DINNER MENU

Appetizers

Calamari

$12.50

Lightly breaded and deep fried, served with lemon wedges and marinara

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$13.50

10 hot or mild served with feta dressing

Breaded Zucchini

$10.00

Lightly breaded, thinly sliced and deep fried served with feta dressing

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried served with feta dressing

Breaded Ravioli

$10.00

Lightly breaded filled with cheese and deep fried served with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Lightly breaded, deep fried served with marinara

Baked Eggplant

$11.00

Eggplant slices lightly breaded and layered with sliced tomatoes, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Sampler Appetizer Plate

$15.50

Mozzarella sticks, breaded ravioli, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini served with a side of marinara and feta dressing

Meatballs

$7.00

3 homemade meatballs topped with marinara

Italian Sausage

$7.00

1 link topped with marinara

Fresh Fried Potato Chips

$6.00

Served with feta dressing

Fresh Baked Breadsticks

$5.50

2 sticks served with marinara

Garlic Toast

$4.50

2 pieces

Soup & Salads

Minestrone Soup

$6.50

Made daily with lots of vegetables and a little bit of pasta

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella layered with slices of tomato and fresh basil, topped with olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.50

Mix of lettuce topped with red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, black and green olives, strips of Genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Large Antipasto Salad

$13.50

Mix of lettuce topped with red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, black and green olives, strips of Genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Small Green Salad

$5.50

Mix of lettuce topped with green peppers, zucchini, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese

Large Green Salad

$11.50

Mix of lettuce topped with green peppers, zucchini, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Mix of lettuce topped with 5 sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mix of lettuce topped with breaded deep fried chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mix of lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, black and green olives, mozzarella cheese

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Mix of lettuce topped with baked salmon, black olives, red onion, green peppers, tomato, feta cheese

Subs

Italian Sausage Sub*

$15.00

Mild Italian sausage link with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Italian Beef Sub

$15.00

Italian beef slow roasted beef sliced thin with green peppers and giardiniera

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Our homemade meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

Lightly breaded pan fried chicken breast filleted and topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Hot or Cold Italian Sub

$13.00

Pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$15.00

Breaded, deep fried chicken breast tossed in our hot wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Sub

$13.00

Homemade breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Hot or Cold Turkey Sub

$12.00

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Italian dressing

Hot or Cold Ham Sub

$12.00

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Italian dressing

Hot Veggie Sub

$12.00

Mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers, red onion, black olives, tomato all sautéed and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.00

Up to 2 items from pizza toppings list

Specialty Calzones

Three Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and marinara

Veggie Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers, red onion, black olives and marinara

Hawaiian Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple and marinara

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, baked chicken and alfredo sauce

Sausage and Sweet Pepper Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and marinara

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, baked chicken, red onion and BBQ sauce

Italian Beef Calzone

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, slow roasted beef sliced thin with diced green peppers and giardiniera

Spaghetti, Vermicelli, or Penne

Meatballs

$19.00

2 homemade meatballs with marinara

Marinara

$16.00

Homemade red sauce

Pesto

$17.00

Crushed garlic, basil, pine nuts, blended with olive oil

Carbonara

$20.00

Carbonara white cream sauce with broccoli and bacon

Bolognese

$18.00

Homemade red sauce with seasoned ground beef

Aglio E Olio

$16.00

Lightly sautéed minced garlic in olive oil

Italian Sausage

$19.00

1 link with marinara

Prima Vera

$21.00

Broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms in an olive oil garlic sauce

Fettuccini

Fett Alfredo with Chicken or Shrimp

$24.00

Creamy parmesan cheese and butter sauce topped with a oz. grilled chicken breast or 5 sautéed shrimp

Fett Alfredo

$21.00

Creamy parmesan cheese and butter sauce

Sausage and Sweet Peppers

$19.00

Sliced Italian sausage link sautéed with green peppers, red onions and mushrooms in our Italian au jus or red sauce

Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$21.00

Generous portion of homemade meat lasagna with marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Spinach Lasagna

$20.00

Generous portion of homemade spinach lasagna with marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Pastas

Tortellini

$21.00

Tri-colored cheese filled topped with marinara

Combo Ravioli

$18.00

3 meat and 3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara

Meat Ravioli

$17.00

6 beef ravioli topped with marinara

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

6 cheese ravioli topped with marinara

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$17.00

9 ravioli served in a sweet brown sugar lemon sauce, sprinkled with almonds

Manicotti

$18.00

Cheese stuffed pasta with marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Sacchetti

$16.00

Gluten free pasta filled with porcini mushrooms and your choice of sauce. Served with green salad

Classic Favorites

Penne Genoa

$25.00

Shrimp, salmon, scallops and mussels in a lemon cream sauce or a red sauce served on a bed of penne pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

