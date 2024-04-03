Pancho Tacos Mt. Vernon 110 Mount Vernon Avenue
Liquor
MARGARITA'S TO GO
- Jarrito-Rita$14.00
- TO GO Margarita$5.99+
- Hawaiian Margarita$14.00
Top Shelf Margarita made with Sauza, Hornitos, & pineapple juice (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Pitcher Margarita$23.00
- Margarito's Margarita$14.00
Margarito's favorite Margarita! Tequila, triple sec, orange curaçao, fresh lime juice, and sugar (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Coronita Margarita$12.00
(ROCKS OR FROZEN) Margarita with a Coronita Inside
- Mango Tango Margarita$14.00
Mango Margarita with raspberry daiquiri (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Berry - Raz Sangria Margarita$14.00
House made sangria, razzmatazz, cranberry juice, fresh orange juice, lime juice, & fresh fruit (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Aqua Rita Margarita$14.00
House margarita with blue curacao and midori (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Mango Con Chile Margarita$14.00
Margarita mixed with mango, tajin chili powder, & tajin rim (MADE FROZEN OR ROCKS)
- Top Shelf Margarita$14.00
- Ultima Margarita$14.00
Tequila Jose Cuervo, 1800, Triple Sec, and fresh lime juice topped with Grand Marnier (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Skinny Margarita$14.00
Margarita from scratch, tequila, triple sec, orange curacao, with fresh lime, fresh lemon, & fresh orange juice with agave nectar for a dash of sweetness (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Ultimate Blueberry Margarita$14.00
Sauza, Hornitos, Triple Sec, & Chambord (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Oasis Margarita$14.00
- Octopus Margarita$14.00
Frozen Margarita with Sangria (MADE FROZEN ONLY)
- Green Iguana Margarita$14.00
Tequila Hornitos, Triple Sec, Midori, & fresh lime juice.
- Blue Margarita$14.00
Tequila Hornitos, triple sec, blue curaçao, & fresh lime juice (MADE ROCKS OR FROZEN)
- Pink Cadilac Margarita$14.00
Tequila Jose Cuervo Especial, Triple Sec, and Sour Mix with Cranberry Juice (MADE ROCKS ONLY)
- Fiesta Margarita$14.00
- Margarita Tower$40.00
Cocktails
Whiskey
- Birddog$6.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal Apple$7.00
- Crown Royal Peach$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Rye$7.00
- Fireball$7.00
- George Dickie$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Apple$7.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Old Grand Dad$6.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Seagrams VO$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Ten High$7.00
- Black Velvet$7.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Lauders Scotch$7.00
- Glenlivet$8.00
- Cuttysark$6.00
- Gentleman's Jack$8.00
- Wild Turkey$6.00
- Chivas Regal$8.00
- Proper Twelve$8.00
- Hennessy$8.00
- Weller Special Reserve$6.00
- Jim Bean Red Stag$6.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Blanton's Bourbon Whiskey$15.00
- Four Roses$10.00
- Crown Royal Salted Caramel$7.00
- Weller Antique 107$10.00
- McKenna Henry Single Barrel$10.00
- Angels Envy Finished Rye$15.00
- Whistle pig$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$6.00
- Old Elk$20.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch$15.00
- Heaven's Door 10YR$15.00
- Russells Reserve 10YR$10.00
- Proper Twelve$5.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$13.00
- Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength$13.00
- Oak & Eden In-Bottled Finished$10.00
- Calumet Farm 16 YR$20.00
- Calumet Farm 10 YR$10.00
- Calumet Farm 15 YR$15.00
- Heaven’s Door$10.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye$25.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$10.00
- Michter’s Small Batch$10.00
- Eagle Rare 10 YR$15.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$15.00
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$15.00
- Larceny$15.00
- Michter's Small Batch$10.00
- Ancient Ancient Age$6.00
- Angles Envy$10.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye$10.00
- Old Fitzgerald$80.00
