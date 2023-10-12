Popular Items

PANINO BAYA 129TH MENU

PANINI

P1

$12.49

BREADED FISH, YELLOW CHEESE WITH ROMAINE LETT w/ TARTAR SAUCE.

P2

$13.99

Philly cheese steak (steak, provolone w/peppers and onions.

P3

$13.49

soppressata with fontina and arugula.

P4

$13.49

Italian tuna with red onion, black olive tapenade.

P5

$13.49

Italian tuna with red onion, tomato evo.

P8

$13.49

grilled eggplant, succhini, grana, balsamic &oil.

P9

$13.49Out of stock

prosciutto cotto with melted mozzarella, tomato & mayo.

P11

$12.49

turkey with roasted peppers & fontina.

P12

$11.99

mortadella with goat cheese, baby arugula & mayo.

P15

$11.49

mozarella with tomato, fresh basil & olive oil.

P16

$14.99

smoked salmon with goat cheese, red onion, avo & truffle oil.

P17

$13.99

prosciutto, fontina, red onion, fresh basil & olive oil.

P18

$13.99

prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto.

P20

$14.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted pepper, arugula & basil pesto.

P21

$12.49

three cheese panini........parmigiano, toscano & fontina truffle oil.

P22

$14.49

porchetta, baby arugula, olive oil. & sea salt

P23

$13.49Out of stock

bresaola, parmigiano reggiano, arugula & olive oil.

P24

$13.99

prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, sun dried tomato & fresh basil.

P25

$14.99

grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella & sun dried tomato.

P26

$14.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella & broccoli rabe.

P27

$14.99

porchetta, smoked mozzarella & broccoli rabe

P28

$14.49

hot roast beef, mozzarella, sun dried tomato & olive oil.

P29

$13.99

hot soppressata, smoked mozarella & roasted peppers.

P30

$12.99

Ham with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

P31

$12.99Out of stock

genoa salami, provolone & mustard.

P32

$12.49

turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mustard.

P33

$12.99

hot pastrami, swiss, mustard & pickles.

P34

$12.99

hot roast beef, mozzarella & gravy.

P35

$13.99

turkey, fontina, bacon, avocado & creamy basil.

P36

$14.49

grilled chicken, goat cheese, avocado & balsamic glaze.

P37

$14.49

grilled chicken, bacon, pepperjack cheese & ranch.

P38

$14.49

grilled chicken, fontina, bacon, hot pepper, avocado & honey mustard.

P39

$13.99

grilled chicken & mozzarella.

P40

$13.99

grilled eggplant & zucchini, black olives,

P41

$14.49

grilled chicken, fontina, avocado & sun dried tomato.

P42

$14.99

sausage, peppers, onion & mozzarella.

P43

$14.99

sausage, provolone & broccoli rabe.

P44

$14.99

burrata, prosciutto, roasted pepper & truffle oil.

P45

$12.99

burrata, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

P46

$15.49

chicken tenders, bacon, yellow & pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo.

P47

$15.49

P48

$16.49

steak strips, mozzarella with peppers and onion.

P49

$16.49

steak strips, provolone & broccoli rabe.

P50

$16.49

steak strips, pepperjack, yellow cheese, bacon, red onion & chipotle mayo.

P51

$15.49

steak strips and mozzarella.

P56

$13.99

turkey, hot sopressata, mozzarella, arugula & chipotle mayo.

P57

$15.99

grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozarella, avocado & creamy basil.

BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI

BUIL YOUR OWN PANINI

$4.00

PANINI SPECIALS

LENT SPECIAL

$14.99

BENSONHURTST BLT

$14.99

EARTH DAY SPECIAL

$11.49

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.99

SUPERBOWL SPECIAL

$15.49

OCEANS 11

$13.99

ROMANZA SPECIAL

$13.99

CAPRI PANINI

$12.99

CINCO DE MAYO

$14.99

BLT

$11.49

WRAPS

W1

$9.99

grilled chicken caesar

W2

$10.59

turkey, swiss, yellow american, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

W3

$10.49

grilled vegetables and mozzarella.

