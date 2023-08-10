Beverages

Non Alcoholic

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chocolate milk

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranbperry Juice

$3.25

Decaf

$3.50

Decaf Capp

$4.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Double Espresso

$8.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Milk

$3.95

O.J.

$3.25

Panna

$3.95

Pellegrino

$3.95+

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.95

Virgin Daquiri

$7.95

Virgin Marg

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$4.50

virgin pina colada

$8.95

Virgin Strw Daquiri

$7.95

Cocktails

Banana Foster Martini

$12.00

Bleutini

$12.00

Stolichnaya vodka shaken with housemade bleu cheese stuffed olives

Botanical Mule

$12.00

Hendrick's gin, ginger bear fresh lime juice

Carajillo

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Cutty sark scotch whiskey, absolut pear vocka, lemon juice. Honey topped with ginger beer

Elderflower Fizz

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Housemade Limoncello Martini

$12.00

Russian standard vodka, bols eiderflower liqueur muddled raspberries, topped with prosecco

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Italian 75

$10.00

Beefeater gin, campari liqueur. Prosecco, lime juice, topped with mint garnish

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Herradura reposado tequila, tauca liqueur, fresh lime juice

Manhattan

$12.00

Makers mark, sweet vermouth, bitters

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Avion silver tequila, cointreau, olive juice, sweet and sour

Mojito

$12.00

Mt. Gay eclipse silver rum, muddled mint leaves, simple syrup, fresh lime juice and soda

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Paesanos Blackbery Old Fashioned

$12.00

Woodford reserve bourbon, blackberry simple syrup, bitters

Paesanos Coffee

$10.00

Paesanos Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Absolut citron vodka, cointreau, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, lemon twist

Paesanos Martini

$12.00

Stolichnaya vodka, served up with homemade blue cheese stuffed olives

Paesanos Mule

$12.00

Absolute vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

Paloma Italiana

$10.00

Herradura silver tequila. Campari liqueur, grapefruit juice. Agave nectar, topped with splashes of lemon juice, lime juice and soda

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Jose cuervo tradicional reposado tequila, cointreau, agave nectar, fresh lime juice

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco, chambord, fresh lime juice

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Malibu, muddled mint leaves & raspberries, simple syrup, fresh lime juice & club soda

Ruby Red Old Fashioned

$12.00

Deep eddy ruby red vodka, simple syrup, bitters, muddled cherry& orange, club soda

Sangria Rosso

$12.00

Tuaca liqueur Housemade limoncello made with absolut vodka, house meroc topped with fresh fruit juices

Texas Mule

$12.00

Ginger beer with choice of deep Eddy vodka, deep Eddy grapefruit vodka or deep Eddy peach vodka

Woodford Manhattan

$12.00

Woodford reserve bourbon, sweet Vermouth. Bitters, cherry juice

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modela

$6.00

O"douls

$6.00

Peroni Draft

$6.00

Ranger Creek IPA

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Lunch

Appetizers

Shp App 3

Shp App 3

$14.25

Shrimp paesano

Shrimp paesano 4 piece

$19.20

1/2 & 1/2 Calamari

$13.95

1/2 Apps

1/2 Calamari

$9.95

1/2 Grilled Calamari

$10.95

App Sampler

App Trio

$14.95

Beef Carpaccio

$26.95

Bruschetta

$9.95
Calamari

Calamari

$13.95

Giant calamari

Ceviche

$17.95

Cheese Bread

$7.50

Cheese Plate

$15.95

Ciab Bruschetta

$5.95

Crab Cakes

$17.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Eggplant Parmesan

French fries

$6.95

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Lobster Endive

$13.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

Mussels

$13.95

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Mussels marinara

Parm Art Heart App

$10.95

Prociutto app

$16.95

Proscuitto & Cheese Board

$15.95

Salmon Tartare

$20.95

Sea scallops bernaise

$24.95

Smoked Salmon

$15.95

Smoked Norwegian salmon

SS Crab App

$17.95Out of stock

Tuna Carpacio

$20.95

Tuna Tartare

$20.95

1/2 Bruschetta

$6.95

1/2 Calamari

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Calamari

$9.95

1/2 Lobster Endive

$7.95

1/2 Cheese Bread

$3.50

1/2 Mussels App

$7.95

1/2 Salmon App

$8.95

1/2 Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

1/2 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

1 crab cake

$9.95

Salads

N/C House Salad

House Salad

$4.95

House salad

Small Caesar Sald

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Caesar salad

Caprese

$11.95

Tomato, mozzarella, and basil

Spinach Mushroom Salad

$10.95

Spinach and mushrooms

Arugula Salad

$9.95

Arugula, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette

Asparagus Salad

$12.95

Chilled asparagus with vinaigrette

Spring Mix Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fera cheese, kalamata olives with creamy Italian

