Signature Pantera Bowls
Black Panther Bowl
Brazilian Açai, Coco-Pine Spirulina, Blue Chia Pudding, Honey Granola, Blueberries, banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries and Date Syrup
Jungle Warrior Bowl
Experience a taste of paradise with our Jungle Warrior Acai Bowl! Indulge in the Brazilian Acai, jungle coconut, and pitaya bases, topped with granola, banana, mango, strawberries, chia seeds, goji berries, coconut flakes, and a drizzle of blue agave. Delight in a symphony of flavors and nourishment that will leave you energized and satisfied. Dive into this tropical sensation today!
Matcha Zen Bowl
Indulge in pure tranquility with our Zen Matcha Acai Bowl! Immerse yourself in the Amazonian magic of Brazilian Acai, jungle coconut, and matcha chia pudding bases, topped with honey granola, blueberries, banana, strawberry, mulberry, goji berries, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and a sprinkle of matcha powder. Each spoonful is a journey to zen-like serenity, where superfood magic meets tropical allure in a bowl of pure bliss! Treat yourself to the Matcha Zen Acai Bowl and find your moment of peaceful indulgence today!
Build Your Own Açai Bowl
Supercharge Smoothies
Black Panther Smoothie
Awaken your inner strength with the Black Panther Smoothie! Infused with Butterfly Pea Flower, this stunning purple blend features nutrient-rich spinach, creamy banana, bursting blueberries, mighty chia seeds, and decadent cacao powder. Embrace your power and vitality with each sip of this energizing delight!
Japanese Matcha Smoothie
Savor the essence of Japan with our delightful Japanese Matcha Smoothie! Infused with authentic Japanese Matcha and nutrient-rich spinach, this invigorating blend harmonizes the sweetness of pineapple and banana, complemented by the wholesome goodness of chia seeds, coconut flakes, and almonds. Let each sip transport you to a realm of natural vitality and exquisite taste!
Golden Burst Smoothie
Experience the radiant flavors of our Golden Burst Smoothie! Infused with the richness of Jungle Coconut, this vibrant blend showcases the goodness of ripe banana, juicy mangoes, health-boosting chia seeds, and the invigorating touch of turmeric. Let every sip transport you to a golden paradise and embrace the revitalizing power of this nourishing delight!
Pink Panther Smoothie
Awaken your senses with our vibrant Pink Power Smoothie! Infused with the goodness of Pitaya and Coco-Pine Spirulina, this electrifying blend combines the sweetness of strawberries and bananas with the wholesome benefits of beetroot, hemp hearts, and flax seeds. Sip on this energizing elixir and feel the power of nature's nourishing gifts fuel your day!