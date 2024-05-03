Pal Indian Cuisine 2620 SW 6th St
FOOD
Appetizers
- Aloo Tikki$5.00
Spiced fried potato patties
- Cheese Pakora$6.50
Fried homemade cheese, breaded in chickpea batter and spices
- Chicken 65$9.00
Spiced deep fried chicken sauteed in curry leaf, mustard seed
- Gobhi Manchurian$8.00
Cauliflower fritter breaded and fried with Manchurian sauce,
- Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Breaded and fried with potatoes, peas and spices
- Veggie Pakoras$5.50
Vegetable fritters made with potato, onion, carrot and spinach
Salads
- Tossed Salad$9.00
Greens and veggies with raita dressing
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Tandoori chicken breast on a bed of lettuce and veggies with Raita yogurt dressing
- Jerk Chicken Salad$9.00Out of stock
Chicken thigh meat on fresh lettuce and veggies with roasted pineapple jerk seasoning dressing
- Asian Chicken Salad$9.00Out of stock
Marinated chicken thigh meat on lettuce and veggies with a spiracha, sesame oil, rice vinegar dressing
Tandoori Grill
- Tandoori Chicken$15.00
Chicken leg marinated in yogurt and Indian spices. Grilled in Indian clay oven
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.50
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt and Indian spices. Grilled in Clay oven.
- Malai Kebab$14.00Out of stock
Chicken thigh marinated in yogurt and almond paste. Grilled in Clay oven.
- Naan$3.75
- Garlic Naan$4.75
- Onion Naan$5.00
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Vegetable Entrees
- Dal Makhani$14.00
Black lentils cooked in spices,ginger and heavy cream
- Karahi Paneer$16.00
Homemade cheese cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, bell pepper
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Cheese and vegetable fritters cooked in a spiced cashew sauce
- Methi Matar Malai$16.00
Green Peas , Fenugreek in a spiced cashew sauce
- Mushroom Jalfarazi$14.50
- Muttar Paneer$15.00
Green Peas and homemade cheese cooked with spices
- Nawabi Paneer$16.00
Cheese cube in Indian white sauce
- Palak Kofta$16.00
Spinach fritters cooked in a spiced cashew sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
Cheese cubes in masala sauce
- Saag Paneer$15.00
Mustard greens with homemade cheese cooked in ginger and garlic
- Vegetable Briyani$14.00
Rice and vegetables baked in Indian spices
- Vegetable Korma$15.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in heavy cream and spices with nuts
- Paneer Vindaloo$15.00
Vegan Entrees
- Aloo Gobhi$14.00
Potatos and cauliflower sauteed in spices
- Baingan Bharta$13.50
Roasted eggplant with tomatos, onion and spices
- Bhindi masala$14.00
Fried okra sauteed with onion, tomato and spices
- Chana Masala$13.00
Chickpeas cooked in tomatos, ginger, garlic and spices
- Dal Tarka$14.00
Yellow lentils cooked in ginger, garlic and spices
- Karahi Mushroom$13.50
Mushrooms cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, bell pepper
- Mixed Veggie$14.00
Veggies, onion and spiced gravy
- Mung Dal$13.00Out of stock
Green lentils cooked in ginger, garlic and spices
- Muttar Mushroom$13.50
Green Peas and mushrooms cooked in spices
- Palak Chana$13.00
Chickpeas, spinach, tomato, ginger, garlic and spices
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Curry$16.00
Cubed chicken in onion, curry tomato cream sauce
- Mango Chicken$15.00
Onion, tomato sauce with mango flavor
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
Cubed chicken in onion, curry tomato cream sauce
- Butter Chicken$16.00
Cubed chicken thigh in butter sauce
- Chicken Biryani$16.00
Rice and chicken baked in Indian spices
- Achar Chicken$16.00
Whole pickel spices with Achar masala
- Chettinad Chicken$16.00
Marinated in yogurt, tumeric, red chilies and coconut
- Chicken Jalfarazi$16.00
Chicken and vegetables
- Chicken Korma$16.00
Chicken in heavy cream and spices with nuts
- Chicken Madras$16.00
Coconut, curry leaf mustard seed sauce
- Chicken Methi$16.00
Cubed chicken , Fenugreek in a spiced cashew sauce
- Chicken Mushroom$16.00
Onion sauce with heavy cream
- Chicken Saag$16.00
Chicken and mustard greens cooked in ginger and garlic
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.00
Cubed chicken in Pal's fresh Vindaloo sauce
- Karahi Chicken$16.00
Chicken cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, bell pepper
- Laal Maas$14.00Out of stock
Traditional Rajasthani dish with red chilies and spices
Dessert
Beef and Lamb Entrees
- Beef Biryani$16.00
- Beef Curry$16.00
Cubed beef in onion, tomato and curry spices
- Beef Saag$16.00
- Beef Tikka Masala$16.00
- Beef Vindaloo$16.00
Cubed beef in Pal's fresh Vindaloo sauce
- Lamb Biryani$17.00
Rice and lamb baked in Indian spices
- Lamb Curry$17.00
Cubed lamb in onion, tomato and curry spices
- Lamb Saag$17.00
Lamb and mustard greens cooked in ginger and garlic
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.00
Cubed lamb in Pal's fresh Vindaloo sauce
- Beef Korma$16.00
- Lamb Korma$17.00
- Lamb Tikka Masala$17.00