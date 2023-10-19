Popular Items

Plato Latino
$15.74

Arepa Pelua
$9.24

Shredded beef and gouda cheese.

Arepa Reina Pepiada
$8.99

Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.


Most Popular

Arepa Carne Asada
$9.89

Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.

Arepa Reina Pepiada
$8.99

Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.

Cachapa
$12.84

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.

Cachapa Picanha
$16.94
Cheese Burger 1/2lb
$14.94

Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

The Works Burger 1/2lb
$17.94

Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Plato Latino
$15.74

Plato Latino

Plato Latino Picanha
$19.74

Plato Latino

Parrilla Familiar
$47.64
Salad Cobb
$12.74

Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.

Salad Garden
$12.74

Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference

Main Menu

Arepa Carne Asada
$9.89

Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.

Arepa Reina Pepiada
$8.99

Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.

Arepa Pelua
$9.24

Shredded beef and gouda cheese.

Arepa Catira
$9.24

Shredded chicken and gouda cheese.

Cachapa
$12.84

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.

Cachapa Ham & Cheese
$13.94

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and ham.

Arepa Pabellon
$9.89

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.

Arepa Tropical
$9.89

De Mano cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and tartar sauce.

Arepa Perico
$8.94

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions

Arepa Pernil
$8.94

Pulled pork, mayonnaise and tomatoes.

Arepa Ham & Cheese
$8.94

Ham or turkey and choise of cheese.

Arepa Queso Guayanes
$8.94

Guayanes cheese.

Baby Arepitas Mix
$13.49

Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.

Arepa Queso Amarillo
$8.94

Gouda cheese.

Arepa Queso Mano
$8.94

Mano cheese.

Arepa Queso Paisa
$8.94

Paisa cheese.

Arepa Plain
$2.24
Cachapa Pernil
$14.94
Cachapa Pelua
$14.94
Cachapa Picanha
$16.94
Cachapa Ham & Egg
$14.94
Cachapa Pabellon
$15.94
Cachapa Catira
$14.94
Cheese Burger 1/4lb
$12.94

Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

The Works Burger 1/4
$15.94

Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Cheese Burger 1/2lb
$14.94

Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

The Works Burger 1/2lb
$17.94

Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Chicken The Works Burger
$14.94

Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Chicken Cheese Burger
$12.94

Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Hotdog The Works
$9.44

Grilled onions and mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, bacon, coleslaw, mustard,

Hotdog The Dog
$8.94

Coleslaw, mozzarella cheese, diced onions, ketchup, mustard, homemade sauces and potato sticks.

Patacon Chicken
$13.99

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Shredded Beef & Chicken
$13.99

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Pork
$13.99

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Shredded Beef
$13.99

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Steak
$13.99

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Salad Caesar
$11.54

Fresh romaine lettuce served with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. Add your favorite protein.

Salad Cobb
$12.74

Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.

Salad Garden
$12.74

Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference

Pepito Chicken
$14.89

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Pepito Steak
$14.89

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Pepito Mix
$14.89

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Pepito Pork
$14.89

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Grab & Go

G&G Cachito Ham & Cheese x 2
$7.42
G&G Cachito Cheese x 2
$7.42
Cachapa x 5
$15.94
Tequeño Mini Cheese x 18 Pre-Cook
$18.79
Tequeño Mini Cheese x 36 Pre-Cook
$30.74
G&G Tequeño Mini Maiz x 36 Pre-Cook
$34.64
G&G Tequeño Mini Platano x 36 Pre-Cook
$34.64
Tequeño Regular Cheese x 12 Pre-Cook
$18.79
G&G Pandebono x 4
$6.24
G&G Guiso Carne Mechada 1.2 lb
$15.49
G&G Guiso Pollo Mechado 1.2 lb
$13.49
G&G Empanada Colombiana Carne x 4
$6.69
G&G Empanada Argentina Beef x 4
$8.94
G&G Empanada Argentina Chicken x 4
$8.94
G&G Queso de Mano Mini x 5 s
$11.00

Queso de Mano Mini

Queso Telita
$18.00
Queso de Mano x 3
$12.50

Queso de Mano

Queso Llanero Loaf 14Oz
$8.14
Queso Llanero Rallado 14Oz
$8.14
Queso Guayanes 1 Lb
$9.29
Queso Guayanes 4 Lb
$33.99
G&G Queso Palmita
$13.14
G&G Nata Criolla 16oz
$9.99
G&G Garlic Sauce 16oz
$8.94
G&G Green Sauce 16oz
$8.94
G&G Pineapple Sauce 16oz
$8.94
G&G Tartar Sauce 16oz
$8.94
G&G Tomato Mayo 16oz
$8.94

Latin Corner

Tequeño Mini Cono
$7.59

Cone with 6 mini tequeños

Corn Tequeño Mini Cono
$7.59
Sweet Plantain Tequeño Mini Cono
$7.59

Sweet Plantain filled with cheese

Tequeño Jumbo Cono
$9.59

Try our delicious variety of tequeños - regular, sweet plantain and corn tequeños. Three (3) of each.

