P.O.P.S. 130 E. Main Street
LUNCH/DINNER
PASTA DISHES
- Chicken Parm$19.00
Crispy chicken, Palermo's red, mozzarella over home made Bucatini Pasta
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.00
Palermo's Red and Meatballs over home made Spaghetti Chitarra
- Sausage and Broccoli Rabe$18.00
Sweet feneel sausage, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers, roasted garlic over home made Paccheri pasta
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$20.00
Gulf shrimp, calamari, clams, spicy tomato sauce over home made Mafalde pasta
- Seafood Scampi$20.00
Gulf shrimp, calamari, clams, lemon, roasted garlic, butter over home made Mafalde pasta
- Eggplant "Parm" with Vodka Sauce$18.00
Eggplant "Parm" meatballs with vodka sauce over home made Bucatini pasta
- Norcina$19.00
Sweet fennel sausage, roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic and pecorino cream sauce over home made Trenne pasta
- Seasonal Vegetables with Pesto$17.00
Seasonal roasted vegetables, garlic chile white wine sauce, ricotta and pesto over home made Gnocchi Sardi pasta
- Mushroom Pecorino Cream$18.00
Herb roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic and pecorino cream sauce over home made Trenne pasta
- Pork Shank Osso Buco$36.00Out of stock
Get It While It Lasts! Big enough for two. Bone-in pork shank, braised in tomato, lemon and caper sauce. Pair it with your favorite pasta shape and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
- Primo$14.00
Roasted pork, sautéed kale, provolone
- B-Sting$15.00
Crispy chicken, hot honey slaw, cherry peppers, spicy mayo
- Jane Doe$13.00
Eggplant meatballs, roasted peppers, mozzarella, tomato chile jam
- St. Joseph$15.00
Chicken parm, vodka sauce, mozzarella
- Hey Frankie$14.00
P.O.P.S. sausage, roasted pepper and onion, provolone
- Sammy's Sammie$14.00
Meatballs, Palermo’s red, mozzarella
- Angelina$15.00
Lemon shrimp salad, shredded lettuce
- The Daily Grind$14.00
Italian cold cuts with the works!
- Station 16$14.00
Hot capicola, caponata, provolone
- Morty$13.00
Mortadella, pistachio, basil ricotta
- 130 E Main$13.00
Smoked turkey, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto
SALADS
- Spicy Kale Caesar with Eggplant Meatballs$13.00
Lacinato kale, crispy eggplant meatballs, roasted peppers, spicy caesar, ciabatta croutons
- Caesar$10.00Out of stock
Baby gem lettuce, anchovy caesar, pecorino cheese, ciabatta croutons
- Vegetable Panzanella$12.00
Roasted Vegetables, Orange-Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ciabatta Croutons
- Shrimp Salad Wedge$15.00Out of stock
Gulf shrimp, lemon, celery, artichoke tomato, pickled peppers, ciabatta croutons
- P.O.P.S. Chopped Salad$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Ceci, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Salami, Provolone, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette, Breadcrumb
SIDES/SHARES
- Deli Pasta Salad$5.00
Fresh Vegetables, Oilve, Creamy Vinaigrette
- Hot Honey Slaw$4.00
Shaved Cabbage, Creamy Hot Honey Dressing
- P.O.P.S. Meatballs$2.00
Meatballs And Sauce
- Caponata Pasta Salad$5.00
Sauted Eggplant, Peppers, Tomato, Raisins, Basil
- Melon + Honey$4.00
Honeydew, Cantaloupe, Hot Honey
- Sausage and Peppers Side$7.00
Roasted Peppers, Housemade Sausage
KIDS
BEVERAGES
NAB
- Frozen Lemonade$4.50+
Frozen Homemade Lemonade
- Frozen Coffee$4.50+
Frozen Cafe Mocha
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Sweet tea$3.00
- Pellegrino Limonata$3.00
- Pellegrino Aranciata$3.00
- Pellegrino Pomelo$3.00
- Acqua Panna$4.00
- Pellegrino$4.00
- Natalies Orange Juice$3.00
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$4.00
- Bizarre Coffee$3.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Cream Soda$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Black Cherry Soda$4.00
- Horizon Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Fiji$3.00