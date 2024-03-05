Papa Joe's Waterfront 79786 Overseas Highway
Liquor
Vodka
- (well) vodka$10.00
- Titos$12.00
- Stoli$112.00
- Stoli Vanilla$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Ketel One$15.00
- Stoli Orange$12.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Chopin$15.00Out of stock
- Deep Eddie$12.00Out of stock
- Deep Eddie Lemon$12.00Out of stock
- Effen Cucumber$12.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff$11.00Out of stock
- Grey Goose L'Orange$14.00Out of stock
- Ketel One Citroen$13.00Out of stock
- Boyd N Blair$15.00Out of stock
- DBL (well) Vodka$15.00
- DBL Absolut$18.00
- DBL Belvedere$22.50
- DBL Chopin$22.50
- DBL Deep Eddie$18.00
- DBL Deep Eddie Lemon$18.00
- DBL Effen Cucumber$18.00
- DBL Grey Goose$21.00
- DBL Grey Goose L'Orange$21.00
- DBL Ketel One$19.50
- DBL Ketel One Citroen$19.50
- DBL Smirnoff$16.50
- DBL Stoli$18.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$18.00
- DBL Titos$16.50
- DBL Stoli O$18.00
Gin
- (well) Gin$10.00
- Fords$11.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Old Tom$12.00
- Nolets$15.00
- Beefeater$13.00Out of stock
- Bombay$13.00Out of stock
- Bombay Saphire$14.00Out of stock
- Tanqueray 10$15.00Out of stock
- Hibiscuc Gin$12.00
- DBL (well) Gin$15.00
- DBL Beefeater$19.50
- DBL Bombay$19.50
- DBL Bombay Saphire$21.00
- DBL Hendricks$22.50
- DBL Tanqueray$21.00
- DBL Tanqueray 10$22.00
Rum
- (well) Rum$10.00
- Bacardi Superior$11.00
- Capt Morgan Spice$11.00
- Myers's Dark$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$10.00
- Flor de Cana 4 gold$12.00
- Ron Zacapa 23$15.00
- Appleton Signature$14.00
- Mount Gay$12.00
- PapaPilar Blonde$13.00
- PapaPilar Dark$14.00
- PapaPilar Sherry$16.00
- RumHaven$10.00
- Flor de Cana 7$12.00Out of stock
- Gosling Black Seal$12.00Out of stock
- Barbancourt$14.00Out of stock
- Pusser's Original$14.00Out of stock
- Ron Zappa XO$38.00
- Myers Rum$10.00
- Myers Dark$11.00
- DBL (well) Rum$15.00
- DBL Bacardi Superior$16.50
- DBL Capt Morgan Spice$16.50
- DBL Myers's Dark$15.00
- DBL Malibu Coconut$15.00
- DBL Flor de Cana 4$18.00
- DBL Flor de Cana 7$22.00
- DBL Gosling Black Seal$18.00
- DBL Mount Gay$18.00
- DBL Appleton Signature$21.00
- DBL Barbancourt$21.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa 23$22.50
- DBL Pusser's Original$21.00
- DBL PapaPilar Blonde$19.50
- DBL PapaPilar Dark$21.00
- DBL PapaPilar Sherry$24.00
Tequila
- (well) Tequila$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00Out of stock
- Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- Casamigos Anejo$25.00
- Herradura Repo$15.00
- Milagro Silver$12.00
- Milagro Repo$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Cenote Blanco$14.00
- Patron Repo$19.00
- Cenote anjejo$18.00
- Patron Silver$17.00
- Patron XO Café$16.00Out of stock
- Cuervo 1800 Silver$14.00Out of stock
- Don Julio 1942$49.00Out of stock
- Casamigos Mezcal$24.00
- Santa Familia Anejo$19.00Out of stock
- Cincoro$45.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Del Maguey Vida$18.00Out of stock
- Clase Azul Reposado$40.00Out of stock
- Tanteo Tequila$12.00Out of stock
- Cuervo Especial Gold$12.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00Out of stock
- DBL (well) Tequila$19.50
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$24.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$28.50
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$37.50
- DBL Casamigos Mezcal$36.00
- DBL Patron Silver$25.50
- DBL Patron XO Café$24.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$21.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$27.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942
- DBL Santa Familia Anejo$27.00
- DBL Cincoro
- DBL Clase Azul Reposado
- DBL Del Maguey Vida$27.00
- DBL Tanteo Tequila$18.00
- DBL Cuervo Especial Gold$18.00
- DBL Cuervo 1800 Silver$21.00
- Milagro Dbl$18.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- (well) Bourbon$10.00
- (well) Whisky$10.00
- Angels Envy$17.00
- Buffalo Trace$17.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$14.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jamesons$12.00
