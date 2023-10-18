Menu

Appetizers 🍗

S Cheese Bread
$6.99

Homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella

L Cheese Bread
$8.99

Homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella

Greek Bread
$9.99

Homemade basil pesto, tomatoes, olive oil, feta & mozzarella

Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Buffalo Wings
$11.99

10 wings

CRISPY SSSS

Fresh Salads🍱

Dinner Salad🇨🇮
$6.99

With Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives & croutons

Caesar Salad👑
$6.99

Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romaine lettuce with fresh Reggiano Parmesan & croutons

Greek Salad🇬🇷
$7.99

With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Hawaiian Salad🍓
$7.99

With cashews, pineapple, sun-dried tomatoes & cranberries

Sedona Salad🌽
$10.99

Southwest style chicken, corn with bell peppers, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, tortilla strips & spicy ranch dressing

Spinach salad🍀
$7.99

Onion, spinach, pineapple, cranberries, feta cheese & almonds

(Small Salad)
$3.99
ckn caesar salad
$10.44
ckn salad
$10.44

Pastas 🍝

Shrimp Alfredo🍤
$11.99

Fettuccine noodles, shrimp, and Alfredo sauce

Shrim Palio🍤🍃🍄
$11.99

Fettuccine noodles, shrimp, Alfredo sauce, mushroom & artichoke

Chick Palio🍄🍃🐔
$11.99

Fettuccine noodles, chicken, Alfredo sauce, mushroom & artichoke

Blac Ch Alfredo🐓
$11.99

Fettuccine noodles, chicken, and Alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning

Chicken Alfredo🐔
$11.99

Fettuccine noodles, chicken, and Alfredo sauce

Spaghetti🍜
$11.99

With meat sauce and meatballs or vegetables

Manicotti🗞
$11.99

With ricotta & mozzarella

Chk Parmesan🍘
$11.99

With spaghetti marinara

Baked Ziti🍠
$11.99

With marinara or meat sauce

Mac&Cheese🧀
$11.99

Palio's style

Florentine🍀
$11.99

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, and fettuccine with Alfredo sauce

Arrabbiata🍲
$11.99

Penne with spicy marinara, Italian sausage, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions & sun-dried tomatoes

Eggp Parmesan🍆
$11.99
Beef Ravioli🔼
$11.99
Lasagna🎫
$11.99

Traditional beef lasagna

Side of Sauce
$2.99
Tomato Basil Soup♨♨
$10.99

With bread

fattuccine alfredo
$11.99

Sandwiches 🌯

Philly Ch 🐂
$9.99

Steak, pepper, onion, mozzarella, mushroom and mayo

Hot Club 🦃
$9.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar & mozzarella

Meatball&Cheese⚽
$9.99

With marinara & mozzarella cheese

Italian Sub🇨🇮
$9.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & Italian sauce

Hot HamCheese🏵
$9.99

With lettuce, tomatoes & Italian sauce

CkBaconRanch🐔🍣
$9.99

Roasted chicken with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & bacon

Chicken Pita🌮
$9.99

With lettuce & tomatoes

Greek Gyro🐐
$9.99

Sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & cucumber sauce

Pesto Chicken🌿
$9.99

With lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Kids Meals 👫

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo🍚
$7.99
kids Baked Mac & Cheese🧀
$7.99
Kids Ziti🍠
$7.99
Chicken Nuggets🍟🍗
$7.99

With French fries

Kids Spaghetti🍝
$7.99

With red sauce

Kids Pizza🍕
$7.99

Choose one topping

Desserts 🍰

Tiramisu
$3.99
Cho Mousse Cake
$4.99
Stra Cheesecake
$3.99
New York Chees 🍥
$3.99
Choco Cheesecake 🍫
$3.99
Caramel Turtle 🐢
$3.99
Lotus cheesecake 🍮
$4.99
Sweetza 🍪
$6.99

Fresh baked cookie dough, topped with ice cream & chocolate syrup

Chocolate Cannoli 🍫
$3.99
Cannoli 🍶
$3.99
vanilla lce cream 🍦
$2.00
STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM 🍧
$2.00
Cinnabread 🍞
$8.99

Extra Sauce

Side of Buffalo Sauce
$0.25
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.25
Side of Spicy Ranch
$0.25
Side of Vinager
$0.25
Side of Oil
$0.25
Pasta Bread
$2.00
Side of Blue Cheese
$0.25
Side of Creamy Italian
$0.25
Side of 1000 Island
$0.25
Side of Walnut Raspberry
$0.25
Side of Caeser
$0.25
Side of House
$0.25
Side of Garlic Butter
$0.25
Side of Red Sauce
$0.25
Side of Ranch
$0.25

Side of/Misc.

Side of Chicken 🐔
$3.49
Side of Shrimp 🍤
$3.49
Side of Meatball⚽
$3.49
Side of Anchovies🐟
$3.49
Side of Pepperchinis🍡
$1.00
Pasta Bread🍞
$2.00
Crushed rd pepper 🌶
Parmesan cheese 🧀
ranch
$0.25
spicy ranch
$0.25
house
$0.25
crmy italian
$0.25
caesar
$0.25
rasbry vin
$0.25
hny mustard
$0.25
blu chz
$0.25
1000 island
$0.25
side fries🍟
$2.99
big red sauce
$2.99
red sauce
$0.25
garlic butter
$0.25
big alfredo sauce
$2.99
pizza dough
$2.50
Side of Chicken
$3.49

Extras

Parmesan
Ranch
$0.25
House Dressing
$0.25
TIP
gift card
$1.00

Drinks 🍹

DRINK
$2.15
CUP WATER
$0.25
Water Bottle
$1.25
SWEET TEA
$2.15
UN SWEET TWA
$2.15
KIDS DRINK
$1.50
2 Liter Dr Pepper
$3.99
2 Liter COKE
$3.99
2 Liter DIET COKE
$3.99
2 Liter SPRITE3.
$3.99
CAN COKE
$2.15
CAN DIET COKE
$2.15
CAN DIET DR PEPPER
$2.15
CAN DR PEPPER
$2.15
CAN COKE ZERO
$2.15
CAN SPRITE
$2.15
JUICE BOK
$1.50
S.PELLEGRINO
$2.99

Drinks

DRINK
$2.15
CUP WATER
$0.25
Water Bottle
$1.25
SWEET TEA
$2.15

Catering Menu

Pasta (C)

Chicken Alfredo
$45.00
Mac and Cheese
$45.00
Lasagna
$45.00
Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce
$45.00
Spaghetti
$45.00

Salad (C)

Dinner Salad🇨🇮🇨🇮
$25.00

With Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives & croutons

Caesar Salad👑👑
$25.00

Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romaine lettuce with fresh Reggiano Parmesan & croutons

Greek Salad🇬🇷🇬🇷
$25.00

With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Nutty Hawaiian Salad🍓🍓
$25.00

With cashews, pineapple, sun-dried tomatoes & cranberries

Cali Spinach Salad🍀🍀
$25.00

Onion, spinach, pineapple, cranberries, feta cheese & almonds