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Baby Spinach Salad

$10.95

Tri Color Salad

$9.95

Art Hert Salad

$9.95

Hearts of Palm Salad

$9.95

Avocado Slices

$3.50

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.95

Double House Salad

$7.95

Buratta

$9.95

Chef Surprise

$10.95

Special Salad

$9.95

Parm Crusted Chicken Salad

$16.95

Bay Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Avocado & Oranges

$5.50

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Lunch Specials

Daily Special

$17.95

Shrimp Paesano SPEC

$22.95

3 pieces. Enjoy with a glass of: iron & sand cabernet sauvignon, Paso Robles, California or The Walking Fool Caymus, California 2020

Chicken Special

$16.95

Enjoy with a glass of: Taken Chardonnay Napa Valley, California or Complicated Pinot Noir Monterey county, California

Sole Special

$17.95

Pasta special

$16.95

Enjoy with a glass of: Taken Chardonnay Napa Valley, California or Complicated Pinot Noir Monterey county, California

Fresh Catch of the Day

$17.95

Enjoy with a glass of: Taken Chardonnay Napa Valley, California or Complicated Pinot Noir Monterey county, California

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Enjoy with a glass of: Iron & Sand Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California or The Walking Fool Caymus, California 2020

Pork Osso Buco

$19.95

Enjoy with a glass of: iron & sand cabernet sauvignon, Paso Robles, California or The Walking Fool Caymus, California 2020

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$16.95

Enjoy with a glass of: Caposaldo Delle Venezie, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy

Grilled Salmon Mediterranean Salad

$16.95

Enjoy with a glass of: Caposaldo Delle Venezie, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy

Steak Florentine

$19.95

Stks Osso & Veals

Porco Osso Buco

$29.95

Braised pork shank with pancetta gnocchi

Vitello Osso Buco

$35.95

Braised veal shank with pasta

Agnello Osso Buco

$34.95

Braised lamb shank with goat cheese polenta

5oz Filleto Di Manzo Alla Pizzaiola, Rossini, O Bearnaise

$29.95

Center cut beef tenderloin with pizzaiola, Rossini, or bearnaise sauce with pasta

8oz Filleto Di Manzo

$39.95

Petite Filet

$28.95

Center cut beef tenderloin with pasta

Veal Marsala

$34.95

Veal Cacciatore

$34.95

Veal Cristina

$34.95

Veal Parmigiana

$34.95

Veal Frencesca

$34.95

Veal Satliboca

$34.95

Veal Picatta

$34.95

Veal Pizziola

$34.95

Veal Milanesa

$34.95

Chicken

Chicken Parm

$23.95

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken marsala

Chicken Francesca

$26.95

Chicken Francesca

Scallopine Di Pollo Cristina

$23.95

Chicken with lemon

Chicken Gorgonzola

$23.95

Chicken gorgonzola

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.95

Chicken cacciatore

Chicken Rollatini

$24.95

Chicken with mushrooms

Chicken Marinara

$24.95

Chicken with marinara and cheese

Chicken Primavera

$24.95

Chicken with vegetables

Chicken Limone

$24.95

Chicken with lemon and capers

Chicken Picatta

$25.95

1/2 Chicken Dinner (Copy)

