Pancho's Restaurant and Bar 1136 Chetco Ave
NA Drinks
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Horchata$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Flavored Lemonade$4.00
- Flavored Lemonade Refill$1.00
- Milk - S$3.00
- Milk - L$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Roy Rodgers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Smoothie$6.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$5.00
- Virgin Margarita$5.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
Full Menu (Online Ordering)
Appetizers
- Nachos
Hot corn chips on a bed of melted cheese topped with jalapenos$8.50
- Super Nachos
Hot corn chips on a bed of beans, with choice of meat and topped with cheese, sour cream and guacamole$16.50
- Flour Taquito (1)
Crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole$10.50
- Flour Taquito (2)
Crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole$18.50
- Coctel de Camaron
Prawns simmered in tomato and lime juice. Topped with avocado, cilantro and onions. Served hot.$17.50
- Mushrooms in Butter Sauce
Mushrooms sauteed in a special garlic butter sauce. Served with lemon.$10.50
- Cheese Quesadilla
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream and guacamole$10.50
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
- Shredded Beef Quesadilla$14.50
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$14.50
- Pork Carnitas Quesadilla$14.50
- Half Prawn & Pineapple Quesadilla$13.50
- Full Prawn & Pineapple Quesadilla$21.50
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$20.50
- Cheese Dip
Warm, slightly spicy nacho cheese dip$5.50
- Fried Jalapeno
1 deep fried jalapeno, seasoned and served with lemon$1.50
- Bean Dip
Our refried beans turned into a delicious dip$6.50
Soups
- Bean Soup Cup
Whole bean soup, served with tomatoes, onions, ground beef and jack cheese$5.50
- Bean Soup Bowl
Whole bean soup, served with tomatoes, onions, ground beef and jack cheese$8.50
- Albondigas Cup
Meatball soup with “veggies”$5.50
- Albondigas Bowl
Meatball soup with “veggies”$8.50
- Tex Mex Cup
Chicken soup with veggies & cilantro$5.50
- Tex Mex Bowl
Chicken soup with veggies & cilantro$8.50
- Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken soup with avocado, jack cheese and tortillas$10.50
Salads & Tostadas
- Fiesta Tostada
Choice of meat with green chiles, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream, served on a tortilla and a bed of beans$15.50
- Mini Fiesta Tostada
A smaller version of our fiesta tostada$13.50
- Taco Salad
Your choice of meat in a crispy flour shell topped with a generous green salad and sour cream$14.50
- Pork Salad
Tender chunks of pork simmered in verde sauce, served over a mixed salad, topped with mexican ranch, avocado and cheese$15.50
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
Chicken grilled fajita style with onions and peppers over a mixed salad, topped with cheese, sour cream and guacamole$17.50
- Grilled Steak Fajita Salad
Steak grilled fajita style with onions and peppers over a mixed salad, topped with cheese, sour cream and guacamole$18.50
- Grilled Fish Salad
Perfectly grilled snapper on a mixed green salad, topped with mexican ranch, pico de gallo and jack cheese$17.50
- Dinner Salad - S
Lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.$4.50
- Large Dinner Salad
Lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.$7.50
Fish & Seafood
- Seafood Burrito
Prawns, fish, scallops, onion, mushrooms, tomato, cilantro and bell peppers in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese and our special sauce. Served with beans and rice$22.50
- Surf & Turf Burrito
Sirloin strips, prawns, onions & carrots grilled fajita style then wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with a sweet vegetable sauce & sour cream. Served with beans and rice$22.50
- Prawns & Scallops Over Rice
Prawns and scallops sauteed in a sweet vegetable sauce with mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes. Served on a bed of rice and melted cheese and tortillas$22.50
- Prawns & Bacon
Prawns wrapped in bacon and lightly deep fried then sauteed with onions and peppers in a light hot sauce. Served with beans and rice and tortillas.$23.50
- Camarones a la Crema
Prawns and mushrooms in a delicious cream sauce. Served with beans, rice and tortillas.$22.50
- Camarones con Tequila
Grilled prawns, peppers and onions combined with pineapple and tequila. Served with beans, rice and tortillas. (contains alcohol)$22.50
- Prawn Lovers Burrito
Grilled prawns and mushrooms mixed in a creamy sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with a mild green sauce. Served with beans and rice.$22.50
- Pancho’s Wild Snapper
Fresh snapper fillet grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of fresh greens, with pico de gallo, lemon and beans and rice.$22.50
- Tacos de Camaron
Grilled prawns mixed with a creamy sauce topped with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas with beans and rice.$18.50
