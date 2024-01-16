Panelas Brazil Cuisine
Appetizers
- Pao de Queijo$2.50
- Coxinha$5.75
- Risolis$5.75
- Empadinhas$5.75
- Coxinha Com Catupiry$8.50
- Cestinha De Salgadinhos$8.99
- Plantains Appetizer$10.50
- Cheese Bread Basket$11.50
- Fried Yucca Appetizer$11.50
- Fried Polenta$11.50
- Cestinha De Pastel$12.00
- Frango a Passarinho$16.99
- Bolinho de Bacalhau$16.99
- Fries Appetizer$7.99
- Esfiha Fechada$4.50Out of stock
Plates
Sides
- Farofa$2.50
- Vinagrete$2.50
- Side 1 Egg$2.50
- Fried Yucca Side$4.00
- Boiled Yucca$4.00
- Grilled Veggies$4.00
- Grilled Onions$3.00
- Plantains Side$5.00
- Collard Greens Side$5.00
- Side Green Salad$5.00
- Potato Salad Side$5.50
- Rice Small$5.00
- Rice Large$12.00
- Beans Small$5.50
- Beans Large$14.00
- Side Of Fries$5.00
- Side Steak 8oz$8.90
- Side Sausage$4.50
- Side Picanha 8oz$10.90
- Side Picanha 5oz$6.00
- Side Chicken 8oz$8.90
- Chicken Skewer$13.90
- Picanha Skewer$15.90
- Side Tilapia$7.00
- Polenta Side$6.00
Desserts
- Cake Slice$4.50
- Passion Fruit Mousse$4.50
- Brigadeirão$5.50
- Milk Flan$4.80
- Coconut Flan$5.50
- Lime Pie$4.75
- Passion Fruit Pie$4.75
- Brigadeiro$2.25
- Beijinho$2.25Out of stock
- Nozes$2.25
- Moranguinho$2.25Out of stock
- Misto moranguinho/chocolate$2.25Out of stock
- Pave Prestigio (Chocolate & Coconut Mousse)$5.00Out of stock
- Banoffee$4.75Out of stock
Drinks
- Guarana$3.50
Brazil #1 soda, Made From Amazon Rainforest Fruit, Imported from Brazil
- Guarana Zero$3.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Juices$5.85
- Coconut Water$3.30
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Kids Juice$2.30
- Milk$2.00
- Sparkling Water$2.50
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Mate Leao 450ml$4.50
- Soda Bossa$3.50Out of stock
- Caipirinha$9.50
- Brazilian Beer IPA$6.99
- Brazilian Beer Pilsner$6.99
- Brazilian Beer Amber Ale$6.99
- Brazilian Beer Witbier$6.99
- Corona$4.90
- Heineken$4.90
- Modelo Negra$4.90
- Modelo Special$4.90
- Stella$4.90
- House Wine Red$8.90
- House Wine White$8.90
- Cork Fee$5.00
- Fracao Unica Bottle$20.00
- Brahma$5.00
- Brahma Malzbier$5.00
- Wine Bottle$25.00
- Bohemia$5.00
Frozen Food
Ready to Eat - Warm it at Home
- Cheese Bread 10ct$15.00
- Chicken Soup 12oz$9.50
- Veggie Soup 12oz$8.99Out of stock
- Peas & Bacon Soup 12oz$8.99
- Caldo Verde (Yucca & Collard Greens) 12oz$8.99
- Lentil & Potato Soup 12oz$8.99Out of stock
- Feijoada 24oz$19.99
- Pot Roast 24oz$18.99
- Beef Stroganoff 24oz$16.99Out of stock
- Chicken Stroganoff 24oz$14.99
- Lasagna Bolognese 36oz$25.99Out of stock