1/2 Chicken Lemon

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Marinara

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Primavera

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Christina

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Francesca

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Piccata

$17.95

Seafood

Shrimp Paesano

Shrimp Paesano

$28.95

Shrimp paesano

Shrimp Marinara

$28.95

Shrimp marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.95

Shrimp with fra diavolo sauce

Snapper Crab

$35.95

Snapper stuffed with crab. Served with spinach

Snapper Paesano

Snapper Paesano

$34.95

Red Snapper Paesano

Snapper Fra Diavolo

Snapper Fra Diavolo

$34.95

Red snapper with fra diavolo sauce

Orange Roughy

$29.95

Orange roughy with lemon burter and garlic

Salmone Con Funghi

$30.95

Poached salmon with wild mushrooms

Snapper Marinara

$33.95

Snapper Ranchero

$33.95

Snapper Red and Green

$33.95

Snapper Art Heart & Mushroom

$33.95

Sausage Cacciatore

$22.95

Snapper Verde

$33.95

Oven Baked

Lasagna

$18.50

Manicotti

$18.50

Cannelloni

$18.50

Chicken Cannelloni

$18.50

Baked Ravioli

$18.50

Baked Penne

$18.50

Mezzo Mezzo

$18.50

Jay's Plate

$30.95

Pizzas

Pomodoro Pizza

$16.95

Sliced tomatoes, goat cheese, and basil

Margherita pizza

$16.95

Tomato, cheese and fresh basil

Veggie Pizza

$16.95

Alla Salciccia Pizza

$16.95

Sausage

Alla Salciccia Piccante

$16.95

Pepperoni

Al Funghi pizza

$16.95

Mushrooms

Della Cucina

$16.95

Combination - sausage, bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms

Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Pastas

Spaghetti

$12.95

other Pasta

$12.95

1/2 Pasta

$8.95

Tort Pana

$13.95

Tort Visuvio

$18.95

Spaghetti Paesano

$16.95

Fett Alfredo

$13.95

Linguine Pescatore

$21.90

Linguine Clams

$20.95

Cappellini Primavera

$15.95

Penne Arrab

$13.95

Ravioli with Meatballs

$14.95

Vegie Ravioli with Pesto Cream

Joes Pasta

Gnocchi

GF Penne

$13.95

Fett Alf Seafood

$20.95

Fett Alf Vegie

$16.95

Fett Alf Grilled Chicken

$17.95

Fett Alf Rock Shrimp

$19.95

Cappellini Primavera with Rock Shrimp

$19.95

Cappellini Primavers with Grilled Chicken

$18.95

Soups

Minestrone

$7.95

Italian vegetable soup

Pasta E Fagioli

$6.95

Pasta and white bean soup

egg drop soup

$5.95

Egg drop soup

Tortellini Soup

$5.95

Tortellini in chicken broth

Lobster Bisque

$7.95

Chicken Broth

$4.25

Asparagus Soup

$7.95

Gazpacho

$6.95

Large Soup

$12.95

n/c Minestrone

Desserts

1/2 bread pudding

$5.00

Apple Tart

$8.95

Warm apple terce

Cannolli

$5.95

Cappuccino Ice Cream Pie

$8.95

Ice cream pie

Cheesecake

$8.95

New York-style cheesecake

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

$9.95

Chocolate Souffle

$8.95

Chocolate Torte

$7.95

Fruit Plate

$7.95

Gelato

$1.95+

GM Souffle

$8.95

Raspberry Creme Brûlée

$8.95

Sorbet

$1.95+

Spumoni

$1.95+

Tiramisu

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95+

Sides and Extras

1 Meatball

$1.25

2 Meatballs

$2.50

Pint of Dressing

$6.95

Pint of Sauce

$6.95

Fresh Parm

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$0.25

Filet of Salmon

$19.95

Dinner

Appetizers

Shp App 3

Shp App 3

$14.25

Shrimp paesano

Shp App 4

$19.20

1/2 and 1/2 Calamari

$13.95

1/2 Calamari

$9.95

1/2 Cannelloni

$9.95

1/2 Grilled Calamari

$9.95

1/2 Mannicotti

$9.95

App Sampler

App Trio

$14.95

Beef Carpaccio

$26.95

Bruschetta

$9.95
Calamari

Calamari

$13.95

Giant calamari

Ceviche

$17.95

Cheese Bread

$7.50

Cheese Plate

$15.95

Ciab Bruschetta

$5.95

Crab Cakes

$17.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Eggplant Parmesan

French Fries

$6.95

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Grilled Serranos

$6.95

Lobster Endive

$13.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Mussels marinara

Parm Crusted Artichoke Hearts

$10.95

Pico De Gallo

$5.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

Prociutto App

$16.95

S.S. Crab App

$17.95Out of stock

Salmon Tartare

$20.95

Scallops App

$24.95

Smoked Salmon

$15.95

Smoked Norwegian salmon

Tuna Carpaccio

$20.95

Tuna Tartare

$20.95

1/2 Bruschetta

$6.95

1/2 Calamari

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Calamari

$9.95

1/2 Lobster Endive

$6.95

1/2 Cheese Bread

$3.50

1/2 Mussels App

$7.95

1/2 Salmon App

$8.95

1/2 Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

1/2 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

1 Crab Cake

$9.95

Salads

N/C House Salad

N/C Minestrone

House Salad

$4.95

House salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.95

Special Salad

$9.95

Artichoke Hearts Salad

$9.95

Arugula Salad

$9.95

Arugula, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette

Asparagus Salad

$12.95

Chilled asparagus with vinaigrette

Bay Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Caesar salad

Caprese

$11.95

Tomato, mozzarella, and basil

Chef's Surprise

$11.95

Double House Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Hearts of Palm Salad

