Panther Pizza Milford Center
FOOD
Appetizers
- Funnel Cake Fries$4.45Out of stock
- Mac & Cheese Bites$5.45Out of stock
- Garlic Bread$4.95
- Potato Skins$6.95Out of stock
- Bone-In Wings$6.99+
- Boneless Wings$6.99+
- Cheese Sticks$6.45+Out of stock
- Bread Sticks$4.45+
- French Fries$4.49+Out of stock
- Buckeye Pretzel O’s$4.99+Out of stock
- Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers$6.45+Out of stock
- Pickle Fries$6.45Out of stock
Subs
- Italian Sub$8.75
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
- Pizza Sub$8.75
Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese and Pizza Sauce
- Ham & Cheese Sub$8.75
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Dressing
- Turkey Sub$8.75
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Dressing
- BLT Sub$9.75
Bacon, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Your Choice of Dressing
- Meatball Sub$8.75
Meatballs, Provolone Cheese, Pizza Sauce and Banana Peppers
- Veggie Sub$8.75
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
- Club Sub$8.75
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, and Your Choice of Dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.75
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Provolone and Cheddar Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$8.75
Grilled Chicken with Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese
- Super Sub$9.75
Sausage, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
- BBQ Chicken Sub$8.75
Original Crust Pizza
- 7" Original Crust All The Way Pizza$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 7" Original Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$13.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 7" Original Crust BBQ Chicken$13.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 7" Original Crust BLT Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 7" Original Crust Buffalo Chicken$13.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 7" Original Crust Build Your Own$7.00
- 7" Original Crust Grandma's Special$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 7" Original Crust Hawaiian Pizza$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 7" Original Crust Meat Lover's$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 7" Original Crust Old Fashion Pizza$13.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 7" Original Crust Taco Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 7" Original Crust Veggie Pizza$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 10" Original Crust All The Way Pizza$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 10" Original Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 10" Original Crust BBQ Chicken$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 10" Original Crust BLT Pizza$18.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 10" Original Crust Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 10" Original Crust Build Your Own$11.00
- 10" Original Crust Grandma's Special$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 10" Original Crust Hawaiian Pizza$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 10" Original Crust Meat Lover's$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 10" Original Crust Old Fashion Pizza$17.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 10" Original Crust Taco Pizza$18.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 10" Original Crust Veggie Pizza$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 12" Original Crust All The Way Pizza$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 12" Original Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
- 12" Original Crust BBQ Chicken$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 12" Original Crust BLT Pizza$20.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 12" Original Crust Buffalo Chicken$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Original Crust Build Your Own$13.00
- 12" Original Crust Grandma's Special$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 12" Original Crust Hawaiian Pizza$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 12" Original Crust Meat Lover's$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 12" Original Crust Old Fashion Pizza$19.75
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 12" Original Crust Taco Pizza$20.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 12" Original Crust Veggie Pizza$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 14" Original Crust All The Way Pizza$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 14" Original Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 14" Original Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 14" Original Crust BLT Pizza$24.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 14" Original Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 14" Original Crust Build Your Own$14.75
- 14" Original Crust Grandma's Special$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 14" Original Crust Hawaiian Pizza$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 14" Original Crust Meat Lover's$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 14" Original Crust Old Fashion Pizza$23.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 14" Original Crust Taco Pizza$24.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 14" Original Crust Veggie Pizza$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 16" Original Crust All The Way Pizza$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 16" Original Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 16" Original Crust BBQ Chicken$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 16" Original Crust BLT Pizza$27.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 16" Original Crust Buffalo Chicken$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 16" Original Crust Build Your Own$16.25
- 16" Original Crust Grandma's Special$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 16" Original Crust Hawaiian Pizza$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 16" Original Crust Meat Lover's$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 16" Original Crust Old Fashion Pizza$26.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 16" Original Crust Taco Pizza$27.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 16" Original Crust Veggie Pizza$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 8" Rectangle Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 8" Rectangle BLT Pizza$15.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 8" Rectangle Taco Pizza$15.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 8" Rectangle All The Way Pizza$14.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 8" Rectangle All Meat Pizza$14.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 8" Rectangle BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 8" Rectangle Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 8" Rectangle Veggie Pizza$14.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 8" Rectangle Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
