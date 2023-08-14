Panini's - Brunswick 3520 Center Rd.
Food
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A creamy blend of cheese, chicken & buffalo sauce. Served with tri-color chips & celery sticks
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with red onion, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with sour cream & salsa
Chips 'N Dips
Tri-Color chips served with fresh salsa & guacamole
Crispy Pickle Chips
Panko-breaded, served with chipotle ranch
GF Hummus
Hummus
Served with garlic parmesan pita wedges & veggies
Jumbo Pretzels
A ballpark classic, served with queso & honey mustard
Overstuffed Potato Skins
Loaded with jalapeno, onion, tomato, bacon & melted cheese
Potato Skins
Provolone Wedges
Italian breaded cheese, served with marinara sauce
Quesadilla
Spinach & Artichoke Triple Cheese Dip
Hot & cheesy, served with tri-color chips sprinkled with parmesan
Ultimate Chicken Nachos
Ultimate Nachos
Smothered with queso, fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, red onion, jalapeno & black olives. Served with sour cream
Salads
Garden
Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion & homemade croutons
Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan & homemade croutons
Fiesta
Fresh greens with cheddar, tomato, tortilla strips, red onion & black olives. Served with chipotle ranch
Spinach
With tomato,red onion, crumbled bleu, applewood bacon, diced egg & homemade croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Sesame Chicken
Boneless wings on fresh greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumber, carrot & chinese noodles. Served with toasted sesame dressing
Cobb
Fresh greens with grilled chicken, applewood bacon, guacamole, diced egg, black olive, tomato, cheddar & crumbled bleu
Antipasto
Chef Salad
Soup
Wraps
Buffalo Crunch
Tenders tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce with cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Tenders with parmesan, applewood bacon & chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Corned Beef Smash
Corned beef, over-easy eggs, Swiss & potatoes with a side of kickin Buffalo.
Panini Wrap
A lighter portion of your favorite overstuffed sandwich all wrapped up! 1 selection only.
Sante Fe
Grilled chicken, guacamole, tomato, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tortilla strips.
Steak Philly Wrap
Turkey Club
Turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon & cheddar. Served with 1000 island dressing.
Favorites
BLT
Applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on toasted 9-grain bread
Crispy Tender Plate
Chicken tenders served with hand-cut fries, creamy slaw & your choice od dipping sauce
Fish Tacos
Crispy fish, slaw & carrot in a soft tortilla topped with a cool chipotle sauce. Served with tri-color chips and salsa.
Hot Italian
Capicola, salami & pepperoni topped with melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of Italian dressing.
Our Original Cheesesteak
Grilled Onions & mushrooms topped with melted provolone. Served on a toasted hoagie bun
Panini Boy
Our famous double decker cheeseburger witjh shredded lettuce & special sauce
Pulled Pork
BBQ, cheddar & signature slaw on a pretzel bun
Pulled Pork Tacos
Pulled Pork, slaw, cheddar, crispy onions in a soft tortilla, topped with East Bank BBQ
Reuben
Corned beef topped with melted Swiss & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing.
Triple Grilled Cheese
Melted American, provolone & mozzarella with applewood bacon & tomato. Served on grlled "Panini" bread.
Turkey Stack
Melted American, applewood bacon & tomato on grilled 9-grain bread
Paninis
Bacon & Egg Panini
Bacon & Ham Panini
Bacon, Ham & Egg Panini
Black Bean Panini
Breaded Chicken Panini
Burger Panini
Capicola Panini
Cheese Steak Panini
Corned Beef Panini
Egg & Cheese Panini
Grilled Chicken Panini
Ham & Egg Panini
Ham Panini
Italian Panini
Original Cheese Combo Panini
Pastrami Panini
Salami Panini
Turkey Panini
Wings
Wings 6 pack
Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Wings 10 pack
Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Boneless Wings 8 pack
Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Boneless Wings 12 pack
Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Pizza
Pizza
Choice of toppings
White Delight
White garlic sauce topped with red onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan.
Mediterranean
Red sauce with sausage, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion & mozzarella.
The Mobster
White garlic sauce with capicola, pepperoni, salami, banana pepper & mozzarella
Single Serve & Salad
Your choice of two toppings on our 8" original crust with a small garden salad. Gluten free crust not available
Primo Supreme
Red sauce with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, red onion, green pepper & mozzarella.
