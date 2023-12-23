Palm City Wines
Palm City Menu (Wed-Sun)
Food
- Olives$9.00
Marinated in Balsamic, Herbs and Citrus
- Giardiniera$8.00
Roasted Pickled Veggies
- White Bean Salad$13.00
Italian Butter Beans
- Spicy Garlic Cheese Spread$14.00
Whipped Sharp Cheddar, Garlic, Herbs and Chili
- Smoked Trout$17.00
Rosamarina, Fennel, Lemon and Warm Bread
- Gabagool$16.00
Spicy Coppa, Celery Salad, Cara Cara Orange, Calabrian Chili Mustard
- Mixed Chicory Salad$16.00
Pink Lady Apples, Pomegranate, Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette, pecorino
- Chopped Salad$15.00
chickpeas, cucumber, strawberries, tahini Vinaigrette, soft boiled egg
- Zapps S&V Chips$3.00
- Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00Out of stock
Finished with Sea Salt
- Side of Bread$2.50
Hoags
- Italian American$20.00
Morty, Finocchiona, Mozz, Parmesan, Arugula, N'duja
- Roast Pork$20.00
Garlic Roast Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone, Cherry Pepper Sauce
- Au Poivre$21.00
Roast Top Round, Apple, Comte, Arugula, Green Peppercorn Aioli
- Cauliflower$18.00
Spiced Cauliflower, Pickled Carrot, Fried Shallots, Hot Honey, Avocado, Lemongrass Ginger Aioli, Cilantro
- Shrimp Salad$22.00Out of stock
WIld Shrimp, Tomato, Salt & Vin Chips, Iceberg lettuce
Hot Dinner
NA Bev
Wine
BTG
- Champagne Bottle$48.00
Guy de Forez Tradition
- Pet-Nat Bottle$28.00
Duarte Glera
- Sparkling Rose Bottle$28.00
l'Arboc Trepat
- Fiano Bottle$30.00
Selvanova
- Altesse Bottle$30.00
"Roussette" Chevallier Bernard 2022 Savoie
- Xarel-lo Bottle$28.00
Credo
- Niellucciu Rose Bottle$26.00
Casa Rosa
- Chilled Red Bottle$30.00
Jarbroni Red
- Skin Contact Bottle$28.00
Jabroni Gris
- Valdiguie Bottle$32.00
"Lolonis Vineyard" Lioco 2021 Redwood Valley
- Rotburger Bottle$28.00
"Felix R&B" Wellanschitz NV Burgenland
- Zinfandel Bottle$32.00
"Ponderosa Vineyard" Claire Hill 2019 Sierra Foothills