5 shrimp sautéed in a butter lemon sauce with mushrooms served on a bed of your choice of penne or spaghetti

Baked Penne

$17.00

With marinara and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Homemade breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Tuscan Penne

$22.00

6 oz. chicken breast, penne pasta, broccoli and sun dried tomatoes in a garlic butter sauce

Kids Menu (10 Years and Under)

Kids Spaghetti

$8.25

With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter

Kids Fettuccine

$8.25

With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter

Kids Penne

$8.25

With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter

Kids Vermicelli

$8.25

With marinara, bolognese, meatball, alfredo or butter

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.25

With marinara

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.25

With 1 topping

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.25

3 served with fresh fried potato chips

Dessert

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$8.25

Light lemon cake with a layer of lemon cream lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Peanut Butter Landslide Cake

$9.25

Creamy peanut butter mousse, dark chocolate brownie bottom, all covered by a chocolate ganache shell

Cheesecake

$6.25

Plain, raspberry, chocolate or caramel drizzle

Tiramisu

$8.25

Coffee mocha flavored layer cake with mascarpone cheese, lightly dusted with cocoa

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$6.25

Pastry shell hand filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, dipped in pistachios and lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Additional Sides

Side of Pasta w/ Butter

$4.00

Side of Pasta w/ Marinara

$4.00

Side of Pasta w/ Other Sauces

$6.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side of Feta

$1.75+

Side of Italian

$1.50+

Side of Marinara

$1.50+

Side of Garlic

$1.25

Side of Anchovies

$2.00

Side of Jalapeños

$2.00

PIZZA

Specialty Pies

Thin Crust - 12" Pago's Special

$18.00

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Thin Crust - 14" Pago's Special

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Thin Crust - 16" Pago's Special

$21.00

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Sm Sicilian - 12" Pago's Special

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Lg Sicilian - 14" Pago's Special

$21.75

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Thin Crust - 12" Milano

$18.00

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Thin Crust - 14" Milano

$19.50

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Thin Crust - 16" Milano

$21.00

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Sm Sicilian - 12" Milano

$20.00

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Lg Sicilian - 14" Milano

$21.75

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Thin Crust - 12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Thin Crust - 14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.50

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Thin Crust - 16" Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Sm Sicilian - 12" Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Lg Sicilian - 14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.75

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Thin Crust - 12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Thin Crust - 14" BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Thin Crust - 16" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Sm Sicilian - 12" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Lg Sicilian - 14" BBQ Chicken

$21.75

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Thin Crust - 12" Peter Angelo

$18.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Thin Crust - 14" Peter Angelo

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Thin Crust - 16" Peter Angelo

$21.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Sm Sicilian - 12" Peter Angelo

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Lg Sicilian - 14" Peter Angelo

$21.75

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Thin Crust - 12" Italian Beef

$19.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Thin Crust - 14" Italian Beef

$20.50

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Thin Crust - 16" Italian Beef

$22.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Sm Sicilian - 12" Italian Beef

$21.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Lg Sicilian - 14" Italian Beef

$23.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Thin Crust - 12" Veggie

$17.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Thin Crust - 14" Veggie

$18.75

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Thin Crust - 16" Veggie

$20.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Sm Sicilian - 12" Veggie

$19.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Lg Sicilian - 14" Veggie

$21.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Thin Crust - 12" Margarita

$17.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Thin Crust - 14" Margarita

$18.75

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Thin Crust - 16" Margarita

$20.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Sm Sicilian - 12" Margarita

$19.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Lg Sicilian - 14" Margarita

$21.50

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Thin Crust - 12" White

$16.75

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Thin Crust - 14" White

$18.25

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Thin Crust - 16" White

$19.75

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Sm Sicilian - 12" White

$18.75

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Lg Sicilian - 14" White

$20.50

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Thin Crust - 12" Hawaiian

$16.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Thin Crust - 14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Thin Crust - 16" Hawaiian

$20.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Sm Sicilian - 12" Hawaiian

$18.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Lg Sicilian - 14" Hawaiian

$20.75

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Create Your Own Pie

12" Thin Crust

$13.00

14" Thin Crust

$14.00

16" Thin Crust

$15.00

Sm 12" Sicilian

$15.50

Lg 14" Sicilian

$16.75

DRINKS MENU

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Gold Peak Teas

$3.00

Unsweetened, sweet, raspberry, green

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Italian Soda

$5.00

Strawberry or vanilla

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pekoe & assorted herbal

Coffee

$3.00

Regular or decaf

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

After Dinner Drinks

Ii Tramonto Limencello

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Disaronno Italian Coffee

$7.00

Irish Cream Coffee

$7.00