- Two Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled snapper on two grilled corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cheese and our special sauce. Served with beans and rice$16.50
- Prawn Chimichanga
Grilled prawns chopped with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions, deep fried in a flour tortilla and then topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice.$21.50
- Fish Burrito
Grilled snapper with pico de gallo and mexican ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with a mild green sauce. Served with beans and rice$20.50
Dinner Combos
- #1 Two Tacos
Crispy or soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese$13.50
- #2 Chile Relleno
Mild green chile stuffed with pepper jack cheese and fried in a delicately seasoned egg batter. Topped with a sweet vegetable sauce and cheese.$12.50
- #3 Homemade Tamale
Your choice of cheese, chicken pork or shredded beef wrapped in masa dough and corn shuck, steamed, then topped with a mild sauce and melted cheese$12.50
- #4 Two Enchiladas
Your choice of meat wrapped in corn tortillas and covered with a mild red sauce and topped with cheese.$14.50
- #5 Enchilada and Taco$13.50
- #6 Three Taquitos
Shredded beef, pork or chicken rolled in a corn tortilla and deep fried. Served with guacamole and lettuce$14.50
- #7 Huevos con Chorizo
Two fresh eggs mixed with chorizo and served with tortillas$15.50
- #8 Tamale and Chile Relleno$17.50
- #9 Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs on top of corn tortillas with sauteed onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese and our sweet vegetable sauce.$14.50
- #10 Enchilada and Chile Relleno$16.50
- #11 Chimichanga
Your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried$15.50
- #12 Chile Relleno and Taco$16.50
- #13 Tamale and Enchilada$16.50
- #14 Two Tacos and an Enchilada$19.50
- #15 Three Enchiladas$19.50
- #16 Three Tacos$18.50
- #17 Two Chile Rellenos$18.50
- #18 Burrito and Tamale
Your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with mild red sauce and our homemade tamale$18.50
- #19 Two Enchiladas and a Tamale$20.50
- #20 Enchilada, Taco and Chile Relleno$20.50
- #21 Two Enchiladas and a Taco$19.50
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.$21.50
- Chicken Fajitas for Two$39.50
- Steak Fajitas
Steak marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.$21.50
- Steak Fajitas for Two$39.50
- Prawn Fajitas
Prawns marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.$21.50
- Prawn Fajitas for Two$39.50
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas
½ order of steak and ½ order of chicken marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.$21.50
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas for Two$39.50
Puerto Vallarta
- Carne Asada Pancho’s Style
Thin sliced of grilled beef steak served with avocado, onion and tomato, beans, rice and flour or corn tortillas$20.50
- Pork Chile Verde
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a mild tomatillo green sauce served with rice and beans and corn or flour tortillas$17.50
- Chili Colorado
Sirloin sauteed in a slightly spicy red sauce, served with beans, rice and choice of tortillas$20.50
- Carne Asada Chimichanga
Grilled sirloin and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and guac. Served with beans and rice.$20.50
- Carnitas de Res
Sirloin strips sauteed in a mild red sauce with green pepper, onions and tomato. Served with avocado, beans, rice and tortillas$20.50
- Pork Carnitas in Salsa Verde
Lean pork simmered with oranges and other spices, with our mild verde sauce. Served with beans, rice and tortillas$16.50
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Tacos
Chicken grilled fajita style with onions and peppers on two soft corn tortillas. Served with beans and rice$17.50
- Grilled Steak Fajita Tacos
Steak grilled fajita style with onions and peppers on two soft corn tortillas. Served with beans and rice$18.50
Burritos
- Burrito Grande
Your choice of beef, chicken or pork with rice, beans, lettuce and cheese in a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream, burrito sauce, tomatoes and cilantro$19.50
- Burrito Verde
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a light green sauce in a flour tortilla topped with cheese and verde sauce$16.50
- Burrito Vallarta
Shredded beef or chicken mixed with Mexican sausage baked in a flour tortilla, topped with mild red sauce, cheese and sour cream$21.50
- Burrito Carne Asada
Grilled sirloin strips and onions inside a flour tortilla topped with red sauce, cilantro and tomatoes$20.50
- Chef’s Burrito
Grilled sirloin strips and onions, sour cream and guacamole inside a flour tortilla and topped with red sauce, cilantro and tomatoes.$21.50
- Chile Relleno Burrito
Our chile relleno, beans, rice, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with a sweet vegetable sauce and melted cheese$17.50
