Savory Boards
Wine Pairing Sharing Board- Serves 2-3
Brie, gran reserva iberico, and cabernet sauvignon bellavitano cheese paired with thin-sliced salami and sopressata, olives, nuts, grapes, jam, and crackers.
Wine Pairing Cone- Serves 1-2
Beer Pairing Sharing Board- Serves 2-3
Sharp white cheddar, smoked gouda, and blue cheese paired with thin-sliced pepperoni and smoked ring bologna, pickles, olives, nuts, mustard, and pretzels.
Beer Pairing Cone- Serves 1-2
Sharp white cheddar and smoked gouda paired with thin-sliced pepperoni and smoked ring bologna, pickles, olives, nuts, mustard, and pretzels. (*Cone does not have blue cheese)
Summer Berry Sharing Board- Serves 2-3
Brie, sharp white cheddar, and gouda cheese paired with prosciutto, mixed seasonal berries, nuts, fruit jam, mustard, and crackers.
Summer Berries Cone- Serves 1-2
Tuscan Sharing Board- Serves 2-3
Marinated mozzarella, burrata, and grana padano cheese paired with prosciutto, salami, olives, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and crackers. *to-go version pictured.
Tuscan Cone- Serves 1-2
Marinated mozzarella and grana padano cheese paired with prosciutto, salami, olives, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and crackers. (*Cone does not have burrata)
Sweet Boards
Let them eat cake Sharing Board
2 full-size cupcakes, seasonal fruit, chocolate chunks, pretzels, graham crackers, baby marshmallows, popcorn, brittle. (to-go version pictured)
Let them eat cake Board
2 mini cupcakes, seasonal fruit, chocolate chunks, pretzels, graham crackers, baby marshmallows, popcorn, brittle.
Movie Night Takeout Board
This board has a mixture of chocolate, sugary, and sour movie candies, pretzels (regular and chocolate-covered), and little bitty marshmallows. AND THEN you get to select your flavor of Crack corn. AND THEN you get to choose between: one full sized cupcake, two minis, or one of our new giant PB or chocolate chip cookies.
Brunch Boards
The Muffin Man Sharing Board (Fri-Sun only)
Muffins or scones paired with fruit, yogurt, granola, honey, salted butter, cheddar cheese, and shaved ham.
The Muffin Man Board (Fri-Sun only)
Muffin or scone paired with fruit, yogurt, granola, honey, salted butter, cheddar cheese, and shaved ham.
Breakfast in Paris Sharing Board (Fri-Sun only)
Salted butter and brie paired with shaved ham, fruit, sliced radishes, jam, and croissants.
Breakfast in Paris Board (Fri-Sun only)
Salted butter and brie paired with shaved ham, fruit, sliced radishes, jam, and a croissant.
Bagel (chips) & Lox Sharing Board (Fri-Sun only)
Whipped cream cheese and dill paired with smoked salmon, cucumber slices, capers, tomatoes, pickled red onion, bagel chips, and fruit.
Bagel (chips) & Lox Board (Fri-Sun only)
Pancake Palooza
Mini *cinnamon swirl* pancakes, fresh peach compote, sausage links, hard boiled egg, mini muffin, mini scone, fruit, deliciousness.