- Stagg$25.00
Vodka
Tequila
- 1800$7.00
- Altos$8.00
- Cabo Wabo$10.00
- Herradura$8.00
- Hornitos$8.00
- Jose Quervo$7.00
- Mezcal$8.00
- Milagro$8.00
- Sauza Gold$7.00
- Tres Agaves$8.00
- Patron Mule$10.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$10.00
- Teremana Blanco$6.00
- Termana Resposido$7.00
- Lunazul Blanco$6.00
- Suavecito Reposado$10.00
- Suavecito Blanco$10.00
- Suaza Commemorativo Anejo$6.00
- Suaza Hacienda Reposado$7.00
- Corralejo Reposado$7.00
- Cazadores Reposado$7.00
- Casamigos Reposado$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio 70$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Patron Reposado$10.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Clase Azul Tequila Anejo$60.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo$30.00
- Lobos 1707 Reposado$10.00
- Lobos 1707 Joven$10.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- El Mayor Anejo$8.00
- El Mayor Blanco$7.00
- El Mayor Reposado$7.00
- El Mayor Cristalino$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$10.00
- Suavecito Anejo$10.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$10.00
- Centenario$10.00
- Avion Blanco$10.00
Wine
Mix Drinks
Draft Beer
- Lagunitas IPA$6.29+
- Columbus IPA$6.29+
- Pacifico Draft$5.29+
- Breckenridge Brewery Oktoberfest Draft$6.29+
- Blue Moon Draft$6.59+
- Goose Island Draft$6.59+
- Modelo Negra Draft$5.29+
- Sapporo Premium Beer$5.29+
- Rhinegest Truth IPA Draft$6.59+
- Great Lakes Oktoberfest Draft$6.29+
- Kona Big Wave Draft$5.29+
- Corona Extra Draft$5.29+
- Shock Top Draft$5.29+
- Modelo Especial Draft$5.29+
- Michelob Ultra Draft$4.29+
- Dos XX Amber Especial Draft$5.29+
- Coors Light Draft$3.75+
- Bud Light Draft$3.75+
- Yuengling$3.75+
- Stella Artois$6.29+
- Great Lakes Christmas Ale$6.29+
- Miller Lite$3.75+
Bottled Beer
- Dos XX Lager Especial Bottled$4.75
- Dos XX Ambar Especial Bottled$4.75
- Pacifico Clara Bottled$4.75
- Victoria Bottled$4.75
- Corona Extra Bottled$4.75
- Corona Light Bottled$4.75
- Corona Familiar Bottled$4.75
- Sol Bottled$4.75
- Modelo Negra Bottled$4.75
- Modelo Especial Bottled$4.75
- Miller Light Bottled$3.50
- Bud Light Bottled$3.50
- Busch Light Bottled$3.50
- Budweiser Bottled$3.50
- Yuengling Lager Bottled$3.50
- Michelob Ultra Bottled$3.50
- Platform Haze Jude$3.50
- Tecate Light Can$4.50
- Coors Light Bottled$3.50
- 12 Dogs Of Christmas Ale$6.50
- Stella Artois Bottled$4.99
- Busch Light Peach Can$3.50
- Columbus India Pale IPA$4.50
Seltzer’s
- Corona Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime$3.50
- Corona Hard Seltzer Grapefruit$3.50
- Corona Hard Seltzer Strawberry$3.50
- Corona Hard Seltzer Watermelon$3.50
- Topo Chico Tropical Mango$3.50
- Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple$3.50
- Topo Chico Strawberry Guava$3.50
- Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime$3.50
- Truly Fruit Punch$3.99
- Truly Citrus Punch$3.99
- Truly Berry Punch$3.99
- High Noon Tequila Strawberry$3.50
- High Noon Tequila Lime$3.50
- High Noon Tequila Grapefruit$3.50
- High Noon Tequila Passionfruit$3.50
- White Claw Vodka + Soda Peach$3.99
- White Claw Vodka + Soda Pineapple$3.99
- White Claw Vodka + Soda Wild Cherry$3.99
- White Claw Vodka + Soda Watermelon$3.99
- White Claw Strawberry$3.50
- White Claw Mango$3.50
- White Claw BlackBerry$3.50
- White Claw Pineapple$3.50
- White Claw Peach$3.50
- Truly Tropical Punch$3.50
Martinis
Scotch
Michelada
Appetizers
Appetizers
- Dip Sampler$12.99
Cheese dip, bean dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips.
- Loaded Fries$12.99
Seasoned fries topped with choice of grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, or al pastor with cheese dip, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$8.99
Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce.
- Flautas$9.99
4 flour tortilla fried and rolled filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- BBQ Mexican Pizza$9.00
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, and cilantro.
- Ceviche$12.99
Choice of Fish or Shrimp with onion, tomato, cilantro, & jalapeno marinated in lime juice and topped with avocado.
