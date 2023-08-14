Food

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

A creamy blend of cheese, chicken & buffalo sauce. Served with tri-color chips & celery sticks

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled tortilla filled with red onion, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with sour cream & salsa

Chips 'N Dips

$8.00

Tri-Color chips served with fresh salsa & guacamole

Crispy Pickle Chips

$8.50

Panko-breaded, served with chipotle ranch

GF Hummus

$11.00

Hummus

$11.00

Served with garlic parmesan pita wedges & veggies

Jumbo Pretzels

$10.00

A ballpark classic, served with queso & honey mustard

Overstuffed Potato Skins

$11.00

Loaded with jalapeno, onion, tomato, bacon & melted cheese

Potato Skins

$10.00

Provolone Wedges

$9.50

Italian breaded cheese, served with marinara sauce

Quesadilla

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Triple Cheese Dip

$11.50

Hot & cheesy, served with tri-color chips sprinkled with parmesan

Ultimate Chicken Nachos

$14.50

Ultimate Nachos

$10.50

Smothered with queso, fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, red onion, jalapeno & black olives. Served with sour cream

Salads

Garden

Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion & homemade croutons

Caesar

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan & homemade croutons

Fiesta

$9.00

Fresh greens with cheddar, tomato, tortilla strips, red onion & black olives. Served with chipotle ranch

Spinach

$9.00

With tomato,red onion, crumbled bleu, applewood bacon, diced egg & homemade croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame Chicken

$12.50

Boneless wings on fresh greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumber, carrot & chinese noodles. Served with toasted sesame dressing

Cobb

$14.50

Fresh greens with grilled chicken, applewood bacon, guacamole, diced egg, black olive, tomato, cheddar & crumbled bleu

Antipasto

$10.49

Chef Salad

$9.99

Soup

Chili

Broccoli Cheese

French Onion

Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Noodle

Clam Chowder

Italian Wedding

Stuffed Pepper

Tomato Basil

Potato Bacon

Pasta e Fagioli

Wraps

Buffalo Crunch

$12.50

Tenders tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce with cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Tenders with parmesan, applewood bacon & chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$13.00

Corned Beef Smash

$13.00

Corned beef, over-easy eggs, Swiss & potatoes with a side of kickin Buffalo.

Panini Wrap

$12.00

A lighter portion of your favorite overstuffed sandwich all wrapped up! 1 selection only.

Sante Fe

$13.00

Grilled chicken, guacamole, tomato, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tortilla strips.

Steak Philly Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon & cheddar. Served with 1000 island dressing.

Favorites

BLT

$12.00

Applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on toasted 9-grain bread

Crispy Tender Plate

$12.50

Chicken tenders served with hand-cut fries, creamy slaw & your choice od dipping sauce

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Crispy fish, slaw & carrot in a soft tortilla topped with a cool chipotle sauce. Served with tri-color chips and salsa.

Hot Italian

$12.00

Capicola, salami & pepperoni topped with melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of Italian dressing.

Our Original Cheesesteak

$14.00

Grilled Onions & mushrooms topped with melted provolone. Served on a toasted hoagie bun

Panini Boy

$11.50

Our famous double decker cheeseburger witjh shredded lettuce & special sauce

Pulled Pork

$12.00

BBQ, cheddar & signature slaw on a pretzel bun

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork, slaw, cheddar, crispy onions in a soft tortilla, topped with East Bank BBQ

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef topped with melted Swiss & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing.

Triple Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted American, provolone & mozzarella with applewood bacon & tomato. Served on grlled "Panini" bread.

Turkey Stack

$11.50

Melted American, applewood bacon & tomato on grilled 9-grain bread

Paninis

Our famous overstuffed sandwiches are served on generous slices of fresh Italian bread, with hand-cut fries, our signature slaw, tomato & melted provolone.

