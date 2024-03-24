Pancake Social Ponce
Batters
- APPLE CINNAMON STACK$15.00
Cinnamon, Sugar, apple compote
- BANANA OAT STACK$15.00
Gluten Free pancake with all the flavor.
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$4.00+
Think Gradnma's pancakes on a Sunday morning. Enough to share, but why should you?
- CHICKEN + PANCAKES$17.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Springer Mountain fried chicken, sorghum butter
- FRENCH TOAST$14.00
- LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES$15.00
Crowd favorite. Lemon and ricotta mixed into the batter. Delicious, light, and tastes like summer.
Sammies
- AVOCADO TOAST$13.00
Sesame bagel, sliced avocado, soft cooked egg, radish, lemon vinaigrette, breakfast potatoes
- B.E.C.$13.00
Full breakfast meal in a sandwich. Housemade English muffin, bacon, folded egg, American cheese. Side of breakfast potatoes
- BLT$13.00
- Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, spicy honey, pickle, toasted english muffin, breakfast potatoes
- Hot Honey Crispy Chicken BLT$15.00
- PATTY MELT$16.00
1/4lb beef patty, caramelized onions, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, multi grain served with breakfast potatoes
- PEANUT BUTTER + JELLY TOAST$8.00
honey butter toasted white pullman, peanut butter, banana, strawberry preserves, sliced strawberries, drizzle honey, granola
- SIDE SMOKED SALMON$8.00
- SMOKED SALMON BAGEL$15.00
Cucumber, tomato, capers, pickled onion, herb cream cheese. Served with side of breakfast potatoes
- Veggie Sandwhich$12.00
On The Side
- Bag of chips$3.00
- CANADIAN BACON SIDE$5.00
Three pieces, griddled, cured pork loin
- CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE LINKS$5.00
- Cucumber Onion Salad$3.00
- Plain Multigrain Toast$3.00
housemade pullman multigrain
- SEASONAL FRUIT$5.00
- Side - Savory Grits$4.00
creamy grits, crushed potato chips, scallions
- Side Avocado$2.50
- SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES$6.00
Fried Potato with sour cream + chives
- SIDE BUTTERMILK CHICKEN$6.00
Springer Mountain chicken, buttermilk batter
- SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.00
Housemade
- SIDE FOLDED EGGS$5.00
- SIDE FRIED EGGS$5.00
- Side of Cheshire bacon$5.00
- SIDE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS$5.00
- SIDE SCRAMBLED EGGS$5.00
- Side Sesame Bagel$3.00
Housemade
- SINGLE BUTTERMILK$4.50
Classic pancake when you can't eat a whole stack.
Catering
- Build Your Own Greek Yogurt Bowl (Serves 5)$38.00
32oz Greek Yogurt, 16oz Granola, 8oz Strawberries, 8oz Bananas, and 8oz Honey
- Cheshire Bacon - 10 Pcs$20.00
- Chicken Sausage - 10 Pcs$20.00
- Fruit Tray (Serves 10)$40.00
- Mixed Seasonal Fruit - Serves 5$25.00
- Pancake Brunch Box + Coffee Serves 4-6$75.00
12 Buttermilk Pancakes, 12 Bacon, 12 Chicken Apple Sausage, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sauce, Strawberries, Blueberries, and Bananas, Coffee Box, Butter, Vermont Maple and Berry Syrups
- Pancake Platter - Serves 10$145.00
-10 Each Buttermilk OR Banana Oat (GF) Pancakes, -Scrambled Eggs, -10 Bacon, -10 Chicken Sausage, -10 Pork Sausage
- Pork Sausage - 10 Pcs$15.00
Bowls
- CHIA SEED PUDDING BOWL$10.00
Bananas, fresh berries, granola, candied pecans, local honey, orange
- Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.00
- GREEK YOGURT BOWL$9.00
Acai, greek yogurt, granola, local honey, banana, berries
- SEASONAL GREEN SALAD$11.00
Green leaf, kale radish, avocado, cucumber, pickled onion, golden raisins, champagne vinaigrette
- SAVORY GRIT BOWL$11.00
Creamy savory grits topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, chives, and bacon.
- SUPER FOOD YOGURT$9.00
Strawberry, banana, candied pecans
Kids
Plates
- EGGS BENENDICT$15.00
toasted english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, breakfast potatoes
- OMELETTE$14.00
Fresh Herbs and Cream Cheese Omelette
- PS BREAKFAST PLATE$18.00
Everything but the pancake. Bacon, eggs, choice of chicken or pork sausage, breakfast potatoes, grits and toast.
- PS PANCAKE PLATE$16.00
Breakfast classic. Buttermilk pancake, Eggs, Bacon (or substitute pork or chicken sausage)
Cold Beverages
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Coke Diet$2.00
- Mexican Sprite$3.00
- Grapefruit$3.50
- Acqua Panna$4.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Fresh Pressed Orange Juice$3.50
- Mixed Berry Lemonade$3.50
- Fresh Pressed Juice Blends$5.50
- Choclate Milk$3.25
- Milk$2.00
- Kids Orange Juice$2.00
- Smoothie$8.00
- Fresh Pressed Orange Juice - Serves 10$40.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea - Serves 10$25.00
- Kid's milk$2.00
- Shakerato$4.50