$9.95

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Parm Crusted Chicken Salad

$16.95

Spinach Mushroom Salad

$10.95

Spinach and mushrooms

Spring Mix Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fera cheese, kalamata olives with creamy Italian

Tri Color Salad

$10.95

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Stks Osso & Veals

5oz Filleto Di Manzo Alla Pizzaiola, Rossini, O Bearnaise

$29.95

Center cut beef tenderloin with pizzaiola, Rossini, or bearnaise sauce with pasta

8oz Filleto Di Manzo

$39.95

Agnello Osso Buco

$34.95

Braised lamb shank with goat cheese polenta

Porco Osso Buco

$29.95

Braised pork shank with pancetta gnocchi

Vitello Osso Buco

$35.95

Braised veal shank with pasta

Ribeye Rossini

$37.95

Ribeye topped with a port wine and mushroom sauce. Served with brussels sprouts drizzled with fresh raspberry demi-glaze. Iron and sand cabernet sauvignon, Napa valley, California 2019. Dense purple in color opens to aromas of dark cherries and blackberry

Sausage Cacciatore

$22.95

Steak and Lobster

$46.95

Steak and Scallop

$45.95

Steak and Shrimp Paesano

$42.95

With béarnaise sauce and orzo cake. The Walking Fool, Caymus, Suisun 2020 Red Blend, California. A lush zinfandel based blend, scarlet red with luminous highlight scent of rustic wood mixed with sweet spice. Flavors include juicy raspberry with notes of es

Veal Cacciatore

$34.95

Veal Cristina

$34.95

Veal Francesca

$34.95

Veal Marsala

$34.95

Veal Milanesa

$34.95

Veal Parmesan

$34.95

Veal Picatta

$34.95

Veal Pizziola

$34.95

Veal Satimboca

$34.95

Chicken

Chicken Parm

$23.95

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.95

Chicken cacciatore

Chicken Cristina

$25.95

Chicken Francesca

$26.95

Chicken Francesca

Chicken Gorgonzola

$25.95

Chicken gorgonzola

Chicken Limone

$24.95

Chicken with lemon and capers

Chicken Marinara

$24.95

Chicken with marinara and cheese

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken marsala

Chicken Piccata

$25.95

Chicken Pizzaiola

$24.95

Chicken Primavera

$24.95

Chicken with vegetables

Chicken Rollatini

$24.95

Chicken with mushrooms

1/2 Chicken Dinner

1/2 Chicken Christina

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Francesca

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Lemon

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Marinara

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Piccata

$17.95

1/2 Chicken Primavera

$17.95

Seafood

Shrimp Paesano

Shrimp Paesano

$28.95

Shrimp paesano

Grilled Salmon

$30.95

Orange Roughy

$29.95

Orange roughy with lemon burter and garlic

Parm Crusted Grouper

$36.95

Salmon Avocado

$35.95

Lemon pepper crusted salmon topped with avocado, Mozzarella and lemon butter caper sauce on a bed of fresh spinach. Napa cellars sauvignon Blanc. Alluring aromas of lychee, white peach, honeydew moon and lime zest gives the dish freshness to make it sing!

Salmon Mango

$32.95

Salmone Con Funghi

$30.95

Poached salmon with wild mushrooms

Sea Bass #1

$36.95

Sea Scallops Bernaise

$35.95

Seafood Trio

$37.95
Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.95

Shrimp with fra diavolo sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$28.95

