Minced scallop, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.

Spider Roll

$14.95

Soft shell crab lightly battered and deep-fried, cucumber, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo sauce.

Tiger Roll

$15.95

Fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with Unagi and Ebi.

Tofu Maki Roll

$10.95

Veggie sushi filled with rolled tofu, carrots, avocado, onion, and cucumber.

Vegetarian Crunch Roll

$10.95

Asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Vieng's Special Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, and spicy mayo.

Volcano Roll

$15.95

California roll with seared scallops and spicy mayo sauce.

Sushi Nigiri

Akagai (Red Clam)

$5.00

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$10.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$9.00

Ika (Squid)

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$7.00

Kani (Crab Stick)

$6.00

Maguro (Tuna)

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$5.00

Sake (Salmon)

$6.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Tako (Octopus)

$6.00

Tamago (Egg)

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$6.00

Unagi (Eel)

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$10.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Akagai (Red Clam) - SA

$5.00

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) - SA

$10.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) - SA

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - SA

$7.00

Hotate (Scallop) - SA

$9.00

Ika (Squid) - SA

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - SA

$7.00

Kani (Crab Stick) - SA

$5.00

Maguro (Tuna) - SA

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe) - SA

$5.00

Sake (Salmon) - SA

$6.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar) - SA

$7.00

Smoked Salmon - SA

$7.00

Tako (Octopus) - SA

$6.00

Tamago (Egg) - SA

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) - SA

$6.00

Unagi (Eel) - SA

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) - SA

$8.00Out of stock

Hand Roll

Akagai (Red Clam) - HR

$5.00

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) - HR

$10.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) - HR

$5.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - HR

$7.00

Hotate (Scallop) - HR

$8.00

Ika (Squid) - HR

$7.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - HR

$7.00

Kani (Crab Stick) - HR

$6.00

Maguro (Tuna) - HR

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe) - HR

$5.00

Sake (Salmon) - HR

$6.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar) - HR

$7.00

Smoked Salmon - HR

$7.00

Tako (Octopus) - HR

$6.00

Tamago (Egg) - HR

$4.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) - HR

$5.00

Unagi (Eel) - HR

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) - HR

$8.00Out of stock

Sushi/Sashimi Samplers

Chirashi

$25.00

Assorted fish and seafood on top of season sushi rice.

Mr Miyagi Sampler (for 2)

$57.00

Our master chef prepared a gourmet selection of fish sashimi and nigiri sushi.

Sashimi Sampler

$33.00

A gourmet selection of ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and white fish.

Sushi & Sashimi Sampler

$33.00

Five pieces of nigiri sushi and assorted fish.

Sushi Sampler

$30.00

Tuna (2), yellowtail (2), salmon (2), and shrimp (2) accompanied with three pieces of california roll and three pieces of spicy tuna toll.

Sides

Extra Small Rice

$2.00

Plain Fried Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Coconut Rice

$2.00

Extra Side of Sauce

$2.00

Grilled Jalapeno Pepper

$4.00

Hot Chili Oil

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Steam Vegetables

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Birthday Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Coconut Fried Bananas

$7.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.50

House Dessert

$10.95

Shankaya

$5.00

Tiramisu Cake

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet-Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Thai Sweet Ice Tea

$4.50