Chicken and Artichoke
White garlic sauce with grilled chicken, tomato, spinach artichoke mixture, mozzarella & parmesan on thin crust
Meatzza
Red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, ham, applewood bacon, salami and mozzarella
Reuben Pizza
Pierogi Pizza
Char-Grilled
Patty Melt
All-beef patty, melted Swiss & American with sauteed onion on grilled rye.
Pepper Jack Black Bean
Spicy black bean burger topped with melted pepper jack, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion
Buffalo Chicken
Basted in our classic buffalo with shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with bleu cheese.
Ragin Cajun
Cajun chicken topped with sauteed onion, green pepper, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato
Breakfast
All-beef patty, applewood bacon, over-easy egg, ham & American
Big Al
All-beef patty, sauteed onion & mushrooms topped with applewood bacon, American, shredded lettuce & tomato
Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken topped with smoked ham, melted Swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with honey mustard.
Chicken Club
Topped with Swiss, applewood bacon, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served on toasted 9-grain bread.
Outlaw
All-beef patty smothered in our mesquite BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar, applewood bacon, onion ring, shredded lettuce & tomato.
Play Book
Build your own sandwich
12 & Under
Sides
Side Hand-Cut Fries
Hand-Cut Fries Sharable
Side Pub Chips
Pub Chips Sharable
Signature Slaw
Creamy Slaw
Mixed Vegetable
Side Onion Rings
Onion Rings Sharable
Side Cheesy Bacon Fries
Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon
Cheesy Bacon Fries Sharable
Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon
Mac-N-Cheese
Side Oranges
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tortilla Chips
Pita Extra
Dressing, Sauces & Extras
Extra Pita
Burger Patty Solo
Black Bean Burger Solo
Grilled Chicken Breast Solo
Grilled Blacken Chicken Solo
Side Garlic Panini Bread
Side Paninis Bread
Side Cucumbers
Side 1000
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian
Side Ranch
Side Toasted Sesame
Side Brick House Blend
Side Classic Buffalo
Side Buffallo Parm
Side Kickin Buffallo
Side Cheesy Garlic
Side Garlic Fury
Side East Bank BBQ
Side Mesquite BBQ
Side 6 Pepper Dry Rub
Side Rub A Dub Cajun
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Red Zone Rage Hottttttt
Side Sour Cream
Side Tarter Sauce
Small Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Small Queso
Large Queso
Small Salsa
Large Salsa
Side Mayo
Side Marinara
Desserts
NA Beverages
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Moutain Dew
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Milk Adult
Chocolate Milk
Kid Juice
Kid Milk
Kid Pop
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Red Bull Watermelon
Bloody Mary Virgin
Soda
Virgina Daiquiri
Water
Pitcher Pop
Employee Red Bull
Employee Sugar Free Red Bull
Catering
Wings
Pizzas
Appetizers
Pretzel Bites
Served with honey mustard and queso. 20-25 portions
Potato Skins
Cheddar, mozzarella & bacon ; served with sour cream. 20 potato skins
Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of BBQ or honey mustard. 20 tenders
Hummus
Topped with red pepper tapenade and served with garlic parmesan pita chips, celery sticks and cucumber slices. 20 portions
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Topped with mozzarella cheese & served with tortilla chips. 20 portions
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese and served with tortilla chips. 20 portions
Party Subs
One Meat Party Sub
Choose one meat: Turkey, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Corned Beef or Pastrami and one cheese: American, Swiss, or Provolone. 12 pieces
Two Meat Party Sub
Choose two meats: Turkey, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Corned Beef or Pastrami and one cheese: American, Swiss, or Provolone. 12 pieces
Italian Party Sub
Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing. 12 pieces
Platters
Cheese Quesadillas Platter
Cheddar, Mozzarella Sour Cream & Salsa. 32 Wedges
Chicken Quesadillas Platter
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Chicken, Sour Cream & Salsa. 32 Wedges
Veggie Flat Wrap Platter
Pepper Jack, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette. 32 Wedges
Wrap Sampler Platter
Any combination of 8 Turkey Club, Cjicken Caesar, Buffalo Crunch & Veggie. 8 full wraps cut into thirds
Sliders
Side Dishes
Small Party House Salad
Mozzarella, tomoatoes, croutons. 10-12 portions
Large Party House Salad
Mozzarella, tomoatoes, croutons. 35-40 portions
Party Pub Chips
20-25 portions
Party Chips & Salsa
20-25 portions
Party Signature Coleslaw
20-25 portions
Party Creamy Coleslaw
20-25 portions
Party Mac-n-Cheese
20-25 portions
Fresh Vegetable Tray
20-25 portions