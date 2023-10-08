Paloma Restaurante 701 Haddon Avenue
APPETIZERS
Cauliflower Popcorn
Tortilla Soup (GF)
Tomato-pasilla broth, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado crispy tortilla strips.
Tijuana Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, homemade Caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes avocado, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chilango Chopped Salad
Mix lettuces, bacon, corn, black beans, avocado, onions, tomato Jalapeno Dijon vinaigrette.
Papas Regias
Roasted tomato salsa, roasted garlic aioli.
Adobo Chicken Spring Roll
Chopped chicken, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions cheese, sweet chili sauce.
Chicharron De Calamar
Crispy calamari, jalapeno pepper, chipotle aioli.
Cheviche Tatemado (GF)
Catch of the day, recado negro, red onions, avocado, cilantro.
Shrimp Aguachile (GF)
Chiltepin pepper, cucumber, avocado, red onions, cilantro
Tuna Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, avocado, red onions peanut-salsa macha
Guacamole (V) (GF)
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime, jalapeno pepper.
Sikil-Pak
Mayan Pumpkin Hummus, tomato, habanero, tortilla chips.
TACOS
Tacos Sampler (GF)
Carnitas Taco
Slow roasted pork, guac salsa, red pickled onions, and cilantro.
Birria Tacos (GF)
Beef adobo stew, melted cheese, cilantro and onions, consome
Carne Asada Tacos
Sirloin, refried pinto beans, roasted onions, cilantro, avocado.
Chicken Tinga(GF)
Pulled chicken adobo stew, roasted onions, cilantro, radish
Morita Shrimp Tacos
Fresh shrimp tossed in our bang bang sauce. Tucked away in a flour tortilla with lettuce, Pico, and red peppers!
Baja Fish Tacos
Tempura fish filet, aji Amarillo aioli, citrus coleslaw, pico de gallo Avocado, cilantro.
Mix Veggie Picadillo Taco
Cauliflower, ponzu, Chipotle aioli, roasted onions, cilantro salsa macha.
BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS
Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Handmade Oval Shell Tortilla Folded In Half Topped With Shredded Lettuce Sour Cream & Queso Fresco
Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
FAJITAS
ENTREES
Arroz Con Mariscos (Paella) (GF) Double
Saffron rice, sofrito, bell peppers, onions, seafood mix, peas & carrots.
Arroz Con Mariscos (Paella) (GF) half
Saffron rice, sofrito, bell peppers, onions, seafood mix, peas & carrots.
Carnita Asada (GF)
Chipotle mash potatoes, grill asparagus, roasted red pepper chimichurri.
Salmon Chino-Poblano
Pan roasted salmon, stir vegetable fry rice, sweet chili sauce, chayote salad.
Shrimp Al Chile Ajo (GF)
Sautéed shrimp, citrus-garlic butter sauce, guajillo pepper Spinach, yucca cake.
Pollo A La Brasa (GF)
Mexican Street style rotisserie chicken, rustic fried potatoes, roasted onions, aji Amarillo, chipotle aioli
Enchiladas (GF)
Pulled chicken rolled tortilla with sour cream, queso fresco, onions. Served with red Mexican rice and refried beans.