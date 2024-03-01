Papa Pasquale's - Riverside
*APPETIZERS*
Appetizers
- French Fries$5.59
- Curly Fries$5.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.34
- Onion Rings$6.34
- Cheese Fries$6.92
Nacho Cheese
- Cheese Fries With Bacon$8.07
- Curly Cheese Fries$8.07
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.23
8 Pieces
- Chicken Fingers$8.07
6 Pieces
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.23
10 Pieces
- Fried Ravioli$9.23
10 Pieces
- Fried Mushrooms$9.23
- Garlic Bread$4.61
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.76
- Combo Appetizer$12.69
French fries, 3 chicken wings, 3 chicken fingers, and 3 mozzarella sticks; served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Calamari Basket$11.54
- Mac & Cheese Bites (10)$8.79
*GOURMET PIZZA*
Hawaiian Pizza
Veggie Pizza
White Pizza
Pesto Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Buff-Q-Chicken Pizza
Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Pizza
Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Meat Lover's Pizza
Cheese Lover's Pizza
Taco Pizza
Steak & Cheese Pizza
Steak Extravaganza Pizza
Papa's House Special Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken Broccoli Tomato Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
*CALZONES*
Meatball Parm Calzone
Chicken Parm Calzone
Sausage Parm Calzone
Eggplant Parm Calzone
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone
Bacon & Cheese Calzone
Spinach & Feta Calzone
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Pesto Chicken Calzone
Teriyaki Chicken Calzone
Jamaican Jerk Calzone
Cheese Lovers Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buff-Q Chicken Calzone
Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Calzone
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Steak Extravaganza Calzone
Mediterranean Calzone
Honey BBQ Calzone
Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Meatlovers Calzone
Toppings Calzone
*SUBS + WRAPS*
Subs + Wraps
- Italian
- Chicken Cutlet
- Pesto Chicken
- Buffalo Chicken
- BBQ Chicken
- Buff.Q. Chicken
- Honey Mustard Chicken
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
- Chicken Caesar
- Grilled Chicken
- Cheeseburger
- Grilled Veggie
- BLT
- Pastrami
- Tuna
- Roast Beef
- Smoked Turkey
- Ham & Cheese
- Meatball
- Chicken Parm
- Sausage Parm
- Eggplant Parm
- Meatball & Sausage Parm
- Mediterranean
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
- Steak & Cheese
- Steak, Onion, & Cheese
- Steak, Mushrooms, & Cheese
- Steak, Pepper, & Cheese
- Steak Extravaganza
- Gyro Wrap$11.49
- Falafel Wrap$10.38
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.38
*CLUBS*
Clubs
- Tuna Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Chicken Cutlet Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Grilled Chicken Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Buffalo Chicken Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Ham & Cheese Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Cheeseburger Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Turkey Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Italian Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- Roast Beef Club$11.54
with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and mayo. Served with a side of french fries
- BLT Club$11.54
*QUESADILLAS*
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.27
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Steak Quesadilla$11.27
Shredded steak, mozzarella, and cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Steak Extravaganza Quesadilla$11.54
Shredded steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.38
Mozzarella and cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.27
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
*CHICKEN WINGS*
Chicken Wings
- 10 Piece Chicken Wings$12.69
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 20 Piece Chicken Wings$23.09
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 30 Piece Chicken Wings$32.33
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 50 Piece Chicken Wings$54.27
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ,honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 100 Piece Chicken Wings$97.01
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
*BONELESS WINGS*
Boneless Chicken Wings
- 1/2 lb. Boneless Chicken Wings (With Fries)$9.81
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 1 lb. Boneless Chicken Wings$16.16
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 2 lbs. Boneless Chicken Wings$30.02
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 3 lbs. Boneless Chicken Wings$41.57
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
- 5 lbs. Boneless Chicken Wings$61.20
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic, or Caesar. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
*PASTAS*
Pasta
- Pasta & Sauce$10.38
- Pasta & Meatball$12.69
- Pasta & Chicken Parm$12.69
- Pasta & Sausage$12.69
- Pasta & Eggplant$12.69
- Pasta & Linguica$12.69
- Stuffed Shells$12.69
- Pasta & Chicken Alfredo$13.85
- Lasagna$12.12
- Manicotti$12.69
- Cheese Ravioli$12.69
- Meat Ravioli$12.69
- Papa House Special Pasta$13.85
- Pasta, Broccoli, Shrimp$13.85
*SALADS*
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.89
- Caesar Salad$9.89
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.54
- Greek Salad$11.54
- Greek Salad with Chicken$13.19
- Tuna Salad$11.54
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.54
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.54
- Antipasto Salad$11.54
American salami, Genoa salami, ham, and provolone
- BBQ Chicken Salad$11.54
- Steak Tip Salad$13.74
- Chicken Shawarma Salad$13.19
- Falafel Salad$12.09
Served with Tahini sauce
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.54
- Side Salad~$3.19
*GOURMET FRIES*
Gourmet French Fries
- Nacho French Fries$11.54
Hamburger, jalapeños, and nacho cheese
- Chicken Parmesan French Fries$11.54
- Steak & Cheese French Fries$11.54
Served with side of marinara
- Honey Mustard Chicken French Fries$11.54
- BBQ Chicken French Fries$11.54
Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
- Buffalo Chicken French Fries$11.54
Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
- Taco French Fries$11.54
Hamburger, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of sour cream
- Chicken Bacon Ranch French Fries$11.54
*TASTE OF THE MIDDLE EAST*
Taste of the Middle East
- Chicken Shawarma Dinner$13.85
- Beef Kabob Dinner$15.00
- Chicken Kabob Dinner$13.85
- Gyro Dinner$13.85
- Chicken Shawarma$10.38
- Chicken Kabob Wrap$10.38
Comes with pita bread, tzatziki sauce, tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tabbouli.
- Falafel Plate$11.54
- Beef Kabob Wrap$10.38
Comes with pita bread, tzatziki sauce, tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tabbouli.
- Falafel Combo Wrap$11.54
- Kabob Combo Dinner$15.00
Any choice of 2 kabobs
- Gyro Wrap$11.49
Comes with pita bread, tzatziki sauce, tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tabbouli.
- Falafel Sandwich$9.23
- Grape Leaves (8)$8.07
with Tzatziki sauce
- Hummus Plate$8.07
- Middle Eastern Chips$4.33
with hummus
- Falafel App$8.07
*SEAFOOD*
Seafood
- Fried Clam Strips$15.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Fish & Chips$15.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Fried Shrimp$15.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Fish Sandwich$11.50
Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Captain's Platter$19.62
Shrimp, fish, clam strips, and calamari. Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Fish Only$12.69
Served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
*DESSERTS*
*DRINKS*
Fountain Soda (20oz)
2-Liter Soda
Bottled Drinks
- Powerade - Fruit Punch$2.61
- Powerade - Mountain Berry$2.61
- Vitamin Water - Dragonfruit$2.61
- Vitamin Water - Pomegranate$2.61
- Vitamin Water - Power C$2.61
- Bottled Water$2.61
- Body Armor Strawberry$2.61
- Body Armor - Strawberry Banana$2.61
- Body Armor - Watermelon Strawberry$2.61