Painted Burro Harvard Square
LUNCH & DINNER MENU
TO-GO DRINKS
- De La Casa Margarita$9.00
old mexico blanco tequila, triple sec, lime
- Cucumber Margarita$10.00
cucumber-infused tequila, lime, agave
- Spicy El Diablo Margarita$10.00
jalapeño-infused tequila, triple sec, lime
- Burro Cadillac Margarita$15.00
lunazul reposado, grand marnier, lime, agave
- Mango Pineapple Margarita$11.00
old mexico blanco, triple sec, mango + pineapple, lime
- Blood Orange Margarita$11.00
old mexico blanco, triple sec, blood orange, lime
- Guava Peach Margarita$11.00
old mexico blanco, triple sec, guava + peach, lime
- Mezcarita$10.00
mezcal rosaluna, agavero, lime
- Blackberry Sage Margarita$9.00
old mexico blanco, blackberry + sage, lime
- Matcha Coconut Margarita$11.00
old mexico blanco, matcha + coconut syrup, triple sec, lemon
- Raspberry Basil Margarita$11.00
basil-infused blanco tequila, raspberry, lime, agave
- Agua Fresca Mojito$7.00
hibiscus, lime , mint + lavender, soda water (non-alcoholic)
- Jugo Tropical$5.00
mango + pineapple, soda water (non-alcoholic)
- Mexican Coke$5.00Out of stock
imported coca-cola made with cane sugar
- Virgin Strawberry Margarita$5.00
strawberry purée, lime, soda water (non-alcoholic)
Appetizers
- Chips + Salsa$3.00
our own brand (El Nacho) tortilla chips with housemade salsa
- Guacamole + Chips$10.00
avocado, cilantro, sea salt, white onion
- Chipotle Queso Dip$13.00
warm tres quesos + pepper jack cheese, spicy pork chorizo, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla chips
- Chipotle Meatballs (Albondigas)$13.00
beef + pork, spicy adobo ranchero sauce, cotija, cilantro
- "Cholo" Corn Esquites$9.00
avocado mousse, chipotle mayo, cotija, cayenne
- Dos Empanadas$10.00
house made chorizo, potatoes, tres quesos, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle mayo, cotija
- Papas Bravas$8.00
crispy potatoes, ahi amarillo aioli,, tagarashi, lime zest
- Shrimp Al Ajillo$13.00
garlic, mezcal, chipotle butter, tres quesos, stone ground corn grits
- Tuna Ceviche$15.00
watermelon, lime, guacamole, mango, serrano, plantain chips
- Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon, pickled red onion, mexican crema, orange + cholula vinaigrette, cotija
- Quart of House Salsa$15.00
32oz of housemade oven-roasted tomato salsa
- Side Of Salsa$1.50
small side of our housemade salsa
- Bag of El Nacho Tortilla Chips$5.00
The Burro's own brand of tortilla chips El Nacho! Non GMO, gluten free, vegan and no preservatives, we're excited for you to try what we think are simply the best chip around!
Salads
- Beet Salad$10.00
goat cheese croquetas, arugula, jalapeño croutons, honey thyme vinaigrette
- Burro Salad$12.00
grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomato, roasted corn, tres quesos, black beans, tortilla strips, tomatillo vinaigrette
- Kale Salad$9.00
tuscan kale, arugula, apple + pear, carrot, corn nuts, cotija, pomegranate seeds, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing
Tortas
- Chicken Milanesa$12.00
crispy chicken, tres quesos, avocado, pork charro beans, tomato, roasted garlic + chipotle aioli
- Carnitas Cubano$14.00
pork carnitas, ham, swiss cheese, jicama + apple slaw, pork charro beans, salsa “mil islas,” cilantro
- Burro Burger$16.00
pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado agave salsa, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with papas bravas
Tacos
- Birria Taco$6.50
adobo braised beef, tres quesos, cilantro, red onion, radish, habanero + tomatillo salsa
- Cilantro Grilled Chicken Taco$6.00
crispy queso skirt, guacamole, pico de gallo, valentina crema, cotija
- Sirloin Steak Taco$7.50
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres queso, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, cotija, crispy onion rings
- Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.00
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
- Buffalo Cauliflower Taco$5.50
guacamole, celery slaw, cotija, spiced pepitas
- Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$7.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, beef carnitas, tres quesos, rajas, mexican crema, cotija
- Pork Carnitas Taco$6.00
tomatillo salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla
- Gulf Shrimp "Diablo" Taco$7.00
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
- Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco$7.00
jicama + pineapple salsa, radish + frisée salad, guacamole, baja mayo
- Heirloom Squash Taco$5.50
brussels sprouts, cranberry mermelada, spiced pepitas, cotija
- Make A Meal / Add Rice+Beans$5.00
mexican red rice + pork charro beans
- Add Rice+Veggie Beans$5.00
mexican red rice + vegetarian beans
Entrées
- Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
- Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$18.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija
- Heirloom Squash Enchiladas$18.00
brussels sprouts + butternut squash, fall purée, pomegranate, arugula + pickled onions
- Yucatan Meatloaf$18.00
2 fried eggs “soleado,” spicy ground sirloin, chorizo, ham, chicharron, green olives + toasted almonds, chipotle mayo, cotija, cheesy grits
- Fajitas Clasicas$18.00
sautéed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour tortillas with your choice of protein
- Grilled Swordfish$24.00
creamy coconut rice, mango salad, cilantro
- Street Cart Chicken$21.00
roasted half chicken, achiote , sautéed kale + fried plantains creamy poblano rice, tamarind butter
- Chicken Chimichanga$19.00
crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans + tres quesos, topped with melted cheese, ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema + chipotle mayo
- Extra Fajita Set Up$5.00
3 flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream
Sides
- Side of Cabbage.+ Jalapeño Slaw$4.00
- Side of Creamy Poblano Rice$5.00
- Side of Mexican Red Rice$5.00
- Side Of Oaxaca Cheese Grits$4.00
- Side of Sautéed Kale + Plantains$7.00
- Side of Vegetarian "Refried" Beans$4.00
- Side of Pork Charro Beans$5.00
- Small Side of Guacamole$3.00
- Side of Corn Tortillas$3.00
- Side Of Sour Cream$1.00
KIDS
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos with cheese and your choice of pork, chicken, or "refried" black beans! Served with slice of watermelon and half corn of the cob
- Kid's Quesadilla$8.00
flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of pork, chicken or refried black beans! Served with slice of watermelon and half corn of the cob
- Kid's Hot Dog$8.00
griddled hot dog, bun + side of ketchup. Served with slice of watermelon and half corn of the cob
- Extra Watermelon Slice$2.00
- Extra Kid's Corn$1.00