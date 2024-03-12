Pancakes & Waffles BLD WAIMALU
Pancakes
- Apple Caramel S/S$11.95
Apples, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.
- Apple Caramel Pancake Full$13.25
Apples, caramel drizzle & whipped cream.
- Buttermilk Pancake S/S$8.95
3pc
- Buttermilk Pancake Full$10.25
5pc
- Banana Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Banana Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Blueberry Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Blueberry Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Pecan Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Pecan Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Strawberries & Cream Pancake S/S$11.95
Strawberries & whipped cream.
- Strawberries & Cream Pancake Full$13.25
Strawberries & whipped cream.
- Mac Nut & Chocolate Pancake S/S$11.45
Add whipped cream $2
- Mac Nut & Chocolate Pancake Full$12.75
Add whipped cream $2
- Ham & Cheese Pancake S/S$11.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Ham & Cheese Pancake Full$13.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Chantilly Pancakes (S/S Only)$12.95Out of stock
Chantilly cream between each layer of pancake, then topped with more chantilly cream & chocolate drizzle.
- 1pc Pancake$4.75
Waffles
- Churro Waffle$11.45
Cinnamon, sugar & whipped cream.
- Original Waffle$9.95
Belgian waffle.
- Banana Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Pecan Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Mini Original Waffles$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Strawberries & Cream Waffle$12.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Blueberry Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Cheese Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Macadamia Nut Waffle$11.45
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Bacon Waffle$12.95
Belgian Waffles. Whole strips baked inside! Add whipped cream $2
- Mochi Waffle$11.45
- 2pc Honey Butter Mini Cornbread Waffles$8.45
Crepes
- Plain Crepe w/ Powdered Sugar$11.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Lemon Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Strawberry Crepe$12.75
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Banana Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Blueberry Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Strawberries & Sour Cream Crepe$13.75
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- 1pc Crepe$4.75
French Toast
Special Breakfast
- Country Breakfast$13.25
Country gravy over 2 buttermilk biscuits + 2 eggs + Scottish bangers.
- Fried Rice Special$11.25
Two eggs + Choose meat: bacon, link, Spam or Portuguese sausage.
- Mini Breakfast Special$9.75
Two eggs + Choose starch: pancakes (2pc), rice, toast or home fries + Choose meat: bacon, link, Spam, or Portuguese sausage.
- Waffle Combo$12.45
Two eggs + Choose a meat: bacon, link sausage, Spam or Portuguese sausage.
- French Toast Combo$12.75
Two eggs + Choose a meat: bacon, link sausage, Spam or Portuguese sausage.
Daily Specials
Omelettes
- P&W Special Omelette$14.75
Ham, bacon, Portuguese sausage, tomato, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, potato & cheese omelette covered in hollandaise.
- Cheese Omelette$12.25
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Chili & Cheese Omelette$13.05
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Mushroom Omelette$12.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Meat Omelette$12.75
Choose one: ham, Portuguese sausage, bacon, link sausage, Vienna sausage, Spam. Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Spinach, Bacon & Cheese Omelette$13.55
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Mushroom Cheese Burger Omelette$13.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Vinha D'alhos Omelette$13.55
Portuguese marinated pork.
- Vegetarian Omelette$13.25
Tomato, onion, bell pepper, spinach, & mushroom.
- Corned Beef Hash Omelette$13.75
Corned beef hash, green onion, & cheese.
- Denver Omelette$13.25
Ham, tomato, onion & bell pepper.
- Loaded Potato Omelette$13.75
Bacon, cheese, potato & sour cream.
- Kalua Pig Fried Rice Omelette$17.45Out of stock
- Mexican Omelette$13.95Out of stock
Eggs Benedict
- Classic Eggs Benedict$13.25
Canadian bacon & turkey. Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Bene Florentine$14.25
Canadian bacon, turkey, spinach & tomato. Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Waffle Eggs Benedict$14.25
Our classic bene (Canadian bacon & turkey) but with a mini waffle twist! Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Florentine$13.25
Spinach & tomato. Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Grilled Fish Benedict$14.75
Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Grilled Fish Florentine$14.25
Fish, spinach & tomato. Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Chorizo Benedict$13.95
Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
- Crab Cake Benedict$14.95
Served with home fries. Different starch choices available.
