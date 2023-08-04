Matcha Zen Bowl

Indulge in pure tranquility with our Zen Matcha Acai Bowl! Immerse yourself in the Amazonian magic of Brazilian Acai, jungle coconut, and matcha chia pudding bases, topped with honey granola, blueberries, banana, strawberry, mulberry, goji berries, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and a sprinkle of matcha powder. Each spoonful is a journey to zen-like serenity, where superfood magic meets tropical allure in a bowl of pure bliss! Treat yourself to the Matcha Zen Acai Bowl and find your moment of peaceful indulgence today!