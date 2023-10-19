PANNA Weston Town Center WTC
Most Popular
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Plato Latino
Plato Latino
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
Main Menu
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.
Shredded beef and gouda cheese.
Shredded chicken and gouda cheese.
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and ham.
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.
De Mano cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and tartar sauce.
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions
Pulled pork, mayonnaise and tomatoes.
Ham or turkey and choise of cheese.
Guayanes cheese.
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
Gouda cheese.
Mano cheese.
Paisa cheese.
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Grilled onions and mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, bacon, coleslaw, mustard,
Coleslaw, mozzarella cheese, diced onions, ketchup, mustard, homemade sauces and potato sticks. GRILL MIX Your pick of angus steak, chicken or both, along with arepitas, queso de mano, coleslaw, chimichurri and pico de gallo. ANGUS BEEF CHICKEN MIXED STEAK CHICKEN PULLED PORK MIXED THE DOG Grilled ground beef or chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun or arepa. Pineapple sauce available. 13.94 5.99 1/4 LB 1/2 LB 8.79 10.29 CHIcKEN 9.29 1/4 LB 1/2 LB 8.29 9.79 CHIcKEN 8.79 PEPITOS Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread. 8
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Fresh romaine lettuce served with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. Add your favorite protein.
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Grab & Go
Queso de Mano Mini
Queso de Mano
Latin Corner
Cone with 6 mini tequeños
Sweet Plantain filled with cheese
Try our delicious variety of tequeños - regular, sweet plantain and corn tequeños. Three (3) of each.
Yuca bite
Bakery & Coffee
Cone with 6 mini tequeños
Sweet Plantain filled with cheese
Yuca bite
Traditional American Coffe Medium
Traditional American Coffe Large
Capuccino
Capuccino
Cortadito
Espresso
Chocolate
Chocolate
Mocha
Breakfast
Omelette sandwich made of two eggs with either ham, bacon or turkey and swiss cheese. Y
Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, with either ham, bacon or turkey. Your choice of wh
Two eggs cooked to order, arepa, sweet plantains, shredded beef, black beans and shredded paisa cheese.
Three scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms. Your choice of wheat or white baguette, croissant or arepa.
New Latino Mix
Juices & Smoothies
Platters
6 Cheese Mini Tequeños 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas
15 Ham and Cheese Mini Cachitos 12 Assorted Mini Arepitas (Please allow us 4 hours to have the Mini Cachitos ready)
7 Mini Arepa Pelua 7 Mini Arepa Catira 7 Mini Arepa Reina Pepiada 7 Mini Arepa Ham & Cheese
12 Cheese Mini Tequeños 12 Mini Colombian Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Beef Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Chicken Empanadas 12 Assorted Mini Arepas
10 Mini Cachapas 8 Mini Pandebonos 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Arepas 20 Mini Tequeños
12 Mini Arepita Pelua 12 Mini Arepita Catira 12 Mini Arepita Reina Pepiada 12 Mini Arepita Ham & Cheese
Soft Drink
Kids
Mini sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese
Two ham and cheese baby arepitas.
Three fried chicken tenders with fries.
Served with cheese, ketchup and potato sticks.
Two scrambled eggs either with onions and tomatoes or with ham and cheese.