Meat & Eggs
- Hamburger Patty$11.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Corned Beef Hash$11.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Vienna Sausage$10.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Bacon$11.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Link Sausage$11.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Spam$11.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Portuguese Sausage$11.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Bone-In Ham Steak$13.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Grilled Fish$13.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Kalbi$16.95Out of stock
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Scottish Bangers$12.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Canadian Bacon$11.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Vinha D'alhos$14.25
Portuguese marinated pork.
- New York Steak$15.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Country Gravy Steak$16.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Kalbi Bacon Steak$15.95
- Bacon Steak$14.95
Loco Mocos
- Loco Moco$10.95
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Double Patty Loco Moco$13.45
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Roast Pork Loco Moco$12.75
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Chili Loco Moco$12.45
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Fried Rice Loco Moco$11.95
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Double Patty Fried Rice Moco$14.45
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Corned Beef Hash Moco$10.95
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Chicken Cutlet Moco$11.45
The local favorite! All served on rice, topped with 2 eggs & brown gravy. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Kalbi Loco Moco$14.95
Chicken & Waffles
- 2pc Brown Gravy Chicken & Waffles$13.45
2pc crispy fried chicken thighs on a golden waffle. A tasty mainland specialty!
- 3pc Brown Gravy Chicken & Waffles$14.95
3pc crispy fried chicken thighs on a golden waffle. A tasty mainland specialty!
- 2pc Country Gravy Chicken & Waffles$14.45
2pc crispy fried chicken thighs on a golden waffle. A tasty mainland specialty!
- 3pc Country Gravy Chicken & Waffles$15.95
3pc crispy fried chicken thighs on a golden waffle. A tasty mainland specialty!
- 2pc Honey Butter Chicken & Waffles$14.45
2pc crispy fried chicken thighs on a golden waffle. A tasty mainland specialty!
- 3pc Honey Butter Chicken & Waffles$15.95
3pc crispy fried chicken thighs on a golden waffle. A tasty mainland specialty!
- Honey Butter Chicken with Cornbread Waffles$14.95
2pc crispy fried chicken thighs & 3 mini cornbread waffles.
Burgers
- Hamburger Deluxe$10.95
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Cheese Burger Deluxe$11.45
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe$12.45
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Mushroom Burger Deluxe$11.95
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Teri Chicken Burger$10.95
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Chili Burger$11.95
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Teri Burger Deluxe$11.45
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Grilled Fish Burger$12.45
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
Sandwiches
- Clubhouse Sandwich$12.75
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- BLT Sandwich$12.75
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Turkey Sandwich$11.25
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$11.55
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.25
Choice of mac, potato, spring mix salad, home fries or french fries. Add cheese $1.50
- Ham Sandwich$11.25
- Chicken Sandwich with Spicy Sauce$5.95
Soups
Plate Lunches
- Fried Chicken Plate mini$12.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Fried Chicken Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Korean Chicken Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Korean Chicken Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Chicken Katsu Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Chicken Katsu Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Hamburger Steak Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Hamburger Steak Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Chicken Cutlet Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Chicken Cutlet Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Vinha D'Alhos Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Vinha D'Alhos Plate reg$13.95
Portuguese marinated pork. Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Roast Pork w/Gravy Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Roast Pork w/Gravy Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Teriyaki Chicken Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Teriyaki Chicken Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Teriyaki Beef Plate mini$11.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Teriyaki Beef Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Kalbi Plate mini$14.45Out of stock
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Kalbi Plate reg$17.95Out of stock
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Grilled Fish Plate mini$11.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Grilled Fish Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Two Choice Combo Plate$16.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad. Choose any 2 from above. No duplicates.