- 8" Rectangle Hawaiian Pizza$14.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 8" Rectangle Old Fashioned$14.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 8" Rectangle Grandmas Special$14.50
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
Gluten Free Pizza
- 12" Gluten Free All The Way Pizza$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 12" Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Ranch$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
- 12" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 12" Gluten Free BLT Pizza$22.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 12" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Gluten Free Build Your Own$15.00
- 12" Gluten Free Grandma's Special$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 12" Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 12" Gluten Free Meat Lover's$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 12" Gluten Free Old Fashion Pizza$21.75
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 12" Gluten Free Taco Pizza$22.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 12" Gluten Free Veggie Pizza$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
Original Stromboli
- 10" All The Way Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 10" Bacon Chicken Ranch Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 10" BBQ Chicken Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 10" Buffalo Chicken Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 10" Build Your Own Original Stromboli$11.00
- 10" Hawaiian Pizza Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 10" Meat Lover's Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 10" Old Fashion Original Stromboli$17.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 10" Veggie Pizza Original Stromboli$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 12" All the Way Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 12" Bacon Chicken Ranch Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 12" BBQ Chicken Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Build Your Own Original Stromboli$13.00
- 12" Hawaiian Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 12" Meat Lover's Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 12" Old Fashion Original Stromboli$19.75
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 12" Veggie Original Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 14" All the Way Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 14" Bacon Chicken Ranch Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 14" BBQ Chicken Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 14" Build Your Own Original Stromboli$14.75
- 14" Hawaiian Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 14" Meat Lover's Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 14" Old Fashion Original Stromboli$23.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 14" Veggie Original Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 16" All The Way Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 16" BBQ Chicken Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 16" Build Your Own Original Stromboli$15.75
- 16" Hawaiian Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 16" Meat Lover's Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 16" Old Fashion Original Stromboli$25.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 16" Veggie Original Stromboli$25.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
Fresh Salads
- House Salad$4.75+
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Croutons
- Antipasto Salad$5.95+
Fresh Lettuce, Salami, Ham, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$6.95+
Fresh Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Croutons
- Crispy Chicken Salad$6.95+
Fresh Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Croutons
- Taco Salad$10.95
Fresh Lettuce, Taco Meat, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Salsa and Sour Cream on top of Nacho Chips
Crustless Pizza
- 7" Crustless All The Way Pizza$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 7" Crustless Bacon Chicken Ranch$13.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 7" Crustless BBQ Chicken$13.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 7" Crustless BLT Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 7" Crustless Buffalo Chicken$13.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 7" Crustless Build Your Own$7.00
- 7" Crustless Grandma's Special$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 7" Crustless Hawaiian Pizza$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 7" Crustless Meat Lover's$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 7" Crustless Old Fashion Pizza$13.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 7" Crustless Taco Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 7" Crustless Veggie Pizza$13.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 10" Crustless All The Way Pizza$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 10" Crustless Bacon Chicken Ranch$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 10" Crustless BBQ Chicken$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 10" Crustless BLT Pizza$18.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 10" Crustless Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 10" Crustless Build Your Own$11.00
- 10" Crustless Grandma's Special$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 10" Crustless Hawaiian Pizza$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 10" Crustless Meat Lover's$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 10" Crustless Old Fashion Pizza$17.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 10" Crustless Taco Pizza$18.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 10" Crustless Veggie Pizza$17.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
Thin Crust Pizza
- 12" Thin Crust All The Way Pizza$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 12" Thin Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
- 12" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 12" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$20.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 12" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Thin Crust Build Your Own$13.00
- 12" Thin Crust Grandma's Special$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 12" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 12" Thin Crust Meat Lover's$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 12" Thin Crust Old Fashion Pizza$19.75
