Okra Grill - Nexton - Online

***WEEKLY SPECIALS***

Seafood

Build your own seafood plate

Choose between 6 Fried Shrimp, 6 Grilled Shrimp, 1 Fried Flounder Filet, 1 Crab Cake, or 6 Crab Claws!!

Southern Favorites

Burgers, Sandwiches & Starters

Kids Menu

Page's Sides

Drinks - Takeout

Desserts

EXTRA SAUCE