Bacon & Egg Panini

$12.50

Bacon & Ham Panini

$12.50

Bacon, Ham & Egg Panini

$12.50

Black Bean Panini

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Panini

$12.99

Burger Panini

$13.99

Capicola Panini

$12.50

Cheese Steak Panini

$12.50

Corned Beef Panini

$12.50

Egg & Cheese Panini

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Ham & Egg Panini

$12.50

Ham Panini

$12.50

Italian Panini

$12.50

Original Cheese Combo Panini

$12.50

Pastrami Panini

$12.50

Salami Panini

$12.50

Turkey Panini

$12.50

Wings

Wings 6 pack

$10.00

Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Wings 10 pack

$15.00

Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Boneless Wings 8 pack

$11.00

Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Boneless Wings 12 pack

$13.50

Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Pizza

Pizza

Choice of toppings

White Delight

$13.00

White garlic sauce topped with red onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan.

Mediterranean

$15.00

Red sauce with sausage, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion & mozzarella.

The Mobster

$15.00

White garlic sauce with capicola, pepperoni, salami, banana pepper & mozzarella

Single Serve & Salad

$12.00

Your choice of two toppings on our 8" original crust with a small garden salad. Gluten free crust not available

Primo Supreme

$15.00

Red sauce with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, red onion, green pepper & mozzarella.

Chicken and Artichoke

$17.00

White garlic sauce with grilled chicken, tomato, spinach artichoke mixture, mozzarella & parmesan on thin crust

Meatzza

$17.00

Red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, ham, applewood bacon, salami and mozzarella

Reuben Pizza

$15.00

Pierogi Pizza

$12.00

Char-Grilled

Patty Melt

$12.50

All-beef patty, melted Swiss & American with sauteed onion on grilled rye.

Pepper Jack Black Bean

$13.00

Spicy black bean burger topped with melted pepper jack, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Basted in our classic buffalo with shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with bleu cheese.

Ragin Cajun

$12.50

Cajun chicken topped with sauteed onion, green pepper, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato

Breakfast

$14.00

All-beef patty, applewood bacon, over-easy egg, ham & American

Big Al

$14.00

All-beef patty, sauteed onion & mushrooms topped with applewood bacon, American, shredded lettuce & tomato

Cordon Bleu

$12.50

Grilled chicken topped with smoked ham, melted Swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with honey mustard.

Chicken Club

$12.50

Topped with Swiss, applewood bacon, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served on toasted 9-grain bread.

Outlaw

$14.00

All-beef patty smothered in our mesquite BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar, applewood bacon, onion ring, shredded lettuce & tomato.

Play Book

Build your own sandwich

12 & Under

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Sides

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Hand-Cut Fries Sharable

$7.00

Side Pub Chips

$3.50

Pub Chips Sharable

$7.00

Signature Slaw

$3.00

Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Mixed Vegetable

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion Rings Sharable

$9.50

Side Cheesy Bacon Fries

$4.50

Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon

Cheesy Bacon Fries Sharable

$11.00

Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Side Oranges

$2.70

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Pita Extra

$2.00

Dressing, Sauces & Extras

Extra Pita

$2.00

Burger Patty Solo

$5.00

Black Bean Burger Solo

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Solo

$4.00

Grilled Blacken Chicken Solo

$4.00

Side Garlic Panini Bread

$1.00

Side Paninis Bread

$1.00

Side Cucumbers

$1.00

Side 1000

$0.59

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.59

Side Blue Cheese

$0.59

Side Caesar

$0.59

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.59

Side Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side Italian

$0.59

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Toasted Sesame

$0.59

Side Brick House Blend

$0.59

Side Classic Buffalo

$0.59

Side Buffallo Parm

$0.59

Side Kickin Buffallo

$0.59

Side Cheesy Garlic

$0.59

Side Garlic Fury

$0.59

Side East Bank BBQ

$0.59

Side Mesquite BBQ

$0.59

Side 6 Pepper Dry Rub

$0.59

Side Rub A Dub Cajun

$0.59

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.59

Side Red Zone Rage Hottttttt

$0.59

Side Sour Cream

$0.59

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.59

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$4.00

Small Queso

$2.00

Large Queso

$4.00

Small Salsa

$2.00

Large Salsa

$4.00

Side Mayo

Side Marinara

$0.59

Desserts

Cannoli Dip

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Crunch Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Lava Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Reeses Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

