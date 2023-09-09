Pairfield Pizza & Pints
Food Menu
Nibblers
Pan Frito
Fried Sourdough Bites, Cheddar Seasoning, Herbed Tomato Sauce Your choice of 2 Saucy Add-On's -Suggested pairing - Pilsner-
Seasonal Flatbread
Olive Oil, Onion, Ricotta, Stone Fruit, Jalapeno, Honey, Arugula -Suggested pairing - Hazy IPA
Rolling Stones
Fennel-Pork Meatballs, Crispy Polenta, Red Pepper Pesto, Basil, Parm Frico -Suggested pairing - Pale Ale
Sticky Fingers 1/2doz
Crispy chicken wings, gingered Sweet-Chili Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seed, Shoestring Carrots Your choice of 2 Saucy Add-On's -Suggested pairing - Brown Ale
Sticky Fingers 1doz
Crispy chicken wings, gingered Sweet-Chili Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seed, Shoestring Carrots Your choice of 2 Saucy Add-On's -Suggested pairing - Brown Ale
From The Fields
Featured Pizza's
The Big Cheese, Slice
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, parm frico ~Suggested pairing - Pale Ale~
The Big Cheese
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, parm frico ~Suggested pairing - Pale Ale~
Imapeppa, Slice
Calabrian chili crust, pepperoncini, house cheese blend, cupping pepperoni, crushed tomatoes ~Suggested pairing - Pilsner~
Imapeppa
Calabrian chili crust, pepperoncini, house cheese blend, cupping pepperoni, crushed tomatoes ~Suggested pairing - Pilsner~
Nonbinary, Slice
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend pepperoni, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olives, fennel-pork sausage ~Suggested pairing - West Coast IPA~
Nonbinary
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend pepperoni, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olives, fennel-pork sausage ~Suggested pairing - West Coast IPA~
Kumars Desire
Butter chicken sauce, provolone tandoori-spiced chicken, onion, jalapeno, cucumber raita, cilantro ~Suggested pairing - Hefeweizen~
The Italian Job
Tomato sauce, mozzarella pepperoni,, fennel-pork meatballs, roasted peppers, olives, Grano Padano, basil ~Suggested pairing - Hefeweizen~
Thai Dyed
Spicy green coconut curry, onion peppers, mushroom, shoestring carrots, basil ~Suggested pairing - Pineapple Cider~