- Family Sampler$20.99
Chicken & cheese quesadilla, 4 buffalo wings, 4 chicken flautas, 4 chicken nachos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, cheese dip, tomato dressing, & jalapeños.
- Mexican Taco Pizza$9.00
Choice of grilled chicken, steak, ground beef, or carnitas, with green tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.
- Shrimp Pizza$10.99
Grilled shrimp beaded on top of a pita bread, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
- Taquitos$5.99+
Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla.
- Elote Bites$7.00
- Tuna Ceviche$13.99
Fresh lime juice with tuna, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, & topped with a special sauce.
- Esquites$7.00
Corn bites mixed with creamy Mexican mayonnaise, cotija cheese, & tajin.
- Mexican Cob$4.99
Corn on the cob covered with Mexican mayonnaise, cotija cheese, & tajin.
- Pork Rinds$8.99
Pork rinds & guacamole
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
- Breaded Dill Pickle Spears$7.99
Breaded dill pickled spears with ranch dressing.
- Pretzel Bites$6.99
Pretzel bites with side of cheese dip.
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
Chicken tenders with choice of BBQ sauce or ranch
Dips
- Cheese Dip$4.99+
- Guacamole Dip$4.99+
- Bean Dip$5.49
- Loaded Cheese Dip$12.99
Queso cheese with chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, and pico de gallo.
- Queso Fundido$9.99
Sizzling skillet with melted Oaxaca cheese and chorizo topped with pico de gallo with flour tortillas.
- Choriqueso$7.99
Melted cheese with chorizo served with flour tortillas.
- Tomatillo Salsa$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$2.99+
- House Salsa$1.99+
- Tortilla Chips$2.79+
- Ground Beef and Cheese Dip$7.99
- Sour Cream$1.00+
- Corn Salsa$2.99+
- Mango Salsa$3.99+
- Pineapple Salsa$2.99+
- Enchilada Sauce$1.99+
- Burrito Sauce$1.99+
- Salsa Verde$1.99+
- Habanero Salsa$1.50+
- Tomatillo Salsa$1.50+
Appetizer Nachos
- Nachos with Ground Beef & Beans$6.99
Topped with cheese dip.
- Nachos with Cheese$5.99
- Nachos with Shredded Chicken$7.99
Topped with Cheese Dip.
- Nachos with Beans$6.99
Topped with Cheese Dip.
- Nachos with Ground Beef$6.99
Topped with Cheese Dip.
- Pancho's Nachos$10.00+
Toasted tortilla chips with your choice of meat with lettuce, cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, & shredded cheese.
Wings
Main Menu
Rice Bowl
- Birria Rice Bowl$13.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Chicken, Chorizo, & Pineapple Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Carnitas Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Al Pastor Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Steak Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Tofu Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Smoked Brisket Rice Bowl$15.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
- Veggie Rice Bowl$12.00
Comes with your selection of meat with rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa, and cheese dip.
Street Tacos
- 2 Al Pastor Street Tacos$6.00
With Cilantro and Onions
- 2 Baja Tacos$14.00
Lobster on flour tortilla topped with Baja sauce, red cabbage, mango salsa, pico de gallo, corn, and sliced avocado.
- 2 Birria Tacos$7.00
With onions, cilantro and consumme.
- 2 Buffalo CHKN Tacos$9.00
(2) Breaded fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, jalapeño dressing, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and red onions in flour tortilla.
- 2 Carnitas Street Tacos$6.00
With cilantro and onions
- 2 CHKN, Chorizo, and PNAPPL Tacos$7.00
With Cheese Dip, Cilantro, and Onions.
- 2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos$6.00
Mexican chorizo with egg tacos on hard corn shell with lettuce & shredded cheese.
- 2 Chorizo Street Tacos$6.00
With cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.
- 2 Ensenada Tacos$10.00
Coconut shrimp with sour coleslaw, special sauce, & mango salsa in a flour tortilla.
- 2 Fish Tacos$10.00
Grilled or fried mahi-mahi on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, special sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, and mango salsa.
- 2 Grilled Chicken Street Tacos$6.00
With cilantro and onions
- 2 Steak Street Tacos$7.00
With cilantro & onions.
- 2 Gringas Tacos$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla with al pastor, cheese, onion, cilantro, & grilled pineapple.
- 2 Ground Beef Tacos