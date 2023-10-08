APPETIZERS

Cauliflower Popcorn

$14.00

Tortilla Soup (GF)

$10.00

Tomato-pasilla broth, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado crispy tortilla strips.

Tijuana Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, homemade Caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes avocado, and crispy tortilla strips.

Chilango Chopped Salad

$13.00

Mix lettuces, bacon, corn, black beans, avocado, onions, tomato Jalapeno Dijon vinaigrette.

Papas Regias

$10.00

Roasted tomato salsa, roasted garlic aioli.

Adobo Chicken Spring Roll

$11.00

Chopped chicken, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions cheese, sweet chili sauce.

Chicharron De Calamar

$15.00

Crispy calamari, jalapeno pepper, chipotle aioli.

Cheviche Tatemado (GF)

$18.00

Catch of the day, recado negro, red onions, avocado, cilantro.

Shrimp Aguachile (GF)

$17.00

Chiltepin pepper, cucumber, avocado, red onions, cilantro

Tuna Tostada

$17.00

Crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, avocado, red onions peanut-salsa macha

Guacamole (V) (GF)

$13.00

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime, jalapeno pepper.

Sikil-Pak

$11.00

Mayan Pumpkin Hummus, tomato, habanero, tortilla chips.

TACOS

Tacos Sampler (GF)

$18.00

Carnitas Taco

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, guac salsa, red pickled onions, and cilantro.

Birria Tacos (GF)

$18.00

Beef adobo stew, melted cheese, cilantro and onions, consome

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Sirloin, refried pinto beans, roasted onions, cilantro, avocado.

Chicken Tinga(GF)

$15.00

Pulled chicken adobo stew, roasted onions, cilantro, radish

Morita Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Fresh shrimp tossed in our bang bang sauce. Tucked away in a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico, and red peppers!

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Tempura fish filet, aji Amarillo aioli, citrus coleslaw, pico de gallo Avocado, cilantro.

Mix Veggie Picadillo Taco

$15.00

Cauliflower, ponzu, Chipotle aioli, roasted onions, cilantro salsa macha.

BURRITOS

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Beans, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Beans, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheese

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Beans, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheese

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Beans, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheese

QUESADILLAS

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$19.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Handmade Oval Shell Tortilla Folded In Half Topped With Shredded Lettuce Sour Cream & Queso Fresco

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Handmade Oval Shell Tortilla Folded In Half Topped With Shredded Lettuce Sour Cream & Queso Fresco

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Handmade Oval Shell Tortilla Folded In Half Topped With Shredded Lettuce Sour Cream & Queso Fresco

FAJITAS

Steak Fajita

$25.00

Combo Fajita

$27.00

Vegetable Fajita

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$21.00

Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

ENTREES

Arroz Con Mariscos (Paella) (GF) Double

$55.00

Saffron rice, sofrito, bell peppers, onions, seafood mix, peas & carrots.

Arroz Con Mariscos (Paella) (GF) half

$28.00

Saffron rice, sofrito, bell peppers, onions, seafood mix, peas & carrots.

Carnita Asada (GF)

$27.00

Chipotle mash potatoes, grill asparagus, roasted red pepper chimichurri.

Salmon Chino-Poblano

$24.00

Pan roasted salmon, stir vegetable fry rice, sweet chili sauce, chayote salad.

Shrimp Al Chile Ajo (GF)

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, citrus-garlic butter sauce, guajillo pepper Spinach, yucca cake.

Pollo A La Brasa (GF)

$23.00

Mexican Street style rotisserie chicken, rustic fried potatoes, roasted onions, aji Amarillo, chipotle aioli

Enchiladas (GF)

$19.00

Pulled chicken rolled tortilla with sour cream, queso fresco, onions. Served with red Mexican rice and refried beans.

SIDES

Elote Asado (GF)

$7.00

Grilled corn on a cob, chipotle mayonnaise, queso fresco, tajini.

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Pico de Gallo (4oz)

$2.00

Queso Mixto (4oz)

$2.00

Rice And Beans (GF)

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach (GF)

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

DESSERTS

Vanilla Flan

$9.00

Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

3 Leches

$9.00

DRINKS

Bottled Sangria

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00