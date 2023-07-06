Paikka N/A
Bread
Country Loaf
Classic, crusty country loaf. 1.2 kg 100% Naturally leavened.
Sandwich Loaf
Same great formula as the country loaf, just baked in a pan to achieve a softer crust. 900g.
Baguette
Just what you want in a baguette. Soft on the inside, crunchy on the outside. 600g.
Ciabatta
Delightfully crisp on the outside and light and airy inside. Perfect for garlic bread. 800g
Foccacia
A lighter bread that's the perfect companion for pasta, salad, or just on its own. 700g
Brioche
Absolutely perfect, butter, golden crusted brioche! Makes the best french toast. 900g
Bagels
Hand pulled, sourdough bagels that have an extra crunchy crust.
English Muffin
Delicious English Muffin with a craggy inside to carry any toppings you would like.
Weekly Special
Changes Weekly
Bagels
Baked Good
Spread
Wholesale
Wholesale Bread