W4

$11.49

roast beef, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato & mayo.

W5

$10.49

ham, provolon, tomaato and mayo

W7

$10.99

prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.

W8

$11.49

grilled chicken, pepperjack, bacon & chipotle mayo.

W9

$12.99

prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.

W10

$12.99

steak strips, pepper-jack, red onion and chipotle mayo.

W11

$12.99

steak strip, avocado, red onion, hot peppers, pepper-jack & ranch.

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

$3.99

SALADS

E1

$10.49

mixed greens, strawberry, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig glaze.

E2

$10.49

Arugula, parmigiano cheese, cherry tomato, cranberries w/lemon & olive oil.

E4

$10.49

romaine, avocado , tomato & homemade ginger dressing.

E5

$10.49

caesar salad

E6

$10.49

spring mix ,granny smith apples ,sun dried cranberries, walnut, balsamic fig glaze.

E8

$10.49

spring mix, grape tomato, cranberries, walnuts, avocado & balsamic and oil.

E9

$10.49

romaine, feta, cucumber, olives, red onion, red wine vinegar.

E10

$10.49

SUMMER SALAD

SUMMER SALAD

$12.99

mixed greens, apples, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, goat cheese, fig glaze, burrata.

BREAKFAST

EGG BAGEL

$6.99

EGG ON A WRAP

$7.99

EGG ON A CREPE

$8.99

EGG ON A PANINI

$8.99

BAGEL W/ BUTTER

$2.59

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE

$2.79

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE 7 JELLY

$2.99

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE, LOX, TOMATO & ONION

$11.99

WESTERN OMELETTE

$10.99

ham.american cheese, peppers & onion.

ITALIAN OMELETTE

$10.99

sausage, peppers, onion & provolone.

GREEK OMELETTE

$10.99

spinach, red onion, tomato & feta cheese.

AMERICAN OMELETTE

$10.99

avocado, yellow cheese, creamy basil dressing.

BELLE HARBOR PANINI

$12.49

egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo.

PANCREPES

$6.99

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.00

RAISIN BRAN MUFFIN

$3.00Out of stock

FRENCH TOAST MUFFIN

$3.00Out of stock

EGGS ON A PLATE (2eggs)

$5.99

BLT

$7.99

ANTIPASTI

A1

$7.99

olive bowl

A2

$11.99

soppressata, prosciutto, coppa dolce & mortadella board.

A3

$11.99

aged toscano, grana, fontina & goat cheese.

A4

$16.99

mixed plate-olives, cured meats, cheese.

A6

$10.99

grilled zucchini & eggplant, with goat cheese & fig glaze.

A9

$10.99

eggplant caponata and goat cheese.

A10

$10.99

burrata, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, arugula.

A11

$12.99

burrata, eggplant caponata & fig glaze.

A12

$13.99

burrata (3pc) tomato, roasted pepper, basil, balsamic glaze

A7

$8.99

BRUSCHETA

B1

$2.59

bruschetta di pomodoro (tomato, red onion & basil)

B6

$2.59

eggplant caponata with goat cheese.

B7

$2.59

mozzarella with tomato & fresh basil.

B8

$2.59Out of stock

asparagus with parmigiano reggiano & truffle oil.

B10

$2.59

mozzarella with tomato & basil pesto.

B11

$2.59

tomato, red onion, basil & avocado.

FRESH JUICES by baya bar

Build your juice

$7.99

24 CARROT MAGIC

$7.99

cucumbers, carrot, lemon

ANTI AGING

$7.99

carrot,celery, kale, lemon, garlic

BRAIN POWER

$7.99

apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, lemon, ginger

CITRUS BEACH

$7.99

beets, orange, apple, lemon

DETOX CIDER

$7.99

apple, carrot, ginger, lemon

HANGOVER HELPER

$7.99

orange,carrot, celery, beet, lemon, ginger

FLU FIGHTER

$7.99

carrot, beet, orange, lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne

KALE VIBES

$7.99

cucumbers, kale, beets, carrot, spinach, lemon

KING GREEN

$7.99

kale, spinach, cucumber, apple

WEIGHT LOSS WONDER

$7.99

apple, celery, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, cayenne

FRESH SQUEEZED

$7.99

Apple/Orange/Carrot/cuccumber or celery.

WATERMELON SPLASH

$7.99

ACAI BOWLS by BAYA BAR

3rd AVE

$9.00

blended acai topped w/ banana, granola, honey

ACAI-U-LATER

$10.00

BELLA NUTELLA

$10.00

KOA BOWL

$10.00

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

$7.00

PACIFIC BEACH

$10.00

Fruit and Nutella

$3.99

ICAI SCHOOL SPECIAl

$6.00

PITAYA BOWLS by BAYA BAR

ALOHA BOWL

$9.00

blended pitaya topped w/ banana, granola, honey

COPA CABANA

$9.00

blended pitaya topped w/ kiwi,pineapple,granola,coconut shavings,honey

BEACH BUZZ

$9.00

blended pitaya topped w/banana,pineapple,granola,bee pollen,honey

BAYA PITAYA

$10.00

blended pitaya topped w/strawberry,blueberry,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter

DRAGON BOWL

$10.00

blended pitaya topped w/banana,protein,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter

BUILD YOUR OWN PITAYA BOWL

$7.00

SCHOOL SPECIAL

$6.00

COCONUT BOWLS by BAYA BAR

AMERICANA

$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ strawberry,blueberry, granola, honey

COCO LOCO

$9.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana, granola, honey

COCO NUTELLA

$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana, strawberry,granola, cacao nibs,coconut shavings,nutella

NORTH SHORE

$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana,strawbery,pineapple,coconut shavins, granola, honey

SOUTH BEACH

$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana, protein,granola,coconut shavings, peanut butter

BUILD YOUR OWN COCONUT BOWL

$7.00

SCHOOL SPECIAL

$6.00

SMOOTHIES by BAYA BAR

ACAI (20oz)

$8.99

organic acai, banana, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice

KALE (20oz)

$8.99

kale, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice, honey

PITAYA (20oz)

$8.99

pitaya, banana, pineapple, cold pressed apple juice, coconut milk,

COCONUT (20oz)

$8.99

coconut shavings, banana, coconut milk, coconut water

BAYA BLUES (20oz)

$8.99

mango, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice

BANANA STRAWBERRY (20oz)

$8.99

banana, strawberry, almond milk,honey

BERRY (20oz)

$8.99

blueberry, banana, strawberry, honey,coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice

MANGO TANGO (20oz)

$8.99

mango, strawberry, coconut milk, banana, honey, cold pressed apple juice

EL VERDE (20oz)

$10.99Out of stock

coconut milk, banana, spinach, avocado, almond butter, spirulina

CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$8.99

CHAI LATTE SMOOTHIE

$8.99

PROTEIN SHAKES by BAYA BAR

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN (20oz)

$9.99

banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, almond milk

VANILLA PROTEIN (20oz)

$9.99

banana, vanilla whey protein, strawberry,almond milk

MOCHA MUSCLE (20oz)

$9.99

banana, chocolate whey protein, cold brewed coffee, almond milk, peanut butter

BREAKFAST (20oz)

$9.99

banana, oatmeal, vanilla whey protein, cinnamond, almond milk

THE BROOKLYN (20oz)

$9.99

banana, strawberry, honey, vanilla whey protein, fresh orange juice, coconut milk

PROTEIN COLADA (20oz)

$10.99

coconut milk, banana,pineapple, vanilla whey protein, coconut milk,coconut water

MATCHA MAN (20oz)

$10.99

matcha, banana, vanilla whey protein, honey, coconut milk

74TH STREET (20oz)

$10.99

acai, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, vanilla whey protein, almond milk

WATERMELON BLAST (20oz)

$10.99

strawberry, blueberry, vanilla whey protein, watermelon juice

@BILLY BK (20oz)

$10.99

banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate vegan protein,flax & chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk

AVOCADO or NUTELLA TOAST by BAYA BAR

FRESCO AVOCADO TOAST

$6.00

MEDITERRANIAN AVOCADO TOAST

$7.00

NUTELLA TOAST

$6.00

PEANUT BUTTER TOAST

$6.00

TRUFFACADO AVOCADO TOAST

$6.00

APPLE PIE TOAST

$6.00

PUMPKIN BUTTER TOAST

$6.00

BOOSTERS by BAYA BAR

IMMUNE BOOSTER (2oz)

$3.50

Lemon, ginger, turmeric & honney.

FLU SHOT (2oz)

$3.50

Lemon, ginger, turmeric & cayene.

24 HOUR CURE (2oz)

$3.50

Apple cedar vinegar, orange, lemon, garlic, ginger & turmeric.

WAKE UP ME (2oz

$4.00Out of stock

wheatgrass, lemon, ginger, cayenne

WHEATGRASS (2oz)

$4.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

CAN SODA

$1.59

POLAND SPRING

$1.59

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$2.00

SNAPPLE TEA

$1.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

SANPELLEGRINO LIMONATA

$2.00

SANPELLEGRINO ARANICHATA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.59

Milk

$2.59

Pine Apple Juice

$2.00

SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA ROSSA

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$2.99

SAVORY CREPES

S1

$10.99

mortadella with fontina cheese & arugula

S2

$9.99

cherry tomato with mozarella & basil pesto.

S3

$10.99

prosciutto with mozarrella, arugula & balsamic glaze.

S4

$9.99

goat cheese with roasted red peppers & black olive tapenade.

S5

$10.99

turkey, fontina cheese, arugula & ceamy basil dressing

S17

$14.99

steak strips, pepper-jack, bacon, red onion and chipotle mayo.

SWEET CREPES

S6

$7.99

lemon & sugar.

S7

$7.99

butter & sugar

S8

$7.99

peanut butter & jelly.

S9

$8.99

apple cinnamon.

S10

$8.99

nutella

S11

$9.99

nutella with your choice of: bananas/strawberry/or blueberry.

S12

$8.99

fresh strawberry & strawberry preserve.

S13

$8.99Out of stock

fresh blueberry & blueberry preserve.

S14

$8.99

butter, sugar, maple & cinnamon.

S15

$9.99

cannoli cream, strawberries & nutella.

PAN CREPES

$7.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$3.99

MINI CANNOLI

$1.99

NUTELLA PANINI

$6.99

SEVEN LAYER

$1.49

NUTELLA TART

$2.99

LINZER TART

$2.99

SPRINKLE COOKIE

$1.59

TIRAMISU

$6.99

NY CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$6.99

PISTACHIO TARTUFO

$6.99

VANILLA & CHOCOLATE TARTUFO

$6.99

ICE CREAM

$3.99

French Cannoli

$2.00

Raspberry Tart

$2.79

SIDES

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.99

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.99Out of stock

GRILLED EGGPLANT & ZUCCHINI

$6.99

SAUTEEDBROCCOLI RABE

$8.99

FRENCH FRIES

$6.99

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.49

SIDE OF GRILLED CHK

$7.00

SIDE OF SAUCES

SIDE CREAMY BASIL

$1.25

SIDE BASIL PESTO

$1.25

SIDE CHIP. MAYO

$1.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SIDE GLAZE

$1.00

SIDE FIG GLAZE

$1.00

SIDE BALSAMIC & OIL

$1.00

SIDE RED VINEG. & Oil

$1.00

SIDE OF CAESAR DRESS

$1.00

KIDS MEAL

PB & J

$3.49

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

HOT DOG & FRENCH FFRIES

$8.49

PIZZA

$9.99Out of stock

CHICKEN FINGERS (6 PCS)

