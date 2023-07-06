Paikka N/A

Bread

Country Loaf

$6.50

Classic, crusty country loaf. 1.2 kg 100% Naturally leavened.

Sandwich Loaf

$5.50Out of stock

Same great formula as the country loaf, just baked in a pan to achieve a softer crust. 900g.

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Just what you want in a baguette. Soft on the inside, crunchy on the outside. 600g.

Ciabatta

$5.00Out of stock

Delightfully crisp on the outside and light and airy inside. Perfect for garlic bread. 800g

Foccacia

$6.50Out of stock

A lighter bread that's the perfect companion for pasta, salad, or just on its own. 700g

Brioche

$8.00Out of stock

Absolutely perfect, butter, golden crusted brioche! Makes the best french toast. 900g

Bagels

$2.25

Hand pulled, sourdough bagels that have an extra crunchy crust.

English Muffin

$1.50Out of stock

Delicious English Muffin with a craggy inside to carry any toppings you would like.

Weekly Special

$7.00Out of stock

Changes Weekly

Baked Good

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Changes Weekly

Soup

Soup of the Day

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal soup that goes perfectly with our bread.

Spread

8 oz. Assorted flavors, change weekly.

Cream Cheese

Butter

Salad

Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Highlights the purveyors of Valley County

Wholesale

Wholesale Bread

Country Loaf

$5.50Out of stock

Classic, crusty country loaf. 1.2 kg 100% Naturally leavened. -minimum of 10

Sandwich Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Same great formula as the country loaf, just baked in a pan to achieve a softer crust. 900g. - minimum 10

Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Just what you want in a baguette. Soft on the inside, crunchy on the outside. 600g. - minimum 10

Ciabatta

$3.50Out of stock

Delightfully crisp on the outside and light and airy inside. Perfect for garlic bread. 800g -minimum 10

Foccacia

$5.00Out of stock

A lighter bread that's the perfect companion for pasta, salad, or just on its own. 700g - minimum 10

Bagels

$1.25Out of stock

Hand pulled, sourdough bagels that have an extra crunchy crust. -minimum 2 dozen

English Muffin

$0.75Out of stock

Delicious English Muffin with a craggy inside to carry any toppings you would like. -minimum 2 dozen

Brioche

$6.50Out of stock

Absolutely perfect, golden crusted brioche! Makes the best french toast. 900g - minimum 10

Demi Baguette

$2.50Out of stock