Croissant Ham & Cheese
$6.49
Croissant Plain
$5.49
Croissant Turkey & Cheese
$8.49
Yuca Bites Beef x 6 unds
$7.59

Yuca bite

Yuca Bites Chz x 6 unds
$7.59

Bakery & Coffee

Tequeño Mini Cono
$7.59

Cone with 6 mini tequeños

Corn Tequeño Mini Cono
$7.59
Sweet Plantain Tequeño Mini Cono
$7.59

Sweet Plantain filled with cheese

Yuca Bites Chz x 6 unds
$7.59
Yuca Bites Beef x 6 unds
$7.59

Yuca bite

American 96oz
$24.24
American Md
$2.89

Traditional American Coffe Medium

American Lg
$3.69

Traditional American Coffe Large

Cappuccino Md
$3.34

Capuccino

Capuccino Lg
$3.89

Capuccino

Colada
$1.99
Cortadito
$2.00

Cortadito

Espresso
$1.99

Espresso

Hot Choco Lg
$3.99

Chocolate

Hot Choco Md
$3.79

Chocolate

Latte Md
$3.34
Latte Lg
$3.89
Mocha Md
$3.79

Mocha

Mocha Lg
$3.99
Milk Md
$2.74
Hot Tea Md
$1.89

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich
$11.24

Omelette sandwich made of two eggs with either ham, bacon or turkey and swiss cheese. Y

Complete Breakfast
$12.94

Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, with either ham, bacon or turkey. Your choice of wh

Criollo Breakfast
$13.94

Two eggs cooked to order, arepa, sweet plantains, shredded beef, black beans and shredded paisa cheese.

Omelette Fest
$13.94

Three scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms. Your choice of wheat or white baguette, croissant or arepa.

New Latino Mix

Plato Latino
$15.74

Plato Latino

Pabellon Venezolano
$14.74
Plato Latino Picanha
$19.74

Plato Latino

Juices & Smoothies

Lemonade
$5.24
Mango
$5.24
Orange
$7.94
Orange 96oz
$43.84
Passion Fruit
$5.24
Pineapple
$5.24
Sinergy
$5.94
Strawberry
$5.24
Chicha Venezolana
$4.99

Platters

Platter 1
$46.74

6 Cheese Mini Tequeños 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas

Platter 2
$52.74

15 Ham and Cheese Mini Cachitos 12 Assorted Mini Arepitas (Please allow us 4 hours to have the Mini Cachitos ready)

Platter 3
$59.24

7 Mini Arepa Pelua 7 Mini Arepa Catira 7 Mini Arepa Reina Pepiada 7 Mini Arepa Ham & Cheese

Platter 5
$92.24

12 Cheese Mini Tequeños 12 Mini Colombian Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Beef Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Chicken Empanadas 12 Assorted Mini Arepas

Platter 6
$99.34

10 Mini Cachapas 8 Mini Pandebonos 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Arepas 20 Mini Tequeños

Platter 7
$99.99

12 Mini Arepita Pelua 12 Mini Arepita Catira 12 Mini Arepita Reina Pepiada 12 Mini Arepita Ham & Cheese

Soft Drink

Fountain Drink 20oz
$2.65
Can Coke Diet
$2.25
Can Coke Regular
$2.25
Freskolita
$2.25
Freskolita Zero
$2.25
Malta Polar
$2.25
Nesquik Chocolate
$2.99
Postobon Manzana
$2.25
Sparkling Water
$2.85
Water
$2.25

Dessert

Golfeado
$4.99

Golfeados

Golfeado and Cheese
$5.99
Panna's Cake Slice
$4.24
Panna's Cake Full
$34.94

Kids

Mini Cachapa
$5.74

Mini sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese

Kid Arepa Ham & Cheese
$7.14

Two ham and cheese baby arepitas.

Kid Chicken Tenders
$10.54

Three fried chicken tenders with fries.

Kid HotDog
$7.89

Served with cheese, ketchup and potato sticks.

Kid Scrambled Eggs
$6.84

Two scrambled eggs either with onions and tomatoes or with ham and cheese.