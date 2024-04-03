Paloma Taco & Tequila - Bayview 2156 South Kinnickinnick Ave Milwaukee 53207
TAKEOUT
Starters and What Not
- Burrito$12.00
chihuahua cheese, fresh salsa, crunchy tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, serrano crema and your choice of protein.
- Smothered Burrito$15.00
- Taco Pocket$12.00
tostada shell loaded with gringo beef, shredded lettuce, chihuahua cheese, tomato, onion, elotes crema, all wrapped in a burrito shell and toasted to perfection. choose different protein for upcharge.
- Torta$12.00
A fresh, toasted, Peter Sciortino's brioche roll topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, and a drizzle of serano crema with your choice of protein.
- Brussel Sprout Tostada$5.50
fried brussel sprouts, elotes corn salad, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro.
- Tuna Tostada$6.00
seared spiced tuna sliced thin, fresh avocado, fresh salsa, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and micro sprouts from Milwaukee Micro Greens. GF
- Salsa & Chips$4.00
house-made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa
- Guacamole, Salsa & Chips$10.00
house-made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa and house-made guacamole.
- Hot Chips$10.00
house-made tortilla chips, tossed in serrano crema, topped with cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, radish sticks & micro greens.
- Loaded Frites$12.00
house-made fries topped with queso fresco and cotija cheese, fresh onion and cilantro, radish sticks, chipotle crema, avocado, and fresh micro sprouts. served with your choice of protein.
- Elotes Corn Cup$5.25
roasted corn, fresh garlic, cotija cheese, queso fresco, cilantro, ancho chili powder, fresh lime, mayo and sour cream.
- Side of Beans$5.00
Side order of Vegetarian pinto beans, topped with Chihuahua Cheese or they can be Vegan if you request no cheese.
- Mexican Street Corn & Avocado Quesadilla$12.00
Quesadilla stuffed with 3 cheeses, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro, tajin and our house-made salsa & elote crema
- Chilaquiles Rojo (BRUNCH ONLY!)$9.00
BRUNCH ONLY! Saturday & Sunday 11am-3pm House-made tortilla chips cooked in our rojo sauce topped with Cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, an over-easy egg and served with a side of beans
- Bean & Queso Dip$8.50+
- Side of Avocado (2oz)$3.00
- Shrimp Tostada$6.00
Tacos
- Pineapple Carnitas$5.00
citrus and pineapple marinated pork, slow braised, topped with fresh pineapple, cilantro and onion.
- Gringo All The Way$4.00
seasoned ground beef, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, crema and onion all stuffed in a pink seasoned, house-made crunchy taco shell.
- Spicy Chicken Taco$5.00
slow cooked shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and crema.
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
spicy chorizo, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico, serrano crema.
- Soy Chorizo Taco$4.00
soy chorizo, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico, serrano crema.
- Brussels Sprouts Taco$5.50
flash fried brussel sprouts, elotes corn salad, cotija cheese.
- Tofu Taco$5.00
Crispy seasoned tofu, avocado, salsa, pickled red onion, melty vegan cheese, micro sprouts & cilantro
- Carne Asada$5.50
Marinated, chopped ribeye, seasoned to perfection, topped with chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro and house-made elote crema
- Poke$5.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna shaken in our house made leek oil & soy sauce on a bed of dressed Napa cabbage topped with jalapeño, guacamole, pineapple & sesame seeds
- Cajun Shrimp$5.50
Sautéed Cajun shrimp on dressed lettuce & Napa cabbage with house pickled red onion, queso fresco, crema & cilantro