Gelato Coppetta

Small

$5.95

Medium

$8.75

Large

$11.50

Gelato Cono

Small

$5.95

Medium

$8.75

Large

$11.50

Gelato Container to Go

500 g / 18 oz

$16.50

1000 g / 35 oz

$30.00

Brioche Gelato (Tuppo)

Brioche Bun Gelato

$12.00

Frappè

Frappè Pamina

$10.90+

Frappè Cioccolato

$10.90+

Frappè Fragola

$10.90+

Granita Siciliana

Granita Mandorla

$8.00+

Granita Caffè

$8.00+

Individual Portions

Tiramisù Classic

$8.00

Savoiardo, mascarpone mousse, espresso, Manjari chocolate

Tiramisù Pamina

$9.50

Cioccolosa

$9.50

Soffice al Limone

$7.50

Carota e Nocciole

$9.50

Pane, Banana, Amarena

$6.50

Almond Caprese

$7.50

Chocolate Tart, Lemon, Crema Pasticcera, Farmers Market Fruit

$10.50

Millefoglie, Mixed Berries

$9.50

Plant Based Carob and Vanilla Tart

$11.50

Plant Based, Passion Fruit, Cashew Cheese Cake

$11.50

Plant Based, Earl Grey Cashew Mousse

$11.50

Plant Based, Pistacchio Cashew Cheesecake

$11.50

Cookies

Taggiasca Olives and Chocolate Cookie

$6.00

Dark + White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Candied Orange, Almond Cookie

$5.00

Cameralized Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie

$5.00

Dark Chocolate and Salt Cookie

$5.00

Italian Biscotti

Sable' alla Vaniglia (3)

$2.00

Almond Cantucci

$2.00

Baci di Dama Gianduja

$2.50

Sablè al Cioccolato (2)

$3.00

Bakery

Maritozzo Classic

$7.50

Maritozzo Cassata

$9.50

Maritozzo Chantilly

$9.50

Peach Brioche

$7.50

Wild Berries Brioche

$7.50

Brioche "Tuppo"

$5.00

Bombolone Plain

$5.50

Drinks

Lake Como Blueberry Nectar - 220ml

$7.50

Volpedo Peach Nectar - 220ml

$7.50

Isabella Concord Grape Nectar - 220ml

$7.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - 250ml

$2.50

Saratoga Still Water - 12oz

$2.50

Galvanina Soda Cola - 12oz

$3.75

Kombucha Lavender Peach Can

$5.50

Retail Corner (Jams, Squared Choc.)

Colzani | Forest Berry Jam - 280ml

$19.00

Colzani | Dark Gianduja Chocolate Square - 35g

$9.90

Caffè Sicilia | Apricot Jam - 250ml

$21.00

Caffè Sicilia | Bergamot - 250ml

$21.00

Caffè Sicilia | Mandarin - 250ml

$21.00

Caffè Sicilia | Orange - 250ml

$23.90

Caffè Sicilia | Almond Cream - 250ml

$25.00

Colzani | Chocolate Hazelnut Spread - 280ml

$25.00

Colzani | Italian Alp Milk Chocolate Square - 35g

$9.90

Cake slice and whole

Caramel chocolate cake slice

$9.50

Coconut cake slice

$9.50

Caramel chocolate cake WHOLE

$55.00

Coconut cake WHOLE

$48.00