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 12" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$20.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 12" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 14" Thin Crust All The Way Pizza$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 14" Thin Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 14" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 14" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$24.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 14" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 14" Thin Crust Build Your Own$14.75
- 14" Thin Crust Grandma's Special$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 14" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 14" Thin Crust Meat Lover's$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 14" Thin Crust Old Fashion Pizza$23.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 14" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$24.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 14" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 16" Thin Crust All The Way Pizza$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 16" Thin Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
- 16" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 16" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$27.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 16" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 16" Thin Crust Build Your Own$16.25
- 16" Thin Crust Grandma's Special$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 16" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 16" Thin Crust Meat Lover's$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 16" Thin Crust Old Fashion Pizza$26.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 16" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$27.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 16" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
Cauliflower Pizza
- 12" Cauliflower Crust All The Way Pizza$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
- 12" Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 12" Cauliflower Crust BLT Pizza$22.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Build Your Own$15.00
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Grandma's Special$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Our Family Recipe Seasonings, and (3) of Your Favorite Toppings
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pizza$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Meat Lover's$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Old Fashion Pizza$21.75
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperonis that cup up and have crispy edges with Provolone Cheese
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Taco Pizza$22.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
- 12" Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pizza$21.75
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
Dawson's Stromboli
- 12" All the Way Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 12" Bacon Chicken Ranch Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 12" BBQ Chicken Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 12" Build Your Own Dawsons Stromboli$13.00
- 12" Hawaiian Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 12" Meat Lover's Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 12" Old Fashion Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 12" Veggie Dawsons Stromboli$19.75
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 14" All the Way Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 14" Bacon Chicken Ranch Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 14" BBQ Chicken Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 14" Build Your Own Dawsons Stromboli$14.75
- 14" Hawaiian Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 14" Meat Lover's Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 14" Old Fashion Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 14" Veggie Dawsons Stromboli$23.50
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
- 16" All The Way Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Banana Peppers
- 16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken and Bacon
- 16" BBQ Chicken Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
- 16" Build Your Own Dawsons Stromboli$16.25
- 16" Hawaiian Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers and Onions
- 16" Meat Lover's Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham and Bacon
- 16" Old Fashion Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Piles of Old Fashioned Pepperoni that Cup Up and Have Crispy Edges with Provolone Cheese
- 16" Veggie Dawsons Stromboli$26.00
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes
DRINKS
Coke Products
EXTRA
- Small Side of Pizza Sauce$0.75
- Small Side/Packet of Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Small Side of Garlic Butter$0.75
- Large Side of Garlic Butter$1.50
- Large Side of Pizza Sauce$1.50
- Large Side of Ranch Dressing$1.50
- Packet of Sour Cream$0.75
- Packet of Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Packet of Honey French$0.75
- Packet of Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.75
- Packet of Thousand Island$0.75
- Packet of Balsamic$0.75
THURSDAY SPECIAL
Thin Thursday $3 Off
- 10" Thin Crust Build your Own$8.00
- 12" Thin Crust Build Your Own$10.00
- 14" Thin Crust Build Your Own$11.75
- 16" Thin Crust Build Your Own$13.25
- 10" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$15.00
- 12" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$17.75
- 14" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$21.50
- 16" Thin Crust Taco Pizza$24.00
- 10" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust All the Way Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust All the Way Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust All the Way Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust All the Way Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust Old Fashioned Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust Old Fashioned Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust Old Fashioned Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust Old Fashioned Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$15.00
- 12" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$17.75
- 14" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$21.50
- 16" Thin Crust BLT Pizza$24.00
- 10" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust All Meat Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust All Meat Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust All Meat Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust All Meat Pizza$23.00
- 10" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$14.00
- 12" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$16.75
- 14" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$20.50
- 16" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza$23.00