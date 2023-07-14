Food

Appetizers

Eggrolls

$7.00

4 pieces. Spring rolls stuffed with vegetables and fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Pot-Stickers

$7.00

8 pieces. Delicious dumplings, filled with chicken and vegetables. Served with spicy-sweet soy sauce.

Thai Satay

$10.00

Marinated Strips of Meat placed on skewers and grilled. Served with a side of small peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fried Wontons

$7.00

10 pieces. Wonton wrappers filled with a savory ground chicken filling and fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Tofu

$7.00

16 pieces. Fried golden brown bean cakes, served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

5 pieces. Butterfly shrimp and vegetables dipped in a light batter mix and bread crumbs, and deep-fried golden brown.

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Sliced vegetables dipped in a light batter mix, rolled in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried golden brown.

Salads

Thai Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh lettuce and vegetables topped with eggs and crispy noodles. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.

Thai Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled butterfly shrimps tossed with crushed garlic and khaffir leaves, laid on a bed of mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and seasoned with a lemon-lime vinaigrette.

Thai Steak Salad

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak grilled and tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cilantro in a garlic lemon-lime dressing.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Ground chicken, mixed with Thai herbs, chilies and seasonings tossed with vegetables. Served on lettuce leaves.

Cucumber Salad

Sliced Fresh Cucumbers topped with Red Onions, Carrots and Sweet Vinaigrette.

Soups

Chinese Vegetable Soup

$12.00

A light broth with Asian Vegetables.

Egg Flower Soup

$12.00

A Chinese soup of wispy eggs, chicken with carrots, and mushrooms.

Chinese Hot n' Sour

$12.00

A classic Chinese soup with bamboo, black mushroom, carrots, and tofu, flavored with rice vinegar, black pepper, and soy sauce.

Wonton Soup

$12.00

Ground chicken dumplings, with sliced BBQ pork, chicken, and vegetables in a light broth.

Thai Hot n' Sour Soup (Tom Yum Kai)

$12.00

The Famous hot n' sour Thai soup, with Mushrooms, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Onions and our signature Roasted Chili Sauce.

Thai Coconut Soup (Tom Kha Kai)

$12.00

This classic Thai soup has a thick and creamy coconut base with mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, chili, and lemon juice.

Thai Seafood Soup (Poke'Tak)

$20.00

A delicious blend of Spices, Lemongrass, Onions, Garlic and Ginger, Simmered with a Mix of Shrimp, Squid, Scallops, Fish, Muscles and Crab.

Noodle Soups

The famous hot n' sour Thai soup, with mushrooms, lemongrass, Khaffir lime leaves, our signature special chili sauce and Lemon juice.

Rice Noodle Soup

$14.00

A light soy sauce broth with tender wide Rice Noodles and Chinese vegetables.

Glass Noodle Soup

$14.00

A lightly seasoned broth, with ground Chicken Meatballs or Soft Tofu, Black Mushrooms, Chinese Napa Cabbage and Vermicelli Noodles.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.00

Wonton Dumplings stuffed with Ground Seasoned Chicken, Soft Chewy Egg Noodles, with Steamed Chinese Vegetables, Sliced BBQ Pork, and Chicken, in a light Soy Sauce Broth, topped with Green Onions and Fried Garlic.

Pan Tang Noodle Soup

$16.00

Our house signature noodle soup! BBQ Pork, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Meatballs, soft wide Rice noodles, and Vegetables in a savory delicious broth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.00

The famous hot n' sour Thai soup, with mushrooms, lemongrass, Khaffir lime leaves, our signature special chili sauce and Lemon juice.

Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.00

Yellow chili curry with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and diced carrots with coconut milk.

Green Curry

$12.00

Green chili curry with bamboo, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil with coconut milk.

Red Curry

$12.00

Red chili curry with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil with coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$12.00

A popular southern Thai style curry with potato, carrot, onion, bell peppers cardamon, and roasted peanuts. This curry has a three-flavor profile, sweet, sour and salty, with a nutty, and mild spice taste.

