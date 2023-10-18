Palios Hickory Creek 4080 Fm 2181
Appetizers 🍗
Fresh Salads🍱
With Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives & croutons
Our famous Caesar dressing, over fresh cut romaine lettuce with fresh Reggiano Parmesan & croutons
With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini
With cashews, pineapple, sun-dried tomatoes & cranberries
Southwest style chicken, corn with bell peppers, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, tortilla strips & spicy ranch dressing
Onion, spinach, pineapple, cranberries, feta cheese & almonds
Pastas 🍝
Fettuccine noodles, shrimp, and Alfredo sauce
Fettuccine noodles, shrimp, Alfredo sauce, mushroom & artichoke
Fettuccine noodles, chicken, Alfredo sauce, mushroom & artichoke
Fettuccine noodles, chicken, and Alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning
Fettuccine noodles, chicken, and Alfredo sauce
With meat sauce and meatballs or vegetables
With ricotta & mozzarella
With spaghetti marinara
With marinara or meat sauce
Palio's style
Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, and fettuccine with Alfredo sauce
Penne with spicy marinara, Italian sausage, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions & sun-dried tomatoes
Traditional beef lasagna
With bread
Sandwiches 🌯
Steak, pepper, onion, mozzarella, mushroom and mayo
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar & mozzarella
With marinara & mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & Italian sauce
With lettuce, tomatoes & Italian sauce
Roasted chicken with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & bacon
With lettuce & tomatoes
Sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & cucumber sauce
With lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Kids Meals 👫
Desserts 🍰
Fresh baked cookie dough, topped with ice cream & chocolate syrup
Extra Sauce
Side of/Misc.
Drinks 🍹
Pizzas (3PO)
Small Pizzas
Natural red sauce, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese & brushed with extra virgin olive oil
Natural sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, oregano, sesame seeds, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Palio's pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fresh mushrooms
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
Canadian bacon, fresh lettuce, roma tomatoes, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch
Natural red sauce, roasted cashews, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Natural red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, roasted cashews, sun-dried cranberries, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pink sauce, onions, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Sauceless pizza with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, sliced meatballs, fresh basil, mushrooms, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh jalapeño, roasted corn, onions, mozzarella cheese & a hint of lime
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onions, yellow-green bell peppers & mozzarella
Natural red sauce, black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, red-yellow-green bell peppers, roma tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Artichoke, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, onions & black olives
All-natural red sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh mushrooms artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, feta, Cheddar, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
All-natural red sauce, black and green olives, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta & mozzarella cheese
Alfredo sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and brushed with extra virgin olive oil
Medium Pizzas
Natural red sauce, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese & brushed with extra virgin olive oil
Natural sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, oregano, sesame seeds, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Palio's pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fresh mushrooms
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
Canadian bacon, fresh lettuce, roma tomatoes, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch
Natural red sauce, roasted cashews, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Natural red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, roasted cashews, sun-dried cranberries, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pink sauce, onions, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
Sauceless pizza with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, sliced meatballs, fresh basil, mushrooms, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh jalapeño, roasted corn, onions, mozzarella cheese & a hint of lime
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onions, yellow-green bell peppers & mozzarella
Natural red sauce, black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, red-yellow-green bell peppers, roma tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Artichoke, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, onions & black olives
All-natural red sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh mushrooms artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, feta, Cheddar, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
All-natural red sauce, black and green olives, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta & mozzarella cheese
Alfredo sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and brushed with extra virgin olive oil
Large Pizzas
Natural red sauce, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese & brushed with extra virgin olive oil
Natural sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, oregano, sesame seeds, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Palio's pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fresh mushrooms
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
Canadian bacon, fresh lettuce, roma tomatoes, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch
Natural red sauce, roasted cashews, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Natural red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, roasted cashews, sun-dried cranberries, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pink sauce, onions, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Sauceless pizza with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, sliced meatballs, fresh basil, mushrooms, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh jalapeño, roasted corn, onions, mozzarella cheese & a hint of lime
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onions, yellow-green bell peppers & mozzarella
Natural red sauce, black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, red-yellow-green bell peppers, roma tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Artichoke, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, onions & black olives
All-natural red sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh mushrooms artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, feta, Cheddar, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
All-natural red sauce, black and green olives, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta & mozzarella cheese
Alfredo sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and brushed with extra virgin olive oil
X-Large Pizzas
Natural red sauce, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese & brushed with extra virgin olive oil
Natural sauce, roasted chicken, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, oregano, sesame seeds, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Palio's pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fresh mushrooms
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
Canadian bacon, fresh lettuce, roma tomatoes, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese with ranch
Natural red sauce, roasted cashews, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Natural red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, roasted cashews, sun-dried cranberries, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pink sauce, onions, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted chicken, bacon, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Sauceless pizza with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, sliced meatballs, fresh basil, mushrooms, virgin olive oil, mozzarella & feta cheese
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh jalapeño, roasted corn, onions, mozzarella cheese & a hint of lime
All-natural red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onions, yellow-green bell peppers & mozzarella
Natural red sauce, black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, red-yellow-green bell peppers, roma tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Artichoke, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, onions & black olives
All-natural red sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh mushrooms artichoke hearts, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, feta, Cheddar, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
All-natural red sauce, black and green olives, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta & mozzarella cheese
Alfredo sauce, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, virgin olive oil, feta & mozzarella cheese
All-natural red sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and brushed with extra virgin olive oil