Shrimp marinara

Snapper Art & Mush

$28.95

Snapper Crab

$35.95

Snapper stuffed with crab. Served with spinach

Snapper Fra Diavolo

Snapper Fra Diavolo

$34.95

Red snapper with fra diavolo sauce

Snapper Marinara

$28.95
Snapper Paesano

Snapper Paesano

$34.95

Red Snapper Paesano

Snapper Ranchero

$28.95

Snapper Ranchero

Snapper Red and Green

$28.95

Snapper Verde

$28.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$33.95

Tuna Steak

$32.95

Lobster Paesanos

$42.95

Pastas

1/2 Pasta

$8.95

Spaghetti

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli with Meatballs

$15.95

Cappellini Primavera

$15.95

Cappellini Primavera with Rock Shrimp

$20.95

Cappellini Primavera with Grilled Chicken

$19.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.95

Fettuccini Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

$19.95

Fett Alf Seafood

$24.95

Fett Alf With Rock Shrimp

$20.95

Fett Alf with Veggies

$17.95

GF Penne

$15.90

Gnocchi

$18.90

Joe's Pasta

$18.95

Linguine & Clams

$23.95

Other Pasta

$14.95

Linguine Pescatore

$24.95

Lobster Fettuccine

$22.95

Penne Arrabbiata with Rock Shrimp

$19.95

Penne Arrabiata

$14.95

Spaghetti Paesano

$17.95

Tortellini Panna

$16.95

Tortellini Visuvio

$20.95

Veg Ravioli in Pesto Cream

$14.95

Pizzas

Al Funghi pizza

$16.95

Mushrooms

Alla Salciccia Piccante

$16.95

Pepperoni

Alla Salciccia Pizza

$16.95

Sausage

Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Della Cucina

$16.95

Combination - sausage, bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms

Margherita pizza

$16.95

Tomato, cheese and fresh basil

Pomodoro Pizza

$16.95

Sliced tomatoes, goat cheese, and basil

Veggie Pizza

$16.95

Baked

Baked Penne

$19.50

Baked Ravioli

$19.50

Cannelloni

$19.50

Chicken Cannelloni

$19.50

Chicken Pasta Special

$24.95

Jay's Plate

$30.95

Lasagna

$19.50

Manicotti

$19.50

Mezzo Mezzo

$19.50

Seafood Pasta

$29.95

Vegetables

Broccoli

$10.95

Brussel Sprouts

$9.95

French Fries

$6.95

Green Beans

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$11.95

Grilled Vegetables

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Orzo Cake

$4.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$5.95

Polenta

$4.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.95

Sauteed Spinach

$9.95

Sauteed spinach and garlic

Sm Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

small Broccoli

$5.96

Small Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

Small Grilled Veggie

$7.95

Small steamed spinach

$6.95

Small Veggie

$6.95

Steamed Asparagus

$11.95

Fresh asparagus

Steamed Spinach

$9.95

Steamed Vegetables

$9.95

Soups

Pasta E Fagioli

$6.95

Pasta and white bean soup

Minestrone

$7.95

Italian vegetable soup

Egg Drop Soup

$7.95

Tortellini Soup

$7.95

Lobster Bisque

$8.95

Chicken Broth

$6.95

Asparagus Soup

$7.95

Gazpacho

$7.95

Large Soup

$12.95

Desserts

1/2 Bread Pudding

$5.00

Apple Tart

$8.95

Warm apple terce

BD Cheesecake

Cannolli

$5.95

Cappuccino Ice Cream Pie

$8.95

Ice cream pie

Cheesecake

$8.95

New York-style cheesecake

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.95

Chocolate Souffle

$8.95

Chocolate Torte

$7.95

Chocolate torte

Dessert Special

$9.95

Fruit Plate

$7.95

Gelato

$2.50+

Gelato tx pecan

$2.50+

Raspberry Creme Brûlée

$8.95

Sorbet

$2.50+

Souffle Grand Marnier

$8.95

Spumoni

$2.50+

Tiramisu

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95+

Sides and Extras

1 meatball

$1.25

2 meatballs

$2.50

Pint of sauce

$6.95

Pint of dressing

$6.95

Fresh Parm

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$0.25

1 grilled chicken breast

$9.95

GF Garlic Bread

$1.00

breaded chicken

$11.95

1 breaded shrimp

$4.95

Gluten Free Menu

Antipasti - Appetizers

Shrimp Paesano 3 pc (GF)

$15.25

Sea Scallops Bearnaise (GF)

$29.95

3 jumbo sea scallops grilled. Served with bearnaise sauce

Tuna Carpaccio (GF)

$20.95

Chili encrusted ahi tuna, pan seared rare and thinly sliced with a soy ginger glaze served with avocado, oranges, and cilantro

Grilled Giant Calamari (GF)

$14.95

Served with a sweet and ginger chili sauce

Mussels Marinara (GF)

$14.95

Steamed mussels served in marinara sauce or white wine sauce with fresh basil

Grilled Vegetable Platter (GF)

$15.95

Grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, carrots and asparagus

Insalate - Salads

Insalata Caprese (GF)

$11.95

Tomato, mozzarella, and basil

Baby Spinach Salad (GF)

$10.95

Baby spinach, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, prosciutto, dried cherries and raspberry vinaigrette

Special Salad (GF)

