Pamina Dolci & Gelato
Gelato Coppetta
Gelato Cono
Gelato Container to Go
Brioche Gelato (Tuppo)
Granita Siciliana
Individual Portions
Tiramisù Classic
$8.00
Savoiardo, mascarpone mousse, espresso, Manjari chocolate
Tiramisù Pamina
$9.50
Cioccolosa
$9.50
Soffice al Limone
$7.50
Carota e Nocciole
$9.50
Pane, Banana, Amarena
$6.50
Almond Caprese
$7.50
Chocolate Tart, Lemon, Crema Pasticcera, Farmers Market Fruit
$10.50
Millefoglie, Mixed Berries
$9.50
Plant Based Carob and Vanilla Tart
$11.50
Plant Based, Passion Fruit, Cashew Cheese Cake
$11.50
Plant Based, Earl Grey Cashew Mousse
$11.50
Plant Based, Pistacchio Cashew Cheesecake
$11.50
Cookies
Italian Biscotti
Bakery
Drinks
Retail Corner (Jams, Squared Choc.)
Colzani | Forest Berry Jam - 280ml
$19.00
Colzani | Dark Gianduja Chocolate Square - 35g
$9.90
Caffè Sicilia | Apricot Jam - 250ml
$21.00
Caffè Sicilia | Bergamot - 250ml
$21.00
Caffè Sicilia | Mandarin - 250ml
$21.00
Caffè Sicilia | Orange - 250ml
$23.90
Caffè Sicilia | Almond Cream - 250ml
$25.00
Colzani | Chocolate Hazelnut Spread - 280ml
$25.00
Colzani | Italian Alp Milk Chocolate Square - 35g
$9.90
Pamina Dolci & Gelato Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 895-4797
Closed