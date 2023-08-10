Pago's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine 6446 State Route 179, Ste. 221
DINNER MENU
Appetizers
Calamari
Lightly breaded and deep fried, served with lemon wedges and marinara
Buffalo Hot Wings
10 hot or mild served with feta dressing
Breaded Zucchini
Lightly breaded, thinly sliced and deep fried served with feta dressing
Breaded Mushrooms
Lightly breaded and deep fried served with feta dressing
Breaded Ravioli
Lightly breaded filled with cheese and deep fried served with marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded, deep fried served with marinara
Baked Eggplant
Eggplant slices lightly breaded and layered with sliced tomatoes, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Sampler Appetizer Plate
Mozzarella sticks, breaded ravioli, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini served with a side of marinara and feta dressing
Meatballs
3 homemade meatballs topped with marinara
Italian Sausage
1 link topped with marinara
Fresh Fried Potato Chips
Served with feta dressing
Fresh Baked Breadsticks
2 sticks served with marinara
Garlic Toast
2 pieces
Soup & Salads
Minestrone Soup
Made daily with lots of vegetables and a little bit of pasta
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella layered with slices of tomato and fresh basil, topped with olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Small Antipasto Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, black and green olives, strips of Genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Large Antipasto Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, black and green olives, strips of Genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Small Green Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with green peppers, zucchini, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese
Large Green Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with green peppers, zucchini, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with 5 sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with breaded deep fried chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese
Salmon Salad
Mix of lettuce topped with baked salmon, black olives, red onion, green peppers, tomato, feta cheese
Subs
Italian Sausage Sub*
Mild Italian sausage link with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Italian Beef Sub
Italian beef slow roasted beef sliced thin with green peppers and giardiniera
Meatball Sub
Our homemade meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm Sub
Lightly breaded pan fried chicken breast filleted and topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Hot or Cold Italian Sub
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Breaded, deep fried chicken breast tossed in our hot wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Sub
Homemade breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Hot or Cold Turkey Sub
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Italian dressing
Hot or Cold Ham Sub
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Italian dressing
Hot Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers, red onion, black olives, tomato all sautéed and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Create Your Own Calzone
Specialty Calzones
Three Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and marinara
Veggie Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers, red onion, black olives and marinara
Hawaiian Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, baked chicken and alfredo sauce
Sausage and Sweet Pepper Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and marinara
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, baked chicken, red onion and BBQ sauce
Italian Beef Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted beef sliced thin with diced green peppers and giardiniera
Spaghetti, Vermicelli, or Penne
Meatballs
2 homemade meatballs with marinara
Marinara
Homemade red sauce
Pesto
Crushed garlic, basil, pine nuts, blended with olive oil
Carbonara
Carbonara white cream sauce with broccoli and bacon
Bolognese
Homemade red sauce with seasoned ground beef
Aglio E Olio
Lightly sautéed minced garlic in olive oil
Italian Sausage
1 link with marinara
Prima Vera
Broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms in an olive oil garlic sauce
Fettuccini
Fett Alfredo with Chicken or Shrimp
Creamy parmesan cheese and butter sauce topped with a oz. grilled chicken breast or 5 sautéed shrimp
Fett Alfredo
Creamy parmesan cheese and butter sauce
Sausage and Sweet Peppers
Sliced Italian sausage link sautéed with green peppers, red onions and mushrooms in our Italian au jus or red sauce
Lasagna
Stuffed Pastas
Tortellini
Tri-colored cheese filled topped with marinara
Combo Ravioli
3 meat and 3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara
Meat Ravioli
6 beef ravioli topped with marinara
Cheese Ravioli
6 cheese ravioli topped with marinara
Butternut Squash Ravioli
9 ravioli served in a sweet brown sugar lemon sauce, sprinkled with almonds
Manicotti
Cheese stuffed pasta with marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Sacchetti
Gluten free pasta filled with porcini mushrooms and your choice of sauce. Served with green salad
Classic Favorites
Penne Genoa
Shrimp, salmon, scallops and mussels in a lemon cream sauce or a red sauce served on a bed of penne pasta
Shrimp Scampi
5 shrimp sautéed in a butter lemon sauce with mushrooms served on a bed of your choice of penne or spaghetti
Baked Penne
With marinara and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Homemade breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Tuscan Penne
6 oz. chicken breast, penne pasta, broccoli and sun dried tomatoes in a garlic butter sauce
Kids Menu (10 Years and Under)
Kids Spaghetti
With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter
Kids Fettuccine
With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter
Kids Penne
With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter
Kids Vermicelli
With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter
Kids Cheese Ravioli
With marinara
Kids Cheese Pizza
With 1 topping
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 served with fresh fried potato chips
Dessert
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
Light lemon cake with a layer of lemon cream lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Peanut Butter Landslide Cake
Creamy peanut butter mousse, dark chocolate brownie bottom, all covered by a chocolate ganache shell
Cheesecake
Plain, raspberry, chocolate or caramel drizzle
Tiramisu
Coffee mocha flavored layer cake with mascarpone cheese, lightly dusted with cocoa
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Pastry shell hand filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, dipped in pistachios and lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Additional Sides
PIZZA
Specialty Pies
Thin Crust - 12" Pago's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini
Thin Crust - 14" Pago's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini
Thin Crust - 16" Pago's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini
Sm Sicilian - 12" Pago's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini
Lg Sicilian - 14" Pago's Special
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini
Thin Crust - 12" Milano
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
Thin Crust - 14" Milano
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
Thin Crust - 16" Milano
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
Sm Sicilian - 12" Milano
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
Lg Sicilian - 14" Milano
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes
Thin Crust - 12" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast with alfredo sauce
Thin Crust - 14" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast with alfredo sauce
Thin Crust - 16" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast with alfredo sauce
Sm Sicilian - 12" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast with alfredo sauce
Lg Sicilian - 14" Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast with alfredo sauce
Thin Crust - 12" BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce
Thin Crust - 14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce
Thin Crust - 16" BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce
Sm Sicilian - 12" BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce
Lg Sicilian - 14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce
Thin Crust - 12" Peter Angelo
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon
Thin Crust - 14" Peter Angelo
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon
Thin Crust - 16" Peter Angelo
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon
Sm Sicilian - 12" Peter Angelo
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon
Lg Sicilian - 14" Peter Angelo
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon
Thin Crust - 12" Italian Beef
Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera
Thin Crust - 14" Italian Beef
Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera
Thin Crust - 16" Italian Beef
Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera
Sm Sicilian - 12" Italian Beef
Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera
Lg Sicilian - 14" Italian Beef
Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera
Thin Crust - 12" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini
Thin Crust - 14" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini
Thin Crust - 16" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini
Sm Sicilian - 12" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini
Lg Sicilian - 14" Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini
Thin Crust - 12" Margarita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Thin Crust - 14" Margarita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Thin Crust - 16" Margarita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Sm Sicilian - 12" Margarita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Lg Sicilian - 14" Margarita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Thin Crust - 12" White
Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano
Thin Crust - 14" White
Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano
Thin Crust - 16" White
Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano
Sm Sicilian - 12" White
Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano
Lg Sicilian - 14" White
Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano
Thin Crust - 12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Thin Crust - 14" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Thin Crust - 16" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Sm Sicilian - 12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Lg Sicilian - 14" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple
Create Your Own Pie
DRINKS MENU
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Barq's Root Beer
Minute Maid Lemonade
Gold Peak Teas
Unsweetened, sweet, raspberry, green
Apple Juice
Milk
Italian Soda
Strawberry or vanilla
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Pekoe & assorted herbal
Coffee
Regular or decaf