Pa'nang Curry

$12.00

A creamy peanut-flavored red curry with bell peppers, chilies, and basil in coconut milk.

Sweet Pineapple Red Curry

$12.00

A Sweet and Mild Spice Red Curry, with Sweet Pineapple, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Tomatoes, topped with Basil in Coconut Milk.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions with a sweet and tangy sauce.

Chow Mein

$14.00

A Chinese classic thin ramen noodle stir-fried with mix vegetables in a light soy sauce.

Pad Se Lew

$14.00

Wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, pan-fried with sweet-savory soy, and garlic sauce.

Rad Na

$14.00

Pan-fried wide noodles, top with broccoli, sweet and savory gravy sauce made with garlic, and bean sauce.

Chow Phun

$14.00

A Chinese favorite stir-fried rice noodle with onions, eggs, and bean sprouts in a light soy sauce and sesame oil flavored sauce. Then top with fried garlic.

Thai Vermicilli Stir Fried

$14.00

Thin Chinese vermicelli noodles with mix vegetables and eggs, stir-fried in a light soy sauce, and sesame oil.

Thai Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Wide rice noodles with garlic, onions, bell peppers, tomato, basil, and chilies. Pan-fried with a savory soy sauce. With your choice of Meat.

Singapore Noodles

$14.00

Thin Chinese vermicelli noodles with eggs, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts. Stir-fried with a sweet and mild spicy yellow curry and your Choice of Meat.

Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$10.00

Traditional stir-fried rice with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Traditional stir-fried rice with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.

House Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir Fried rice with Chicken, Pork, Beef and Shrimp, with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir Fried rice with Assorted Vegetables and eggs in a light soy sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

A sweet and Tasty mild flavored yellow curry stir fried rice with Pineapples, Onions, Tomato, and Roasted Cashews, with your Choice of Meat.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-Fried Rice with Onions, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Chili, Garlic and Basil in a Savory Soy sauce. With your choice of Meat.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir Fried Rice with eggs, onions, tomato and Shrimp in a light soy sauce.

Green Curry Fried Rice

$14.00

Green Chili Curry stir fried Rice with, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Bamboo, and Basil, with Your Choice of Meat.

Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.00

Battered Fried Chicken covered with a tangy orange flavored sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.00

A Chinese favorite! Stir fried Chicken with roasted Dried Red Peppers, Bell Peppers, Peanuts, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchinis, Celery and Carrots in a zesty Soy Sauce.

Chicken Cashew

$12.00

Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms, Chicken and Cashews stir-fried in our Signature Roasted Chili sauce.

Chicken Basil

$12.00

A spicy stir-fry with garlic, chilies, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a savory soy sauce.

Chicken Garlic n' Pepper

$12.00

Homemade garlic-pepper sauce, Sauté mushrooms served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.

Mint Leaves and Thai Chilies

$12.00

Hot and Spicy, a Thai Classic! Sliced Chicken, Garlic, Chilies, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Mint Leaves stir fried in a special blend of sauces.

Chicken Baby Corn and Mushrooms

$12.00

A Savory gravy sauce, with baby corn, mushrooms, onions, and carrots.

Chicken Green Bean with Soy Sauce Gravy

$12.00

Sautéed sliced Green Beans, Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms and Chicken in a light Garlic and Soy Sauce Gravy.

Beef and Pork

Mongolian Beef

$12.00

Beef stir-fried with sliced bamboo, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our chili-soy sauce gravy.

Beef Broccoli

$12.00

Steam-broiled broccoli and carrots topped with stir-fried beef in a rich gravy soy sauce.

Beef Basil

$12.00

A spicy stir-fry with garlic, chilies, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a savory soy sauce.

Beef Mint Leaves with Thai Chilies

$12.00

Hot and Spicy, a Thai Classic! Garlic, chilies, onions, bell peppers, and fresh mint leaves stir fried in a special blend of sauces.

Sweet n' Sour Pork

$12.00

Battered Fried Pork topped with sweet pineapples, onions, carrots, bell peppers and tomatoes in our sweet n' sour sauce.

BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

$12.00

Three large Pork Ribs, Char-Broiled and served in our home-made sweet BBQ' sauce.

Ginger with Black Mushroom

$12.00

A light stir-fried with onions, black mushrooms, bell peppers and carrots in our ginger and garlic soy sauce blend.

Pork Garlic n' Pepper

$12.00

Homemade garlic-pepper sauce, Sauté mushrooms served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.

Shrimp

Shrimp Cashew

$14.00

Stir-fried shrimp with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and carrots in our homemade roasted chili sauce.

Shrimp Mint Leaves and Thai Chilies

$14.00

Stir-fried shrimp with onions, bell peppers, thai chilies, and garlic in a special blend of sauces topped with fresh mint leaves.

Shrimp Red Curry Stir Fried

$14.00

Stir-fried Red Curry with Shrimp, bamboo, zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo and fresh basil.

Sweet Chili Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

A mild spicy, sweet and savory sauce of onions, garlic, and red chili with a squeeze of lemon zest, topped with battered fried shrimp.

Shrimp with Garlic n' Pepper

$14.00

Garlic pepper sauce, saute shrimp and baby corn, served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.

Shrimp with Basil

$14.00

A spicy stir-fry with garlic, chilies, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves in a savory soy sauce.

Fish

Fish with Pan Fried Red Cury

$16.00

A Classic Thai Dish. Red Chili Curry stir-fried with Bell Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves and topped with Fried Basil.

Fish with Garlic n' Pepper

$16.00

Homemade garlic-pepper sauce, sautée with white mushrooms, served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.

Fish with Ginger and Black Mushrooms

$16.00

Stir-fried with Onions, thinly sliced Black Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Carrots in a Ginger and Garlic Soy Sauce Blend.

Fish with Black Bean Sauce

$16.00

Aged Fermented Black Beans stir-fried with Garlic, Ginger, Black Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots and Black Pepper, in a Savory Soy Sauce.

Fish with Thai Three Flavored Sauce

$16.00

Hand-Battered and Fried Golden Brown Fish Fillet, topped with a Tangy Sweet and Lemony Sauce.

Tofu and Vegetables

Tofu with Broccoli

$12.00

Steam-broiled broccoli and carrots topped with stir-fried Tofu in a rich gravy soy sauce.

Orange Tofu

$12.00

Battered Fried Tofu covered with a tangy orange flavored sauce.

Tofu Cashew

$12.00

Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms, with Fried Tofu and Cashews stir-fried in our Signature Roasted Chili sauce.

Tofu Kung Pao

$12.00

A Chinese favorite! Stir fried Tofu with roasted Dried Red Peppers, Bell Peppers, Peanuts, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchinis, Celery and Carrots in a zesty Soy Sauce.

Tofu Baby Corn and Mushroom

$12.00

A savory gravy sauce, with baby corn, mushrooms, onions, and carrots.

Chinese Sauté Mix Vegetables

$12.00

A healthy and light dish made with assorted Chinese vegetables lightly stir-fried in soy sauce and sesame oil.

Green Beans with Soy Sauce Gravy

$12.00

Sauté sliced green beans, onions, carrots and mushrooms in a light garlic and soy sauce gravy.

Eggplant with Basil

$12.00

Sauté Eggplants, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil in a garlic soy-sauce gravy.

Sides

White Rice

Thai Jasmine White Rice

Brown Rice

Thai Jasmine Brown Rice

Sticky Rice

$6.00

Thai Jasmine Sticky Rice

Peanut Sauce

A Creamy sauce made with Roasted Peanuts, Coriander Seed and Thai Spices. Great on Grilled or Fried Food! Try it on our Pad Thai Noodles!

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Dessert

Thai Sticky Rice with Mango

$12.00

A Deliciously Sweet and Coconut Treat! Made with Thai Sticky Rice, sweetened with Organic Palm Sugar, topped with Coconut Cream and served with Sliced Mangoes.