$9.95

Spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, hearts of palm, artichoke, in creamy Italian

Spring Mix Salad (GF)

$10.95

Main Courses

Grilled Shrimp Paesano (GF)

$29.95

Served with gluten free pasta

Grilled Snapper Paesano (GF)

$35.95

Served with gluten free pasta

Shrimp Marinara (GF)

$29.95

5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in marinara sauce served with gluten free pasta also available in a spicy marinara

Snapper Red and Green (GF)

$35.95

Filet of snapper with ½ ranchero sauces and 2 Verde sauce served with gluten free pasta

Coriander Crusted Salmon (GF)

$33.95

Coriander crusted salmon sautéed and served in a mango broth with sautéed spinach

Salmon with Wild Mushrooms (GF)

$31.95

Poached salmon in a seafood broth with sherry vinegar, ginger, cilantro and wild mushrooms

Chicken Piccata (GF)

$25.95

Thinly sliced chicken breasts sautéed with a lemon butter sauce and crispy prosciutto served with gluten free pasta

Chicken Gorgonzola (GF)

$26.95

Two grilled chicken breast served with a gorgonzola cream with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and served with green beans

Pasta Primavera (GF)

$17.95

Gluten free pasta sautéed with broccoli, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, and asparagus with your choice of sauce (marinara or oil and garlic)

Filet Bearnaise (GF)

$40.95

Center cut beef tenderloin in a béarnaise sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes

Dolci - The Complements

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$7.95

Spumoni

$2.50+

Sorbet

$5.95

La Pizze - Pizzas

GF Al Pomodoro E Caprino

GF Margherita

GF Primavera

GF Alla Salciccia

GF Alla Salciccia Piccante

GF Al Funghi

GF Della Cucina

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

Absolute DBL

$15.00

Belvedere DBL

$12.00

Chopin DBL

$12.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

SKYY DBL

$12.00

Well Vodka DBL Tall

$12.00

Absolut DBL Tall

$15.00

Belvedere DBL Tall

$12.00

Chopin DBL Tall

$12.00

Titos DBL Tall

$12.00

Deep Eddy DBL Tall

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL Tall

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL Tall

$15.00

Ketel One DBL Tall

$12.00

SKYY DBL Tall

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay DBL

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Hendrick's DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray 10 DBL

$18.00

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

Beefeater DBL Tall

$12.00

Bombay DBL Tall

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL Tall

$15.00

Hendrick's DBL Tall

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL Tall

$16.00

Tanqueray 10 DBL Tall

$16.00

Well Gin DBL Tall

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Meyers DBL

$12.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Bacardi DBL Tall

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL Tall

$12.00

Malibu DBLTall

$12.00

Meyers DBL Tall

$12.00

WEll DBL Tall

$12.00

Tequila

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Hurradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Lalo

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$60.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$18.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$18.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$18.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$21.00

Patron Silver DBL

$18.00

Petron Reposado DBL

$18.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$21.00

Lalo DBL

$18.00

Milagro Silver DBL

$15.00

Milagro Reposado DBL

$15.00

Milagro DBL

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$42.00

Clase Azul Reposado DBL

$42.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva DBL

$90.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$21.00

Well DBL

$12.00

Don Julio Silver DBL Tall

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL Tall

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL Tall

$18.00

Herradura Silver DBL Tall

$18.00

Herradura Reposado DBL Tall

$18.00

Herradura Anejo DBL Tall

$21.00

Patron Silver DBL Tall

$18.00

Patron Reposado DBL Tall

$18.00

Patron Anejo DBL Tall

$21.00

Lalo DBL Tall

$18.00

Milagro Silver DBL Tall

$15.00

Milagro Reposado DBL Tall

$15.00

Milagro DBL Tall

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL Tall

$42.00

Clase Azul Reposado DBL Tall

$42.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva DBL Tall

$90.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL Tall

$21.00

Well DBL Tall

$12.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Blantons Gold

$50.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Black

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Woodford Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Van Winkle

