Palm Thai Bistro
Appetizer
Crispy Vegetable Rolls
Deep-fried crispy spring rolls, cabbage, green bean, carrot, mushroom, onion, vermicelli, and sesame. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Garlic Spare Ribs
Pork spare ribs tossed with garlic. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
Tamarind Wings
Fried Chicken wings glazed with tamarind chili sauce, fried shallot, sesame and crispy basil leaves.
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken tenders, coconut milk, curry powder and spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Crispy Prawn Rolls
Deep-fried crispy rice paper, marinated prawns, black pepper, cilantro and garlic. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
Fresh Rolls
Choice of shrimp, vegetables or tofu, carrot, cucumber, mint, cilantro and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper, comes with peanut dipping sauce.
Potstickers
Crispy dumplings, marinated chicken, cabbage, green onion, ginger and garlic. Served with Ponzu sauce.
Soup
Salad
Citrus Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast, seasonal salad, tomato, carrot and shallot. Served with creamy lime Mayo.
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, tomato, carrot, green beans, garlic, chili, peanuts, lime vinaigrette. Served with seasonal green salad.
Larb
Minced chicken salad with shallot, scallion, mint, carrot, cilantro, toasted rice powder and chili powder lime dressing. Served with seasonal green salad.
Curry
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry, coconut milk, roasted Kabocha squash, bell pepper, Thai basil, green peas and kaffir lime leaves. Choice of Chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Green Curry
Green curry, coconut milk, eggplants, Thai basil, bell pepper and green peas. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and fried Shallot. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Duck Curry
Sliced roasted duck in red curry with pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, green peas, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Grilled
Stir-Fry
Sweet Chili Chicken
Deep fried crispy chicken with crispy basil, shrimp paste, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce.
Sautéed Thai Basil
Minced chicken stir-fried with Thai basil, onion, red bell pepper and garlic chili sauce.
Spicy Green Beans
String bean, red bell pepper and chili paste sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Spicy Eggplant
Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, Thai basil, chili and garlic sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Sautéed Cashew Nut
Cashew nuts, onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, scallion and house-made toasted chili sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Sautéed Spicy Catfish
Crispy catfish stir-fried with eggplants, string beans, bell pepper, crispy basil, fingerroot, kaffir lime leaves and Prik-king (chili paste) sauce.
Stir-Fry Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, onion, carrot, green beans, bean sprouts and cabbage in chili and garlic preserved bean sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Noodles/Rice
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, tofu, peanuts, green onion and sweet tamarind sauce. One choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
Pad See Ew
Thick rice noodles pan fried with egg, broccoli, carrot and black soy sauce. One choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef, shrimp (+$4) or roasted duck (+$8).
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onion, Thai basil, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, bell pepper and chili. One choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef, shrimp (+$4) or roasted duck (+$8).
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, egg, green peas, carrot, cashew nuts, scallion, raisin, onion and curry powder.
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, green peas, onion, carrot and scallion.
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, green peas, onion, carrot, scallion and topped with crispy chicken breast. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
Braised Beef Noodle Soup
Braised Beef with rice noodle, bean sprouts, green onion, basil, cilantro and garlic.