- Pancho’s Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese, topped with a mild red sauce, green chiles and sour cream$21.50
Chicken
- Pollo a la Crema
Chicken breast, mushrooms and anaheim pepper cooked in a delicious sour cream sauce. Served with beans and rice and tortillas$18.50
- Arroz con Pollo
Chicken breast sauteed in a special sauce with mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes. Served on a bed or rice and cheese with tortillas$18.50
- Chicken Carnitas
Chicken breast grilled with green pepper, onions and avocado. Served with beans and rice and tortillas$18.50
- Chicken con Mole
Chicken breast simmered in a traditional Mexican sauce with a hint of Mexican chocolate and pumpkin seeds. Served with beans and rice and tortillas$17.50
- Pollo Diablo
Chicken breast and mushrooms sauteed in a slightly hot sauce. Served with beans and rice and tortillas$18.50
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with whole beans, grilled mushrooms, cheese and lettuce, topped with a sweet vegetable sauce, tomatoes and cilantro$14.50
- Vegetarian Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with onions, carrots, bell peppers and mushrooms covered in a mild red sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with whole beans$15.50
- Vegetarian Fajita
Grilled bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes served with whole pinto beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas$18.50
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Whole pinto beans served in a flour shell with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and avocado$13.50
Enchiladas
- Pancho's Enchiladas
Two enchiladas topped with red sauce, sour cream and green chiles. Served with beans and rice$15.50
- Enchiladas Verde
Two enchiladas covered with a mild tomatilla sauce and topped with sour cream. Served with beans and rice$16.50
- Enchiladas con Mole
Two enchiladas covered in mole sauce and topped with jack cheese. Served with beans and rice$16.50
- Dos (2) Enchiladas de Camaron
Prawns grilled with onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese and mild red sauce. Served with beans and rice$18.50
- Grilled Fish Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled snapper, pico de gallo and Mexican ranch, topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with beans and rice$17.50
Kids
- Kids Taco
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice$8.50
- Kids Enchilada
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice$8.50
- Kids Taquito
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice$8.50
- Chicken Strips
Served with ranch and french fries$9.50
- Kids Bean/Cheese Burrito
Served with sauce, beans and rice$8.50
- Kids Mini Quesadilla
Served with beans and rice$8.50
Burgers
- 1/3lb Hamburger
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, bbq sauce$13.50
- 1/3lb Cheeseburger
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, bbq sauce and cheese$14.50
- 1/3lb Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, bbq sauce, cheese and bacon$16.50
- Pancho's Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, spices and mayo$16.50
- Grilled Cheese
On white bread with fries$8.50
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato and mayo on white bread$10.50
- Corn Dog
Corn dog with french fries$7.50
- French Fries (Side)$4.50
Side Orders
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
- Side Burrito
Chicken, beef or pork$10.50
- Side Enchilada
Chicken, beef or pork$6.50
- Side Tortillas (3)
Corn or flour$3.00
- Side Guacamole$5.00
- Bowl Guacamole$8.00
- Small Sour Cream$2.00
- Large Sour Cream$4.00
- Side Beans - 8oz
Cup of refried beans$3.00
- Side Rice - 8oz
Cup of Mexican rice$3.00
- Side Beans - 16oz
Pint of refried beans$4.50
- Side Rice - 16oz
Pint of Mexican rice$4.50
- Side Chile Relleno$8.50
- Side Taco
Chicken, beef or pork$6.50
- Side Chicken Fajita Taco$8.50
- Side Steak Fajita Taco$9.50
- Side Tamale
Cheese, chicken, pork or beef$8.50
- Side Fish Taco$8.50
- Side Fish Enchilada$8.50
- Side Carne Asada Taco$9.50
Desserts
Extras
- Habanero Salsa – 2oz$2.00
- Habanero Salsa – 4oz$4.00
- Side Sauce
4oz of enchilada sauce, burrito sauce, mole sauce, verde sauce or$2.00
- Chips & Salsa
½ bag of fresh corn chips and 8oz of our fresh salsa$4.00+
- Chips & Salsa – 16oz
Full bag of fresh corn chips with 16oz of our fresh salsa$7.00
- Pint Mild Salsa
16oz of our fresh homemade mild salsa$5.00
- Pint Macho Salsa
16oz of our fresh homemade macho salsa$5.00
- Pint Kids Salsa
16oz of our fresh homemade kid friendly salsa. This one is for people who don’t want spicy but like our salsa!$5.00
- Pint Picante Salsa
16oz of our NEW extra spicy salsa. If Macho isn’t spicy enough give Picante a try!$5.00
- Pico de Gallo
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime juice and spices.$3.00+
- Pint Pico de Gallo
16oz of our fresh homemade pico de gallo$7.00
- Flour Chips
Fresh made deep fried flour chips$4.00