- Four Roses$14.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Knob Creek$14.00Out of stock
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Whistle Pig 10$24.00Out of stock
- Jamesons Orange$13.00Out of stock
- Knob Creek$13.00Out of stock
- Wild Turkey$12.00Out of stock
- Seagr. CC$10.00Out of stock
- Blanton's$17.00Out of stock
- Seagrams 7$10.00Out of stock
- Seagr. VO$10.00Out of stock
- Screwball$13.00Out of stock
- Bushmill's Irish$15.00Out of stock
- Jim Beam$10.00Out of stock
- WhistlePig Rye 6$14.00
- WhistlePig Bourbon 6$14.00
- Michters Rye$11.00
- DBL (well) Bourbon$15.00
- DBL (well) Whisky$15.00
- DBL Angels Envy$25.50
- DBL Buffalo Trace$22.50
- DBL Basil Hayden$22.50
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$21.00
- DBL Crown Royal$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.50
- DBL Knob Creek$21.00
- DBL Makers Mark$19.50
- DBL Woodford Reserve$22.50
- DBL Whistle Pig 10$36.00
- DBL Jamesons$18.00
- DBL Jamesons Orange$19.50
- DBL Knob Creek$19.50
- DBL Four Roses$21.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$15.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$15.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$15.00
- DBL Seagr. VO$15.00
- DBL Seagr. CC$15.00
- DBL Screwball$19.50
- DBL Bushmill's Irish$22.50
- DBL Blanton's$22.50
- DBL Jim Beam$15.00
Scotch
- Dewars White Label$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$48.00Out of stock
- Chivas Regal$12.00Out of stock
- Macallan 12$22.00Out of stock
- Macallan 18$80.00
- Balvenie 12$14.00Out of stock
- Glenfiddich 12$14.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Glenmorangie$13.00Out of stock
- Laphroaig$18.00Out of stock
- Lagavulin 16$22.00
- Monkey Shoulder$16.00Out of stock
- Balvenie$14.00Out of stock
- Balvenie 14 caribbean$28.00
- Jameson$10.00
- DBL Dewars White Label$15.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$22.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
- DBL Chivas Regal$15.00
- DBL Macallan 12$33.00
- DBL Macallan 18
- DBL Balvenie 12$21.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12$21.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12$21.00
- DBL Glenmorangie$19.50
- DBL Laphroaig$27.00
- DBL Lagavulin 16$33.00
- DBL Monkey Shoulder$24.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$11.00
- Aperol$13.00
- St. Germain$11.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Triple Sec$8.00
- Grand Marnier$15.00
- MR Sweet Vermouth$10.00
- MR Dry Vermoutth$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Averna Amaro$9.00
- Frangelico$11.00Out of stock
- Campari$10.00Out of stock
- Godiva Chocolate$13.00Out of stock
- Fernet Branca$12.00Out of stock
- Cynar$11.00Out of stock
- Sambuca Romana$10.00Out of stock
- Sambuca Black$10.00Out of stock
- Jagermeister$11.00Out of stock
- Limoncello$12.00Out of stock
- Midori$12.00Out of stock
- Rumpleminze$10.00Out of stock
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$16.50
- DBL Aperol$19.50
- DBL Campari$15.00
- DBL Cointreau$15.00
- DBL Frangelico$16.50
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$19.50
- DBL Grand Marnier$22.50
- DBL Kahlua$15.00
- DBL Averna Amaro$18.00
- DBL Cynar$16.50
- DBL Sambuca Romana$15.00
- DBL Sambuca Black$15.00
- DBL Chambord$18.00
- DBL Bailey's$15.00
- DBL St. Germain$16.50
- DBL Jagermeister$16.50
- DBL Fernet Branca$18.00
- DBL Limoncello
- DBL Midori$18.00
- DBL Rumpleminze$15.00
Brandy/Cognac/Port
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Can Beer
- Can Mic Ultra$6.00
- Can Yuengling$6.00
- Can Modelo$7.00
- Can Corona Lt$7.00
- Can Spiny Hopster$7.00
- Can Iguana Bait$7.00
- Can Sandbar Sunday$7.00
- Can Citrus Ale$7.00
- High Noon Pine$7.00
- Crooked Palm Cranberry$7.00
- Crooked Palm Blueberry$7.00
- High Noon Blk Chrry$6.00Out of stock
- Can Corona$7.00
- Can Bud Lt$6.00
- Can Stella$7.00
- Can Ace Pineapple$7.00
- Can Go Fish$7.00
- Can Bud$7.00
- High Noon Peach$7.00Out of stock
Wine
Red Wine
- GLS J Pinot Noir$12.00
- GLS Franciscan Cab$10.00
- GLS Don Miguel Malbec$10.00
- GLS The Stag Blend$12.00
- GLS Squealing Pig Pinot Noir$10.00Out of stock
- GLS Sun & Sea Pinot Noir$10.00
- GLS Hess Cab$10.00
- BTL 8yrs Blend$85.00
- BTL Belle Glos Clark and Telephone Pinot Noir$60.00
- BTL Belle Glos Dairymen Pinot Noir$60.00Out of stock
