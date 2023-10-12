Panino Baya Bar - Rockaway 431A Beach 129th Street
PANINO BAYA 129TH MENU
PANINI
P1
BREADED FISH, YELLOW CHEESE WITH ROMAINE LETT w/ TARTAR SAUCE.
P2
Philly cheese steak (steak, provolone w/peppers and onions.
P3
soppressata with fontina and arugula.
P4
Italian tuna with red onion, black olive tapenade.
P5
Italian tuna with red onion, tomato evo.
P8
grilled eggplant, succhini, grana, balsamic &oil.
P9
prosciutto cotto with melted mozzarella, tomato & mayo.
P11
turkey with roasted peppers & fontina.
P12
mortadella with goat cheese, baby arugula & mayo.
P15
mozarella with tomato, fresh basil & olive oil.
P16
smoked salmon with goat cheese, red onion, avo & truffle oil.
P17
prosciutto, fontina, red onion, fresh basil & olive oil.
P18
prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto.
P20
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted pepper, arugula & basil pesto.
P21
three cheese panini........parmigiano, toscano & fontina truffle oil.
P22
porchetta, baby arugula, olive oil. & sea salt
P23
bresaola, parmigiano reggiano, arugula & olive oil.
P24
prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, sun dried tomato & fresh basil.
P25
grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella & sun dried tomato.
P26
grilled chicken, mozzarella & broccoli rabe.
P27
porchetta, smoked mozzarella & broccoli rabe
P28
hot roast beef, mozzarella, sun dried tomato & olive oil.
P29
hot soppressata, smoked mozarella & roasted peppers.
P30
Ham with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
P31
genoa salami, provolone & mustard.
P32
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mustard.
P33
hot pastrami, swiss, mustard & pickles.
P34
hot roast beef, mozzarella & gravy.
P35
turkey, fontina, bacon, avocado & creamy basil.
P36
grilled chicken, goat cheese, avocado & balsamic glaze.
P37
grilled chicken, bacon, pepperjack cheese & ranch.
P38
grilled chicken, fontina, bacon, hot pepper, avocado & honey mustard.
P39
grilled chicken & mozzarella.
P40
grilled eggplant & zucchini, black olives,
P41
grilled chicken, fontina, avocado & sun dried tomato.
P42
sausage, peppers, onion & mozzarella.
P43
sausage, provolone & broccoli rabe.
P44
burrata, prosciutto, roasted pepper & truffle oil.
P45
burrata, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.
P46
chicken tenders, bacon, yellow & pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo.
P47
P48
steak strips, mozzarella with peppers and onion.
P49
steak strips, provolone & broccoli rabe.
P50
steak strips, pepperjack, yellow cheese, bacon, red onion & chipotle mayo.
P51
steak strips and mozzarella.
P56
turkey, hot sopressata, mozzarella, arugula & chipotle mayo.
P57
grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozarella, avocado & creamy basil.
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
PANINI SPECIALS
WRAPS
W1
grilled chicken caesar
W2
turkey, swiss, yellow american, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
W3
grilled vegetables and mozzarella.
W4
roast beef, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato & mayo.
W5
ham, provolon, tomaato and mayo
W7
prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.
W8
grilled chicken, pepperjack, bacon & chipotle mayo.
W9
prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.
W10
steak strips, pepper-jack, red onion and chipotle mayo.
W11
steak strip, avocado, red onion, hot peppers, pepper-jack & ranch.
BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP
SALADS
E1
mixed greens, strawberry, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig glaze.
E2
Arugula, parmigiano cheese, cherry tomato, cranberries w/lemon & olive oil.
E4
romaine, avocado , tomato & homemade ginger dressing.
E5
caesar salad
E6
spring mix ,granny smith apples ,sun dried cranberries, walnut, balsamic fig glaze.
E8
spring mix, grape tomato, cranberries, walnuts, avocado & balsamic and oil.
E9
romaine, feta, cucumber, olives, red onion, red wine vinegar.
E10
SUMMER SALAD
BREAKFAST
EGG BAGEL
EGG ON A WRAP
EGG ON A CREPE
EGG ON A PANINI
BAGEL W/ BUTTER
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE 7 JELLY
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE, LOX, TOMATO & ONION
WESTERN OMELETTE
ham.american cheese, peppers & onion.
ITALIAN OMELETTE
sausage, peppers, onion & provolone.
GREEK OMELETTE
spinach, red onion, tomato & feta cheese.
AMERICAN OMELETTE
avocado, yellow cheese, creamy basil dressing.
BELLE HARBOR PANINI
egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo.
PANCREPES
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
RAISIN BRAN MUFFIN
FRENCH TOAST MUFFIN
EGGS ON A PLATE (2eggs)
BLT
ANTIPASTI
A1
olive bowl
A2
soppressata, prosciutto, coppa dolce & mortadella board.
A3
aged toscano, grana, fontina & goat cheese.
A4
mixed plate-olives, cured meats, cheese.
A6
grilled zucchini & eggplant, with goat cheese & fig glaze.
A9
eggplant caponata and goat cheese.