$10.49

CHICKEN FINGERS (4 PCS) & FRENCH FRIES

$10.49

FRENCH FRIES

$6.99

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.49

SOUPS OF THE DAY

CARIBBEAN JERK CHIKEN

$7.99Out of stock

CARROT GINGER(vegan)

$7.49Out of stock

CREAM OF ZUCCHINI

$7.99Out of stock

LENTIL SOUP

$7.49

LOADED POTATO WITH BACON

$7.99Out of stock

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$8.99Out of stock

SPLIT PEA WITH PROSCIUTTO

$7.49Out of stock

POTATO AND LEEK

$7.99Out of stock

ITALIAN WEDDING

$7.99Out of stock

CORN SHOWDER WITH CHICKEN

$7.99Out of stock

KALE SOUP WITH LINGUICA

$7.99Out of stock

TUSCAN WHITE BEAN SOUP

$7.49Out of stock

CAFFE

ESPRESSO

$1.99

AMERICAN COFFEE

$1.79

CAPPUCCINO

$4.29

CAFFE MOCHA

$4.59

LATTE

$4.29

AMERICANO

$2.69

MACCHIATO

$2.89

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.49

AFFOGATO (double shot of espresso with vanilla gelato)

$6.99

RED EYE

$4.99

BLACK EYE

$6.50

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.49

ICED LATTE

$4.29

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.59

ICED MOCHA

$4.59

CAFFE FRAPPE

$4.49

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.59

ICED AMERICANO

$3.79

ICED NUTELLA LATTE

$4.99

RED EYE

$4.99

ICED HONEY BEE

$5.49

TEA

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$1.67

DECAFFEINATED ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$1.67Out of stock

GREEN TEA

$1.67

CHAMOMILE

$1.67

PEPPERMINT

$1.67

EARL GREY

$1.67

CHAI TEA

$1.67

ICED HONEY BEE

$5.49

FRESHED BREWED RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.66

FRESHED BREWED GEORGIA PEACH ICED TEA

$3.66

HOT SPECIAL

$4.99

REG. TEA

$1.67

DECAF. TEA

$1.67

LIQUOR

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$7.00

ABSOLUTE

$6.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$7.00

AMARETTO

$6.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$11.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

GIN MARTINI

$11.00

OXLEY GIN

$8.00

BONBAY SAPPHIRE GIN

$7.00

GREEN BRIER WHISKEY

$7.00

IRISH COFFEE

$11.00

JAGERMISTER

$6.00

JAMESON

$9.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

LIMONCELLO

$6.00

MALIBU

$7.00

MANHATTAN

$11.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

MOJITO

$8.00

NEGRONI

$11.00

OLD FASHION

$11.00

REMY MARTIN COGNAC

$12.00

RUM MOJITO

$11.00

RUM

$7.00

SAMBUCA

$7.00

SCOTCH

$7.00

TEQUILA MARGARITA

$11.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TEQUILA

$7.00

TITOS

$7.00

VODKA MARTINI

$11.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$10.00

FRENCH75

$10.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$9.00

DRINK SPECIAL

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$11.00

BELVEDERE

$7.00

FROZEN DRINKS

PINA COLADA

$8.00

FROZE

$8.00

BEER

PERONI

$6.30

ROTATING IPA

$6.30Out of stock

CORONA

$7.35

GUINESS

$7.35Out of stock

MODELO

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

HIGH NOON HARD SELTZER

$7.00

BEER BUCKET (6 beers)

$30.00

BEER BUCKET (6 high noon)

$36.00

WINE

RED

$7.35

WHITE

$7.35

ROSE

$9.45

SPARKLIN WINE

$8.00

RED SANGRIA

$8.40

WHITE SANGRIA

$8.40

RED BOTTLE

$22.05

WHITE BOTTLE

$22.05

ROSE BOTTLE

$28.35

RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$28.35

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$28.35

FRUIT BOWLS

SMALL FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

LARGE FRUIT BOWL

$10.00