- BTL Bonanza Cabernet$35.00
- BTL Caymus 1L Cabernet$175.00
- BTL Don Miguel Malbec$32.00
- BTL Faiveley Mercury Pinot Noir$85.00
- BTL Familia Furlotti Malbec$38.00
- BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir$45.00
- BTL Franciscan Cabernet$45.00
- BTL Frank Family Zinfandel$60.00
- BTL Hess Shirtail Cabernet$40.00
- BTL J Pinot Noir$45.00
- BTL Juggernaut Cabernet$42.00
- BTL Justin Cabernet$55.00
- BTL Justin Isosceles Blend$195.00
- BTL Machete Blend$120.00
- BTL Prisoner Blend$75.00
- BTL Red Schooner 11 Malbec$60.00
- BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet$48.00
- BTL The Stag Blend$36.00
- BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir$35.00
- BTL Stags Leap Cabernet$100.00
- BTL Susan Balbo Malbec$45.00
- BTL Artemis Cab$125.00
White Wine
- GLS Gabbiano Pinot Girgio$10.00Out of stock
- GLS Squealing Pig Sauv Blanc$10.00
- GLS Sancerre of the day$22.00
- GLS Talbott Chardonnay$11.00
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc White Haven$11.00Out of stock
- gls Jermann$12.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$44.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay$95.00
- Hess Shirtail Ranch Chardonnay$35.00
- Sea Sun Chardonnay$32.00
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay$42.00
- Kim Crawford Sav Blanc$42.00
- Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc$30.00
- Squealing Pig Sav Blanc$38.00
- White Haven Sav Blanc$40.00
- Fournier Sancerre$70.00
- Domaine Cherrie Sancerre$68.00
- Terlato Pinot Grigio$40.00
- Jermann Pinot Grigio$50.00
- Lusco Albarino$41.00
- Columna Albarino$39.00
- Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay$48.00
- Gabbiano Pinot Grigio$30.00
Rose & Champagne
- GLS Moulin Gassac Rose$10.00
- GLS La Marca Prosecco$10.00
- GLS Pierre Sparr French sparkling$11.00
- Ruinart Champ$175.00
- Veuve Yellow Champ$175.00
- Veuve Rose Champ$175.00
- Nicolas Feuilatte Champ$60.00Out of stock
- Schramsberg Rose Champ$65.00
- Billecart Salmon Brut Champ$180.00
- Billecart Salmon Rose Champ$180.00
- Moulin Gassac Rose$38.00
- La Marca Prosecco$40.00
- Pierre Sparr French Sparkling$45.00
Standard Cocktails
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$13.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Appletini$14.00
- B-52$14.00
- BayBreeze$12.00
- Bellini$13.00
- Black Russian$14.00
- Bloody Caesar$14.00
- Bloody Maria$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Caipirinha$13.00
- Caipiroska$13.00
- CapeCod$12.00
- Champ Cocktail$13.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
- CubaLibra$12.00
- Daquiri$13.00
- Dark&Stormy$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- GinGimlet$12.00
- God Father$14.00
- God Mother$14.00
- Grasshopper$14.00
- Grey Hound$12.00
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- Jamaican Coffee$14.00
- Kahlua&Cream$14.00
- Kir$12.00
- Kir Royale$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- LongIsland Ice Tea$15.00
- LongIsland TopShelf$18.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- MANHATTAN$14.00
- MARGARITA$4.00
- MARTINI-GIN$13.00
- MARTINI-VOD$13.00
- Melon Ball$14.00
- Mimosa$13.00
- MOJITO$12.00Out of stock
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- PearlHarbor$13.00
- Pisco Punch$13.00
- Pisco Sour$13.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Rum Punch$12.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Salty Dog$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Seven&Seven$13.00
- SexOnTheBeach$13.00
- SideCar$14.00
- SingaporeSling$14.00
- Sombrero$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tequila Sunset$13.00
- Toasted Almond$14.00
- TomCollins$12.00
- VodkaCollins$12.00
- VodkaGimlet$13.00
- WhiskySour$13.00
- WhiteRussian$13.00
- Zombie$14.00
- RumRunner$12.00
- pain killer$14.00
Frozen Drinks
NA Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Virgin Mojito$5.00Out of stock
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Bottled Still Water$8.00
- Bottled Sparkling Water$8.00
- Virgin Cocktail$6.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Red Bull Lite$6.00
Coffee/Tea
Papa Joe's Waterfront Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 790-1345
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM