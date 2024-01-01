Page's Okra Grill Summerville 142 Brighton Park Blvd
Okra Grill - Nexton - Online
***WEEKLY SPECIALS***
Seafood
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$19.00
12 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner$19.00
12 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
- Crab Cake Platter$24.00
3 House made lump and sweet crab cakes. Served with your choice of 2 southern side.
- Mahi Mahi Dinner$19.00
Grilled Mahi Fillet finished with white wine and herb butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Fried Oyster Dinner$20.00
Hand breaded oysters fried crispy golden brown & juicy in the middle. Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and remoulade sauce.
- Seafood Platter$25.00
Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet. Served with 2 sides.
- Fried Flounder Dinner$15.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
- Ashleigh‘s Shrimp & Grits$18.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
- Fried Crab Claws$28.00
3/4 lb. of Red Crab Claws fried to perfection. Served with 2 sides.
Build your own seafood plate
Southern Favorites
- Country Fried Steak$15.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Served with homemade white pepper gravy and your choice of two sides.
- Country Fried Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides and dipping sauce
- Page's Chicken Bowl$14.00
Yukon Gold mashed potatoes topped with crispy fried chicken breast, brown gravy, sweet corn, bacon, and cheddar cheese
- Pulled Pork BBQ Platter$15.00
½ Pound of Wood Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ. Cooked Low & Slow!!! Served with your choice of two sides and hushpuppies
- BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl$15.00
Pimento cheese mac, topped with our slow smoked pulled pork, crispy onion straws, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Burgers, Sandwiches & Starters
- THE "SMASH" BURGER$15.00
7oz. smashed patty topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and secret sauce on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of one side
- The "Classic" Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Freshly ground 7oz. burger patty topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of one southern side.
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Juicy fried chicken breast topped with pimento cheese, crispy fried onions, and our signature hot honey sauce. Served with 1 side.
- Mahi Mahi Sandwich$16.00
Six oz. Mahi filet blackened & served on a grilled potato bun with cajun remoulade, lettuce, garden fresh tomatoes, sliced red onion, and house pickles. Choice of one side
- Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Jumbo Lump & fresh blue crab served on a soft potato roll with cajun remoulade sauce, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, & red onions. Choice of one side.
- Redneck Rolls$12.00
Wood Smoked Pork BBQ & our house pimiento cheese lightly fried in a spring roll wrapper. Served with pickled okra & tomato relish, and mustard bbq sauce for dipping.
- Page's Pimento Cheese Appetizer$10.00
Our famous pimento cheese served with okra & tomato relish and crackers.
Kids Menu
Page's Sides
Drinks - Takeout
Desserts
- Banana Pudding*****************$5.00
Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.
- Pecan Pie*********************$6.00
- Key Lime Pie*****************$6.00
- Peanut Butter Pie****************$6.00
- Carrot Cake**************$7.00Out of stock
Our carrot cake is 3 layers of ultimate heaven served with a cream cheese icing.
- Coconut Cake******************$7.00