$50.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

wild turkey 101

$11.00

JD Single DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek DBL

$15.00

Makers DBL

$15.00

Wild Trukey Rare DBL

$18.00

Woodford DBL

$15.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$15.00

Woodford Dbl Oak DBL

$18.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$15.00

Van Winkle DBl

$45.00

Angels Envy DBL

$18.00

Blanton's DBL

$21.00

Bulleit DBL

$15.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$15.00

Crown DBL

$15.00

Crown Black DBL

$15.00

Jack DBL

$15.00

Jack Gentleman's DBL

$16.50

Well Bourbon DBL

$12.00

Angels Envy DBL Tall

$18.00

Blanton's DBL Tall

$21.00

Bulleit DBL Tall

$15.00

Bulleit Rye DBL Tall

$15.00

Crown DBL Tall

$15.00

Crown Black DBL Tall

$15.00

JD DBL Tall

$15.00

Jack Gentleman's DBL Tall

$16.50

Jack Single DBL Tall

$18.00

Knob Creek DBL Tall

$15.00

Makers DBL Tall

$15.00

Wild Turk Rare DBL Tall

$18.00

Woodford DBL Tall

$15.00

Woodford Rye DBL Tall

$15.00

Woodford Dbl Oak DBL Tall

$18.00

Jameson DBL Tall

$15.00

Buffalo Trace DBL Tall

$15.00

Van Winkle DBL Tall

$45.00

Well Bourbon DBL Tall

$12.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12 yr

$16.00

Balvenie 14

$25.00

Buchanans 12 yr

$11.00

Chivas 12 yr

$12.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$13.00

Johnnie Blac

$11.00

Johnnie Blue

$52.00

Johnnie Red

$12.00

Mccallan 12 yr

$18.00

Oban 14 yr

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Balvenie 12 DBL

$24.00

Buchanans 12 DBL

$15.00

Chivas 12 DBL

$18.00

Clan MacGregor DBL

$12.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Blk DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Blue DBL

$67.50

Johnnie Red DBL

$12.00

Macallan 12 DC DBL

$24.00

Macallen Sc DBL

$21.00

Macalled 12 yr DBL

$27.00

Oban 14 yr DBL

$27.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$18.00

Balvenie 12 yr DBL Tall

$24.00

Buchanans 12 DBL Tall

$15.00

Chivas 12 DBL Tall

$18.00

Clan MacGregor DBL Tall

$12.00

Dewars DBL Tall

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL Tall

$18.00

Johnnie Balck DBL Tall

$15.00

Johnnnie Blue DBL Tall

$67.50

Johnnie Red DBL Tall

$12.00

Macallan DC 12 yr DBL Tall

$24.00

Macallan Sc DBL Tall

$21.00

Macallan 12 yr DBL Tall

$27.00

Oban 14 yr DBL Tall

$27.00

Basil Hayden DBL Tall

$18.00

Liqueurs

St Germaine Elderflower

$10.00

Tia Maria Coffee Liq

$9.00

Torres Brandy

$9.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau Noir

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Creme De Menth

$9.00

B & B

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Henn VS

$14.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

courvois VSOP

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Henn VSOP

$18.00

kahlua

$10.00

Drinks A to L

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Avion Palmoa

$12.00

B Frost Martini Vodka

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bellini

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaii

$9.00

Botanical Mule

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cubre Libre

$9.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Diablo

$12.00

Cutty Pear Cooler

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Drink Special

$12.00

Elderflower Fizz

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fireball

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Godiva Cappuccino

$10.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Martini

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Italian 75

$10.00

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kamikazee

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Carrajillo

$12.00

Drinks M - Z

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita Rocks

$10.00

Margarita Lamopone

$11.00

Margarita Frozen

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Mint Flute

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Forrester Manhattan

$12.00

Paesanos Coffee

$10.00

Paesanos Cosmo

$12.00

Paesanos Martini

$12.00

Paesanos Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma Cocktail

$10.00

Paloma Italiana

$10.00

Perfect Margarita

$10.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pomegrante Martini

$12.00

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Ruby Red Fashioned

$12.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sangria Rosso

$10.00

Sangria Blanco

$10.00

SB Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Side Car

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

uptown Margarita

$11.00

Whiskey Sidecar

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Michalata

$8.00

Wine

Red

Zinfindale Zin Ridge Pagani Ranch 2019

$90.00

Sonoma Valley 2019

Iron and Sand

$50.00

Frank family merlot

$50.00

The Butler Red Blend

$75.00

Rombauer Merlot

$90.00

Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

El Dorado Zinfendel

$105.00

wine feature

$75.00

Banfi Chianti 375ml 2018

$15.00

Italy, 2018

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon 'Vintner's Reserve' 375ml 2017