NA Beverages

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Moutain Dew

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.19

Decaf Coffee

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Hot Tea

$2.19

Milk Adult

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Kid Juice

$1.69

Kid Milk

$1.49

Kid Pop

$1.69

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$3.00

Soda

Virgina Daiquiri

$5.00

Water

Pitcher Pop

$8.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Employee Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.00

Catering

Wings

Please give (3) day notice on all catering orders.

25 Traditional Wings

$36.99

Choice of one (1) sauce

25 Boneless Wings

$25.99

Choice of one (1) sauce

50 Traditional Wings

$72.99

Choice of up to two (2) sauces

50 Boneless Wings

$49.99

Choice of up to two (2) sauces

Pizzas

Regular Crust Party Pizza

$10.99

16 square pieces

Thin Crust Party Pizza

$9.99

16 square pieces

Half Sheet Pizza

$19.99

24 square pieces

Appetizers

Pretzel Bites

$32.99

Served with honey mustard and queso. 20-25 portions

Potato Skins

$34.99

Cheddar, mozzarella & bacon ; served with sour cream. 20 potato skins

Chicken Tenders

$43.99

Served with choice of BBQ or honey mustard. 20 tenders

Hummus

$51.99

Topped with red pepper tapenade and served with garlic parmesan pita chips, celery sticks and cucumber slices. 20 portions

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$59.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese & served with tortilla chips. 20 portions

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$59.99

Topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese and served with tortilla chips. 20 portions

Party Subs

One Meat Party Sub

$28.99

Choose one meat: Turkey, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Corned Beef or Pastrami and one cheese: American, Swiss, or Provolone. 12 pieces

Two Meat Party Sub

$31.99

Choose two meats: Turkey, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Corned Beef or Pastrami and one cheese: American, Swiss, or Provolone. 12 pieces

Italian Party Sub

$34.99

Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing. 12 pieces

Platters

Cheese Quesadillas Platter

$24.99

Cheddar, Mozzarella Sour Cream & Salsa. 32 Wedges

Chicken Quesadillas Platter

$44.99

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Chicken, Sour Cream & Salsa. 32 Wedges

Veggie Flat Wrap Platter

$29.99

Pepper Jack, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette. 32 Wedges

Wrap Sampler Platter

$72.99

Any combination of 8 Turkey Club, Cjicken Caesar, Buffalo Crunch & Veggie. 8 full wraps cut into thirds

Sliders

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$59.99

24 sliders

Breaded Chicken Sliders

$45.99

24 sliders

Hamburger Sliders

$59.99

24 sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$54.99

24 sliders

Penne with Meatballs

$54.99

15 portions

Side Dishes

Small Party House Salad

$24.99

Mozzarella, tomoatoes, croutons. 10-12 portions

Large Party House Salad

$65.99

Mozzarella, tomoatoes, croutons. 35-40 portions

Party Pub Chips

$25.99

20-25 portions

Party Chips & Salsa

$27.99

20-25 portions

Party Signature Coleslaw

$22.99

20-25 portions

Party Creamy Coleslaw

$24.99

20-25 portions

Party Mac-n-Cheese

$39.99

20-25 portions

Fresh Vegetable Tray

$47.99

20-25 portions

Extras

8oz Salad Dressing

$3.49

8oz Wing Sauce

$3.49

8oz Guacamole

$8.99

8oz Queso Cheese Sauce

$7.99

Celery Sticks (18)

$3.49