A10
burrata, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, arugula.
A11
burrata, eggplant caponata & fig glaze.
A12
burrata (3pc) tomato, roasted pepper, basil, balsamic glaze
A7
BRUSCHETA
FRESH JUICES by baya bar
Build your juice
24 CARROT MAGIC
cucumbers, carrot, lemon
ANTI AGING
carrot,celery, kale, lemon, garlic
BRAIN POWER
apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, lemon, ginger
CITRUS BEACH
beets, orange, apple, lemon
DETOX CIDER
apple, carrot, ginger, lemon
HANGOVER HELPER
orange,carrot, celery, beet, lemon, ginger
FLU FIGHTER
carrot, beet, orange, lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne
KALE VIBES
cucumbers, kale, beets, carrot, spinach, lemon
KING GREEN
kale, spinach, cucumber, apple
WEIGHT LOSS WONDER
apple, celery, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, cayenne
FRESH SQUEEZED
Apple/Orange/Carrot/cuccumber or celery.
WATERMELON SPLASH
ACAI BOWLS by BAYA BAR
PITAYA BOWLS by BAYA BAR
ALOHA BOWL
blended pitaya topped w/ banana, granola, honey
COPA CABANA
blended pitaya topped w/ kiwi,pineapple,granola,coconut shavings,honey
BEACH BUZZ
blended pitaya topped w/banana,pineapple,granola,bee pollen,honey
BAYA PITAYA
blended pitaya topped w/strawberry,blueberry,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter
DRAGON BOWL
blended pitaya topped w/banana,protein,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter
BUILD YOUR OWN PITAYA BOWL
SCHOOL SPECIAL
COCONUT BOWLS by BAYA BAR
AMERICANA
blended coconut topped w/ strawberry,blueberry, granola, honey
COCO LOCO
blended coconut topped w/ banana, granola, honey
COCO NUTELLA
blended coconut topped w/ banana, strawberry,granola, cacao nibs,coconut shavings,nutella
NORTH SHORE
blended coconut topped w/ banana,strawbery,pineapple,coconut shavins, granola, honey
SOUTH BEACH
blended coconut topped w/ banana, protein,granola,coconut shavings, peanut butter
BUILD YOUR OWN COCONUT BOWL
SCHOOL SPECIAL
SMOOTHIES by BAYA BAR
ACAI (20oz)
organic acai, banana, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice
KALE (20oz)
kale, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice, honey
PITAYA (20oz)
pitaya, banana, pineapple, cold pressed apple juice, coconut milk,
COCONUT (20oz)
coconut shavings, banana, coconut milk, coconut water
BAYA BLUES (20oz)
mango, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice
BANANA STRAWBERRY (20oz)
banana, strawberry, almond milk,honey
BERRY (20oz)
blueberry, banana, strawberry, honey,coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice
MANGO TANGO (20oz)
mango, strawberry, coconut milk, banana, honey, cold pressed apple juice
EL VERDE (20oz)
coconut milk, banana, spinach, avocado, almond butter, spirulina
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
CHAI LATTE SMOOTHIE
PROTEIN SHAKES by BAYA BAR
CHOCOLATE PROTEIN (20oz)
banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, almond milk
VANILLA PROTEIN (20oz)
banana, vanilla whey protein, strawberry,almond milk
MOCHA MUSCLE (20oz)
banana, chocolate whey protein, cold brewed coffee, almond milk, peanut butter
BREAKFAST (20oz)
banana, oatmeal, vanilla whey protein, cinnamond, almond milk
THE BROOKLYN (20oz)
banana, strawberry, honey, vanilla whey protein, fresh orange juice, coconut milk
PROTEIN COLADA (20oz)
coconut milk, banana,pineapple, vanilla whey protein, coconut milk,coconut water
MATCHA MAN (20oz)
matcha, banana, vanilla whey protein, honey, coconut milk
74TH STREET (20oz)
acai, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
WATERMELON BLAST (20oz)
strawberry, blueberry, vanilla whey protein, watermelon juice
@BILLY BK (20oz)
banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate vegan protein,flax & chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk
AVOCADO or NUTELLA TOAST by BAYA BAR
BOOSTERS by BAYA BAR
BEVERAGES
SAVORY CREPES
S1
mortadella with fontina cheese & arugula
S2
cherry tomato with mozarella & basil pesto.
S3
prosciutto with mozarrella, arugula & balsamic glaze.
S4
goat cheese with roasted red peppers & black olive tapenade.
S5
turkey, fontina cheese, arugula & ceamy basil dressing
S17
steak strips, pepper-jack, bacon, red onion and chipotle mayo.
SWEET CREPES
S6
lemon & sugar.
S7
butter & sugar
S8
peanut butter & jelly.
S9
apple cinnamon.
S10
nutella
S11
nutella with your choice of: bananas/strawberry/or blueberry.
S12
fresh strawberry & strawberry preserve.
S13
fresh blueberry & blueberry preserve.
S14
butter, sugar, maple & cinnamon.
S15
cannoli cream, strawberries & nutella.