- New York Steak Plate$15.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Chili & Chicken Plate mini$12.45
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Chili & Chicken Plate reg$13.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Country Gravy Steak Plate$16.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Sauteed Fish Plate$14.95
Served with rice. Sub fried rice $2.50. Choice of mac, potato, or spring mix salad
- Kalbi Bacon Steak Plate$15.95
- Bacon Steak Plate$14.95
Salads
- Side Spring Mix Salad$5.45
Delicious spring mix salads. Choice of Italian or Ranch
- Chef Salad$11.45
Delicious spring mix salads. Choice of Italian or Ranch
- Teri Chicken Salad$12.75
Delicious spring mix salads. Choice of Italian or Ranch
- Korean Fried Chicken Salad$12.95
Delicious spring mix salads. Choice of Italian or Ranch
Other Stuff
Desserts
On The Side
- S/O Corned Beef Hash$7.25
- S/O Vienna Sausage$6.75
- S/O Canadian Bacon$7.25
- S/O Bacon$7.25
- S/O Link Sausage$7.25
- S/O Spam$7.25
- S/O Portuguese Sausage$7.25
- S/O Bone-In Ham Steak$9.25
- S/O Scottish Bangers$7.75
- S/O Vinha D'alhos$10.05
- S/O 1pc Fried Chicken$4.55
- S/O 1pc Honey Butter Chicken$5.05
- S/O 1pc Country Chicken$6.50
- S/O 3pc Kalbi$13.25Out of stock
- S/O Bacon Steak$8.45
- S/O Kalbi Bacon Steak$8.95
- S/O 1pc Egg$2.25
- S/O 1pc Egg White$3.25
- S/O Chili Cheese Fries$8.05
- S/O Chili$6.75
- S/O Fried Rice$6.75
- S/O 1 scoop White Rice$2.25
- S/O 2 scoop White Rice$3.25
- S/O 1 scoop Brown Rice$2.25
- S/O 2 scoop Brown Rice$3.25
- S/O English Muffin$3.25
- S/O Home Fries$5.95
- S/O Toast White$3.25
- S/O Toast Wheat$3.25
- S/O French Fries$5.25Out of stock
- S/O Mac Salad$3.25
- S/O Potato Salad$3.25
- S/O Hollandaise$1.50
- S/O Brown Gravy$1.50
- S/O Country Gravy$2.95
- S/O Sour Cream$1.50
- S/O Honey Butter$1.50
- S/O Lemon$1.00
- S/O Teri Sauce$0.75
- S/O Korean Sauce$0.75
- S/O Whip Cream$2.00
Fountain Drinks
- Pepsi reg$2.75
- Pepsi large$3.25
- Diet Pepsi reg$2.75
- Diet Pepsi large$3.25
- Mountain Dew reg$2.75
- Mountain Dew large$3.25
- Sierra Mist reg$2.75
- Sierra Mist large$3.25
- Brisk Raspberry reg$2.75
- Brisk Raspberry large$3.25
- Brisk Unsweet reg$2.75
- Brisk Unsweet large$3.25
- Tropicana Lemonade reg$2.75
- Tropicana Lemonade large$3.25
- Fruit Punch reg$2.75
- Fruit Punch large$3.25
- Orange Crush reg$2.75
- Orange Crush large$3.25
- Water cup reg$0.45
- Water cup large$0.75
- Open Drink
- Green River reg$3.25
- Green River large$3.95
Bottled Drinks
- Bottled Pepsi$3.25Out of stock
- Bottled Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Bottled Pepsi Zero$3.25
- Bottled Mug Root Beer$3.25
- Bottled Water$1.95
- Bottled Apple Juice$3.25Out of stock
- Bottled Orange Juice$3.25Out of stock
- Frapp Coffee$4.25
- Frapp Mocha$4.25
- Frapp Vanilla$4.25Out of stock
- DS Mocha$4.25
- DS Vanilla$4.25
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.25
- Gatorade Cool Blue$3.25Out of stock
- Rockstar Original$3.25
- Rockstar Zero Grape$3.25
- Rockstar Zero Fruit Punch$3.25
- Rockstar Recovery$3.25
- Kickstart Fruit Punch$3.25
- Kickstart Pineapple Orange Mango$3.25
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.25
- Pure Leaf Lemon Tea$3.25