$18.00

California, 2017

Hess 'Allomi' Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml 2019

$24.00

Napa Valley, California, 2019

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir 375ml NV

$24.00

Oregon, NV

Duckhorn Merlot 375ml 2019

$60.00

Napa Valley, California, 2019

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml 2018

$60.00

Napa Valley, California, 2018

Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml 2015

$100.00

Napa Valley, California, 2015

Artemis

$60.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon NV

$30.00

California NV

Joel Gott '815' Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$45.00

California 2018

Conundrum

$45.00

Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$46.00

North County California 2019

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

$50.00

Paso Robles California 2021

Leviathan Cabernet Sauvignon Red Blend 2019

$60.00

California 2019

Pessimist Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$60.00

Paso Robles California 2020

Caymus The Walking Fool Cabernet Sauvignon Red Blend 2020

$60.00

California 2020

Caymus Red Schooner the Transit no 1 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$60.00

California 2020

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$60.00

Paso Robles California 2020

The Stag

$68.00

Napa Valley California 2017

Knights Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$75.00

Napa Valley California 2018

Le Cerf Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$75.00

Napa Valley California 2017

Taken Red Blend

$75.00

Napa Valley, California

Fattoria Rodáno 'Mon Nené' Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

$80.00

Toscana Italy 2015

Darioush Caravan Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$95.00

Napa Valley California 2019

Caterwaul Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$100.00

Napa Valley California 2018

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$100.00

Napa Valley California 2019

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$120.00

Alexander Valley Sonoma California 2017

Revana 'Terroir Series' Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$135.00

Napa Valley California 2017

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$145.00

Alexander Valley California 2017

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$155.00

Napa Valley California 2017

Shafer 'One Point Five' Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$165.00

Napa Valley California 2019

Titus Family Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$195.00

Napa Valley California 2019

Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$200.00

Napa Valley California 2018

Dunn Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$300.00

Napa Valley California 2017

Cardinale Cabernet Sauvignon 2009

$400.00

Napa Valley California 2009

hess cab

$48.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot 2019

$30.00

California 2019

Bonterra Merlot

$46.00

California

Duckhorn Merlot 2018

$90.00

Napa Valley California 2018

Klinec Medana 'Móra' Merlot 2009

$120.00

Slovenia 2009

Shafer 'TD-9' 2016

$120.00

Napa Valley California 2016

Duckhorn Decoy Zinfandel 2017

$33.00

Sonoma California 2017

St Francis 'Old Vines' Zinfandel 2018

$40.00

Sonoma California 2018

Saldo Zinfandel 2018

$55.00

California 2018

Klinker Brick 'Old Vine' Zinfandel 2018

$60.00

Lodi California 2018

Rombauer Zinfandel

$75.00

Cameros California

The Prisoner Zinfandel Blend 2019

$75.00

Napa Valley California 2019

GB Crane 'El Coco' Zinfandel 2019

$150.00

Napa Valley California 2019

Siglo Rioja Reserva 2014

$45.00

Spain 2014

Ramirez de la Piscina Rioja Reserva 2016

$50.00

Spain 2016

12 Linajes Crianza 2014

$65.00

Spain 2014

Muga Rioja Reserva 2017

$75.00

Spain 2017

Salmos' Priorat Torres 2015

$75.00

Spain 2015

Flor de Pingus 2019

$195.00

Spain 2019

Pago Negralada' Abadia Retuerta Ribera del Duero 1996

$285.00

Spain 1996

Infiltrado Hacienda del Carche 2019

$45.00

Spain 2019

Cepas Viejas Hacienda del Carche 2017

$60.00

Spain 2017

Manzanos Reserva Rioja 2016

$75.00

Spain 2016

Manzanos 125 Aniversario Reserva Rioja 2009

$180.00

Spain 2009

Joel Gott & Charles Bieler 'The Show' Malbec

$40.00

Argentina

Corazon del Sol Malbec Los Chacayes-Uco Valley 2018

$50.00

Argentina 2018

Tupungato Fina Sophenia RSV Merlot 2019

$55.00

Argentina 2019

Tupungato Durigutti RSV Merlot 2021

$60.00

Argentina 2021

Altocedro Gran Reserva Merlot 2017

$120.00

Argentina 2017

Château du Courlat 'Cuvee Jean Baptiste Lussac Saint Emilion Bordeaux 2015

$55.00

France 2015

Château Tour du Roc Milon Pauillac Bordeaux 2014

$100.00

France 2014

Château Ferran Pessac Leognan Bordeaux 2016

$120.00

France 2016

Château Lassegue Saint Emilion Bordeaux 2015

$120.00

France 2015

Château Bonalgue Pomerol Bordeaux 2015

$125.00

France 2015

Les Pagodes de Cos Cos'd Estournel Saint Estephe Bordeaux 2013

$225.00

France 2013