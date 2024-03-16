Paige's Plate
Mains
- Carolina Bowl$11.00
sausage or liver mush, fried egg, grits, topped with scratch made sausage gravy, & chives.
- Tater Bowl$11.00
bacon, fried egg, diced potatoes, topped with scratch made sausage gravy, cheddar cheese & chives.
- French Toast$10.00
sourdough, topped with berry compote, whipped cream, powdered sugar & maple syrup.
- The Duo$10.00
two breakfast sliders on brioche: sausage or bacon, scrambled egg, cheese, topped with garlic aioli.
- The OG$7.00
liver mush, fried egg, cheddar cheese on a potato bun topped with mayonnaise & mustard.
- Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
buttermilk biscuit smothered with scratch made sausage gravy.